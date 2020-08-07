Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc.    RLG   CA9555621031

WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES INC.

(RLG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

West Red Lake Gold Mines : Completes Ten Hole Drill Program at the NT Zone

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 04:44pm EDT
West Red Lake Gold Mines Completes Ten Hole Drill Program at the NT Zone
August 7, 2020

West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. ('West Red Lake Gold' or the 'Company') (CSE: RLG) (OTCQB: RLGMF) (FSE: HYK) announces that it has completed 3,187.5 metres ('m') of diamond drilling in 10 exploration holes at the NT Zone on its West Red Lake Project property located in the prolific Red Lake Gold District, Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

The current drill program, which commenced in mid-June, was designed to follow up and expand on the positive results of the previous 12 holes drilled into the NT Zone gold mineralization that were reported on January 15, 2020. Assay results from the current drill program will be released once all results have been received and compiled.

The 10 new holes were drilled below and along strike to the north-east of the previous 12 holes with the purpose of expanding the gold mineralization along strike and to depth. The drill program intercepted the targeted gold zones in the locations where expected at the outset of the exploration program. The 10 new holes covered a 450 m distance along a southern portion of the 2 kilometre ('km') long NT Zone.

Mr John Kontak, President of West Red Lake Gold, stated that 'exploration drilling has identified two highly silicified zones that are several metres wide and trend along strike within the central portion of the 2 km long NT Zone. The two parallel zones are well mineralized and spaced a few metres apart. The good geological continuity of the two central zones bodes well for future exploration work at the NT Zone over the coming months and years'.

All samples were sent to SGS Mineral Services in Red Lake for assay. A rigorous Quality Control and Assurance Program is in place using control samples including blanks and standards.

The NT Zone, which is located on the Rowan Mine Property joint venture portion of the West Red Lake Project, trends north-east from the south property boundary for a distance of 2 kms to where this regional scale structure intersects with the east-west trending Pipestone Bay St Paul Deformation Zone. The area of planned exploration work on the southern portion of the NT Zone is located approximately 800 m south of the former producing Rowan Mine.

The 100 m wide steeply dipping NT Zone is a large-scale alteration/deformation zone. The scale and style of the iron-carbonate alteration within the NT Zone is interpreted to be associated with large multi-stage hydrothermal systems. Gold mineralization in the NT Zone is associated with silica/sulphide replacement of the iron-carbonate zones within altered volcanic and sedimentary rocks.

The Rowan Mine Property is situated on the Red Lake Archean Greenstone Belt which hosts the high-grade gold mines of the Red Lake Gold District. Twenty kms to the east are the world class Red Lake Mine and Campbell Mine, which have a geologically similar setting illustrating the exploration potential for high-grade gold zones on the West Red Lake Project - which hosts three former gold mines.

Technical Information
The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kenneth Guy, P.Geo., a consultant to West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 'Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects' ('NI 43-101').

West Red Lake Gold Mines is a Toronto-based minerals exploration company focused on gold exploration and development in the prolific Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada. The Red Lake Gold District is host to some of the richest gold deposits in the world and has produced 30 million ounces of gold from high grade zones. The Company has assembled a significant property position totalling 3,100 hectares in west Red Lake (the 'West Red Lake Project') which contains three former gold mines. The Mount Jamie Mine and Red Summit Mine properties are 100% owned by the Company and the Rowan Mine property is held in a 62%/38% joint venture with Evolution Mining Limited. The West Red Lake Project property covers a 12 km strike length along the Pipestone Bay St Paul Deformation Zone and the Company plans to continue to explore the property both along strike and to depth.

For more information, please contact: John Kontak, President Phone: 416-203-9181 Email: jkontak@rlgold.ca or visit our website: www.westredlakegold.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Certain statements contained in this news release constitute 'forward looking statements'. When used in this document, the words 'anticipated', 'expect', 'estimated', 'forecast', 'planned', and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements or information. These statements are based on current expectations of management, however, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward looking statements in this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. West Red Lake Gold does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof, except as required by securities laws.

Location of the 10 Drill Holes is within the Red Circle

Drill Hole Traces of 10 Drill Holes, NT Zone Summer 2020

Disclaimer

West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 20:43:20 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES I
04:44pWEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES : Completes Ten Hole Drill Program at the NT Zone
PU
04:34pWEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES : Receives $414,150 from Warrant Exercise and Grants St..
PU
04:05pWest Red Lake Gold Completes Ten Hole Drill Program at the NT Zone
NE
07/16West Red Lake Gold Mines Receives $414,150 from Warrant Exercise and Grants S..
NE
06/30WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES : Commences Drilling to Expand NT Gold Zone and Target ..
PU
06/17West Red Lake Gold Commences Drilling to Expand NT Gold Zone and Target New H..
NE
05/19West Red Lake Gold Exploration Plans
NE
03/17West Red Lake Gold Closes $842,000 Financing
NE
01/15West Red Lake Gold Drilling Expands NT Gold Zones Positive Results Include 12..
NE
01/03West Red Lake Gold Closes Financing
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,70 M -0,52 M -0,52 M
Net cash 2019 0,59 M 0,44 M 0,44 M
P/E ratio 2019 -14,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 29,9 M 22,4 M 22,3 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES INC.
Duration : Period :
West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,35 CAD
Last Close Price 0,18 CAD
Spread / Highest target 94,4%
Spread / Average Target 94,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 94,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas W. Meredith Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Kontak President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Michael Alexander Dehn Independent Director
John Boyd Heslop Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES INC.157.14%22
NEWMONT CORPORATION61.36%56 360
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION64.18%52 471
POLYUS158.37%33 479
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.90.74%24 831
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED19.27%21 668
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group