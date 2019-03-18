West Wits Mining : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

ASX Announcement (ASX: WWI)

Tuesday, 19 March 2019

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

West Wits Mining Limited (ASX: WWI) ("WWI" or "the Company") wishes to advise that Mr Simon Whyte has been appointed as Joint Company Secretary, effective 16th March 2019. Mr Phillip Hains will continue to act as Joint Company Secretary of the Company.

Simon Whyte is a Chartered Accountant with over 10 years' experience, including Ernst & Young and BP

Australia Pty Ltd, where he worked in compliance, commercial and operational roles. Simon's experience across multiple jurisdictions in highly regulated and complex operations, coupled with a history of delivering business improvement projects makes him an ideal candidate for the Company.

Simon has been engaged by the Company as a consultant since November 2017. His role with the Company has grown over this period to his recent appointment as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in November 2018 and now Joint Company Secretary.

***

Michael Quinert, Executive Chairman commented: "Simon joins recently appointed West Wits MLI CEO, Jac van Heerden, on WWI's Executive as the Board continues to execute its' strategy to equip the Company with the right team as it grows towards full-scale mine development at its' Witwatersrand Basin Project. Simon has played a key role in advancing the Company's projects in Australia and Africa since he joined us".

***

For and on behalf of the Board

Michael Quinert

Executive Chairman West Wits Mining Limited

Investor Relations:

Contact Simon Whyte on: +61 459 797 101

Otherwise, for further information visit: www.westwitsmining.com

West Wits Mining Limited ABN 89 124 894 060

Level 3, 62 Lygon Street

Carlton VIC 3053

Australia

P +61 3 8692 9049

F +61 3 8692 9040

www.westwitsmining.com