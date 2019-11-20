West Wits Mining : WWI CEO Roadshow Presentation

This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements that have been based on current expectations about future acts, events and circumstances. These forward-looking statements are, however, subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause those acts, events and circumstances to differ materially from the expectations described in such forward-looking statements.
These factors include, among other things, commercial and other risks associated with estimation of resources, the meeting of objectives and other investment considerations, as well as other matters not yet known to the Company or not currently considered material by the Company.
West Wits accepts no responsibility to update any person regarding any error or omission or change in the information in this presentation or any other information made available to a person or any obligation to furnish the person with further information.
Competent Person
The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results from South Africa is based on information compiled by Hermanus Berhardus Swart, a Competent Person who is a Professional Natural Scientist registered with South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions accredited (No. 400101/00) and a Fellow of the Geological Society of South Africa, each of which is a "Recognised Professional Organisation" (RPO) that is included in a list that is posted on the ASX website from time to time. Hermanus Berhardus Swart is employed by Dunrose Trading 186 (PTY) Ltd trading as Shango Solutions, which provides services as geological consultants to the Company. Hermanus Berhardus Swart has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Hermanus Berhardus Swart consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Dr Andrew J. Tunks MAIG
The peer review of the South African results was undertaken by Dr. Andrew Tunks and represents an accurate representation of the available data. Dr. Tunks (Member Australian Institute Geoscientists) is a consultant to the Company and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Dr Tunks consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Investment Highlights
Strategic landholding in the Paterson Range, Western Australia -exploration license has been granted and the Company has planned a program to begin immediately
Gold Project - the Company has a JORC resource of 3.65m oz at 3.4g/t in the Rand Belt, South Africa.
Mining Right - in final stages of approval (1Q 2020), the Company will complete feasibility studies by 3Q 2020 and project execution set to commence 4Q 2020
Production - WBP expected to be able to produce 60,000oz pa by 2024 with further growth. Easily accessible ore will allow low CAPEX start-up and reduces peak funding requirement
Experience board and management - small, experienced team with low corporate overheads who can deliver a project to oversee contractor mining
Corporate & Market Overview
Gold Price hit 6-year high at USD 1,515/oz
Devalued SA currency against USD improves profitability
Continued investment by Board & Management
DRD Gold Ltd holds 6% with Board representation
Tight shareholding Top 20, Board & Management holding ~50%
Capital Structure
Shares on Issue
922m
Options ($0.05 & various dates)
54m
Market Cap ($0.005 @ 06/11/2019)
A$4.6m
Cash (@ 31/10/2019)
A$770k
Enterprise Value (EV)
A$3.8m
EV/oz
A$1.05
Major Shareholders
Top 20
47%
Board & Management
9%
Experienced and Successful Team
Jac van Heerden
CEO - WW SA
Mining Engineer (MBA) with over 20 years of operations and project experience in South Africa, DRC and Zimbabwe. His experience has been gained on both underground and open pit mines with a focus Gold, Platinum and Base Metals. Jac was President of ERG Africa copper / cobalt mine overseeing 3,800 personnel prior to joining WWI.
Michael Quinert
Executive Chairman
Dr Andrew Tunks
Non-Exec Chairman
Niel Pretorius
Non-Exec Chairman
Hulme Scholes
Non-Exec Chairman
Over 30 years experience as a commercial lawyer, including three years with ASX and over 20 years as a partner in a Melbourne law firm. He has extensive experience in assisting and advising publicly listed mining companies and currently Non-Exec. Director of First Au Ltd.
PhD in Geology with over 30-years experience in the mining industry. Managing Director of Meteoric Resources (MEI), prior to that he was CEO of Auroch Minerals and has been involved in several gold and a uranium discovery.
CEO of DRD Gold Limited - South Africa's largest tailings processer with a market capitalisation of approx. A$500m (JSE:DRD). SA's largest gold producer, Sibanye Stillwater, took a 38% stake in DRD in 2018 with a 2-year option to further increase stake to 51%.
One of South Africa's top legal professionals, specialising in mining and mineral law for over 30 years. Hulme clients include Tier 1 Miners Sibanye and South32 as well as advising Southern African Governments on the development of mine charters.
