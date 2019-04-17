Westbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income for the Three and Six Months Ended March 31, 2019

WEST BEND, Wis., April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: WBBW), the holding company (the “Company”) for Westbury Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $1.5 million, or $0.46 per common share, and $3.2 million, or $0.98 per common share, for the three and six months ended March 31, 2019 compared to net income of $1.2 million, or $0.34 per common share, and $1.5 million, or $0.42 per common share, for the three and six months ended March 31, 2018.



About Westbury Bancorp, Inc.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Westbury Bank. The Company's common shares are traded on OTCQX under the symbol “WBBW”. Detailed quarterly financial statements for the Company may be found at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/WBBW/disclosure .

Westbury Bank is an independent community bank serving communities in Washington, Waukesha and Dane Counties through its eight full service offices and one loan production office providing deposit and loan services to individuals, professionals and businesses throughout its markets.

Forward-Looking Information

Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature and is subject to various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the Company's operations and business environment. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or expected. Among the key factors that may have a direct bearing on the Company’s operating results, performance or financial condition are competition, the demand for the Company’s products and services, the Company's ability to maintain current deposit and loan levels at current interest rates, deteriorating credit quality, including changes in the interest rate environment reducing interest margins, changes in prepayment speeds, loan origination and sale volumes, charge-offs and loan loss provisions, the Company's ability to maintain required capital levels and adequate sources of funding and liquidity, the Company's ability to secure confidential information through the use of computer systems and telecommunications networks, changes in regulatory requirements and applicable tax provisions and obligations impacting the Company, adverse changes in financial industry, securities, credit and local real estate markets and changes in the concentration levels for the Bank's loan portfolio. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.

At or For the Three Months Ended: March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 Selected Financial Condition Data: (Dollars in thousands) Total assets $ 823,212 $ 840,264 $ 816,297 $ 807,910 $ 801,426 Loans receivable, net 666,931 679,403 651,704 638,608 627,410 Allowance for loan losses 6,784 6,482 6,092 5,845 5,765 Securities available for sale 99,939 104,087 106,144 107,748 110,986 Total liabilities 746,052 765,246 739,194 730,684 724,828 Deposits 702,284 691,705 676,553 671,188 676,511 Stockholders' equity 77,160 77,827 77,103 77,226 76,598 Asset Quality Ratios: Non-performing assets to total assets 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.71 % 0.03 % 0.03 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.87 % 0.03 % 0.04 % Total classified assets to total assets 0.04 % 0.12 % 0.83 % 0.84 % 0.16 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 3,627.81 % 3,430.16 % 105.98 % 2,901.97 % 2,506.52 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.01 % 0.95 % 0.93 % 0.91 % 0.91 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized — % 0.04 % — % 0.04 % 0.03 % Capital Ratios: Average equity to average assets 9.33 % 9.27 % 9.89 % 9.50 % 9.73 % Equity to total assets at end of period 9.37 % 9.23 % 9.45 % 9.56 % 9.56 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 12.81 % 12.30 % 12.47 % 12.40 % 12.16 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 11.81 % 11.40 % 11.57 % 11.53 % 11.31 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only) 9.61 % 9.57 % 9.58 % 9.50 % 9.61 % CET1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 11.81 % 11.40 % 11.57 % 11.53 % 11.31 %





Three Months Ended: Six Months Ended: March 31,

2019 March 31,

2018 March 31,

2019 March 31,

2018 Selected Operating Data: (in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income $ 8,087 $ 7,034 $ 16,187 $ 14,006 Interest expense 1,693 1,138 3,257 2,175 Net interest income 6,394 5,896 12,930 11,831 Provision for loan losses 300 50 750 50 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,094 5,846 12,180 11,781 Service fees on deposit accounts 904 867 1,979 1,819 Other non-interest income 339 509 754 1,057 Total non-interest income 1,243 1,376 2,733 2,876 Compensation and other employee benefits 3,084 2,954 6,154 5,909 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 523 600 984 1,131 Data processing 770 905 1,507 1,834 Other non-interest expense 950 1,099 1,876 2,363 Total non-interest expense 5,327 5,558 10,521 11,237 Income before income tax expense 2,010 1,664 4,392 3,420 Income tax expense 540 489 1,195 1,931 Net income $ 1,470 $ 1,175 $ 3,197 $ 1,489 Basic earnings per share $ 0.46 $ 0.34 $ 0.98 $ 0.42 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.45 $ 0.33 $ 0.96 $ 0.41





For the Three Months Ended: March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 Selected Operating Data: (in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income $ 8,087 $ 8,100 $ 7,640 $ 7,395 $ 7,034 Interest expense 1,693 1,564 1,419 1,298 1,138 Net interest income 6,394 6,536 6,221 6,097 5,896 Provision for loan losses 300 450 200 150 50 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,094 6,086 6,021 5,947 5,846 Service fees on deposit accounts 904 1,075 1,063 980 867 Other non-interest income 339 415 380 369 509 Total non-interest income 1,243 1,490 1,443 1,349 1,376 Compensation and other employee benefits 3,084 3,070 3,160 3,005 2,954 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 523 460 479 521 600 Data processing 770 737 771 801 905 Other non-interest expense 950 927 1,048 1,074 1,099 Total non-interest expense 5,327 5,194 5,458 5,401 5,558 Income before income tax expense 2,010 2,382 2,006 1,895 1,664 Income tax expense 540 655 610 575 489 Net income $ 1,470 $ 1,727 $ 1,396 $ 1,320 $ 1,175 Basic earnings per share $ 0.46 $ 0.52 $ 0.40 $ 0.38 $ 0.34 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.45 $ 0.51 $ 0.39 $ 0.37 $ 0.33





At or For the Three Months Ended: At or For the Six Months Ended: March 31,

2019 March 31,

2018 March 31,

2019 March 31,

2018 Selected Financial Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 0.74 % 0.59 % 0.77 % 0.25 % Return on average equity 8.02 % 6.06 % 8.28 % 2.52 % Interest rate spread 3.17 % 3.17 % 3.22 % 3.16 % Net interest margin 3.21 % 3.19 % 3.27 % 3.18 % Non-interest expense to average total assets 2.58 % 2.79 % 2.53 % 2.83 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 105.93 % 105.12 % 105.90 % 105.54 % Per Share and Stock Market Data: Net income per common share $ 0.46 $ 0.34 $ 0.98 $ 0.42 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 3,205,376 3,476,129 3,259,849 3,509,859 Book value per share - excluding unallocated ESOP shares $ 24.53 $ 22.85 $ 24.53 $ 22.85 Book value per share - including unallocated ESOP shares $ 23.01 $ 21.27 $ 23.01 $ 21.24 Closing market price $ 22.60 $ 22.24 $ 22.60 $ 22.24 Price to book ratio - excluding unallocated ESOP shares 92.13 % 97.33 % 92.13 % 97.33 % Price to book ratio - including unallocated ESOP shares 98.22 % 104.56 % 98.22 % 104.71 %



