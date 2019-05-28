Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  West Wits Mining Limited    WWI   AU000000WWI4

WEST WITS MINING LIMITED

(WWI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

West Wits Mining : Exploration Licence Granted on Highly Prospective Mt Cecelia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 09:24pm EDT

ASX Announcement (ASX: WWI)

Wednesday, 29th May 2019

Granting of Exploration Licence on

Highly Prospective Mt Cecelia Project

Highlights:

  • Granting received of Mt Cecelia's Exploration Licence ("EL") application EL 45/5045
  • Mt Cecelia project is on the boundary between the world class copper-gold rich Paterson Province and the Pilbara Craton providing an exciting exploration opportunity
  • The area in proximity to West Wits' Mt Cecelia project has seen significant recent exploration activity which includes Tier 1 miners Rio Tinto Ltd (ASX: RIO) and Newcrest Mining Ltd
  • RIO EL applications adjoin over 60% of Mt Cecelia's tenement boundary's highlighting the projects prospectivity
  • West Wits' is finalising the initial exploration plan with a recently commissioned 3rd Party Desktop Review in the final stages of completion to assist in identifying target areas

West Wits Mining Limited (ASX: WWI) ("West Wits" or "the Company") is delighted to announce the granting of the Mt Cecelia project's Exploration Licence, allowing the Company to advance the project. The Mt Cecelia project overlies the geological contact between the copper-goldPaterson Province and the older Pilbara Craton with both terranes prospective for differing styles of gold and base metals. The Paterson Province is highly prospective for gold and copper mineralisation, including mining operations such as Metal X Limited's (ASX: MLX) Nifty copper mine and RIO's recently announced WINU exploration results.

West Wits' Chairman Michael Quinert stated, "Granting of the exploration licence allows the Company to advance the project in a region that has been a recent focal point of exploration in the sector."

West Wits Mining Limited

ABN 89 124 894 060

Level 3, 62 Lygon Street

Carlton VIC 3053

Australia

P +61 3 8692 9049

F +61 3 8692 9040

www.westwitsmining.com

- 2 -

Recent Regional Activity

Figure 1: Mt Cecelia and neighbouring East Kimberley tenements

The West Wits Mt Cecelia project is located approximately 150km ENE of Marble Bar, 150km NW of Telfer Mine, and 120km NNW of Nifty Mine (Figure 1) in proximity to infrastructure.

The East Pilbara and Paterson Province in Western Australia has seen a significant increase in activity over the past 12 months which has largely been driven by Rio Tinto with the global major increasing its' tenement area from approximately 1,000km2 to over 11,000km2 in the region. Four of Rio's applications adjoin Mt Cecelia, encompassing over 60% of the project's border area (Figure 1).

The Braeside project, held by Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) is located immediately south of the project area (Figure 1). The mineralisation is considered to be polymetallic that typically includes lead, zinc, silver, and copper. Mineralisation occurs in quartz veins associated with NNW-trending, steeply dipping and silicified faults, that form structures along the western edge of the Paterson Province, in rocks of the Fortescue Group.

- 3 -

Exploration Licence Granted

The Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety granted the EL 45/5045 on the 28th May 2019. The EL includes 70 blocks, covering 22,423.72 Ha (224km2).

The DMIRS has granted the EL with the notable condition:

"No access to the areas designated FNA 13553 or FNA 14592 as displayed in TENGRAPH, prior to the holder entering into an access agreement with the proponents of the proposed Solar and Wind Farm Project"

The condition excludes approximately 11% (25km2) which is currently subject to FNA application by the proponents of a proposed solar and wind farm project until an access agreement is reached, or the project is discontinued. The FNA's encroach on the north east and north west sections of the tenement area (Figure 2).

West Wits' will progress with exploration activity on the remaining 200km2 whilst working with the FNA proponent on agreeing to suitable access agreements on the affected area.

Figure 2 - FNA 13553 (NW) and FNA 14592 (NE) areas shaded red are subject to a Proposed Solar & Wind Farm project.

Next Steps

The Company commissioned a 3rd Party desktop review in March 2019 which is in the final stages of completion. Once received the Exploration Team will review the findings, identify the initial target areas and finalise the exploration program which will be subject to further announcement.

- 4 -

For and on behalf of the Board,

Michael Quinert

Chairman

West Wits Mining Limited

Investor Relations:

Contact Simon Whyte on: +61 459 797 101

Otherwise, for further information visit: www.westwitsmining.com

Disclaimer

West Wits Mining Limited published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 01:23:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WEST WITS MINING LIMITED
09:24pWEST WITS MINING : Exploration Licence Granted on Highly Prospective Mt Cecelia
PU
03/26WEST WITS MINING : chairman Michael Quinert buys shares on-market
AQ
03/18WEST WITS MINING : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
PU
03/14WEST WITS MINING : reaches JV and farm-in agreement to advance Tambina Gold Proj..
AQ
03/12FAU : Pilbara portfolio- farm-in agreement - tambina gold proj
PU
03/12WEST WITS MINING : Appendix 3B and Section 708A Notice
PU
03/12WEST WITS MINING : JV & Farm In Agreement with FAU to advance Tambina Project
PU
2018WEST WITS MINING : Change of Director's Interest Notice - MQ
PU
2018WEST WITS MINING : Change of Director's Interest Notice - AT
PU
2018WEST WITS MINING : Raises $665k to Accelerate WBP Development
PU
More news
Chart WEST WITS MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
West Wits Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Quinert Chairman
Daniël Johannes Pretorius Non-Executive Director
Vincent Savage Executive Director
John Hulme Scholes Non-Executive Director
Andrew James Tunks Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEST WITS MINING LIMITED-20.00%0
BHP GROUP LTD10.84%125 703
BHP GROUP PLC8.99%125 703
RIO TINTO24.45%100 933
RIO TINTO LIMITED31.29%100 933
ANGLO AMERICAN11.23%34 722
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About