WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC.

WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC.

(WST)
West Pharmaceutical Services : 'By the Side' of Communities to Support Global, National and Local COVID-19 Pandemic Efforts

04/29/2020 | 09:23am EDT

West 'By the Side' of Communities to Support Global, National and Local COVID-19 Pandemic Efforts

Our culture is based on supporting the health and well-being of our communities. Now more than ever, it's important to reach out and help those in need. To support our communities around the world, West is donating to multiple organizations that are making important contributions to society and need support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

'A defining characteristic of West is our commitment to put people first-our customers, their patients, our team members and others in need-and these donations are one way we can demonstrate that 'we are by your side' during these challenging times,' said Annette Favorite, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at West. 'In addition, we've been working to provide a steady supply of products for customers, including those who are working hard to bring diagnostics, anti-viral therapeutics and vaccines for COVID-19 to market. This has been an incredible effort by our teams worldwide.'

About Our Donations

We are proud of our role in the healthcare system. And we are grateful that we can offer support to our communities during this difficult time. We take this responsibility seriously and work hard to foster a culture of giving. Click here to learn more about our philanthropic efforts and how we continue to be by your side for a healthier world during this pandemic.

Disclaimer

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. published this content on 29 April 2020
