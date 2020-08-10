Log in
West Wits Mining : Mining Right Application Update

08/10/2020 | 12:29am EDT

ASX Announcement (ASX: WWI)

Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Mining Right Application Update

West Wits Mining (ASX:WWI, 'West Wits' or 'the Company'), provides the following update on the Company's mining right application.

Following the Department of Mineral Resources ("DMR") granting of the environmental authorisation (EA) on 24 June 2020 for the Company's Witwatersrand Basin Project ("WBP"), the EA was subjected to public review for 20 calendar days. The public review process allows interested and affected parties (IAP's) to lodge an appeal against the EA decision. Once an appeal is lodged with the Department of Environmental Affairs ("DEA"), the EA will not be further acted on until the appeal has been ruled on.

West Wits performed an extensive consultation process for WBP's application, engaging a large number of IAP's with over 1,000 IAP notifications sent. In response, West Wits has received only one appeal during the 20-day public review process. This appeal has been referred to West Wits legal counsel for review and the Company will submit a formal response to the appeals directorate at the DEA. The appeals directorate then has a maximum 90 days to rule on the appeal and the response.

West Wits also received indications of two other potential appeals which have not been filed within the statutory 20-day timeframe. However, given the current pandemic situation it could be anticipated that those parties might, should they decide to proceed, request an extension from the Appeals Officer and still submit a late appeal. Any such late appeal would be dealt with in the appropriate manner by the legal team.

The activation of the appeals process, which was not unexpected and previously foreshadowed, will delay the granting of the mining right. However, the Company remains confident in the soundness of its EA process and is confident of a successful outcome.

Furthermore, the West Wits team is continuing to progress WBP's scoping study and the exploration target conversion activities.

The appeals process should not be affected by South Africa's Covid Restriction level 3 status which is not limiting the working conditions of relevant officials.

Approved for release by the Company's Company Secretary (Simon Whyte)

Investor Relations:

Ryan Batros on +61 472 658 777 or Simon Whyte on +61 459 797 101

Otherwise, for further information visit: www.westwitsmining.com

West Wits Mining Limited

ABN 89 124 894 060

Level 3, 62 Lygon Street

Carlton VIC 3053

Australia

P +61 3 8692 9049

F +61 3 8692 9040

www.westwitsmining.com

Disclaimer

West Wits Mining Limited published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 04:28:03 UTC
