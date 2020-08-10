West Wits Mining : WWI Investor Presentation 0 08/10/2020 | 12:24am EDT Send by mail :

ASX Announcement (ASX: WWI) Friday, 7th August 2020 INVESTOR PRESENTATION West Wits Mining Limited ("WWI") is pleased to release an updated Investor Presentation following the Environmental Authorisation approval by South Africa's Department of Mineral Resources1 on the Witwatersrand Basin Project and positive Independent Scoping Study2. Each representing significant development milestones as activity continues to ramp up towards production at WWI's marquee 3.65Moz Au3 JORC Resource project. Approved for release by the Managing Director, Jac van Heerden Managing Director West Wits Mining Limited Investor Relations: Ryan Batros on +61 472 658 777 or Simon Whyte on +61 459 797 101 Otherwise, for further information visit: www.westwitsmining.com WWI ASX Release 31/07/2020 " Quarterly Activities Report " WWI ASX Release 30/07/2020 " Positive Scoping Study to Advance Development " The original report was " Global Resource Grows by 428,000oz Au to 3.67Moz at WBP " which was issued with consent of competent persons Dr Andrew J. Tunks, it was released to the ASX on 16th July 2018 and can be found on the Company's website ( https://westwitsmining.com/) . The company is not aware of any new information or data that materially effects the information included in the relevant market announcement. The form & context in which the Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified. West Wits Mining Ltd 1Level 6, 400 Collins St Melbourne VIC 3000 ABN 89 124 894 060 West Wits Mining Limited (ASX: WWI) "Transforming world class mineral resources into Gold" Investor Presentation AUGUST 2020 Disclaimer This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements that have been based on current expectations about future acts, events and circumstances. These forward-looking statements are, however, subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause those acts, events and circumstances to differ materially from the expectations described in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things, commercial and other risks associated with estimation of resources, the meeting of objectives and other investment considerations, as well as other matters not yet known to the Company or not currently considered material by the Company. West Wits accepts no responsibility to update any person regarding any error or omission or change in the information in this presentation or any other information made available to a person or any obligation to furnish the person with further information. Competent Person The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results from South Africa is based on information compiled by Hermanus Berhardus Swart, a Competent Person who is a Professional Natural Scientist registered with South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions accredited (No. 400101/00) and a Fellow of the Geological Society of South Africa, each of which is a "Recognised Professional Organisation" (RPO) that is included in a list that is posted on the ASX website from time to time. Hermanus Berhardus Swart is employed by Dunrose Trading 186 (PTY) Ltd trading as Shango Solutions, which provides services as geological consultants to the Company. Hermanus Berhardus Swart has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Hermanus Berhardus Swart consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Dr Andrew J. Tunks MAIG The peer review of the South African results was undertaken by Dr. Andrew Tunks and represents an accurate representation of the available data. Dr. Tunks (Member Australian Institute Geoscientists) is a consultant to the Company and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Dr Tunks consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. 2 2 Investment Highlights Gold Project 3.65Moz JORC resource at 3.4g/t1 on Witwatersrand Basin Project ("WBP"), South Africa Resource upgrade forecast for Sep-20 Production WWI to commence production in 2021 and aims to build to 50,000 - 60,000oz pa Mining Right WBP Environmental Authorisation approved by DMR in Jun-202 Final mining right granting expected in 4Q 2020 Scoping Study Recently completed study identifies five distinct mine targets3 Low CAPEX requirement due to historical mine works & planned toll treatment / BFS BFS commissioned for Sep-20 on initial mine project area Paterson Strategic landholding in Paterson Province adjacent to multiple RIO tenements Province Next step aerial geophysics survey late 2020 3 3 Corporate Overview Capital Structure Shares on issue 1.02b Market Capitalisation4 A$23.5m Cash5 A$1.2m Enterprise Value (EV) A$22.3m EV/Oz A$6.12 Convertible Note6 US$1.2M 1M Notes, US0.7cps convert, 12% interest, 3-5 year term, face value (US$1M) indexed to uplift in USD gold price (max 30%) Unlisted options & performance rights 92M (52M priced at $0.05 & 40M priced at $0.012 - $0.042) Major Shareholders Top 20 43% Board & Management 5% 6 WWI announced on 20/12/2019 that it had entered into an unsecured US$1M convertible loan agreement (Convertible Note). Under the terms of the Convertible Note WWI may at its election capitalise the initial 2-years interest and the Note Holder may elect to have the balance of the Convertible Note settled by the issue of shares at a deemed issue price of US$0.007 (0.7 US cents). Balance shown as at 31/07/2020 4 Significant growth in Share Price & Market Cap however still significantly below peer valuations

