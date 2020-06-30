Log in
West Red Lake Gold Mines : Commences Drilling to Expand NT Gold Zone and Target New High Grade Discoveries

06/30/2020 | 04:44am EDT
West Red Lake Gold Commences Drilling to Expand NT Gold Zone and Target New High Grade Discoveries
June 17, 2020

West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. ('West Red Lake Gold' or the 'Company') (CSE: RLG) (OTCQB: RLGMF) (FSE: HYK) is pleased to announce that exploration drilling is underway to follow up on the recent high grade, near surface, gold results including 12.14 grams per tonne gold ('gpt Au') over 13.5 metres ('m'), 14.18 gpt Au over 7.8 m, 9.14 gpt Au over 7.5 m, and 5.38 gpt Au over 21.0 m (see news release dated January 15, 2020). These results represent the discovery of high grade gold zones at the southern end of the NT Zone located in the prolific Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

The proposed exploration program is approximately 8 to 10 drill holes totalling an estimated 3,000 m. The drill holes are targeting below the recent positive results in the NT Zone and also testing 150 m - 250 m along strike to the north-east within the NT Zone structure.

An additional 1,200 m of NT Zone strike length trending to the north-east remains open for future exploration. Further beyond the 2 km long NT Zone is the Structural Intersection target with an area of approximately 700 m x 700 m. The Structural Intersection target area is where the north-east trending NT Zone intersects with the east-west trending Pipestone Bay St Paul Deformation Zone ('PBS Zone') which hosts the Rowan Mine gold deposit (NI 43-101 resource of February 16, 2016: 4,468,900 t grading 7.57 gpt Au for 1,087,700 inferred oz of Au).

The NT Zone located on the Rowan Joint Venture portion of the West Red Lake Project is approximately 100 m wide and trends north-east from the south property boundary for a distance of 2 kms to where this regional scale structure intersects with the east-west trending PBS Zone. The area of planned exploration work on the southern portion of the NT Zone is located approximately 800 metres south of the Rowan Mine gold deposit.

The NT Zone is a large-scale alteration/deformation zone. The scale and style of the iron-carbonate alteration within the NT Zone is interpreted to be associated with large multi-stage hydrothermal systems. Gold mineralization in the NT Zone is associated with silica/sulphide replacement of the iron-carbonate zones within altered volcanic and sedimentary rocks.

Mr. John Kontak, President of West Red Lake Gold Mines stated, 'We are very pleased to be exploring the NT Zone to expand recently discovered gold zones to greater depth and to explore along strike in an effort to discover new gold zones.'

The Rowan Mine property is situated in the Red Lake Archean Greenstone Belt which hosts the high-grade gold mines of the Red Lake Gold District. Twenty kms to the east of the Company property are the world class Red Lake Mine and Campbell Mine, which have a geologically similar setting illustrating the exploration potential for high-grade gold zones on the Company's West Red Lake Project - which hosts three former gold mines.

Technical Information
The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kenneth Guy, P.Geo., a consultant to West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 'Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects' ('NI 43-101').

West Red Lake Gold Mines is a Toronto-based minerals exploration company focused on gold exploration and development in the prolific Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada. The Red Lake Gold District is host to some of the richest gold deposits in the world and has produced 30 million ounces of gold from high grade zones. The Company has assembled a significant property position totalling 3,100 hectares in west Red Lake (the 'West Red Lake Project') which contains three former gold mines. The Mount Jamie Mine and Red Summit Mine properties are 100% owned by the Company and the Rowan Mine property is held in a joint venture with Evolution Mining Limited. The West Red Lake Project property covers a 12 kms strike length along the Pipestone Bay St Paul Deformation Zone and the Company plans to continue to explore the property both along strike and to depth.

For more information, please contact: John Kontak, President Phone: 416-203-9181 Email: jkontak@rlgold.ca

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Certain statements contained in this news release constitute 'forward looking statements'. When used in this document, the words 'anticipated', 'expect', 'estimated', 'forecast', 'planned', and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements or information. These statements are based on current expectations of management, however, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward looking statements in this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. West Red Lake Gold Mines does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof, except as required by securities laws.

West Red Lake Project Diamond Drill Map

Disclaimer

West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. published this content on 17 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 08:43:04 UTC
