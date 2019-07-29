West Town Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
07/29/2019
RALEIGH, N.C., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Town Bancorp, Inc. (OTC PINK: WTWB) (the “Company” or “West Town”), the financial holding company for West Town Bank & Trust, announced today its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Highlights include the following:
Second quarter net income of $6,129,000 or $2.00 per diluted share, compared to $7,671,000 or $2.47 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2018.
Return on average assets of 5.98%, compared to 5.72% for the second quarter of 2018.
Return on average common equity of 30.35%, compared to 41.73% for the second quarter of 2018.
Return on average tangible common equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) of 42.51%, compared to 61.68% for the second quarter of 2018.
Windsor Advantage, LLC (“Windsor”) revenue of $2,581,000 as compared to $2,052,000 for the same period last year, due primarily to West Town acquiring 100% of Windsor on April 30, 2018.
SOUND BANK RECAPITALIZATION As previously announced, on May 6, 2019 Sound Bank, formerly a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Town, completed a recapitalization that resulted in West Town’s ownership position in the bank being significantly diluted. As part of the recapitalization, West Town sold a substantial portion of its interest in Sound Bank through a series of concurrent secondary sales of shares of Sound Bank common stock, which resulted in gross proceeds to West Town of $28,010,000 and a pre-tax gain of approximately $6.6 million. West Town retains an ownership interest in Sound Bank’s voting common stock of approximately 4.9% and a 9.9% total equity interest in Sound Bank.
Eric Bergevin, President and CEO commented, “We are pleased with the positive financial impact of the Sound Bank recapitalization, whereby West Town successfully monetized its investment with an over 20% return on investment in just over one and a half years. The $6.6 million pre-tax gain obviously impacted our financial performance for the second quarter; however, at the same time, we continue to perform on all cylinders. Our government guaranteed lending department originated loan commitments of $65.9 million and earned $1.8 million in revenue for the second quarter, while Windsor turned in a record quarter of $2.6 million in revenue, driven by a 5th consecutive quarter of increased servicing revenue. Additionally, we paid off the Company’s outstanding $1.9 million line of credit balance while keeping the line available and deployed capital from the Sound Bank transaction into a stock repurchase program. As of June 30, 2019, we had completed the repurchase of 103,793 shares of the Company’s voting common stock and 200,000 shares of non-voting common stock.”
BALANCE SHEET At June 30, 2019, the Company’s total assets were $303,365,000, net loans held for investment were $206,092,000, loans held for sale were $14,902,000, total deposits were $210,687,000 and total shareholder’s equity was $78,815,000. Compared with June 30, 2018, total assets decreased $241,123,000 or 44%, loans held for investment decreased $194,983,000 or 49%, loans held for sale decreased $17,092,000 or 53%, total deposits decreased $166,901,000 or 44%, and total shareholders’ equity increased $3,135,000 or 4%. The decreases in assets, loans and deposits were a result of the Sound Bank recapitalization and elimination from the consolidated financials as of May 6, 2019. The increase in total shareholders’ equity resulted from retained earnings, partially offset by the Company’s stock repurchase program. CAPITAL LEVELS At June 30, 2019, the regulatory capital ratios of West Town Bank & Trust exceeded the minimum thresholds established for well-capitalized banks under applicable banking regulations.
“Well Capitalized” Minimums
West Town Bank & Trust
Tier 1 common equity ratio
6.5
%
15.37
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
8.0
%
15.37
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
10.0
%
16.62
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
5.0
%
12.64
%
The Company’s book value per common share increased from $25.11 at June 30, 2018 to $28.12 at June 30, 2019. The Company’s tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP financial measure) increased from $14.96 at June 30, 2018 to $20.67 at June 30, 2019 due primarily to the gain on sale of Sound Bank and the subsequent removal of the intangible assets associated with Sound Bank from the consolidated financial statements.
ASSET QUALITY The Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets ratio increased 46 basis points from 1.31% at June 30, 2018 to 1.77% at June 30, 2019 primarily due to the removal of Sound Bank from the consolidated financial statements. Non-acquired nonaccrual loans decreased $2,943,000 as of June 30, 2019 as compared to the prior year while foreclosed assets increased $2,015,000.
