West Wits Mining : Completion of Capital Raising and Appendix 3B
0
08/20/2019 | 03:42am EDT
ASX Announcement and Media Release
Tuesday, 20th August 2019
Completion of $735k Capital Raise with Full Subscription
West Wits Mining Limited (ASX:WWI) ("the Company") is pleased to announce that it has received $735,000 from sophisticated investors, representing full subscription of the capital raising of 122,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.006 (0.6 cents) per share announced on 14 August 2019.
An Appendix 3B for the issue of the shares under the capital raising accompanies this announcement. The information required under ASX Listing Rule 3.10.5A for issues of shares under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A was contained in the announcement released by the Company on 14 August 2019.
The Company also advises that the offer under the Cleansing Prospectus lodged with ASIC and released to ASX on 20 August 2019 is now closed.
For and on behalf of the Board
Michael Quinert
Chairman
West Wits Mining Limited
Investor Relations:
Contact Simon Whyte on: +61 459 797 101
Otherwise, for further information visit: www.westwitsmining.com
West Wits Mining Limited
ABN 89 124 894 060
Level 3, 62 Lygon Street
Carlton VIC 3053
Australia
P +61 3 8692 9049
F +61 3 8692 9040
www.westwitsmining.com
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement,
application for quotation of additional securities
and agreement
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
1
2
3
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid
+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Ordinary shares (WWI)
122,500,000
Fully paid ordinary shares
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 1
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
4
5
6
6a
Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend,
distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
Yes
$0.006 (0.6 cents)
To provide working capital to support the Company's activities pending the anticipated grant of the Company's mining right for its Witwatersrand Gold Project.
Yes
6b
6c
The date the security holder 14 November 2018 resolution under rule 7.1A was
passed
Number of +securities issued 103,598,566 without security holder approval
under rule 7.1
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3B Page 2
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
6d
Number of +securities issued with
18,901,434
security holder approval under rule
7.1A
6e
Number of +securities issued with
N/A
security holder approval under rule
7.3, or another specific security
holder approval (specify date of
meeting)
6f
6g
6h
Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements
N/A
The issue price of the shares was $0.006 (0.6 cents), representing a 14.2% discount to the VWAP for the 15 days on which trades of WWI's shares were recorded on ASX ending on 25 July 19, being the last trading date immediately before the issue of shares was announced to the market (VWAP obtained from IRESS).
N/A
6i
7
Calculate the entity's remaining
Refer to attached Annexure 1.
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
and release to ASX Market
Announcements
+Issue dates
20 August 2019
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
922,531,002
Ordinary Shares (WWI)
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 3
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Number +Class
(Options over Ordinary Shares)
Amount
Exercise
Expiration
Price
Date
10,000,000
$0.050
14 Nov 2020
10,000,000
$0.050
30 Nov 2020
15,000,000
$0.050
30 Nov 2020
17,000,000
$0.050
29 Jan 2023
Unchanged
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
11 Is security holder approval N/A required?
12
Is the issue renounceable or non-
N/A
renounceable?
13
Ratio in which the +securities will be
N/A
offered
+Class of +securities to which the N/A offer relates
+Record date to determine N/A entitlements
16
Will holdings on different registers
N/A
(or subregisters) be aggregated for
calculating entitlements?
Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.
Cross reference: rule 7.7.
N/A
N/A
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3B Page 4
04/03/2013
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
West Wits Mining Limited published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 07:41:03 UTC