West Wits Mining : WWI Investor Presentation

West Wits Mining Limited ("WWI") is pleased to release an updated Investor Presentation following the Environmental Authorisation approval by South Africa's Department of Mineral Resources1 on the Witwatersrand Basin Project and positive Independent Scoping Study2. Each representing significant development milestones as activity continues to ramp up towards production at WWI's marquee 3.65Moz Au3 JORC Resource project.
WWI ASX Release 30/07/2020 "Positive Scoping Study to Advance Development"
West Wits Mining Ltd
1Level 6, 400 Collins St
Melbourne VIC 3000
ABN 89 124 894 060
West Wits Mining Limited
(ASX: WWI)
"Transforming world class
mineral resources into Gold"
Investor Presentation
AUGUST 2020
Disclaimer
This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements that have been based on current expectations about future acts, events and circumstances. These forward-looking statements are, however, subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause those acts, events and circumstances to differ materially from the expectations described in such forward-looking statements.
These factors include, among other things, commercial and other risks associated with estimation of resources, the meeting of objectives and other investment considerations, as well as other matters not yet known to the Company or not currently considered material by the Company.
West Wits accepts no responsibility to update any person regarding any error or omission or change in the information in this presentation or any other information made available to a person or any obligation to furnish the person with further information.
Competent Person
The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results from South Africa is based on information compiled by Hermanus Berhardus Swart, a Competent Person who is a Professional Natural Scientist registered with South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions accredited (No. 400101/00) and a Fellow of the Geological Society of South Africa, each of which is a "Recognised Professional Organisation" (RPO) that is included in a list that is posted on the ASX website from time to time. Hermanus Berhardus Swart is employed by Dunrose Trading 186 (PTY) Ltd trading as Shango Solutions, which provides services as geological consultants to the Company. Hermanus Berhardus Swart has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Hermanus Berhardus Swart consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Dr Andrew J. Tunks MAIG
The peer review of the South African results was undertaken by Dr. Andrew Tunks and represents an accurate representation of the available data. Dr. Tunks (Member Australian Institute Geoscientists) is a consultant to the Company and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Dr Tunks consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Investment Highlights
Gold Project
3.65Moz JORC resource at 3.4g/t1 on Witwatersrand Basin Project ("WBP"), South Africa
Resource upgrade forecast for Sep-20
Production
WWI to commence production in 2021 and aims to build to 50,000 - 60,000oz pa
Mining Right
WBP Environmental Authorisation approved by DMR in Jun-202
Final mining right granting expected in 4Q 2020
Scoping Study
Recently completed study identifies five distinct mine targets3
Low CAPEX requirement due to historical mine works & planned toll treatment
/ BFS
BFS commissioned for Sep-20 on initial mine project area
Paterson
Strategic landholding in Paterson Province adjacent to multiple RIO tenements
Province
Next step aerial geophysics survey late 2020
Corporate Overview
Capital Structure
Shares on issue
1.02b
Market Capitalisation4
A$23.5m
Cash5
A$1.2m
Enterprise Value (EV)
A$22.3m
EV/Oz
A$6.12
Convertible Note6
US$1.2M
1M Notes, US0.7cps convert, 12% interest, 3-5 year term, face
value (US$1M) indexed to uplift in USD gold price (max 30%)
Unlisted options & performance rights
92M
(52M priced at $0.05 & 40M priced at $0.012 - $0.042)
Major Shareholders
Top 20
43%
Board & Management
5%
6 WWI announced on 20/12/2019 that it had entered into an unsecured US$1M convertible loan agreement (Convertible Note). Under the terms of the Convertible Note WWI may at its election capitalise the initial 2-years interest and the Note Holder may elect to have the balance of the Convertible Note settled by the issue of shares at a deemed issue price of US$0.007 (0.7 US cents).
Balance shown as at 31/07/2020
Significant growth in Share Price & Market Cap however still significantly below peer valuations
Bank of America Corp. raised its 18-month gold- price target to $3,000 an ounce -- more than 50% above the existing price record -- in a report titled
"The Fed can't print gold."8
2020 - RECORD HIGHS
➢
Gold price up 650% since mine
HISTORICAL MINE CLOSED
closure in 2001
Record highs in both USD & local operating currency ZAR
USD 270/oz when historical mine closed in 2001
Scoping Study gold price assumption USD 1,500 provides significant upside
Experienced and Successful Team
Jac van Heerden
Managing Director
Mining Engineer (MBA) with over 20 years of operations and project experience in South Africa, DRC and Zimbabwe. His experience has been gained on both underground and open pit mines
with a focus in gold, platinum and base metals. Jac was President of ERG Africa's copper / cobalt
mine overseeing 3,800 personnel prior to joining WWI.
