Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Westag & Getalit AG    WUG   DE0007775207

WESTAG & GETALIT AG (WUG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Westag & Getalit AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 05:10pm CEST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Westag & Getalit AG
Westag & Getalit AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.08.2018 / 17:04
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Westag & Getalit AG
Hellweg 15
33378 Rheda-Wiedenbrück
Germany

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Settlement of a share purchase agreement; settlement of takeover offer

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
HAL Trust Hamilton
Bermuda

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Broadview Industries AG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
21 Aug 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 83.41 % 0 % 83.41 % 2,860,000
Previous notification 0 % 75.50 % 75.50 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007775207 0 2,385,510 0 % 83,41 %
Total 2,385,510 83,41 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
HAL Trust % % %
HAL Holding N.V. % % %
HAL Investments Nederland B.V. % % %
HAL Investments B.V. % % %
Broadview Holding B.V. % % %
Broadview Industries B.V. % % %
Broadview Industries AG 83.41 % % 83.41 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


22.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Westag & Getalit AG
Hellweg 15
33378 Rheda-Wiedenbrück
Germany
Internet: www.westag-getalit.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

716599  22.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=716599&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESTAG & GETALIT AG
05:10pWESTAG & GETALIT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
EQ
03:05pWESTAG & GETALIT AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
12:42pWESTAG & GETALIT : Ad-hoc - August 22, 2018
PU
12:05pWESTAG & GETALIT AG : Resignation as Chairman of the Supervisory Board
EQ
07/25WESTAG & GETALIT AG : Sales revenues in H1 2018 slightly above previous year; co..
EQ
06/27WESTAG & GETALIT AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/22WESTAG & GETALIT : Press release - June 22, 2018
PU
05/25CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 25.05.2 : 40 CET/CEST - Westag & Getalit AG: Releas..
EQ
05/25WESTAG & GETALIT AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial r..
EQ
05/25WESTAG & GETALIT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 237 M
EBIT 2018 8,00 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 15,6 M
Yield 2018 2,52%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,84x
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
Capitalization 182 M
Chart WESTAG & GETALIT AG
Duration : Period :
Westag & Getalit AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTAG & GETALIT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 22,0 €
Spread / Average Target -31%
Managers
NameTitle
Wilhelm Beckers Chairman-Management Board
Klaus Pampel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christopher Stenzel Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Pedro Holzinger Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Heite Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTAG & GETALIT AG46.51%211
SAINT-GOBAIN-20.89%23 274
ASSA ABLOY AB6.69%21 082
MASCO-12.02%12 068
AGC INC-14.37%8 946
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY-19.84%7 966
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.