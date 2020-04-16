Presentation: Q1 Results

This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations with regard to our business, financial and operating results, future economic performance and dividends, and the impact to the Company's allowance and provision for credit losses and capital levels under the new current expected credit loss (CECL) accounting standard. The forward- looking statements contained herein reflect our current views about future events and financial performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause our actual results to differ significantly from historical results and those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical or expected results include, among others: the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission; the potential adverse effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto, or other unusual and infrequently occurring events; changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in the areas in which we conduct or will conduct our business; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; increases in competitive pressures among financial institutions and businesses offering similar products and services; higher defaults on our loan portfolio than we expect; changes in management's estimate of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; legislative or regulatory changes including in response to the COVID-19 pandemic such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") and the rules and regulations that may be promulgated thereunder; or changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines (including changes related to CECL); supervisory actions by regulatory agencies which may limit our ability to pursue certain growth opportunities, including expansion through acquisitions; additional regulatory requirements resulting from our continued growth; management's estimates and projections of interest rates and interest rate policy; the execution of our business plan; and other factors affecting the financial services industry generally or the banking industry in particular.
Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We do not intend and disclaim any duty or obligation to update or revise any industry information or forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, set forth in this press release to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation contains both financial measures based on GAAP and non-GAAP based financial measures, which are used where management believes them to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the Company's press release as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.
2
Impact and Response to COVID-19 Pandemic
Western Alliance is actively engaged with our people, customers and the communities we serve to help weather the current environment and be best positioned for future recovery.
Focusing on well-being of our people, customers and communities
Overview
of
WAL's
COVID-19 Response
Mandatory work from home, and COVID prevention recommendations
Employees remain healthy and engaged
Business continuity plan operating as expected
Began preparing early (Mid- to late-January)
Assessed potential risks and mitigants
Segregated portfolio into risk segments with senior SMEs leading monitoring & mitigation strategy
Accelerated implementing risk management actions in mid-February
Tightened underwriting standards
Prioritizing asset quality, capital, and liquidity access
Arrived in position of strength and uniquely prepared to address what's ahead
Current TCE / TA of 9.4%, in excess of peer levels
Significant liquidity access: Robust and diverse deposit sources and $10Bn of available liquidity
Stable asset quality entering into recession
Note: Peers consist of 55 major exchange traded banks with total assets between $15B and $150B as of December 31, 2019,
3
excluding target banks of pending acquisitions; S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Impact and Response to COVID-19 Pandemic (cont'd)
Credit
&
Risk
Management
Strategy
Implemented broad-based risk management strategy to manage credit segments on real-time basis
Borrower-LevelStrategies: Direct customer dialogue to develop long-term contingency financial plans
Risk management conversations with all borrowers >$3MM exposure (86% of portfolio)
Focused on monitoring "Burn Months" through the crisis
Encouraging full use of borrower cash resources to solve shortfall
Prioritized PPP loans guaranteed by SBA to provide expedient liquidity to impacted borrowers
Streamlined Loan Modification Process: Partner with clients. Assess willingness and capacity to support business interests
CARES
Act
Relief
Prioritized organizational initiatives to support PPP rollout
To date, successfullyapproved>2,600 PPP applications totaling $1.5BN
See significant benefits for larger customers under theMain Street
Lending Program
COVID-19 Mitigating Action (as of April 15, 2020)
CARES Act / PPP
Modifications
3/31/2020
Requested
Processing
Outstanding
#
$MM
#
$MM
Segments
Arizona
$3,960
1,040
$393
68
$135
Nevada
$2,297
525
$250
51
$162
No Cal
$1,429
483
$369
5
$17
So Cal
$2,263
450
$213
3
$5
NBLs
$13,217
295
$365
3
$11
Total
$23,166
2,794
$1,589
130
$330
4
1stQuarter 2020| Financial Highlights
Q1-20
Q4-20
Q1-19
Earnings & Profitability
Net Interest Income
$
269.0
$
272.0
$
247.3
Operating PPNR1
163.4
158.7
148.1
Net Income
84.0
128.1
120.8
EPS
0.83
1.25
1.16
Net Interest Margin
4.22%
4.39%
4.71%
Operating Efficiency Ratio1
41.8
43.8
42.0
ROAA
1.22
1.92
2.12
ROTCE1
12.18
18.89
20.49
Balance Sheet & Capital
Total Loans, Gross
$
23,166
$
21,123
$
18,117
Total Deposits
24,831
22,797
20,209
TCE Ratio1
9.4%
10.3%
10.3%
Tangible Book Value per Share1
$
26.73
$
26.54
$
23.2
Asset Quality
Provision for Credit losses2
$
51.2
$
4.0
$
4.5
Net (Recoveries) Charge-Offs
(3.2)
1.2
1.2
Provision in Excess of Net Charge-Offs3
54.4
2.8
3.3
Net (Recoveries) Charge-Offs / Avg.
Loans
(0.06)%
0.02%
0.03%
Allowance for Credit Losses / Funded
Loans
1.14
0.84
0.91
NPAs4 / Total Assets
0.33
0.26
0.26
Net Income
EPS
$84.0 million
$0.83
Operating
ROTCE1
PPNR1
$163.4 million
12.18%
Loan Growth
Deposit Growth
$2.0 billion
$2.0 billion
9.7%
8.9%
Tangible Book
Share
Value per Share
Repurchases
$26.73
1.77 mm shares
Dollars in millions, except EPS
1)
Refer to slide 2 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures.
