West Wits Mining : Completion of Capital Raising and Appendix 3B

ASX Announcement and Media Release

Tuesday, 20th August 2019

Completion of $735k Capital Raise with Full Subscription

West Wits Mining Limited (ASX:WWI) ("the Company") is pleased to announce that it has received $735,000 from sophisticated investors, representing full subscription of the capital raising of 122,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.006 (0.6 cents) per share announced on 14 August 2019.

An Appendix 3B for the issue of the shares under the capital raising accompanies this announcement. The information required under ASX Listing Rule 3.10.5A for issues of shares under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A was contained in the announcement released by the Company on 14 August 2019.

The Company also advises that the offer under the Cleansing Prospectus lodged with ASIC and released to ASX on 20 August 2019 is now closed.

For and on behalf of the Board

Michael Quinert

Chairman

West Wits Mining Limited

