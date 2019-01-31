Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.    WST

WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC. (WST)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

West Pharmaceutical Services : to Host Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 06:01am EST

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced that it will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 14, 2019, and will follow with a conference call to discuss the results and business expectations at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate on the call, please dial 877-930-8295 (U.S.) or 253-336-8738 (International). The conference ID is 2287302.

A live broadcast of the conference call will be available at the Company's website, www.westpharma.com, in the "Investors" section. Management will refer to a slide presentation during the call, which will be made available on the day of the call. To view the presentation, select "Presentations" in the "Investors" section of the Company's website.  

An online archive of the broadcast will be available at the West website three hours after the live call and through Thursday, February 21, 2019, by dialing 855-859-2056 (U.S.) or 404-537-3406 (International). The conference ID is 2287302.

About West

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. Working by the side of its customers from concept to patient, West creates products that promote the efficiency, reliability and safety of the world's pharmaceutical drug supply.  West is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and supports its customers from locations in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. West's 2017 net sales of $1.6 billion reflect the daily use of approximately 112 million of its components and devices, which are designed to improve the delivery of healthcare to patients around the world.

All trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. or its subsidiaries, in the United States and other jurisdictions, unless otherwise noted.

Investor Contact:              

Media Contact:

Quintin Lai   

Emily Denney

Vice President, Investor Relations  

Vice President, Global Communications

+1-610-594-3318             

+1-610-594-3035

Quintin.Lai@westpharma.com   

Emily.Denney@westpharma.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/west-to-host-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-conference-call-300787207.html

SOURCE West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVIC
06:01aWEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES : to Host Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Confere..
PR
01/30SCPHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Development Agreement with West Pharmaceutical Ser..
AQ
01/30SCPHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Development Agreement with West Pharmaceutical Ser..
AQ
01/22WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/09WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statement..
AQ
2018WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES : Announces Quarterly Dividend and Participation in..
PR
2018CONSOLIDATED RESEARCH : 2018 Summary Expectations for Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, X..
AQ
2018WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES : Announces Participation in Upcoming November Inve..
PR
2018WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL..
AQ
2018WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.