Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Westell Technologies Inc.    WSTL

WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. (WSTL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Westell to Host Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Call  on November 1, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 06:39pm CEST

AURORA, Ill., Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTL), a leading provider of high-performance network infrastructure solutions, announced today that it will host its fiscal 2019 second quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, November 1, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. Central Time (9:30 a.m. Eastern Time). Westell will release its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, on Wednesday, October 31, 2018, after the market close.

Participants can register online in advance of the conference call by going to conferenceplus.com/westell. After registering, participants receive dial-in numbers, a passcode and a registration ID that is used to uniquely identify their presence and automatically join them into the audio conference. Participants may also register by telephone on the day of the conference call by calling (877) 875-0056 no later than 8:15 a.m. Central Time (9:15 a.m. Eastern Time) and providing the operator confirmation number 47737770.

Westell’s news release regarding earnings and related information that may be discussed on the earnings conference call will be posted on the Investor Relations section of Westell’s website: westell.com/about-us/investor-relations. A digital recording of the entire conference will be available for replay on Westell’s website by approximately 11 a.m. Central Time following the conclusion of the conference call.

Click here to be added to the Westell email alert list for Company news releases and SEC filings.

About Westell Technologies
Westell is a leading provider of high-performance network infrastructure solutions focused on innovation and differentiation at the edge of communication networks where end users connect. The Company's comprehensive set of products and solutions enables service providers and network operators to improve performance and reduce operating expenses. With millions of products successfully deployed worldwide, Westell is a trusted partner for transforming networks into high-quality, reliable systems. For more information, please visit westell.com.

Twitter – Company: @Westell_Tech

Westell Contact
Tom Minichiello
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary
Westell Technologies
630-375-4740
tminichiello@westell.com

westell logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
06:39pWestell to Host Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Call  on November 1, 2018
GL
09/12WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, ..
AQ
09/12Scott C. Chandler joins Westell’s Board of Directors
GL
08/29Westell and ip.access Enter Product Agreement to Develop and Market OnGo Smal..
GL
08/03WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
08/01WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change..
AQ
08/01WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results and Charts a Co..
AQ
08/01WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES : Releases First Products in a New Family of Fiber Access S..
AQ
07/31Westell Releases First Products in a New Family of Fiber Access Solutions tha..
GL
07/11Westell to Host Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Earnings Call on August 2, 2018
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/30Westell and ip.access signs product agreement 
08/04Westell Technologies, Inc. (WSTL) CEO Stephen John on Q1 2019 Results - Earni.. 
08/01Westell Technologies misses by $0.02, misses on revenue 
05/24Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 3.00 PM (05/24/2018) 
05/24Westell Technologies, Inc. (WSTL) CEO Alfred John on Q4 2018 Results - Earnin.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 54,6 M
EBIT 2019 -2,33 M
Net income 2019 -2,21 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,72x
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capitalization 39,0 M
Chart WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Westell Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alfred Stephen John President & Chief Executive Officer
Kirk R. Brannock Chairman
Thomas P. Minichiello CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior VP
Robert C. Penny Independent Director
Robert W. Foskett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-33.33%40
APPLE31.25%1 035 778
MEITU INC--.--%2 474
INTOPS CO LTD--.--%125
DORO AB-9.61%107
DIGIA OYJ20.85%88
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.