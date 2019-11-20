Log in
WEST WITS MINING LIMITED

(WWI)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/15
0.005 AUD   -16.67%
08:41pWEST WITS MINING : WWI CEO Roadshow Presentation
PU
08/20WEST WITS MINING : Reinstatement to Official Quotation
PU
08/20WEST WITS MINING : Cleansing Prospectus
PU
West Wits Mining : WWI CEO Roadshow Presentation

11/20/2019 | 08:41pm EST

West Wits Mining Limited

(ASX: WWI)

"Transforming world class

mineral resources into Gold"

Investor Presentation

November 2019

Disclaimer

This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements that have been based on current expectations about future acts, events and circumstances. These forward-looking statements are, however, subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause those acts, events and circumstances to differ materially from the expectations described in such forward-looking statements.

These factors include, among other things, commercial and other risks associated with estimation of resources, the meeting of objectives and other investment considerations, as well as other matters not yet known to the Company or not currently considered material by the Company.

West Wits accepts no responsibility to update any person regarding any error or omission or change in the information in this presentation or any other information made available to a person or any obligation to furnish the person with further information.

Competent Person

The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results from South Africa is based on information compiled by Hermanus Berhardus Swart, a Competent Person who is a Professional Natural Scientist registered with South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions accredited (No. 400101/00) and a Fellow of the Geological Society of South Africa, each of which is a "Recognised Professional Organisation" (RPO) that is included in a list that is posted on the ASX website from time to time. Hermanus Berhardus Swart is employed by Dunrose Trading 186 (PTY) Ltd trading as Shango Solutions, which provides services as geological consultants to the Company. Hermanus Berhardus Swart has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Hermanus Berhardus Swart consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Dr Andrew J. Tunks MAIG

The peer review of the South African results was undertaken by Dr. Andrew Tunks and represents an accurate representation of the available data. Dr. Tunks (Member Australian Institute Geoscientists) is a consultant to the Company and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Dr Tunks consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Investment Highlights

  1. Strategic landholding in the Paterson Range, Western Australia - exploration license has been granted and the Company has planned a program to begin immediately
  2. Gold Project - the Company has a JORC resource of 3.65m oz at 3.4g/t in the Rand Belt, South Africa.
  3. Mining Right - in final stages of approval (1Q 2020), the Company will complete feasibility studies by 3Q 2020 and project execution set to commence 4Q 2020
  4. Production - WBP expected to be able to produce 60,000oz pa by 2024 with further growth. Easily accessible ore will allow low CAPEX start-up and reduces peak funding requirement
  5. Experience board and management - small, experienced team with low corporate overheads who can deliver a project to oversee contractor mining

Corporate & Market Overview

  • Gold Price hit 6-year high at USD 1,515/oz
  • Devalued SA currency against USD improves profitability
  • Continued investment by Board & Management
  • DRD Gold Ltd holds 6% with Board representation
  • Tight shareholding Top 20, Board & Management holding ~50%

Capital Structure

Shares on Issue

922m

Options ($0.05 & various dates)

54m

Market Cap ($0.005 @ 06/11/2019)

A$4.6m

Cash (@ 31/10/2019)

A$770k

Enterprise Value (EV)

A$3.8m

EV/oz

A$1.05

Major Shareholders

Top 20

47%

Board & Management

9%

Experienced and Successful Team

Jac van Heerden

CEO - WW SA

Mining Engineer (MBA) with over 20 years of operations and project experience in South Africa, DRC and Zimbabwe. His experience has been gained on both underground and open pit mines with a focus Gold, Platinum and Base Metals. Jac was President of ERG Africa copper / cobalt mine overseeing 3,800 personnel prior to joining WWI.

Michael Quinert

Executive Chairman

Dr Andrew Tunks

Non-Exec Chairman

Niel Pretorius

Non-Exec Chairman

Hulme Scholes

Non-Exec Chairman

Over 30 years experience as a commercial lawyer, including three years with ASX and over 20 years as a partner in a Melbourne law firm. He has extensive experience in assisting and advising publicly listed mining companies and currently Non-Exec. Director of First Au Ltd.

PhD in Geology with over 30-years experience in the mining industry. Managing Director of Meteoric Resources (MEI), prior to that he was CEO of Auroch Minerals and has been involved in several gold and a uranium discovery.

CEO of DRD Gold Limited - South Africa's largest tailings processer with a market capitalisation of approx. A$500m (JSE:DRD). SA's largest gold producer, Sibanye Stillwater, took a 38% stake in DRD in 2018 with a 2-year option to further increase stake to 51%.