The Company recorded a $477,000 provision for loan losses during the second quarter of 2019 as compared to a provision of $261,000 in second quarter 2018. The Company recorded $200,000 in net charge-offs during the second quarter 2019 with the remaining provision expense due to volume growth.
Dollars in thousands
Ending Balance
6/30/19
3/31/19
12/31/18
9/30/18
6/30/18
Nonaccrual loans – originated
$
3,290
$
4,666
$
6,538
$
5,806
$
6,233
Nonaccrual loans – acquired
0
262
272
280
292
Foreclosed assets – originated
2,069
2,493
723
796
54
90 days past due – originated
0
407
67
3
8
90 days past due – acquired
0
421
251
280
553
Total nonperforming assets
5,359
8,249
7,851
7,165
7,140
Total nonperforming assets – originated
5,359
7,566
7,328
6,605
6,295
Net charge-offs
$
200
$
58
$
334
$
725
$
216
Annualized net charge-offs to total average portfolio loans
0.27
%
0.05
%
0.31
%
0.68
%
0.20
%
Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets
1.77
%
1.40
%
1.41
%
1.30
%
1.31
%
Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total portfolio loans
1.57
%
1.38
%
1.74
%
1.56
%
1.75
%
Ratio of total allowance for loan losses to total portfolio loans
1.62
%
0.98
%
0.97
%
0.95
%
0.95
%
NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 decreased $1,847,000 or 33% in comparison to the second quarter 2018, primarily due to the removal of Sound Bank from the consolidated financial statements as of May 6, 2019. The net interest margin decreased from 4.68% for the second quarter 2018 to 4.03% for the second quarter 2019. The margin compression is largely related to the increase in the cost of funds from 1.14% to 1.56%, due primarily to the deconsolidation of Sound Bank from the Company’s consolidated financial statements and the inclusion of the $9,990,000 resulting equity investment in Sound Bank in the Company’s investment portfolio, which reduced the Company’s average yield on assets by approximately 10 basis points due to it not earning dividend income.
NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Dollars in thousands
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
6/30/19
3/31/19
12/31/18
9/30/18
6/30/18
6/30/19
6/30/18
Quarterly average balances:
Loans
$
297,501
$
435,583
$
424,758
$
426,160
$
435,778
$
366,161
$
441,287
Investment securities
20,960
21,119
21,060
15,377
13,949
21,039
12,658
Interest-bearing balances and other
47,025
54,690
41,472
28,481
23,258
50,836
24,026
Total interest-earning assets
365,486
511,392
487,290
470,018
472,985
438,036
477,971
Noninterest-bearing deposits
75,643
112,836
96,068
90,073
82,971
94,137
82,910
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
234,603
338,682
319,900
294,502
292,409
286,355
297,237
Borrowed funds
17,204
37,852
50,792
63,356
78,457
27,470
77,445
Total interest-bearing liabilities
251,807
376,534
370,692
357,858
370,866
313,825
374,682
Total assets
416,840
576,640
553,855
536,172
538,249
496,299
537,222
Common shareholders’ equity
82,090
78,698
77,817
77,129
73,725
80,403
70,387
Tangible common equity (1)
57,825
48,918
47,695
46,667
49,882
53,396
53,818
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting intangible assets from common shareholders’ equity.