Mt Cecelia - Commence Exploration
100% owned - EL granted May 2019
Sits along a significant boundary (Vines Fault) in a region that includes major discoveries such as Telfer Au-Cu (Newcrest), Nifty Cu (Metals X), Winu (Rio Tinto) and Rumble Resources (RTR) Braeside Project)
Carawine Resources (CWX) announced RIO / CWX $6M FARM-IN at neighbouring Baton Project (28th October 2019)
Rio Tinto's (RIO) surrounding EL's granted with aeromagnetic survey currently being completed
Mt Cecelia Exploration Program being finalised
Aeromagnetic survey
VTEM Survey
Ground Gravity Survey
Drill ready targets CY2020
Source: Company data
Central Rand Goldfields
Worlds biggest gold deposits, produced over 35% of global production, over 247 Moz of Au
Central Rand Goldfield has produced WWI's
Witwatersrand Basin Project (WBP)
Produced 41 Moz at ~5g/t
Still significant areas of new ground underexplored by previous mining
Current JORC Resource of 3.65 Moz at 3.4 g/t with a planned infill drill program to increase resource by 600k oz - 1 Moz (CY2020)
Mining Right approval - 1Q 2020
Finalise PFS / BFS studies (post MR approval)
Project commencement 4Q 2020
60,000oz production pa by 2024 and increasing
WWI 3.65Moz JORC Resource and Kimberley East Target
Category
Ore Tonnes (Mt)
Grade g/t Au
Ounces Au
Measured
12
3.65
1,420,000
Indicated
9.1
3.37
988,000
Measured & Indicated
21.1
3.55
2,408,000
Inferred
12.8
3
1,240,000
Total
33.9
3.4
3,648,000
Source: ASX Release 27th September 2019
Kimberley East Underground Target - Pay Shoot Model
Channel / Pay Shoot
Overbank
Inferred resource & drilling target area
Majority Measured & Indicated - 66% of 3.65Moz
Global MRE for West Wits @ 2g/t cut-off
Significant Exploration Target between:
600,000oz - 6.5M tonnes @ 3.0g/t
1,000,000oz - 8.0M tonnes @ 4.0g/t
Historic JORC Resource (1998) was 12.8M oz Au*
Kimberley East underground target has a defined & robust resource
12.4MT @ 3.1g/t for 1.25Moz (2g/t cut-off)
2.7MT @ 5g/t for 450Koz (3.5/t cut-off)
Mine Planning of Kimberley East Underground Target advanced, targeting the high-grade pay shoots (red highlights)
Further drilling planned of the inferred resource and exploration target to bring it into measured / indicated categories and highlight further areas of high-grade pay shoots
Mine Development - LOW CAPEX
➢
Low CAPEX due to existing infrastructure
Bird Reef Central - Circular Shaft
Main & South Reef - 6 Shaft
NO PLANT - excess capacity in the region
Harmony Gold Doornkop plant - 10km
Sibanye Ezulwini plant - 45km
Multiple targets allowing staged development program to manage CAPEX and de-risk the
project as it grows to full-scale production
➢ Existing Adit requires minimal CAPEX and provides access to ore bodies via trackless haulage for early production
Harmony's Doornkop Mine - 5km
9
Bird Reef East
- 11 Shaft
Kimberley East
- Qala Adit
- Qala Shaft
Historical Milestones & Route to Growth
➢ 488,000oz Au
added to JORC
➢ Mt Cecelia
➢ WBP MR Application
➢ 1.88Moz Au added
Resource
Exploration
Finalised
to JORC Resource
License granted
➢ WBP Mining Right ➢ 600,000-1Moz
➢ $665k raised in
➢ WBP MR Scoping
➢ $730k raised in
➢ Acquisition of Mt
(MR) application
Exploration Target
Cecelia Project
submitted
declared
SPP & Placement
Report submitted