Michael Quinert
Chairman
Dr Andrew Tunks
Non-Exec Director
Peter O'Malley
Non-Exec Director
Hulme Scholes
Non-Exec Director
Over 30 years experience as a commercial lawyer, including three years with ASX and over 20 years as a partner in a Melbourne law firm. He has extensive experience in assisting and advising publicly listed mining companies and currently Non-Exec. Director of First Au Ltd.
PhD in Geology with over 30-years experience in the mining industry. Managing Director of Meteoric Resources (MEI), prior to that he was CEO of Auroch Minerals and has been involved in several gold and a uranium discovery.
US based investment finance executive, Mr O'Malley's experience includes 13 years at Credit Suisse and later managing Deutsche Bank's HK Natural Resources investment banking practice in Asia-Pacific. Peter has extensive experience advising on M&A, debt/equity transactions, and capital optimisation strategies in multiple jurisdictions.
One of South Africa's top legal professionals, specialising in mining and mineral law for over 30 years. Hulme's clients include Tier 1 Miners Sibanye Stillwater and South32 as well as advising African governments on the development of mine charters.
Central Rand Goldfields
Worlds biggest gold deposits, produced over 35% of global production, over 247Moz Au
Central Rand Goldfield has produced WWI's
Witwatersrand Basin Project (WBP)
Produced 41 Moz at ~5g/t
Still significant areas of new ground underexplored by previous mining
Current JORC Resource of 3.65 Moz at 3.4g/t1 with a planned infill drill program to increase resource by 600k - 1Moz Au9
Mining Right approval - 4Q 2020
BFS scheduled for completion 1Q 2021
Development scheduled to commence 2Q 2021
Aim to produce 50,000 - 60,000oz pa by 2024
WWI 3.65Moz JORC Resource and Kimberley East Target
Category
Ore Tonnes (Mt)
Grade g/t Au
Ounces Au
Measured
12
3.65
1,420,000
Indicated
9.1
3.37
988,000
Measured & Indicated
21.1
3.55
2,408,000
Inferred
12.8
3
1,240,000
Total
33.9
3.4
3,648,000
Source: ASX Release 16/07/20181
3D Schematic of Kimberley East Mine Target
Majority Measured & Indicated - 66% of 3.65Moz1
Global MRE for West Wits @ 2g/t cut-off1
SignificantExploration Target9 at Kimberly K9A reef, work underway to convert into JORC compliant resource estimated between:
600,000oz - 6.5M tonnes @ 3.0g/t
1,000,000oz - 8.0M tonnes @ 4.0g/t
Exploration Pipeline - resource open in multiple areas
Convert portions of historic 12.8Moz Au JORC Resource (1997)10 into JORC 2012
Infill drilling to improve resource classification and identification of pay shoots
Kimberley West reef package
K8 Kimberley East
Bird Reef East Extension
Scoping Study - Conceptual Mine Plan
3D Schematic of Scoping Study conceptual mine layout
3D Schematic of Scoping Study conceptual mine layout
Positive Independent Scoping Study3 confirms development strategy at USD 1,500 gold price
WWI aims for steady state production of 50,000 to 60,000oz pa with growth potential
Five distinct targets identified for staged development via three existing access points
Qala Shallows (top left)
Main Reef (bottom left)
Bird Reef East
Qala Deeps (left)
Bird Reef Central
WBP's 3.65Moz Resource1 potential to support LOM >18yrs
Study deploys typical Breast Mining Method, similar to surrounding mines and historical operations
Scoping Study assumptions in sufficient detail to move directly into BFS on Qala Shallows, scheduled to commence Sep-20
Further efficiency opportunities to mechanise where reef dip >50o
Scoping Study - LOW CAPEX
Low CAPEX due to existing infrastructure
NO PLANT - excess capacity in the region
Harmony Gold Doornkop plant - 10km
Sibanye Ezulwini plant - 45km
Scoping study identifies FIVE distinct targets, managing entire start-up CAPEX over 5 years
Existing Qala Adit requires minimal CAPEX and provides access to ore bodies via trackless haulage for early production in 3Q 2021
Harmony's Doornkop Mine 10km
Bird Reef Central - Circular Shaft
Main & South Reef - 6 Shaft
Bird Reef East
- 11 Shaft
Kimberley East
- Qala Adit
- Qala Shaft
Mt Cecelia
Paterson Province Exploration
Mt Cecelia project 100% owned
PGN Geoscience specialist study identifies three exploration target areas - Gold, VMS & Manganese11
Next step aerial geophysics survey late 2020
RIO to commence drilling at neighbouring Baton JV Project in August 202012
Above: PGN Geoscience specialist study reinterpreted the Vines Fault &
