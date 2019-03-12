Log in
West Wits Mining : Appendix 3B and Section 708A Notice

03/12/2019 | 09:23pm EDT

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New Issue Announcement, Application for Quotation of Additional

Securities and Agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of Entity

West Wits Mining Limited (ASX: WWI)

ABN 89 124 894 060

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  • 1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued

    Ordinary shares (WWI)

  • 2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

    20,000,000

  • 3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Fully paid ordinary shares

  • 4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

    • the date from which they do

    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

  • 5 Issue price or considerationYes

    $0.009

  • 6 Purpose of the issue

    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

    Issue forms part of the initial consideration of the Farm-In and Joint Venture Agreement for the first 20% interest in the Tambina Mining Leases

  • 6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

    If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the

    +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and

    comply with section 6i

  • 6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

    Yes

    14 November 2018

  • 6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

    N/A

  • 6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

    20,000,000

  • 6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

    N/A

  • 6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

    -

  • 6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

Refer to accompanying announcement

  • 6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

    N/A

  • 6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under Refer to the attached Appendix 1 rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

  • 7 +Issue dates

    Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

    Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

  • 8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

    13 March 2019

    Number

    +Class

    793,281,002

    Ordinary Shares (WWI)

    Number Amount

  • 9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

    $0.050 $0.050 $0.050 $0.050

    10,000,000 10,000,000 15,000,000 17,000,000 52,000,000

    +Class (Options over Ordinary Shares)

    14 Nov 2020

    30 Nov 2020

    30 Nov 2022

    Total

  • 10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

  • 11 Is security holder approval required?

  • 12 Is the issue renounceable or non-renounceable?

  • 13 Ratio in which the +securities will be offered

  • 14 +Class of +securities to which the offer relates

  • 15 +Record date to determine entitlements

  • 16 Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

Unchanged

  • 17 Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions

  • 18 Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

    Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

    Cross reference: rule 7.7.

  • 19 Closing date renunciationsforreceiptofacceptancesor

  • 20 Names of any underwriters

  • 21 Amount of any underwriting fee or commission

  • 22 Names of any brokers to the issue

  • 23 Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue

  • 24 Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

  • 25 If the issue is contingent on security holders'

    approval, the date of the meeting

  • 26 Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled

  • 27 If the entity has issued options, and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders

  • 28 Date rights trading will begin

    (if applicable)

  • 29 Date rights trading will end (if applicable)

  • 30 How do security holders sell their entitlements in full through a broker?

  • 31 How do security holders sell part of their entitlements through a broker and accept for the balance?

  • 32 How do security holders dispose entitlements

    oftheir

    (except by sale through a broker)?

  • 33 +Issue date

Part 3 - Quotation of securities

You need only complete this section if you are applying for quotation of securities

34

Type of +securities (tick one)

  • (a)+Securities described in Part 1

(b)

All other +securities

Example: restricted securities at the end of the escrowed period, partly paid securities that become fully paid, employee incentive share securities when restriction ends, securities issued on expiry or conversion of convertible securities

Entities that have ticked box 34(a)

Additional securities forming a new class of securities

Tick to indicate you are providing the information or documents

35

If the +securities are +equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the additional +securities, and the number and percentage of additional +securities held by those holders

36

If the +securities are +equity securities, a distribution schedule of the additional +securities setting out the number of holders in the categories

1 - 1,000

1,001 - 5,000

5,001 - 10,000

10,001 - 100,000

100,001 and over

37

A copy of any trust deed for the additional +securities

Entities that have ticked box 34(b)

  • 38 Number of +securities for which +quotation is sought

  • 39 +Class of +securities for which quotation is sought

  • 40 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from

    the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted

    +securities?

    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

    • the date from which they do

    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

Disclaimer

West Wits Mining Limited published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 01:22:04 UTC
