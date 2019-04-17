Log in
Westbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income for the Three and Six Months Ended March 31, 2019

04/17/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

WEST BEND, Wis., April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: WBBW), the holding company (the “Company”) for Westbury Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $1.5 million, or $0.46 per common share, and $3.2 million, or $0.98 per common share, for the three and six months ended March 31, 2019 compared to net income of $1.2 million, or $0.34 per common share, and $1.5 million, or $0.42 per common share, for the three and six months ended March 31, 2018.

About Westbury Bancorp, Inc.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Westbury Bank.  The Company's common shares are traded on OTCQX under the symbol “WBBW”.  Detailed quarterly financial statements for the Company may be found at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/WBBW/disclosure.

Westbury Bank is an independent community bank serving communities in Washington, Waukesha and Dane Counties through its eight full service offices and one loan production office providing deposit and loan services to individuals, professionals and businesses throughout its markets.

Forward-Looking Information

Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature and is subject to various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the Company's operations and business environment.  Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or expected. Among the key factors that may have a direct bearing on the Company’s operating results, performance or financial condition are competition, the demand for the Company’s products and services, the Company's ability to maintain current deposit and loan levels at current interest rates, deteriorating credit quality, including changes in the interest rate environment reducing interest margins, changes in prepayment speeds, loan origination and sale volumes, charge-offs and loan loss provisions, the Company's ability to maintain required capital levels and adequate sources of funding and liquidity, the Company's ability to secure confidential information through the use of computer systems and telecommunications networks, changes in regulatory requirements and applicable tax provisions and obligations impacting the Company, adverse changes in financial industry, securities, credit and local real estate markets and changes in the concentration levels for the Bank's loan portfolio. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.

WEBSITE:  www.westburybankwi.com

Contact:Kirk Emerich - Executive Vice President and CFO

Greg Remus - President and CEO

262-334-5563
  


  
 At or For the Three Months Ended:
 March 31,
2019		December 31,
2018		September 30,
2018		June 30,
2018		March 31,
2018
Selected Financial Condition Data:(Dollars in thousands)
Total assets$823,212 $840,264 $816,297 $807,910 $801,426 
Loans receivable, net666,931 679,403 651,704 638,608 627,410 
Allowance for loan losses6,784 6,482 6,092 5,845 5,765 
Securities available for sale99,939 104,087 106,144 107,748 110,986 
Total liabilities746,052 765,246 739,194 730,684 724,828 
Deposits702,284 691,705 676,553 671,188 676,511 
Stockholders' equity77,160 77,827 77,103 77,226 76,598 
      
Asset Quality Ratios:     
Non-performing assets to total assets0.02%0.02%0.71%0.03%0.03%
Non-performing loans to total loans0.03%0.03%0.87%0.03%0.04%
Total classified assets to total assets0.04%0.12%0.83%0.84%0.16%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans3,627.81%3,430.16%105.98%2,901.97%2,506.52%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans1.01%0.95%0.93%0.91%0.91%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized%0.04%%0.04%0.03%
      
Capital Ratios:     
Average equity to average assets9.33%9.27%9.89%9.50%9.73%
Equity to total assets at end of period9.37%9.23%9.45%9.56%9.56%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)12.81%12.30%12.47%12.40%12.16%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)11.81%11.40%11.57%11.53%11.31%
Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only)9.61%9.57%9.58%9.50%9.61%
CET1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)11.81%11.40%11.57%11.53%11.31%
           


    
 Three Months Ended: Six Months Ended:
 March 31,
2019		 March 31,
2018		 March 31,
2019		 March 31,
2018
Selected Operating Data:(in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income$8,087  $7,034  $16,187  $14,006 
Interest expense1,693  1,138  3,257  2,175 
Net interest income6,394  5,896  12,930  11,831 
Provision for loan losses300  50  750  50 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses6,094  5,846  12,180  11,781 
Service fees on deposit accounts904  867  1,979  1,819 
Other non-interest income339  509  754  1,057 
Total non-interest income1,243  1,376  2,733  2,876 
        
Compensation and other employee benefits3,084  2,954  6,154  5,909 
Occupancy, furniture and equipment523  600  984  1,131 
Data processing770  905  1,507  1,834 
Other non-interest expense950  1,099  1,876  2,363 
Total non-interest expense5,327  5,558  10,521  11,237 
Income before income tax expense2,010  1,664  4,392  3,420 
Income tax expense540  489  1,195  1,931 
Net income$1,470  $1,175  $3,197  $1,489 
        
Basic earnings per share$0.46  $0.34  $0.98  $0.42 
Diluted earnings per share$0.45  $0.33  $0.96  $0.41 
                


  
 For the Three Months Ended:
 March 31,
2019		December 31,
2018		September 30,
2018		June 30,
2018		March 31,
2018
Selected Operating Data:(in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income$8,087 $8,100 $7,640 $7,395 $7,034 
Interest expense1,693 1,564 1,419 1,298 1,138 
Net interest income6,394 6,536 6,221 6,097 5,896 
Provision for loan losses300 450 200 150 50 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses6,094 6,086 6,021 5,947 5,846 
Service fees on deposit accounts904 1,075 1,063 980 867 
Other non-interest income339 415 380 369 509 
Total non-interest income1,243 1,490 1,443 1,349 1,376 
      
Compensation and other employee benefits3,084 3,070 3,160 3,005 2,954 
Occupancy, furniture and equipment523 460 479 521 600 
Data processing770 737 771 801 905 
Other non-interest expense950 927 1,048 1,074 1,099 
Total non-interest expense5,327 5,194 5,458 5,401 5,558 
Income before income tax expense2,010 2,382 2,006 1,895 1,664 
Income tax expense540 655 610 575 489 
Net income$1,470 $1,727 $1,396 $1,320 $1,175 
      
Basic earnings per share$0.46 $0.52 $0.40 $0.38 $0.34 
Diluted earnings per share$0.45 $0.51 $0.39 $0.37 $0.33 
      


    
 At or For the Three Months Ended: At or For the Six Months Ended:
 March 31,
2019		 March 31,
2018		 March 31,
2019		 March 31,
2018
Selected Financial Performance Ratios:       
Return on average assets0.74% 0.59% 0.77% 0.25%
Return on average equity8.02% 6.06% 8.28% 2.52%
Interest rate spread3.17% 3.17% 3.22% 3.16%
Net interest margin3.21% 3.19% 3.27% 3.18%
Non-interest expense to average total assets2.58% 2.79% 2.53% 2.83%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities105.93% 105.12% 105.90% 105.54%
        
Per Share and Stock Market Data:       
Net income per common share$0.46  $0.34  $0.98  $0.42 
Basic weighted average shares outstanding3,205,376  3,476,129  3,259,849  3,509,859 
Book value per share - excluding unallocated ESOP shares$24.53  $22.85  $24.53  $22.85 
Book value per share - including unallocated ESOP shares$23.01  $21.27  $23.01  $21.24 
Closing market price$22.60  $22.24  $22.60  $22.24 
Price to book ratio - excluding unallocated ESOP shares92.13% 97.33% 92.13% 97.33%
Price to book ratio - including unallocated ESOP shares98.22% 104.56% 98.22% 104.71%

 

Westbury logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