Board & Management - 5%

Tight Shareholding - Top 20 - 43%

2020 MD appointment & strategic board restructure drives 4 project development towards production7 Gold Market - Record Highs Bank of America Corp. raised its 18-month gold- price target to $3,000 an ounce -- more than 50% above the existing price record -- in a report titled "The Fed can't print gold."8 2020 - RECORD HIGHS ➢ Gold price up 650% since mine HISTORICAL MINE CLOSED closure in 2001 Record highs in both USD & local operating currency ZAR

USD 270/oz when historical mine closed in 2001

Scoping Study gold price assumption USD 1,500 provides significant upside 5 5 Experienced and Successful Team Jac van Heerden Managing Director Mining Engineer (MBA) with over 20 years of operations and project experience in South Africa, DRC and Zimbabwe. His experience has been gained on both underground and open pit mines with a focus in gold, platinum and base metals. Jac was President of ERG Africa's copper / cobalt mine overseeing 3,800 personnel prior to joining WWI. Michael Quinert Chairman Dr Andrew Tunks Non-Exec Director Peter O'Malley Non-Exec Director Hulme Scholes Non-Exec Director Over 30 years experience as a commercial lawyer, including three years with ASX and over 20 years as a partner in a Melbourne law firm. He has extensive experience in assisting and advising publicly listed mining companies and currently Non-Exec. Director of First Au Ltd. PhD in Geology with over 30-years experience in the mining industry. Managing Director of Meteoric Resources (MEI), prior to that he was CEO of Auroch Minerals and has been involved in several gold and a uranium discovery. US based investment finance executive, Mr O'Malley's experience includes 13 years at Credit Suisse and later managing Deutsche Bank's HK Natural Resources investment banking practice in Asia-Pacific. Peter has extensive experience advising on M&A, debt/equity transactions, and capital optimisation strategies in multiple jurisdictions. One of South Africa's top legal professionals, specialising in mining and mineral law for over 30 years. Hulme's clients include Tier 1 Miners Sibanye Stillwater and South32 as well as advising African governments on the development of mine charters. 6 Central Rand Goldfields Worlds biggest gold deposits, produced over 35% of global production, over 247Moz Au

Central Rand Goldfield has produced WWI's

Witwatersrand Basin Project (WBP)

Witwatersrand Basin Project (WBP) Produced 41 Moz at ~5g/t Still significant areas of new ground underexplored by previous mining

Current JORC Resource of 3.65 Moz at 3.4g/t 1 with a planned infill drill program to increase resource by 600k - 1Moz Au 9

with a planned infill drill program to increase resource by 600k - 1Moz Au Mining Right approval - 4Q 2020

BFS scheduled for completion 1Q 2021

Development scheduled to commence 2Q 2021

Aim to produce 50,000 - 60,000oz pa by 2024 7 WWI 3.65Moz JORC Resource and Kimberley East Target Category Ore Tonnes (Mt) Grade g/t Au Ounces Au Measured 12 3.65 1,420,000 Indicated 9.1 3.37 988,000 Measured & Indicated 21.1 3.55 2,408,000 Inferred 12.8 3 1,240,000 Total 33.9 3.4 3,648,000 Source: ASX Release 16/07/20181 3D Schematic of Kimberley East Mine Target Majority Measured & Indicated - 66% of 3.65Moz 1

Global MRE for West Wits @ 2g/t cut-off 1

cut-off Significant Exploration Target 9 at Kimberly K9A reef, work underway to convert into JORC compliant resource estimated between:

at Kimberly K9A reef, work underway to convert into JORC compliant resource estimated between: 600,000oz - 6.5M tonnes @ 3.0g/t 1,000,000oz - 8.0M tonnes @ 4.0g/t

