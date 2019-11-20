West Wits Mining : WWI CEO Roadshow Presentation 0 11/20/2019 | 08:41pm EST Send by mail :

Disclaimer This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements that have been based on current expectations about future acts, events and circumstances. These forward-looking statements are, however, subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause those acts, events and circumstances to differ materially from the expectations described in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things, commercial and other risks associated with estimation of resources, the meeting of objectives and other investment considerations, as well as other matters not yet known to the Company or not currently considered material by the Company. West Wits accepts no responsibility to update any person regarding any error or omission or change in the information in this presentation or any other information made available to a person or any obligation to furnish the person with further information. Competent Person The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results from South Africa is based on information compiled by Hermanus Berhardus Swart, a Competent Person who is a Professional Natural Scientist registered with South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions accredited (No. 400101/00) and a Fellow of the Geological Society of South Africa, each of which is a "Recognised Professional Organisation" (RPO) that is included in a list that is posted on the ASX website from time to time. Hermanus Berhardus Swart is employed by Dunrose Trading 186 (PTY) Ltd trading as Shango Solutions, which provides services as geological consultants to the Company. Hermanus Berhardus Swart has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Hermanus Berhardus Swart consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Dr Andrew J. Tunks MAIG The peer review of the South African results was undertaken by Dr. Andrew Tunks and represents an accurate representation of the available data. Dr. Tunks (Member Australian Institute Geoscientists) is a consultant to the Company and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Dr Tunks consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. 2 2 Investment Highlights Strategic landholding in the Paterson Range, Western Australia - exploration license has been granted and the Company has planned a program to begin immediately Gold Project - the Company has a JORC resource of 3.65m oz at 3.4g/t in the Rand Belt, South Africa. Mining Right - in final stages of approval (1Q 2020), the Company will complete feasibility studies by 3Q 2020 and project execution set to commence 4Q 2020 Production - WBP expected to be able to produce 60,000oz pa by 2024 with further growth. Easily accessible ore will allow low CAPEX start-up and reduces peak funding requirement Experience board and management - small, experienced team with low corporate overheads who can deliver a project to oversee contractor mining 3 3 Corporate & Market Overview Gold Price hit 6-year high at USD 1,515/oz

6-year high at USD 1,515/oz Devalued SA currency against USD improves profitability

Continued investment by Board & Management

DRD Gold Ltd holds 6% with Board representation

Tight shareholding Top 20, Board & Management holding ~50% Capital Structure Shares on Issue 922m Options ($0.05 & various dates) 54m Market Cap ($0.005 @ 06/11/2019) A$4.6m Cash (@ 31/10/2019) A$770k Enterprise Value (EV) A$3.8m EV/oz A$1.05 Major Shareholders Top 20 47% Board & Management 9% 4 4 Experienced and Successful Team Jac van Heerden CEO - WW SA Mining Engineer (MBA) with over 20 years of operations and project experience in South Africa, DRC and Zimbabwe. His experience has been gained on both underground and open pit mines with a focus Gold, Platinum and Base Metals. Jac was President of ERG Africa copper / cobalt mine overseeing 3,800 personnel prior to joining WWI. Michael Quinert Executive Chairman Dr Andrew Tunks Non-Exec Chairman Niel Pretorius Non-Exec Chairman Hulme Scholes Non-Exec Chairman Over 30 years experience as a commercial lawyer, including three years with ASX and over 20 years as a partner in a Melbourne law firm. He has extensive experience in assisting and advising publicly listed mining companies and currently Non-Exec. Director of First Au Ltd. PhD in Geology with over 30-years experience in the mining industry. Managing Director of Meteoric Resources (MEI), prior to that he was CEO of Auroch Minerals and has been involved in several gold and a uranium discovery. CEO of DRD Gold Limited - South Africa's largest tailings processer with a market capitalisation of approx. A$500m (JSE:DRD). SA's largest gold producer, Sibanye Stillwater, took a 38% stake in DRD in 2018 with a 2-year option to further increase stake to 51%. One of South Africa's top legal professionals, specialising in mining and mineral law for over 30 years. Hulme clients include Tier 1 Miners Sibanye and South32 as well as advising Southern African Governments on the development of mine charters. Mt Cecelia - Commence Exploration 100% owned - EL granted May 2019

