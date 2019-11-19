West Pharmaceutical Services : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

EXTON, Pa., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced that management will present an overview of the business at the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference in London, United Kingdom on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

A live audio webcast will be accessible from the Company's website at www.westpharma.com/en/investors.

About West

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. Working by the side of its customers from concept to patient, West creates products that promote the efficiency, reliability and safety of the world's pharmaceutical drug supply. West is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and supports its customers from locations in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. West's 2018 net sales of $1.7 billion reflect the daily use of approximately 112 million of its components and devices, which are designed to improve the delivery of healthcare to patients around the world.

Trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions, unless noted otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/west-announces-participation-in-upcoming-investor-conference-300961357.html

SOURCE West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.