Exploration Pipeline - resource open in multiple areas

- resource open in multiple areas Convert portions of historic 12.8Moz Au JORC Resource (1997) 10 into JORC 2012 Infill drilling to improve resource classification and identification of pay shoots Kimberley West reef package K8 Kimberley East Bird Reef East Extension

8 8 Scoping Study - Conceptual Mine Plan 3D Schematic of Scoping Study conceptual mine layout 3D Schematic of Scoping Study conceptual mine layout Positive Independent Scoping Study 3 confirms development strategy at USD 1,500 gold price

confirms development strategy at USD 1,500 gold price WWI aims for steady state production of 50,000 to 60,000oz pa with growth potential

Five distinct targets identified for staged development via three existing access points

Qala Shallows (top left) Main Reef (bottom left) Bird Reef East Qala Deeps (left) Bird Reef Central

WBP's 3.65Moz Resource 1 potential to support LOM >18yrs

potential to support LOM >18yrs Study deploys typical Breast Mining Method, similar to surrounding mines and historical operations

Scoping Study assumptions in sufficient detail to move directly into BFS on Qala Shallows, scheduled to commence Sep-20

Sep-20 Further efficiency opportunities to mechanise where reef dip >50 o 9 Scoping Study - LOW CAPEX Low CAPEX due to existing infrastructure

NO PLANT - excess capacity in the region

Harmony Gold Doornkop plant - 10km Sibanye Ezulwini plant - 45km

Scoping study identifies FIVE distinct targets, managing entire start-up CAPEX over 5 years

start-up CAPEX over 5 years Existing Qala Adit requires minimal CAPEX and provides access to ore bodies via trackless haulage for early production in 3Q 2021 Harmony's Doornkop Mine 10km Bird Reef Central - Circular Shaft Main & South Reef - 6 Shaft Bird Reef East - 11 Shaft Kimberley East - Qala Adit - Qala Shaft 10 Mt Cecelia Paterson Province Exploration Mt Cecelia project 100% owned

PGN Geoscience specialist study identifies three exploration target areas - Gold, VMS & Manganese 11

Next step aerial geophysics survey late 2020

RIO to commence drilling at neighbouring Baton JV Project in August 2020 12 Above: PGN Geoscience specialist study reinterpreted the Vines Fault & Source: Company data identified the BIF-hosted gold target11 11 11 WWI vs Select ASX peers Undervalued Relative to Peers ASX-listed Explorers by Resource Size Company ASX Resources Grade MV / Resource Market Cap Code (M'oz) (g/t Au) (A$/oz)* (A$'m) Cardinal Resources Ltd CDV 6.99 1.13 $53.8 $376 Theta Gold Mines TGM 6.03 4.18 $18.9 $114 West Wits Mining Ltd WWI 3.65 3.40 $6.2 $23 Gold Road Resources Ltd GOR 3.61 1.40 $454.3 $1,640 West African Resources Ltd WAF 3.09 1.74 $314.3 $971 Tanami Gold NL TAM 2.75 2.80 $32.0 $88 Bellevue Gold Ltd BGL 2.20 11.30 $399.4 $879 De Grey Mining Ltd DEG 2.20 1.80 $454.5 $1,000 Ausgold Ltd AUC 1.20 1.10 $37.8 $45 Breaker Resources NL BRB 0.98 1.30 $65.1 $64 Horizon Minerals Ltd HRZ 0.55 2.02 $124.0 $68 Artemis Resources Ltd ARV 0.418 1.60 $264.5 $111 PATERSON PROVINCE PEERS Rumble Resources Ltd RTR $81.8 Caraw ine Resources Ltd CWX $14.7 Sipa Resources Ltd SRI $13.5 AIC Mines Ltd A1M $21.7 Source: Company data / *MV - "ASX Market Capitalisation at 05/08/2020" 3Q 2020 12 MONTH NEWS FLOW AND PRICE CATALYSTS Resource Mt Cecelia Mining Right BFS Qala Shallows Mt Cecelia Qala Shallows Upgrade Aeromag Granted Results Development Drilling Production OPPORTUNITY FOR SIGNIFICANT GROWTH WWI $5.8/oz a fraction of peers

