West Pharmaceutical Services : Set to Join S&P 500; Physicians Realty Trust to Join S&P MidCap 400; Helmerich & Payne to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, May 22:

S&P MidCap 400 constituent West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE: WST) will replace Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP) in the S&P 500, Helmerich & Payne will replace J.C. Penney Company Inc. (NYSE: JCP) in the S&P SmallCap 600, and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) will replace West Pharmaceutical Services in the S&P MidCap 400. J.C. Penney filed to reorganize under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and is no longer eligible for continued inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600. Helmerich & Payne has a market capitalization that is more representative of the small-cap market space.

West Pharmaceutical Services manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. Headquartered in Exton, PA, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Health Care Supplies Sub-Industry index.

Helmerich & Payne engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. Headquartered in Tulsa, OK, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Oil & Gas Drilling Sub-Industry index.

Physicians Realty Trust, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), acquires, develops, owns and manages healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. Headquartered in Milwaukee, WI, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Health Care REITs Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P 500 INDEX – May 22, 2020

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED West Pharmaceutical

Services Health Care Health Care Supplies DELETED Helmerich & Payne Energy Oil & Gas Drilling

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – May 22, 2020

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Physicians Realty

Trust Real Estate Health Care REITs DELETED West Pharmaceutical

Services Health Care Health Care Supplies

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – May 22, 2020

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Helmerich & Payne Energy Oil & Gas Drilling DELETED J.C. Penney Consumer Discretionary Department Stores

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

