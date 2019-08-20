Log in
WEST WITS MINING LIMITED

WEST WITS MINING LIMITED

(WWI)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/24
0.008 AUD   +14.29%
03:42aWEST WITS MINING : Cleansing Prospectus
PU
03:42aWEST WITS MINING : Reinstatement to Official Quotation
PU
03:42aWEST WITS MINING : Completion of Capital Raising and Appendix 3B
PU
News 
News

West Wits Mining : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

08/20/2019 | 03:42am EDT

Market Announcement

20 August 2019

West Wits Mining Limited (ASX: WWI) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of West Wits Mining Limited ('WWI') will be lifted immediately, following the release by WWI of an announcement regarding the completion of a capital raise.

Issued by

Todd Lewis

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne)

20 August 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Disclaimer

West Wits Mining Limited published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 07:41:03 UTC
