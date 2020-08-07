West Red Lake Gold Mines Completes Ten Hole Drill Program at the NT Zone

August 7, 2020 View PDF

West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. ('West Red Lake Gold' or the 'Company') (CSE: RLG) (OTCQB: RLGMF) (FSE: HYK) announces that it has completed 3,187.5 metres ('m') of diamond drilling in 10 exploration holes at the NT Zone on its West Red Lake Project property located in the prolific Red Lake Gold District, Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

The current drill program, which commenced in mid-June, was designed to follow up and expand on the positive results of the previous 12 holes drilled into the NT Zone gold mineralization that were reported on January 15, 2020. Assay results from the current drill program will be released once all results have been received and compiled.

The 10 new holes were drilled below and along strike to the north-east of the previous 12 holes with the purpose of expanding the gold mineralization along strike and to depth. The drill program intercepted the targeted gold zones in the locations where expected at the outset of the exploration program. The 10 new holes covered a 450 m distance along a southern portion of the 2 kilometre ('km') long NT Zone.

Mr John Kontak, President of West Red Lake Gold, stated that 'exploration drilling has identified two highly silicified zones that are several metres wide and trend along strike within the central portion of the 2 km long NT Zone. The two parallel zones are well mineralized and spaced a few metres apart. The good geological continuity of the two central zones bodes well for future exploration work at the NT Zone over the coming months and years'.

All samples were sent to SGS Mineral Services in Red Lake for assay. A rigorous Quality Control and Assurance Program is in place using control samples including blanks and standards.

The NT Zone, which is located on the Rowan Mine Property joint venture portion of the West Red Lake Project, trends north-east from the south property boundary for a distance of 2 kms to where this regional scale structure intersects with the east-west trending Pipestone Bay St Paul Deformation Zone. The area of planned exploration work on the southern portion of the NT Zone is located approximately 800 m south of the former producing Rowan Mine.

The 100 m wide steeply dipping NT Zone is a large-scale alteration/deformation zone. The scale and style of the iron-carbonate alteration within the NT Zone is interpreted to be associated with large multi-stage hydrothermal systems. Gold mineralization in the NT Zone is associated with silica/sulphide replacement of the iron-carbonate zones within altered volcanic and sedimentary rocks.

The Rowan Mine Property is situated on the Red Lake Archean Greenstone Belt which hosts the high-grade gold mines of the Red Lake Gold District. Twenty kms to the east are the world class Red Lake Mine and Campbell Mine, which have a geologically similar setting illustrating the exploration potential for high-grade gold zones on the West Red Lake Project - which hosts three former gold mines.

Technical Information

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kenneth Guy, P.Geo., a consultant to West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 'Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects' ('NI 43-101').

West Red Lake Gold Mines is a Toronto-based minerals exploration company focused on gold exploration and development in the prolific Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada. The Red Lake Gold District is host to some of the richest gold deposits in the world and has produced 30 million ounces of gold from high grade zones. The Company has assembled a significant property position totalling 3,100 hectares in west Red Lake (the 'West Red Lake Project') which contains three former gold mines. The Mount Jamie Mine and Red Summit Mine properties are 100% owned by the Company and the Rowan Mine property is held in a 62%/38% joint venture with Evolution Mining Limited. The West Red Lake Project property covers a 12 km strike length along the Pipestone Bay St Paul Deformation Zone and the Company plans to continue to explore the property both along strike and to depth.

For more information, please contact: John Kontak, President Phone: 416-203-9181 Email: jkontak@rlgold.ca or visit our website: www.westredlakegold.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Certain statements contained in this news release constitute 'forward looking statements'. When used in this document, the words 'anticipated', 'expect', 'estimated', 'forecast', 'planned', and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements or information. These statements are based on current expectations of management, however, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward looking statements in this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. West Red Lake Gold does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof, except as required by securities laws.

Location of the 10 Drill Holes is within the Red Circle

Drill Hole Traces of 10 Drill Holes, NT Zone Summer 2020