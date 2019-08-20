West Wits Mining : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Market Announcement
20 August 2019
West Wits Mining Limited (ASX: WWI) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation
Description
The suspension of trading in the securities of West Wits Mining Limited ('WWI') will be lifted immediately, following the release by WWI of an announcement regarding the completion of a capital raise.
Issued by
Todd Lewis
Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne)
