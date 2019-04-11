Log in
West Pharmaceutical Services : to Host First-Quarter 2019 Conference Call

04/11/2019

EXTON, Pa., April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced that it will release first-quarter 2019  financial results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25, 2019, and will follow with a conference call to discuss the results and business expectations at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate on the call, please dial 877-930-8295 (U.S.) or 253-336-8738 (International). The conference ID is 7794502.

(PRNewsfoto/West Pharmaceutical Services, I)

A live broadcast of the conference call will be available at the Company's website, www.westpharma.com, in the "Investors" section. Management will refer to a slide presentation during the call, which will be made available on the day of the call. To view the presentation, select "Presentations" in the "Investors" section of the Company's website.  

An online archive of the broadcast will be available at the West website three hours after the live call and will be available through Thursday, May 2, 2019, by dialing 855-859-2056 (U.S.) or 404-537-3406  (International). The conference ID is 7794502.

About West

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. Working by the side of its customers from concept to patient, West creates products that promote the efficiency, reliability and safety of the world's pharmaceutical drug supply.  West is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and supports its customers from locations in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. West's 2018 net sales of $1.7 billion reflect the daily use of approximately 112 million of its components and devices, which are designed to improve the delivery of healthcare to patients around the world.

All trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. or its subsidiaries, in the United States and other jurisdictions, unless otherwise noted.

Investor Contact:  

Media Contact:

Quintin Lai                   

Emily Denney

Vice President, Investor Relations 

Vice President, Global Communications

+1-610-594-3318         

+1-610-594-3035

Quintin.Lai@westpharma.com  

Emily.Denney@westpharma.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/west-to-host-first-quarter-2019-conference-call-300830121.html

SOURCE West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
