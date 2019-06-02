Log in
WEST WITS MINING LIMITED

(WWI)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 05/30
0.008 AUD   --.--%
09:44pWEST WITS MINING : Investor Presentation
PU
05/28WEST WITS MINING : Exploration Licence Granted on Highly Prospective Mt Cecelia
PU
03/18WEST WITS MINING : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
PU
West Wits Mining : Investor Presentation

06/02/2019

West Wits Mining Limited

(ASX: WWI)

"Transforming world class mineral resources into Gold"

Investor Presentation

JUNE 2019

Disclaimer

This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements that have been based on current expectations about future acts, events and circumstances. These forward-looking statements are, however, subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause those acts, events and circumstances to differ materially from the expectations described in such forward-looking statements.

These factors include, among other things, commercial and other risks associated with estimation of resources, the meeting of objectives and other investment considerations, as well as other matters not yet known to the Company or not currently considered material by the Company.

West Wits accepts no responsibility to update any person regarding any error or omission or change in the information in this presentation or any other information made available to a person or any obligation to furnish the person with further information.

Competent Person

The information in this presentation that relates to Exploration Results from South Africa is based on information compiled by Hermanus Berhardus Swart, a Competent Person who is a Professional Natural Scientist registered with South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions accredited (No. 400101/00) and a Fellow of the Geological Society of South Africa, each of which is a "Recognised Professional Organisation" (RPO) that is included in a list that is posted on the ASX website from time to time. Hermanus Berhardus Swart is employed by Dunrose Trading 186 (PTY) Ltd trading as Shango Solutions, which provides services as geological consultants to the Company. Hermanus Berhardus Swart has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Hermanus Berhardus Swart consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Dr Andrew J. Tunks MAIG

The peer review of the South African results was undertaken by Dr. Andrew Tunks and represents an accurate representation of the available data. Dr. Tunks (Member Australian Institute Geoscientists) is a consultant to the Company and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under

consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Dr Tunks consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

2

2

Gold

Gold is a rare metal

Gold has been used as coins since around 700 B.C

It does not oxidise

It is very ductile and malleable

Gold is very dense

There is not as much gold as you think!

3

Scarcity of Gold

Gold is a very very very very rare metal

Rank

Atomic # Name

Symbol

PPM

Tonnes Produced

1

8

oxygen

O

474,000

2

14

silicon [A]

Si

277,100

7,200,000

3

13

aluminium

Al

82,000

57,600,000

4

26

iron

Fe

41,000

1,150,000,000

5

20

calcium

Ca

41,000

6

11

sodium

Na

23,000

255,000,000

72

79

gold

Au

0.0011

3,100

73

44

ruthenium

Ru

0.001

74

46

palladium

Pd

0.0006

208

75

75

rhenium

Re

0.0004

47.2

76

77

iridium

Ir

0.0003

77

45

rhodium

Rh

0.0002

78

76

osmium

Os

0.0001

Gold is typically measured in Troy Oz

In mining we use grams

31g= 1 oz

1ppm = 1g/t

4

Price of Gold

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

West Wits Mining Limited published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 01:43:05 UTC
