Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Westbury Bancorp Inc    

WESTBURY BANCORP INC
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 10/17
20.1 USD   +0.25%
2016U.S. banks want to cut branches, but customers keep coming
RE
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 07:33pm EST

WEST BEND, Wis., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: WBBW), the holding company (the “Company”) for Westbury Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $1.7 million, or $0.52 per common share for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to net income of $314,000, or $0.09 per common share for the three months ended December 31, 2017.

Kirk Emerich, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, said, "We are pleased with the ongoing improvement in our quarterly results.  Our interest margin continued to increase while we were able to reduce operating expenses.  Coupled with the Company recognizing the full benefit of the cut in the Federal corporate tax rate beginning October 1, we achieved a solid quarterly result even while increasing our loan loss provision to $450,000 for the quarter to keep pace with loan growth."

Emerich continued, "During the quarter, we continued our stock repurchase program.  For the three months ended December 31, 2018, we purchased 148,786 shares.  As of December 31, 2018, there were 3,510,714 shares of common stock outstanding."

About Westbury Bancorp, Inc.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Westbury Bank.  The Company's common shares are traded on OTCQX under the symbol “WBBW”.  Detailed quarterly financial statements for the Company may be found at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/WBBW/disclosure.

Westbury Bank is an independent community bank serving communities in Washington, Waukesha and Dane Counties through its eight full service offices and one loan production office providing deposit and loan services to individuals, professionals and businesses throughout its markets.

Forward-Looking Information

Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature and is subject to various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the Company's operations and business environment.  Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or expected. Among the key factors that may have a direct bearing on the Company’s operating results, performance or financial condition are competition, the demand for the Company’s products and services, the Company's ability to maintain current deposit and loan levels at current interest rates, deteriorating credit quality, including changes in the interest rate environment reducing interest margins, changes in prepayment speeds, loan origination and sale volumes, charge-offs and loan loss provisions, the Company's ability to maintain required capital levels and adequate sources of funding and liquidity, the Company's ability to secure confidential information through the use of computer systems and telecommunications networks, changes in regulatory requirements and applicable tax provisions and obligations impacting the Company, adverse changes in financial industry, securities, credit and local real estate markets and changes in the concentration levels for the Bank's loan portfolio. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.

___________________________________

WEBSITE:  www.westburybankwi.com

Contact: 

Kirk Emerich - Executive Vice President and CFO
Greg Remus - President and CEO
262-334-5563


 At or For the Three Months Ended:
 December 31, 2018September 30, 2018June 30, 2018March 31, 2018December 31, 2017
Selected Financial Condition Data:(Dollars in thousands)
Total assets$843,072 $816,297 $807,910 $801,426 $810,391 
Loans receivable, net679,403 651,704 638,608 627,410 614,531 
Allowance for loan losses6,482 6,092 5,845 5,765 5,765 
Securities available for sale104,087 106,144 107,748 110,986 114,946 
Total liabilities765,246 739,194 730,684 724,828 732,829 
Deposits691,705 676,553 671,188 676,511 679,467 
Stockholders' equity77,827 77,103 77,226 76,598 77,562 
      
Asset Quality Ratios:     
Non-performing assets to total assets0.02%0.71%0.03%0.03%0.03%
Non-performing loans to total loans0.03%0.87%0.03%0.04%0.04%
Total classified assets to total assets0.12%0.83%0.84%0.16%0.16%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans3,430.16%105.98%2,901.97%2,506.52%2,382.23%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans0.95%0.93%0.91%0.91%0.93%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized0.04%%0.04%0.03%%
      
Capital Ratios:     
Average equity to average assets9.27%9.89%9.50%9.73%9.67%
Equity to total assets at end of period9.23%9.45%9.56%9.56%9.57%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)12.30%12.47%12.40%12.16%12.74%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)11.40%11.57%11.53%11.31%11.85%
Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only)9.57%9.58%9.50%9.61%9.66%
CET1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)11.40%11.57%11.53%11.31%11.85%
           