Placement
DEC 2017
JUNE 2018
DEC 2018
JUNE 2019
DEC 2019
MAR 2020
JUNE 2020
SEP 2020
DEC 2020
MAR 2021
2024
4Q 2019
1Q 2020
2Q 2020
3Q 2020
1Q 2021
2Q 2021
2021
➢ MR Granted
➢ Mt Cecelia field
➢ Increase WBP
➢ PFS completed
➢ Commence
➢
60,000oz pa plus
work: mapping &
Global JORC
of Kimberley
Phase 1 of WBP
➢
Commence drilling
gold production
aero-mag survey
Resource
East Target
Mining Operation
of Kimberley East
target -
➢ Mt Cecelia drill
exploration target
targets identified
inferred resource
WWI vs Select ASX peers
Undervalued Relative to Peers
ASX-listed Explorers by Resource Size
Company
ASX
Resources
Grade
MV / Resource
Market Cap
Code
(M'oz)
(g/t Au)
(A$/oz)*
(A$'m)
Cardinal Resources Ltd
CDV
6.99
1.13
$26.5
$185.2
Theta Gold Mines
TGM
6.03
4.18
$11.6
$69.9
West Wits Mining Ltd
WWI
3.65
3.40
$1.3
$4.6
Gold Road Resources Ltd
GOR
3.31
1.32
$311.2
$1,030.0
West African Resources Ltd
WAF
3.09
1.74
$136.6
$422.2
Tanami Gold NL
TAM
2.75
2.80
$18.8
$51.7
Bellevue Gold Ltd
BGL
1.90
9.20
$163.5
$310.6
De Grey Mining Ltd
DEG
1.68
1.80
$32.4
$54.4
Ausgold Ltd
AUC
1.04
1.29
$12.2
$12.7
Breaker Resources NL
BRB
0.98
1.30
$71.2
$69.8
Horizon Minerals Ltd
HRZ
0.67
2.00
$80.2
$53.5
Artemis Resources Ltd
ARV
0.390
1.33
$74.2
$29.0
PATERSON PROVINCE PEERS
Rumble Resources Ltd
RTR
$29.0
Caraw ine Resources Ltd
CWX
$15.7
Sipa Resources Ltd
SRI
$11.1
AIC Mines Ltd
A1M
$18.2
Source: Company data / *MV - "ASX Market Capitalisation at 05/11/2019"
2020 NEWS FLOW AND PRICE CATALYSTS
Mining Right
Mt Cecelia
Resource
Feasibility
Commence
Granted
exploration
Upgrade
Study
Mining
Operations
OPPORTUNITY FOR
SIGNIFICANT
GROWTH
WWI $1.3/oz a fraction of peers
JORC Resource 3.65Moz in Top Quartile
Resource grade 3.4g/t in Top Quartile
Similar stage of development to South African peer TGM - Market Cap $69.9m
Market Cap of $4.6m
South African project offers material near-term value & not priced in
Exciting early stage exploration opportunity in Paterson Province about to kick-off
Investment Conclusion
TRANSFORM FROM A MICRO-CAP EXPLORER TO SMALL TO MID-TIER OPERATOR
Objective 1 - Enhance the value of Mt Cecilia, Paterson Province
Commence an exploration campaign, mapping & aero mag surveys from 1Q 2020
Drill program to begin CY 2020
Objective 2 - Establish Mining Operation in Witwatersrand Basin, South Africa
Obtain Mining Right (MR) - 1Q 2020
Complete Kimberley East PFS and declare results - 3Q 2020
Commence Phase 1 of Mining Operation at Kimberley East - 4Q 2020
Produce 60,000oz pa - 2024
Objective 3 - Increase Mineral Resource
Commence with infill drilling in South Africa - 1Q 2020
Obtain new exploration rights in Africa and Australia - 3Q 2021
Appendix 1: BEE Structure
West Wits Mining Ltd
(ASX: WWI)
Lilitha (BEE Group)
10%
90%
West Wits Mining SA (Pty) Ltd
26%
74%
West Wits MLI (Pty) Ltd
West Wits' South African projects are 33.4% owned by the Black Equity Empowerment partner, Lilitha
The ownership structure provides that West Wits' SA Project is "over-empowered", surpassing SA's Mining Charter requirement of 26% and the slated 30% in the current Draft Mining Charter proposal
BEE partner, Lilitha, plays an active part in SA activities and has been instrumental in WBP's development phase & small-scale production