JORC Resource 3.65Moz in Top Quartile

Resource grade 3.4g/t in Top Quartile

Similar stage of development to South African peer TGM - Market Cap $114m

Market Cap of $23m

South African project offers material near-term value & not priced in

near-term value & not priced in Exciting exploration opportunity in Paterson Province 12 12 Investment Conclusion TRANSFORM FROM A SMALL-CAP EXPLORER TO SMALL / MID-TIER OPERATOR Objective 1 - Grow Mineral Resource & Declare Reserve

K9A Exploration Target 9 convert for resource upgrade - 3Q 2020 Commence infill drilling for 5-10 year mine plan - 4Q 2020 Declare Reserve on completion of BFS - 1Q 2021 Obtain new exploration rights in Africa / Australia - 3Q 2021

Objective 2 - Establish Mining Operation in Witwatersrand Basin, South Africa

Obtain Mining Right - 4Q 2020 Complete Qala Shallows BFS - 1Q 2020 Commence mine development - 2Q 2020 Produce 50,000 to 60,000oz pa - 2024

Objective 3 - Enhance the value of Mt Cecilia, Paterson Province

Aero-magnetic surveys - 4Q 2020 Identify drill targets for 2021 field season - 1Q 2020

13 13 Appendix 1: BEE Structure West Wits Mining Ltd (ASX: WWI) Lilitha (BEE Group) 10% 90% West Wits Mining SA (Pty) Ltd 26% 74% West Wits MLI (Pty) Ltd West Wits' South African projects are 33.4% owned by the Black Equity Empowerment partner, Lilitha

The ownership structure provides that West Wits' SA Project is "over-empowered", surpassing SA's Mining Charter requirement of 26% and the slated 30% in the current Draft Mining Charter proposal

"over-empowered", surpassing SA's Mining Charter requirement of 26% and the slated 30% in the current Draft Mining Charter proposal BEE partner, Lilitha, plays an active part in SA activities and has been instrumental in WBP's licensing phase 14 14 Appendix 2: References The original report was " Global Resource Grows by 428,000oz Au to 3.67Moz at WBP " which was issued with consent of competent persons Dr Andrew J. Tunks, it was released to the ASX on 16th July 2018 and can be found on the Company's website (https://westwitsmining.com/). The company is not aware of any new information or data that materially effects the information included in the relevant market announcement. The form & context in which the Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified. WWI ASX Release 25/06/2020 " Witwatersrand Basin Project - EA Update" WWI ASX Release 30/07/2020 " Positive Scoping Study to Advance Development " Market Capitalisation based on ASX closing price on 06/07/2020 WWI ASX Release 31/07/2020 " Quarterly Cashflow Report " WWI ASX Release 20/12/2019 " USD 1M Capital Raising (approx. $1.45M) " WWI ASX Release 20/12/2019 " Board Restructure and Appointment of MD to drive Development " Bloomberg 21 April 2020 " Gold to Reach $3,000-50% Above Its Record, Bank of America Says " The original report was " Witwatersrand Basin Project's Kimberley Reef East Upside Potential " which was issued with consent of competent persons, Hermanus Berhardus Swart & Dr Andrew J. Tunks, it was released to the ASX on 31st August 2018 and can be found on the Company's website ( https://westwitsmining.com/) . The company is not aware of any new information or data that materially effects the information included in the relevant market announcement. The form & context in which the Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified. WWI ASX Release 06/12/2017 " Higher Wits Basin production underpins improving cashflow " Carawine Resources Ltd ASX Release 30/07/2020 " Quarterly Activities Report" WWI ASX Release 30/07/2020 " Mt Cecelia Exploration Identifies Three Distinct Targets " 15 15 Corporate Contact Ryan Batros Investor Relations Ph: +61 (0) 472 658 777 ryan@alces.com.au Simon Whyte CFO & CoSec Ph: +61 459 797 101 swhyte@WestWitsMining.com West Wits Mining Level 6, 400 Collins Street Melbourne, Victoria 3000 Attachments Original document

