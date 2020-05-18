West Pharmaceutical Services : Set to Join S&P 500; Physicians Realty Trust to Join S&P MidCap 400; Helmerich & Payne to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Log in
05/18/2020 | 10:10pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, May 22:

  • S&P MidCap 400 constituent West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE: WST) will replace Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP) in the S&P 500, Helmerich & Payne will replace J.C. Penney Company Inc. (NYSE: JCP) in the S&P SmallCap 600, and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) will replace West Pharmaceutical Services in the S&P MidCap 400. J.C. Penney filed to reorganize under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and is no longer eligible for continued inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600. Helmerich & Payne has a market capitalization that is more representative of the small-cap market space.

West Pharmaceutical Services manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. Headquartered in Exton, PA, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Health Care Supplies Sub-Industry index.

Helmerich & Payne engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. Headquartered in Tulsa, OK, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Oil & Gas Drilling Sub-Industry index.

Physicians Realty Trust, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), acquires, develops, owns and manages healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. Headquartered in Milwaukee, WI, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Health Care REITs Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P 500 INDEX – May 22, 2020


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

West Pharmaceutical
Services

Health Care

Health Care Supplies

DELETED

Helmerich & Payne

Energy

Oil & Gas Drilling

 

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – May 22, 2020


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Physicians Realty
Trust

Real Estate

Health Care REITs

DELETED

West Pharmaceutical
Services

Health Care

Health Care Supplies

 

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – May 22, 2020


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Helmerich & Payne

Energy

Oil & Gas Drilling

DELETED

J.C. Penney

Consumer Discretionary

Department Stores

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Index Governance Inquiries
IGCC@spglobal.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/west-pharmaceutical-services-set-to-join-sp-500-physicians-realty-trust-to-join-sp-midcap-400-helmerich--payne-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301061253.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2020