One of South Africa's top legal professionals, specialising in mining and mineral law for over 30 years. Hulme clients include Tier 1 Miners Sibanye and South32 as well as advising Southern African Governments on the development of mine charters.

Mt Cecelia - Commence Exploration

  • 100% owned - EL granted May 2019
  • Sits along a significant boundary (Vines Fault) in a region that includes major discoveries such as Telfer Au-Cu (Newcrest), Nifty Cu (Metals X), Winu (Rio Tinto) and Rumble Resources (RTR) Braeside Project)
  • Carawine Resources (CWX) announced RIO / CWX $6M FARM-IN at neighbouring Baton Project (28th October 2019)
  • Rio Tinto's (RIO) surrounding EL's granted with aeromagnetic survey currently being completed
  • Mt Cecelia Exploration Program being finalised
    • Aeromagnetic survey
    • VTEM Survey
    • Ground Gravity Survey
    • Drill ready targets CY2020

Source: Company data

Central Rand Goldfields

  • Worlds biggest gold deposits, produced over 35% of global production, over 247 Moz of Au
  • Central Rand Goldfield has produced WWI's
    Witwatersrand Basin Project (WBP)
    • Produced 41 Moz at ~5g/t
    • Still significant areas of new ground underexplored by previous mining
  • Current JORC Resource of 3.65 Moz at 3.4 g/t with a planned infill drill program to increase resource by 600k oz - 1 Moz (CY2020)
  • Mining Right approval - 1Q 2020
  • Finalise PFS / BFS studies (post MR approval)
  • Project commencement 4Q 2020
  • 60,000oz production pa by 2024 and increasing

WWI 3.65Moz JORC Resource and Kimberley East Target

Category

Ore Tonnes (Mt)

Grade g/t Au

Ounces Au

Measured

12

3.65

1,420,000

Indicated

9.1

3.37

988,000

Measured & Indicated

21.1

3.55

2,408,000

Inferred

12.8

3

1,240,000

Total

33.9

3.4

3,648,000

Source: ASX Release 27th September 2019

Kimberley East Underground Target - Pay Shoot Model

Channel / Pay Shoot

Overbank

Inferred resource & drilling target area

  • Majority Measured & Indicated - 66% of 3.65Moz
  • Global MRE for West Wits @ 2g/t cut-off
  • Significant Exploration Target between:
    • 600,000oz - 6.5M tonnes @ 3.0g/t
    • 1,000,000oz - 8.0M tonnes @ 4.0g/t
  • Historic JORC Resource (1998) was 12.8M oz Au*
  • Kimberley East underground target has a defined & robust resource
    • 12.4MT @ 3.1g/t for 1.25Moz (2g/t cut-off)
    • 2.7MT @ 5g/t for 450Koz (3.5/t cut-off)
  • Mine Planning of Kimberley East Underground Target advanced, targeting the high-grade pay shoots (red highlights)
  • Further drilling planned of the inferred resource and exploration target to bring it into measured / indicated categories and highlight further areas of high-grade pay shoots

Mine Development - LOW CAPEX

Low CAPEX due to existing infrastructure

Bird Reef Central - Circular Shaft

Main & South Reef - 6 Shaft

  • NO PLANT - excess capacity in the region
    • Harmony Gold Doornkop plant - 10km
    • Sibanye Ezulwini plant - 45km
  • Multiple targets allowing staged development program to manage CAPEX and de-risk the

project as it grows to full-scale production

Existing Adit requires minimal CAPEX and provides access to ore bodies via trackless haulage for early production

Harmony's Doornkop Mine - 5km

Bird Reef East

- 11 Shaft

Kimberley East

- Qala Adit

- Qala Shaft

Historical Milestones & Route to Growth

488,000oz Au

added to JORC

Mt Cecelia

WBP MR Application

1.88Moz Au added

Resource

Exploration

Finalised

to JORC Resource

License granted

WBP Mining Right 600,000-1Moz

$665k raised in

WBP MR Scoping

$730k raised in

Acquisition of Mt

(MR) application

Exploration Target

Cecelia Project

submitted

declared

SPP & Placement

Report submitted

Placement

DEC 2017

JUNE 2018

DEC 2018

JUNE 2019

DEC 2019

MAR 2020

JUNE 2020

SEP 2020

DEC 2020

MAR 2021

2024

4Q 2019

1Q 2020

2Q 2020

3Q 2020

1Q 2021

2Q 2021

2021

MR Granted

Mt Cecelia field

Increase WBP

PFS completed

Commence

60,000oz pa plus

work: mapping &

Global JORC

of Kimberley

Phase 1 of WBP

Commence drilling

gold production

aero-mag survey

Resource

East Target

Mining Operation

of Kimberley East

target -

Mt Cecelia drill

exploration target

targets identified

  • inferred resource

WWI vs Select ASX peers

Undervalued Relative to Peers

ASX-listed Explorers by Resource Size

Company

ASX

Resources

Grade

MV / Resource

Market Cap

Code

(M'oz)

