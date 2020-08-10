Log in
12:29aWEST WITS MINING : Quarterly Activities Report
PU
12:29aWEST WITS MINING : Positive Scoping Study to Advance Development
PU
12:29aWEST WITS MINING : Mining Right Application Update
PU
West Wits Mining : Quarterly Cashflow Report

08/10/2020 | 12:24am EDT

Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly cash flow report

Name of entity

WEST WITS MINING LIMITED (ASX: WWI)

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

89 124 894 060

30 June 2020

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(12 months)

$A'000

1.

Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

-

784

1.2

Payments for

(a)

exploration & evaluation (if expensed)

(29)

(165)

(b)

development

-

(191)

(c)

production

(13)

(848)

(d)

staff costs

(175)

(425)

(e)

administration and corporate costs

(108)

(584)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

1.4

Interest received

-

-

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

-

-

1.6

Income taxes paid

-

(14)

1.7

Government grants and tax incentives

17

17

1.8

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(308)

(1,426)

activities

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire:

(a)

entities

-

-

(b)

tenements

-

-

(c)

property, plant and equipment

-

-

(d)

exploration & evaluation (if capitalised)

(133)

(133)

(e)

investments

-

-

(f)

other non-current assets

(125)

(125)

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (01/12/19)

Page 1

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(12 months)

$A'000

2.2

Proceeds from the disposal of:

(a)

entities

-

-

(b)

tenements

-

-

(c) property, plant and equipment

-

-

(d)

investments

-

-

(e)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

-

-

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

2.5

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing

(258)

(258)

activities

3. Cash flows from financing activities

3.1 Proceeds from issues of equity securities

(excluding convertible debt securities)

800

1,535

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible debt

-

1,441

securities

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of options

-

-

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of equity

(161)

(202)

securities or convertible debt securities

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

-

-

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

-

-

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and

-

-

borrowings

3.8

Dividends paid

-

-

3.9

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

3.10

Net cash from / (used in) financing

639

2,774

activities

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

1,154

176

period

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(308)

(1,426)

activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

(258)

(258)

(item 2.6 above)

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

639

2,774

(item 3.10 above)

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (01/12/19)

Page 2

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

  1. Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held
  2. Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(12 months)

$A'000

(26)

(65)

1,201

1,201

5.

Reconciliation of cash and cash

Current quarter

Previous quarter

equivalents

$A'000

$A'000

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the

consolidated statement of cash flows) to the

related items in the accounts

5.1

Bank balances

1,201

1,154

5.2

Call deposits

5.3

Bank overdrafts

5.4

Other (provide details)

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

1,201

1,154

quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

6.

Payments to related parties of the entity and their

Current quarter

associates

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their

190

associates included in item 1

6.2

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their

13

associates included in item 2

Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments

In accordance with Listing Rule 4.7C, payments made to related parties and their associates included in item 6.1 & 6.2 of the Appendix 5B incorporates legal and specialists services relating to regulatory obligations as well as directors fees, remuneration and superannuation at commercial rates.

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (01/12/19)

Page 3

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

7. Financing facilities

Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity.

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.

7.1 Loan facilities

7.2 Credit standby arrangements

7.3 Other (please specify)

7.4 Total financing facilities

Total facility

Amount drawn at

amount at quarter

quarter end

end

$A'000

$A'000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

7.5

Unused financing facilities available at quarter end

-

7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.

-

8.

Estimated cash available for future operating activities

$A'000

8.1

Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (Item 1.9)

(308)

8.2

Capitalised exploration & evaluation (Item 2.1(d))

(133)

8.3

Total relevant outgoings (Item 8.1 + Item 8.2)

(441)

8.4

Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (Item 4.6)

1,201

8.5

Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (Item 7.5)

-

8.6

Total available funding (Item 8.4 + Item 8.5)

1,201

8.7

Estimated quarters of funding available (Item 8.6 divided by

2.7

Item 8.3)

8.8 If Item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:

1. Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?

Answer: N/A

2. Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?

Answer: N/A

3. Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis?

Answer: N/A

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (01/12/19)

Page 4

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

Compliance statement

  1. This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
  2. This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Date:31/07/2020

Authorised by: By the Board

(Name of body or officer authorising release - see note 4)

Notes

  1. This quarterly cash flow report and the accompanying activity report provide a basis for informing the market about the entity's activities for the past quarter, how they have been financed and the effect this has had on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information over and above the minimum required under the Listing Rules is encouraged to do so.
  2. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
  3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.
  4. If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors, you can insert here: "By the board".
    If it has been authorised for release to the market by a committee of your board of directors, you can insert here: "By the
    [name of board committee - eg Audit and Risk Committee]". If it has been authorised for release to the market by a disclosure committee, you can insert here: "By the Disclosure Committee".
  5. If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors and you wish to hold yourself out as complying with recommendation 4.2 of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations, the board should have received a declaration from its CEO and CFO that, in their opinion, the financial records of the entity have been properly maintained, that this report complies with the appropriate accounting standards and gives a true and fair view of the cash flows of the entity, and that their opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively.

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (01/12/19)

Page 5

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Disclaimer

West Wits Mining Limited published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 04:23:02 UTC