 Three Months Ended:
 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017
Selected Operating Data:(in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income$8,100 $6,972
Interest expense1,564 1,037
Net interest income6,536 5,935
Provision for loan losses450 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses6,086 5,935
Service fees on deposit accounts1,075 952
Other non-interest income415 548
Total non-interest income1,490 1,500
    
Compensation and other employee benefits3,071 2,955
Occupancy, furniture and equipment460 531
Data processing737 929
Other non-interest expense926 1,264
Total non-interest expense5,194 5,679
Income before income tax expense2,382 1,756
Income tax expense655 1,442
Net income$1,727 $314
    
Basic earnings per share$0.52 $0.09
Diluted earnings per share$0.51 $0.09
      


 For the Three Months Ended:
 December 31, 2018September 30, 2018June 30, 2018March 31, 2018December 31, 2017
Selected Operating Data:(in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income$8,100 $7,640 $7,395 $7,034 $6,972 
Interest expense1,564 1,419 1,298 1,138 1,037 
Net interest income6,536 6,221 6,097 5,896 5,935 
Provision for loan losses450 200 150 50  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses6,086 6,021 5,947 5,846 5,935 
Service fees on deposit accounts1,075 1,063 980 867 952 
Other non-interest income415 380 369 509 548 
Total non-interest income1,490 1,443 1,349 1,376 1,500 
      
Compensation and other employee benefits3,070 3,160 3,005 2,954 2,955 
Occupancy, furniture and equipment460 479 521 600 531 
Data processing737 771 801 905 929 
Other non-interest expense927 1,048 1,074 1,099 1,264 
Total non-interest expense5,194 5,458 5,401 5,558 5,679 
Income before income tax expense2,382 2,006 1,895 1,664 1,756 
Income tax expense655 610 575 489 1,442 
Net income$1,727 $1,396 $1,320 $1,175 $314 
      
Basic earnings per share$0.52 $0.40 $0.38 $0.34 $0.09 
Diluted earnings per share$0.51 $0.39 $0.37 $0.33 $0.09 
      


 At or For the Three Months Ended:
 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017
Selected Financial Performance Ratios:   
Return on average assets0.82% 0.16%
Return on average equity8.88% 1.65%
Interest rate spread3.28% 3.22%
Net interest margin3.32% 3.24%
Non-interest expense to average total assets2.48% 2.88%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities105.91% 105.10%
    
Per Share and Stock Market Data:   
Net income per common share$0.52  $0.09 
Basic weighted average shares outstanding3,313,138  3,559,784 
Book value per share - excluding unallocated ESOP shares$23.66  $21.98 
Book value per share - including unallocated ESOP shares$22.16  $20.35 
Closing market price$20.40  $23.00 
Price to book ratio - excluding unallocated ESOP shares86.22% 104.64%
Price to book ratio - including unallocated ESOP shares92.06% 113.02%

Westbury logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESTBURY BANCORP INC
07:33pWestbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income for the Three Months Ended December..
GL
2018Westbury Bank Charitable Foundation Ends 2018 with $67,400 in Grants
GL
2018WESTBURY BANCORP : CORRECTING and REPLACING - Westbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net..
AQ
2018Westbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income for the Three Months and Year Ended..
GL
2018WESTBURY BANCORP : Justin Herman joins Board of Westbury Bancorp, Inc.
AQ
2018Justin Herman joins Board of Westbury Bancorp, Inc.
GL
2018Westbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income for the Three and Nine Months Ended..
GL
2018WESTBURY BANCORP : Bank Awards Employees With Stock Shares
AQ
2018Westbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income for the Three and Six Months Ended ..
GL
2018Westbury Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting
GL
More news
Chart WESTBURY BANCORP INC
Duration : Period :
Westbury Bancorp Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Greg J. Remus Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen W. Sinner Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Kirk J. Emerich Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Investor Relations
Russell E. Brandt Independent Director
Terry Wendorff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTBURY BANCORP INC-4.06%0
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY4.16%335 667
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-1.13%269 697
BANK OF AMERICA7.02%258 800
WELLS FARGO3.45%227 925
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.16%222 947
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.