Dollars in thousands
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
6/30/19
3/31/19
12/31/18
9/30/18
6/30/18
6/30/19
6/30/18
Interest Income/Expense:
Loans
$
4,607
$
6,523
$
6,379
$
6,329
$
6,577
$
11,130
$
12,613
Investment securities
100
167
171
111
105
267
168
Interest-bearing balances and other
241
356
248
170
126
597
247
Total interest income
4,948
7,046
6,798
6,610
6,808
11,994
13,028
Deposits
1,104
1,432
1,169
906
815
2,536
1,586
Borrowings
172
330
396
431
474
502
852
Total interest expense
1,276
1,762
1,565
1,337
1,289
3,038
2,438
Net interest income
$
3,672
$
5,284
$
5,233
$
5,273
$
5,519
$
8,956
$
10,590
Average Yields and Costs:
Loans
6.21
%
6.07
%
5.96
%
5.89
%
6.05
%
6.13
%
5.76
%
Investment securities
1.91
%
3.16
%
3.25
%
2.89
%
3.01
%
2.54
%
2.65
%
Interest-bearing balances and other
2.06
%
2.64
%
2.37
%
2.37
%
2.17
%
2.37
%
2.07
%
Total interest-earning assets
5.43
%
5.59
%
5.53
%
5.58
%
5.77
%
5.51
%
5.50
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1.89
%
1.71
%
1.45
%
1.22
%
1.12
%
1.79
%
1.08
%
Borrowed funds
4.01
%
3.54
%
3.09
%
2.70
%
2.42
%
3.69
%
2.22
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2.03
%
1.90
%
1.67
%
1.48
%
1.39
%
1.95
%
1.31
%
Cost of funds
1.56
%
1.46
%
1.33
%
1.18
%
1.14
%
1.50
%
1.07
%
Net interest margin
4.03
%
4.19
%
4.26
%
4.45
%
4.68
%
4.12
%
4.47
%
NONINTEREST INCOME Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $12,318,000, a decrease of $38,000 as compared to the same prior year period. Specific items to note include:
Government lending revenue of $1,754,000 was a decrease of $2,487,000 or 59% in comparison to the second quarter of 2018 primarily due to the unwinding in the first six months of 2018 of the originate-and-hold strategy instituted in the fourth quarter of 2017; and
Windsor revenue totaled $2,581,000, an increase of $529,000 or 26% as compared to the $2,052,000 income earned from the investment in Windsor during the same prior year period. The increase is directly attributable to the Company’s acquisition of the remaining 56.5% of Windsor on April 30, 2018.
Mortgage revenue totaled $1,113,000, an increase of $245,000 or 28% as compared to the second quarter 2018. Loans originated for secondary market sale increased from $21,175,000 in the second quarter 2018 to $22,195,000 in the second quarter 2019.
The fair value adjustment on the Sound Bank equity investment was $6,635,000 for the quarter and was based on the Sound Bank recapitalization pricing.
NONINTEREST EXPENSE Noninterest expense for the second quarter 2019 was $7,210,000, a decrease of $205,000 or 3%, from $7,415,000 for the second quarter 2018. The decreases in compensation, occupancy, data processing, communications and other operating expenses are primarily related to the removal of Sound Bank from the consolidated financial statements as of May 6, 2019. Also impacting noninterest expenses for the quarter were increased legal fees and transaction-related expenses pertaining to the Sound Bank recapitalization.
EXPANDED STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM Following the close of the 2019 second quarter, the Company received approval from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago to expand its current stock repurchase program and has since repurchased an additional 436,014 of the Company’s voting common shares and 107,380 of the Company’s non-voting common shares. These most recent share repurchases occurred subsequent to June 30th and are not reflected in the Company’s reported June 30, 2019 financial information. In commenting on the Company’s repurchase activity, Mr. Bergevin said, “We are pleased with the participation in the repurchase program to date and still have capacity to repurchase about an additional $2 million of common stock. Given the strong liquidity position of the Company following the divestiture of our controlling interest in Sound Bank, we believe the share repurchases are an effective use of our excess cash, while also offering additional liquidity options to our shareholders. With the reduction in the number of outstanding shares of Company common stock, we expect the repurchases will be accretive to our earnings per share in future periods.”
ABOUT WEST TOWN BANCORP, INC. West Town Bancorp, Inc. is the financial holding company for West Town Bank & Trust, an Illinois state-chartered bank. West Town Bank & Trust provides banking services through its two full-service offices located in the greater Chicago area. Primary deposit products are checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts, and primary lending products are government guaranteed lending, residential mortgage, commercial, and installment loans. The Company is also the parent company of Windsor Advantage, LLC, a loan servicing company, and West Town Insurance Agency, Inc., an insurance agency. The Company is registered with, and supervised by, the Federal Reserve. West Town Bank & Trust’s primary regulators are the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the FDIC.
Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," variations of these words, and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include, among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, and asset quality, including real estate and other collateral values; changes in Small Business Administration rules, regulations, or loan products, including the section 7(a) program; changes in other government guaranteed loan programs or our ability to participate in such programs; changes in tax law, including the impact of such changes on our tax assets and liabilities; future governmental shutdowns that may impact revenues associated with our lending and other operations that are dependent on government guaranteed loan programs; changes in banking regulations and accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with the Company’s acquisition and divesture activities; the failure of our strategic investments or acquisitions to perform as anticipated and the impact of any impairments to our intangible assets, such as goodwill; the impact of our strategic initiatives on our ability to retain key employees, and the impact of competition from traditional or new sources. These, and other factors that may emerge, could cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. The Company assumes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Dollars in thousands; unaudited
Ending Balance
6/30/19
3/31/19
12/31/18
9/30/18
6/30/18
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
2,665
$
5,433
$
5,005
$
5,292
$
4,961
Interest-bearing deposits
17,196
72,382
43,448
38,779
27,532
Total cash and cash equivalents
19,861
77,815
48,453
44,071
32,493
Securities available for sale, at fair value
20,716
21,031
21,332
20,615
13,769
Loans held for sale
14,902
11,037
16,552
15,819
31,994
Loans held for investment:
Originated loans
209,492
336,505
322,038
307,166
294,471
Acquired loans, net
0
81,978
88,556
101,311
110,439
Allowance for loan losses
(3,400
)
(4,115
)
(4,000
)
(3,900
)
(3,835
)
Net loans held for investment
206,092
414,368
406,594
404,577
401,075
Premises and equipment, net
4,832
12,099
12,166
12,263
11,586
Foreclosed assets
2,069
2,493
723
796
54
Servicing assets
3,220
3,619
3,952
4,280
4,598
Bank owned life insurance
4,964
9,090
9,034
8,977
8,917
Accrued interest receivable
1,196
1,637
1,637
1,758
1,776
Goodwill
12,721
19,737
19,745
19,745
19,745
Other intangible assets, net
8,154
9,827
10,157
10,493
10,837
Other assets
4,638
8,066
4,979
8,100
7,644
Total assets
$
303,365
$
590,819
$
555,324
$
551,494
$
544,488
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Liabilities
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
46,068
$
128,435
$
97,777
$
94,829
$
88,172
Interest-bearing
164,619
345,581
335,140
305,257
289,416
Total deposits
210,687
474,016
432,917
400,086
377,588
Short term borrowings
1,968
20,000
27,000
58,400
73,400
Long term borrowings
3,900
6,294
6,781
7,267
7,754
Accrued interest payable
433
927
868
550
466
Other liabilities
7,562
9,860
10,189
8,746
9,600
Total liabilities
224,550
511,097
477,755
475,049
468,808
Shareholders’ equity
Preferred stock
0
0
0
0
0
Common stock, voting
2,674
2,749
2,686
2,666
2,660
Common stock, non-voting
129
329
329
329
329
Additional paid-in capital
38,557
45,287
44,760
44,576
44,429
Retained earnings
37,375
31,273
29,928
29,154
28,436
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
80
84
(134
)
(280
)
(174
)
Total shareholders’ equity
78,815
79,722
77,569
76,445
75,680
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
