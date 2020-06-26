Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.    WST

WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC.

(WST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

West Pharmaceutical Services : Performance of AccelTRA® Components

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 06:59am EDT

Performance of AccelTRA® Components

To improve the consistent evaluation of the quality and efficacy of generic drugs for injections, National Medical Products Administration of China（NMPA）published the draft guidance 'Technical Requirement for Quality and Efficacy Consistency Evaluation on Chemical Generic Injections (Exposure Draft)' (15 October 2019). This indicates that the evaluation of the consistency of injections has finally begun. This Exposure Draft clarifies the specific technical requirements on reference-listed drugs, prescription technology, quality control of bulk drugs and excipient packaging, quality studies and control, stability studies, etc.

As one of the most critical factors in the evaluation of drug packaging, Container Closure Integrity (CCI) is mentioned in these new technical requirements:

  • CCI should be validated with proper methodologies in the process validation;
  • CCI can replace sterility testing at other time points excluding the beginning and final stages during stability study - physical testing methods are encouraged to be applied with methodology validation West has launched the AccelTRA® 4031/45 component program to deliver packaging quality, speed, and simplicity to generics customers.

These new components were developed based upon West's extensive knowledge and experience in drug packaging systems. Anticipating publication of the Exposure Draft, West evaluated CCI of AccelTRA stoppers with various ISO-compliant vials, using the USP 1207 endorsed methods - tracer gas and headspace analysis (Long-Term Study of Container Closure Integrity of Rubber-Glass Vial Systems by Multiple Methods. PDA Journal of Pharmaceutical Science and Technology, 74 (1), 147-161 (2020)(https://journal.pda.org/content/74/1/147). Excellent performance was demonstrated. AccelTRA components facilitate risk mitigation and enable reduction in testing, which can help getting to market faster.

To learn more visit our AccelTRA component program page or contact an Account Manager or Technical Customer Support (TCS) representative.

Disclaimer

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 10:58:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVIC
06:59aWEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES : Performance of AccelTRA® Components
PU
06/18About 69% of S&P 500 Companies Have Issuing Pandemic-Related Guidance -- Data..
DJ
05/21WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC. : to Join S&P 500 Index
PR
05/19GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Nasdaq could tighten regulations, Mayers switches from D..
05/19WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES : Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
PU
05/18WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES : Set to Join S&P 500; Physicians Realty Trust to J..
PR
05/07WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
05/01INJECTABLE COMBINATION PRODUCT DEVEL : Facilitating Risk-Based Assessments for E..
PU
04/29WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES : 'By the Side' of Communities to Support Global, N..
PU
04/29WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES : West 'By the Side' of Communities to Support Glob..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 966 M - -
Net income 2020 269 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 62,6x
Yield 2020 0,28%
Capitalization 16 440 M 16 440 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 8,36x
Nbr of Employees 8 200
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 181,75 $
Last Close Price 223,36 $
Spread / Highest target -10,5%
Spread / Average Target -18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Mark Green President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Montecalvo SVP-Global Operations & Supply Chain
Bernard J. Birkett Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Eric Resnick Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Paula A. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC.48.58%16 440
MEDTRONIC PLC-21.67%119 188
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.2.05%43 419
HOYA CORPORATION0.86%36 850
DEXCOM, INC.81.99%36 762
TERUMO CORPORATION7.39%29 282
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group