(g/t Au)

(A$/oz)*

(A$'m)

Cardinal Resources Ltd

CDV

6.99

1.13

$26.5

$185.2

Theta Gold Mines

TGM

6.03

4.18

$11.6

$69.9

West Wits Mining Ltd

WWI

3.65

3.40

$1.3

$4.6

Gold Road Resources Ltd

GOR

3.31

1.32

$311.2

$1,030.0

West African Resources Ltd

WAF

3.09

1.74

$136.6

$422.2

Tanami Gold NL

TAM

2.75

2.80

$18.8

$51.7

Bellevue Gold Ltd

BGL

1.90

9.20

$163.5

$310.6

De Grey Mining Ltd

DEG

1.68

1.80

$32.4

$54.4

Ausgold Ltd

AUC

1.04

1.29

$12.2

$12.7

Breaker Resources NL

BRB

0.98

1.30

$71.2

$69.8

Horizon Minerals Ltd

HRZ

0.67

2.00

$80.2

$53.5

Artemis Resources Ltd

ARV

0.390

1.33

$74.2

$29.0

PATERSON PROVINCE PEERS

Rumble Resources Ltd

RTR

$29.0

Caraw ine Resources Ltd

CWX

$15.7

Sipa Resources Ltd

SRI

$11.1

AIC Mines Ltd

A1M

$18.2

Source: Company data / *MV - "ASX Market Capitalisation at 05/11/2019"

2020 NEWS FLOW AND PRICE CATALYSTS

Mining Right

Mt Cecelia

Resource

Feasibility

Commence

Granted

exploration

Upgrade

Study

Mining

Operations

OPPORTUNITY FOR

SIGNIFICANT

GROWTH

  • WWI $1.3/oz a fraction of peers
  • JORC Resource 3.65Moz in Top Quartile
  • Resource grade 3.4g/t in Top Quartile
  • Similar stage of development to South African peer TGM - Market Cap $69.9m
  • Market Cap of $4.6m
  • South African project offers material near-term value & not priced in
  • Exciting early stage exploration opportunity in Paterson Province about to kick-off

Investment Conclusion

TRANSFORM FROM A MICRO-CAP EXPLORER TO SMALL TO MID-TIER OPERATOR

  • Objective 1 - Enhance the value of Mt Cecilia, Paterson Province
    • Commence an exploration campaign, mapping & aero mag surveys from 1Q 2020
    • Drill program to begin CY 2020
  • Objective 2 - Establish Mining Operation in Witwatersrand Basin, South Africa
    • Obtain Mining Right (MR) - 1Q 2020
    • Complete Kimberley East PFS and declare results - 3Q 2020
    • Commence Phase 1 of Mining Operation at Kimberley East - 4Q 2020
    • Produce 60,000oz pa - 2024
  • Objective 3 - Increase Mineral Resource
    • Commence with infill drilling in South Africa - 1Q 2020
    • Obtain new exploration rights in Africa and Australia - 3Q 2021

Appendix 1: BEE Structure

West Wits Mining Ltd

(ASX: WWI)

Lilitha (BEE Group)

10%

90%

West Wits Mining SA (Pty) Ltd

26%

74%

West Wits MLI (Pty) Ltd

  • West Wits' South African projects are 33.4% owned by the Black Equity Empowerment partner, Lilitha
  • The ownership structure provides that West Wits' SA Project is "over-empowered", surpassing SA's Mining Charter requirement of 26% and the slated 30% in the current Draft Mining Charter proposal
  • BEE partner, Lilitha, plays an active part in SA activities and has been instrumental in WBP's development phase & small-scale production

Corporate Contact

Simon Whyte

Chief Financial Officer

Ph: +61 459 797 101

  1. swhyte@westwitsmining.com

West Wits Mining

Level 6, 400 Collins Street

Melbourne, Victoria 3000

Disclaimer

West Wits Mining Limited published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 01:40:05 UTC