Sits along a significant boundary (Vines Fault) in a region that includes major discoveries such as Telfer Au-Cu (Newcrest), Nifty Cu (Metals X), Winu (Rio Tinto) and Rumble Resources (RTR) Braeside Project)

Au-Cu (Newcrest), Nifty Cu (Metals X), Winu (Rio Tinto) and Rumble Resources (RTR) Braeside Project) Carawine Resources (CWX) announced RIO / CWX $6M FARM-IN at neighbouring Baton Project (28 th October 2019)

FARM-IN at neighbouring Baton Project (28 October 2019) Rio Tinto's (RIO) surrounding EL's granted with aeromagnetic survey currently being completed

Mt Cecelia Exploration Program being finalised

Aeromagnetic survey VTEM Survey Ground Gravity Survey Drill ready targets CY2020

Source: Company data 6 6 Central Rand Goldfields Worlds biggest gold deposits, produced over 35% of global production, over 247 Moz of Au

Central Rand Goldfield has produced WWI's

Witwatersrand Basin Project (WBP)

Witwatersrand Basin Project (WBP) Produced 41 Moz at ~5g/t Still significant areas of new ground underexplored by previous mining

Current JORC Resource of 3.65 Moz at 3.4 g/t with a planned infill drill program to increase resource by 600k oz - 1 Moz (CY2020)

Mining Right approval - 1Q 2020

Finalise PFS / BFS studies (post MR approval)

Project commencement 4Q 2020

60,000oz production pa by 2024 and increasing WWI 3.65Moz JORC Resource and Kimberley East Target Category Ore Tonnes (Mt) Grade g/t Au Ounces Au Measured 12 3.65 1,420,000 Indicated 9.1 3.37 988,000 Measured & Indicated 21.1 3.55 2,408,000 Inferred 12.8 3 1,240,000 Total 33.9 3.4 3,648,000 Source: ASX Release 27th September 2019 Kimberley East Underground Target - Pay Shoot Model Channel / Pay Shoot Overbank Inferred resource & drilling target area Majority Measured & Indicated - 66% of 3.65Moz

Global MRE for West Wits @ 2g/t cut-off

cut-off Significant Exploration Target between:

600,000oz - 6.5M tonnes @ 3.0g/t 1,000,000oz - 8.0M tonnes @ 4.0g/t

Historic JORC Resource (1998) was 12.8M oz Au*

Kimberley East underground target has a defined & robust resource

12.4MT @ 3.1g/t for 1.25Moz (2g/t cut-off) 2.7MT @ 5g/t for 450Koz (3.5/t cut-off)

Mine Planning of Kimberley East Underground Target advanced, targeting the high-grade pay shoots (red highlights)

high-grade pay shoots (red highlights) Further drilling planned of the inferred resource and exploration target to bring it into measured / indicated categories and highlight further areas of high-grade pay shoots 8 th Dec 2017 / ** ASX Release 31 st 8 * (ASX Release 6 August 2018) Mine Development - LOW CAPEX ➢ Low CAPEX due to existing infrastructure Bird Reef Central - Circular Shaft Main & South Reef - 6 Shaft NO PLANT - excess capacity in the region

