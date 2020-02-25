Log in
West Pharmaceutical Services : Announces Second-Quarter Dividend

02/25/2020 | 06:01am EST

EXTON, Pa., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has approved a second-quarter 2020 dividend of $0.16 per share.  The dividend will be paid on May 6, 2020, to shareholders of record as of April 22, 2020. 

About West
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products.  Working by the side of its customers from concept to patient, West creates products that promote the efficiency, reliability and safety of the world's pharmaceutical drug supply.  West is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and supports its customers from locations in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.  West's 2019 net sales of $1.84 billion reflect the daily use of more than 100 million of its components and devices, which are designed to improve the delivery of healthcare to patients around the world.

Trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions, unless noted otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/west-announces-second-quarter-dividend-301010262.html

SOURCE West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
