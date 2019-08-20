Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  West Wits Mining Limited    WWI   AU000000WWI4

WEST WITS MINING LIMITED

(WWI)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/24
0.008 AUD   +14.29%
03:42aWEST WITS MINING : Cleansing Prospectus
PU
03:42aWEST WITS MINING : Reinstatement to Official Quotation
PU
03:42aWEST WITS MINING : Completion of Capital Raising and Appendix 3B
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

West Wits Mining : Completion of Capital Raising and Appendix 3B

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 03:42am EDT

ASX Announcement and Media Release

Tuesday, 20th August 2019

Completion of $735k Capital Raise with Full Subscription

West Wits Mining Limited (ASX:WWI) ("the Company") is pleased to announce that it has received $735,000 from sophisticated investors, representing full subscription of the capital raising of 122,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.006 (0.6 cents) per share announced on 14 August 2019.

An Appendix 3B for the issue of the shares under the capital raising accompanies this announcement. The information required under ASX Listing Rule 3.10.5A for issues of shares under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A was contained in the announcement released by the Company on 14 August 2019.

The Company also advises that the offer under the Cleansing Prospectus lodged with ASIC and released to ASX on 20 August 2019 is now closed.

For and on behalf of the Board

Michael Quinert

Chairman

West Wits Mining Limited

Investor Relations:

Contact Simon Whyte on: +61 459 797 101

Otherwise, for further information visit: www.westwitsmining.com

West Wits Mining Limited

ABN 89 124 894 060

Level 3, 62 Lygon Street

Carlton VIC 3053

Australia

P +61 3 8692 9049

F +61 3 8692 9040

www.westwitsmining.com

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

West Wits Mining Limited (ASX:WWI)

ABN

89 124 894 060

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

2

3

+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid

+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Ordinary shares (WWI)

122,500,000

Fully paid ordinary shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

4

5

6

6a

Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

  • the date from which they do
  • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
  • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend,
    distribution or interest payment

Issue price or consideration

Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

Yes

$0.006 (0.6 cents)

To provide working capital to support the Company's activities pending the anticipated grant of the Company's mining right for its Witwatersrand Gold Project.

Yes

6b

6c

The date the security holder 14 November 2018 resolution under rule 7.1A was

passed

Number of +securities issued 103,598,566 without security holder approval

under rule 7.1

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6d

Number of +securities issued with

18,901,434

security holder approval under rule

7.1A

6e

Number of +securities issued with

N/A

security holder approval under rule

7.3, or another specific security

holder approval (specify date of

meeting)

6f

6g

6h

Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

N/A

The issue price of the shares was $0.006 (0.6 cents), representing a 14.2% discount to the VWAP for the 15 days on which trades of WWI's shares were recorded on ASX ending on 25 July 19, being the last trading date immediately before the issue of shares was announced to the market (VWAP obtained from IRESS).

N/A

6i

7

Calculate the entity's remaining

Refer to attached Annexure 1.

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

+Issue dates

20 August 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

922,531,002

Ordinary Shares (WWI)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number +Class

(Options over Ordinary Shares)

Amount

Exercise

Expiration

Price

Date

10,000,000

$0.050

14 Nov 2020

10,000,000

$0.050

30 Nov 2020

15,000,000

$0.050

30 Nov 2020

17,000,000

$0.050

29 Jan 2023

Unchanged

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11 Is security holder approval N/A required?

12

Is the issue renounceable or non-

N/A

renounceable?

13

Ratio in which the +securities will be

N/A

offered

  1. +Class of +securities to which the N/A offer relates
  2. +Record date to determine N/A entitlements

16

Will holdings on different registers

N/A

(or subregisters) be aggregated for

calculating entitlements?

  1. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  2. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

N/A

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

West Wits Mining Limited published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 07:41:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WEST WITS MINING LIMITED
03:42aWEST WITS MINING : Cleansing Prospectus
PU
03:42aWEST WITS MINING : Reinstatement to Official Quotation
PU
03:42aWEST WITS MINING : Completion of Capital Raising and Appendix 3B
PU
08/15WEST WITS MINING : Derewo River Gold Project Update
PU
06/02WEST WITS MINING : Investor Presentation
PU
05/28WEST WITS MINING : Exploration Licence Granted on Highly Prospective Mt Cecelia
PU
03/26WEST WITS MINING : chairman Michael Quinert buys shares on-market
AQ
03/18WEST WITS MINING : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
PU
03/14WEST WITS MINING : reaches JV and farm-in agreement to advance Tambina Gold Proj..
AQ
03/12FAU : Pilbara portfolio- farm-in agreement - tambina gold proj
PU
More news
Chart WEST WITS MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
West Wits Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Quinert Chairman
Daniël Johannes Pretorius Non-Executive Director
Vincent Savage Executive Director
John Hulme Scholes Non-Executive Director
Andrew James Tunks Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEST WITS MINING LIMITED-20.00%4
BHP GROUP PLC7.86%117 276
BHP GROUP LTD5.67%117 276
RIO TINTO PLC8.98%82 266
RIO TINTO LIMITED7.96%82 266
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-0.47%28 513
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group