WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC. (WST)
West Pharmaceutical Services : Announces Participation in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

08/23/2018 | 06:01am EDT

EXTON, Pa., Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced that its Management Team will present an overview of the Company's business at three investor conferences in September. Management will present at the Baird 2018 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, New York at 2:35 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, September 5, 2018; the Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, New York at 12:20 p.m. EDT on Thursday, September 13, 2018; and at the Janney Montgomery Scott Healthcare Conference in New York, New York at 9:05 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, September 18, 2018.

A live audio webcast and accompanying slides of each of the presentations will be accessible from the Company's website at www.westpharma.com/en/investors.

About West
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. Working by the side of its customers from concept to patient, West creates products that promote the efficiency, reliability and safety of the world's pharmaceutical drug supply. West is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and supports its customers from locations in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. West's 2017 net sales of $1.6 billion reflect the daily use of approximately 112 million of its components and devices, which are designed to improve the delivery of healthcare to patients around the world.

Trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions, unless noted otherwise.

Investor Contact:                                                            

Media Contact:

Quintin Lai                                                                       

Emily Denney

Vice President, Investor Relations                          

Vice President, Global Communications

+1-610-594-3318                                                            

+1-610-594-3035

Quintin.Lai@westpharma.com                               

Emily.Denney@westpharma.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/west-announces-participation-in-upcoming-september-investor-conferences-300701047.html

SOURCE West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