Harmony Gold Doornkop plant - 10km Sibanye Ezulwini plant - 45km

Multiple targets allowing staged development program to manage CAPEX and de-risk the project as it grows to full-scale production ➢ Existing Adit requires minimal CAPEX and provides access to ore bodies via trackless haulage for early production Harmony's Doornkop Mine - 5km 9 Bird Reef East - 11 Shaft Kimberley East - Qala Adit - Qala Shaft Historical Milestones & Route to Growth ➢ 488,000oz Au added to JORC ➢ Mt Cecelia ➢ WBP MR Application ➢ 1.88Moz Au added Resource Exploration Finalised to JORC Resource License granted ➢ WBP Mining Right ➢ 600,000-1Moz ➢ $665k raised in ➢ WBP MR Scoping ➢ $730k raised in ➢ Acquisition of Mt (MR) application Exploration Target Cecelia Project submitted declared SPP & Placement Report submitted Placement DEC 2017 JUNE 2018 DEC 2018 JUNE 2019 DEC 2019 MAR 2020 JUNE 2020 SEP 2020 DEC 2020 MAR 2021 2024 4Q 2019 1Q 2020 2Q 2020 3Q 2020 1Q 2021 2Q 2021 2021 ➢ MR Granted ➢ Mt Cecelia field ➢ Increase WBP ➢ PFS completed ➢ Commence ➢ 60,000oz pa plus work: mapping & Global JORC of Kimberley Phase 1 of WBP ➢ Commence drilling gold production aero-mag survey Resource East Target Mining Operation of Kimberley East target - ➢ Mt Cecelia drill exploration target targets identified inferred resource 10 WWI vs Select ASX peers Undervalued Relative to Peers ASX-listed Explorers by Resource Size Company ASX Resources Grade MV / Resource Market Cap Code (M'oz) (g/t Au) (A$/oz)* (A$'m) Cardinal Resources Ltd CDV 6.99 1.13 $26.5 $185.2 Theta Gold Mines TGM 6.03 4.18 $11.6 $69.9 West Wits Mining Ltd WWI 3.65 3.40 $1.3 $4.6 Gold Road Resources Ltd GOR 3.31 1.32 $311.2 $1,030.0 West African Resources Ltd WAF 3.09 1.74 $136.6 $422.2 Tanami Gold NL TAM 2.75 2.80 $18.8 $51.7 Bellevue Gold Ltd BGL 1.90 9.20 $163.5 $310.6 De Grey Mining Ltd DEG 1.68 1.80 $32.4 $54.4 Ausgold Ltd AUC 1.04 1.29 $12.2 $12.7 Breaker Resources NL BRB 0.98 1.30 $71.2 $69.8 Horizon Minerals Ltd HRZ 0.67 2.00 $80.2 $53.5 Artemis Resources Ltd ARV 0.390 1.33 $74.2 $29.0 PATERSON PROVINCE PEERS Rumble Resources Ltd RTR $29.0 Caraw ine Resources Ltd CWX $15.7 Sipa Resources Ltd SRI $11.1 AIC Mines Ltd A1M $18.2 Source: Company data / *MV - "ASX Market Capitalisation at 05/11/2019" 2020 NEWS FLOW AND PRICE CATALYSTS Mining Right Mt Cecelia Resource Feasibility Commence Granted exploration Upgrade Study Mining 11 results 11 Operations OPPORTUNITY FOR SIGNIFICANT GROWTH WWI $1.3/oz a fraction of peers

JORC Resource 3.65Moz in Top Quartile

Resource grade 3.4g/t in Top Quartile

Similar stage of development to South African peer TGM - Market Cap $69.9m

Market Cap of $4.6m

South African project offers material near-term value & not priced in

near-term value & not priced in Exciting early stage exploration opportunity in Paterson Province about to kick-off Investment Conclusion TRANSFORM FROM A MICRO-CAP EXPLORER TO SMALL TO MID-TIER OPERATOR Objective 1 - Enhance the value of Mt Cecilia, Paterson Province

Commence an exploration campaign, mapping & aero mag surveys from 1Q 2020 Drill program to begin CY 2020

Objective 2 - Establish Mining Operation in Witwatersrand Basin, South Africa

Obtain Mining Right (MR) - 1Q 2020 Complete Kimberley East PFS and declare results - 3Q 2020 Commence Phase 1 of Mining Operation at Kimberley East - 4Q 2020 Produce 60,000oz pa - 2024

Objective 3 - Increase Mineral Resource

Commence with infill drilling in South Africa - 1Q 2020 Obtain new exploration rights in Africa and Australia - 3Q 2021

12 12 Appendix 1: BEE Structure West Wits Mining Ltd (ASX: WWI) Lilitha (BEE Group) 10% 90% West Wits Mining SA (Pty) Ltd 26% 74% West Wits MLI (Pty) Ltd West Wits' South African projects are 33.4% owned by the Black Equity Empowerment partner, Lilitha

The ownership structure provides that West Wits' SA Project is "over-empowered", surpassing SA's Mining Charter requirement of 26% and the slated 30% in the current Draft Mining Charter proposal

Corporate Contact Simon Whyte Chief Financial Officer Ph: +61 459 797 101 swhyte@westwitsmining.com West Wits Mining Level 6, 400 Collins Street Melbourne, Victoria 3000