303,365
$
590,819
$
555,324
$
551,494
$
544,488
Financial Performance (Consolidated)
Dollars in thousands, except per share data; unaudited
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
6/30/19
3/31/19
12/31/18
9/30/18
6/30/18
6/30/19
6/30/18
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$
4,607
$
6,523
$
6,379
$
6,329
$
6,577
$
11,130
$
12,613
Investment securities & deposits
341
523
419
281
231
864
415
Total interest income
4,948
7,046
6,798
6,610
6,808
11,994
13,028
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
1,104
1,432
1,169
906
815
2,536
1,586
Interest on borrowed funds
172
330
396
431
474
502
852
Total interest expense
1,276
1,762
1,565
1,337
1,289
3,038
2,438
Net interest income
3,672
5,284
5,233
5,273
5,519
8,956
10,590
Provision for loan losses
477
173
434
789
261
650
730
Noninterest income
Government lending revenue
1,754
880
1,793
1,121
4,241
2,634
7,295
Mortgage revenue
1,113
435
359
491
868
1,548
1,323
Service charge revenue
99
226
228
196
222
325
441
Bank owned life insurance income
44
56
58
59
64
100
121
Windsor revenue
2,581
2,086
2,116
1,791
1,683
4,667
2,616
Income from Windsor investment
0
0
0
0
369
0
0
Fair value adjustment on equity investment
6,635
0
0
0
0
6,635
0
Gain on consolidation of Windsor
0
0
0
0
4,776
0
4,776
Other noninterest income
92
122
163
211
133
214
305
Total noninterest income
12,318
3,805
4,717
3,869
12,356
16,123
16,877
Noninterest expense
Compensation
3,385
4,261
4,689
4,245
4,050
7,646
7,316
Occupancy and equipment
338
506
536
522
462
844
875
Loan and special assets
510
179
437
67
407
689
769
Professional services
569
582
511
437
317
1,151
591
Data processing
198
345
381
326
325
543
638
Communication
110
226
208
191
203
336
438
Advertising
109
112
135
147
418
221
472
Loss on sale of foreclosed assets
35
21
0
0
41
56
41
Transaction-related expenses
916
43
31
5
74
959
88
Other operating expense
1,040
1,179
1,259
1,013
1,118
2,219
1,982
Total noninterest expense
7,210
7,454
8,187
6,953
7,415
14,664
13,210
Income before income taxes
8,303
1,462
1,329
1,400
10,199
9,765
13,527
Income tax expense
2,174
397
373
372
2,528
2,571
3,375
Net income
$
6,129
$
1,065
$
956
$
1,028
$
7,671
$
7,194
$
10,152
Basic earnings per common share
$
2.03
$
0.35
$
0.31
$
0.34
$
2.58
$
2.38
$
3.42
Diluted earnings per common share
$
2.00
$
0.34
$
0.30
$
0.33
$
2.47
$
2.34
$
3.27
Weighted average common shares outstanding
2,997
3,054
3,008
2,996
2,980
3,025
2,966
Diluted average common shares outstanding
3,045
3,115
3,124
3,127
3,115
3,080
3,101
Performance Ratios
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
6/30/19
3/31/19
12/31/18
9/30/18
6/30/18
6/30/19
6/30/18
PER COMMON SHARE
Basic earnings per common share
$
2.03
$
0.35
$
0.31
$
0.34
$
2.58
$
2.38
$
3.42
Diluted earnings per common share
$
2.00
$
0.34
$
0.30
$
0.33
$
2.47
$
2.34
$
3.27
Book value per common share
$
28.12
$
25.70
$
25.52
$
25.31
$
25.11
$
28.12
$
25.11
Tangible book value per common share
$
20.67
$
16.17
$
15.68
$
15.30
$
14.96
$
20.67
$
14.96
FINANCIAL RATIOS (ANNUALIZED)
Return on average assets
5.98
%
0.75
%
0.68
%
0.76
%
5.72
%
2.96
%
3.81
%
Return on average common shareholders’ equity
30.35
%
5.48
%
4.87
%
5.29
%
41.73
%
18.25
%
29.08
%
Return on tangible common equity
42.51
%
8.83
%
7.95
%
8.74
%
61.68
%
27.17
%
38.04
%
Net interest margin (FTE)
4.03
%
4.19
%
4.26
%
4.45
%
4.68
%
4.12
%
4.47
%
Efficiency ratio(1)
77.1
%
82.0
%
82.3
%
76.1
%
56.6
%
79.5
%
58.2
%
(1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, less gains or losses on sale of securities or consolidation.