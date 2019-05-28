West Wits Mining : Exploration Licence Granted on Highly Prospective Mt Cecelia

ASX Announcement (ASX: WWI) Wednesday, 29th May 2019 Granting of Exploration Licence on Highly Prospective Mt Cecelia Project Highlights: Granting received of Mt Cecelia's Exploration Licence ("EL") application EL 45/5045

Mt Cecelia project is on the boundary between the world class copper-gold rich Paterson Province and the Pilbara Craton providing an exciting exploration opportunity

copper-gold rich Paterson Province and the Pilbara Craton providing an exciting exploration opportunity The area in proximity to West Wits' Mt Cecelia project has seen significant recent exploration activity which includes Tier 1 miners Rio Tinto Ltd (ASX: RIO) and Newcrest Mining Ltd

RIO EL applications adjoin over 60% of Mt Cecelia's tenement boundary's highlighting the projects prospectivity

West Wits' is finalising the initial exploration plan with a recently commissioned 3 rd Party Desktop Review in the final stages of completion to assist in identifying target areas West Wits Mining Limited (ASX: WWI) ("West Wits" or "the Company") is delighted to announce the granting of the Mt Cecelia project's Exploration Licence, allowing the Company to advance the project. The Mt Cecelia project overlies the geological contact between the copper-goldPaterson Province and the older Pilbara Craton with both terranes prospective for differing styles of gold and base metals. The Paterson Province is highly prospective for gold and copper mineralisation, including mining operations such as Metal X Limited's (ASX: MLX) Nifty copper mine and RIO's recently announced WINU exploration results. West Wits' Chairman Michael Quinert stated, "Granting of the exploration licence allows the Company to advance the project in a region that has been a recent focal point of exploration in the sector." West Wits Mining Limited ABN 89 124 894 060 Level 3, 62 Lygon Street Carlton VIC 3053 Australia P +61 3 8692 9049 F +61 3 8692 9040 www.westwitsmining.com

- 2 - Recent Regional Activity Figure 1: Mt Cecelia and neighbouring East Kimberley tenements The West Wits Mt Cecelia project is located approximately 150km ENE of Marble Bar, 150km NW of Telfer Mine, and 120km NNW of Nifty Mine (Figure 1) in proximity to infrastructure. The East Pilbara and Paterson Province in Western Australia has seen a significant increase in activity over the past 12 months which has largely been driven by Rio Tinto with the global major increasing its' tenement area from approximately 1,000km2 to over 11,000km2 in the region. Four of Rio's applications adjoin Mt Cecelia, encompassing over 60% of the project's border area (Figure 1). The Braeside project, held by Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) is located immediately south of the project area (Figure 1). The mineralisation is considered to be polymetallic that typically includes lead, zinc, silver, and copper. Mineralisation occurs in quartz veins associated with NNW-trending, steeply dipping and silicified faults, that form structures along the western edge of the Paterson Province, in rocks of the Fortescue Group.

- 3 - Exploration Licence Granted The Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety granted the EL 45/5045 on the 28th May 2019. The EL includes 70 blocks, covering 22,423.72 Ha (224km2). The DMIRS has granted the EL with the notable condition: "No access to the areas designated FNA 13553 or FNA 14592 as displayed in TENGRAPH, prior to the holder entering into an access agreement with the proponents of the proposed Solar and Wind Farm Project" The condition excludes approximately 11% (25km2) which is currently subject to FNA application by the proponents of a proposed solar and wind farm project until an access agreement is reached, or the project is discontinued. The FNA's encroach on the north east and north west sections of the tenement area (Figure 2). West Wits' will progress with exploration activity on the remaining 200km2 whilst working with the FNA proponent on agreeing to suitable access agreements on the affected area. Figure 2 - FNA 13553 (NW) and FNA 14592 (NE) areas shaded red are subject to a Proposed Solar & Wind Farm project. Next Steps The Company commissioned a 3rd Party desktop review in March 2019 which is in the final stages of completion. Once received the Exploration Team will review the findings, identify the initial target areas and finalise the exploration program which will be subject to further announcement.

- 4 - For and on behalf of the Board, Michael Quinert Chairman West Wits Mining Limited Investor Relations: Contact Simon Whyte on: +61 459 797 101 Otherwise, for further information visit: www.westwitsmining.com