Source: Company data
identified the BIF-hosted gold target11
WWI vs Select ASX peers
Undervalued Relative to Peers
ASX-listed Explorers by Resource Size
Company
ASX
Resources
Grade
MV / Resource
Market Cap
Code
(M'oz)
(g/t Au)
(A$/oz)*
(A$'m)
Cardinal Resources Ltd
CDV
6.99
1.13
$53.8
$376
Theta Gold Mines
TGM
6.03
4.18
$18.9
$114
West Wits Mining Ltd
WWI
3.65
3.40
$6.2
$23
Gold Road Resources Ltd
GOR
3.61
1.40
$454.3
$1,640
West African Resources Ltd
WAF
3.09
1.74
$314.3
$971
Tanami Gold NL
TAM
2.75
2.80
$32.0
$88
Bellevue Gold Ltd
BGL
2.20
11.30
$399.4
$879
De Grey Mining Ltd
DEG
2.20
1.80
$454.5
$1,000
Ausgold Ltd
AUC
1.20
1.10
$37.8
$45
Breaker Resources NL
BRB
0.98
1.30
$65.1
$64
Horizon Minerals Ltd
HRZ
0.55
2.02
$124.0
$68
Artemis Resources Ltd
ARV
0.418
1.60
$264.5
$111
PATERSON PROVINCE PEERS
Rumble Resources Ltd
RTR
$81.8
Caraw ine Resources Ltd
CWX
$14.7
Sipa Resources Ltd
SRI
$13.5
AIC Mines Ltd
A1M
$21.7
Source: Company data / *MV - "ASX Market Capitalisation at 05/08/2020"
3Q 2020
12 MONTH NEWS FLOW AND PRICE CATALYSTS
Resource
Mt Cecelia
Mining Right
BFS
Qala Shallows
Mt Cecelia
Qala Shallows
Upgrade
Aeromag
Granted
Results
Development
Drilling
Production
OPPORTUNITY FOR
SIGNIFICANT
GROWTH
WWI $5.8/oz a fraction of peers
JORC Resource 3.65Moz in Top Quartile
Resource grade 3.4g/t in Top Quartile
Similar stage of development to South African peer TGM - Market Cap $114m
Market Cap of $23m
South African project offers material near-term value & not priced in
Exciting exploration opportunity in Paterson Province
Investment Conclusion
TRANSFORM FROM A SMALL-CAP EXPLORER TO SMALL / MID-TIER OPERATOR
Objective 1 - Grow Mineral Resource & Declare Reserve
K9A Exploration Target9 convert for resource upgrade - 3Q 2020
Commence infill drilling for 5-10 year mine plan - 4Q 2020
Declare Reserve on completion of BFS - 1Q 2021
Obtain new exploration rights in Africa / Australia - 3Q 2021
Objective 2 - Establish Mining Operation in Witwatersrand Basin, South Africa
Obtain Mining Right - 4Q 2020
Complete Qala Shallows BFS - 1Q 2020
Commence mine development - 2Q 2020
Produce 50,000 to 60,000oz pa - 2024
Objective 3 - Enhance the value of Mt Cecilia, Paterson Province
Aero-magneticsurveys - 4Q 2020
Identify drill targets for 2021 field season - 1Q 2020
Appendix 1: BEE Structure
West Wits Mining Ltd
(ASX: WWI)
Lilitha (BEE Group)
10%
90%
West Wits Mining SA (Pty) Ltd
26%
74%
West Wits MLI (Pty) Ltd
West Wits' South African projects are 33.4% owned by the Black Equity Empowerment partner, Lilitha
The ownership structure provides that West Wits' SA Project is "over-empowered", surpassing SA's Mining Charter requirement of 26% and the slated 30% in the current Draft Mining Charter proposal
BEE partner, Lilitha, plays an active part in SA activities and has been instrumental in WBP's licensing phase
Appendix 2: References
The original report was "Global Resource Grows by 428,000oz Au to 3.67Moz at WBP" which was issued with consent of competent persons Dr Andrew J. Tunks, it was released to the ASX on 16th July 2018 and can be found on the Company's website (https://westwitsmining.com/). The company is not aware of any new information or data that materially effects the information included in the relevant market announcement. The form & context in which the Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified.
WWI ASX Release 25/06/2020 "Witwatersrand Basin Project - EA Update"
WWI ASX Release 30/07/2020 "Positive Scoping Study to Advance Development"
Market Capitalisation based on ASX closing price on 06/07/2020
WWI ASX Release 20/12/2019 "USD 1M Capital Raising (approx. $1.45M)"
WWI ASX Release 20/12/2019 "Board Restructure and Appointment of MD to drive Development"
Bloomberg 21 April 2020 "Gold to Reach $3,000-50% Above Its Record, Bank of America Says"
The original report was "Witwatersrand Basin Project's Kimberley Reef East Upside Potential" which was issued with consent of competent persons, Hermanus Berhardus Swart & Dr Andrew J. Tunks, it was released to the ASX on 31st August 2018 and can be found on the Company's website (https://westwitsmining.com/). The company is not aware of any new information or data that materially effects the information included in the relevant market announcement. The form & context in which the Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified.