2)
Upon adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, Provision for Credit Losses has been modified to also include amounts related to unfunded loan commitments and investment securities. Prior
5
period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation.
Q1-20Provision in Excess of Net Charge-Offs represents $0.44 per share, net of tax.
Nonperforming assets includes nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results
Q1-20
Q4-19
Q1-19
Interest Income
$
307.2
$
315.4
$
291.2
Interest Expense
(38.2)
(43.4)
(43.8)
Net Interest Income
$
269.0
$
272.0
$
247.3
Operating Non-Interest Income
16.3
15.5
12.6
Net Operating Revenue1
$
285.3
$
287.5
$
259.9
Salaries and Employee Benefits
72.1
73.9
68.6
Deposit Costs
7.3
6.8
5.7
Other
42.5
48.1
37.5
Operating Non-Interest Expense1
$
(121.9)
$
(128.8)
$
(111.8)
Operating Pre-Provision Net Revenue1
$
163.4
$
158.7
$
148.1
Provision for Credit Losses2
(51.2)
(4.0)
(4.5)
(Loss) Gain on Sales & Valuation of
Assets
(9.8)
(0.5)
2.7
Pre-Tax Income
$
102.4
$
154.3
$
146.3
Income Tax
(18.5)
(26.2)
(25.5)
Net Income
$
84.0
$
128.1
$
120.8
Diluted Shares
101.7
102.1
104.5
Earnings Per Share
$
0.83
$
1.25
$
1.16
Q1 2020 Highlights
Net Interest Income decreased $3.0MM primarily as a result of decreased yields on loans and one less day in the quarter, partially offset by lower rates on deposits and interest expense on borrowings
Provision for Credit Losses increased $47.2MM due to adoption of CECL and emerging risks in the pandemic crisis
Operating PPNR increased $4.7MM primarily as a result of a decrease in operating expenses
Loss on Sales and Valuation of Assets consists of FMV losses of $10.4MM on equity securities and $0.9MM on HFS loans, partially offset by a $1.5MM gain on sale of OREO
Diluted shares decreased 1.7% as a result of opportunistic share repurchases
Dollars in millions, except EPS
1) Refer to slide 2 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures.
2) Upon adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, Provision for Credit Losses has been modified to also include amounts related to un funded
6
loan commitments and investment securities. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation.
CECL and Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")
ACL Reserve Build
Q4-19
Adoption
1/1/2020
Balance Sheet
Outlook
Q1-20
Impact
Growth
Adjustment
& Other
$300
Allowance for Credit Losses
$268
$3
$250
$214
$30
$3
$200
$177
$180
$181
$184
$24
$11
$7
$7
$9
$13
$9
$9
$9
$150
$100
$235
$155
$160
$165
$168
$187
$50
$0
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
1/1/2020
Q1-20
Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses
Unfunded Loan Commits. 1
Dollars in millions
Credit Discounts
HTM Securities
ACL
Q1 2020 Highlights
CECL adoption impact of $37MM comprised of ACL for Loans, Unfunded Loan Commitments and HTM Securities, $19.1MM, $15.1MM and $2.6MM, respectively
Capital impact related to CECL adoption is phased in over 5 years
Provision expense of $51.2MM for Q1, mainly driven by balance sheet growth ($24MM) and change in macroeconomic outlook ($30MM), offset by net recoveries of $3.2MM
ACL balance of $268MM at Q1-20, an increase of $54MM, driven by the provision expense and $3.2MM of net recoveries
1) Included as a component of other liabilities on the balance sheet
7
Net Interest Drivers
Total Investments and Yield
Loans and Yield
Spot
Spot
Rate
Rate
2.95%
5.02%
Interest Bearing Deposits
Deposits, Borrowings, and
and Cost
Cost of Liability Funding
Spot
Rate
Spot
0.48%
Rate
0.37%
Q1 2020 Highlights
Loan yields decreased 31 bps points following declines across most loan types, mainly driven by a decline in LIBOR and a flattening yield curve
Cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 18 bps due to repricing efforts in a lower rate environment, driving total cost of funds down 11 bps to 0.64%
Decline from Q1-20 cost of interest-bearing deposits to a spot rate of 48 bps (spot rate of 0.29%, including non-interest DDA) driven by posted rate changes and pushing out high cost deposits
Dollars in billions, unless otherwise indicated
Non-Interest Bearing Deposits
Total Borrowings
8
Net Interest Income
Net Interest Income, NIM, and
Average Interest Earning Assets
Dollars in millions
Impacts on Quarterly NIM
Components
NIM
Q4 - 19
4.39%
Basis Risk
(0.14%)
Liquidity
(0.03%)
Mix Shift / De-Risking
0.00%
Q1 - 20
4.22%
Q1 2020 Highlights
Strong growth in core deposits, coupled with declining
market rates lowered NIM by 17bps
9
Interest Rate Environment
Percentage (Decrease) to Net Interest Income
Shock Scenarios
7.2%
8.1%
7.0%
6.1%
4.3%
-3.8%
-3.0%
-4.8%
-6.5%
-6.6%
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20 ¹
Shock -100 Shock +100
Ramp Scenarios
4.1%
3.6%
3.0%
2.3%
2.9%
-2.3%
-2.4%
-1.8%
-1.7%
-1.3%
Q1 2020 Highlights
$9.8Bn, or 66%, of variable rate loans have floors
82% of variable rate loans with floors are at floors
Fixed rate loans are 29% of total loans
Adjustable rate loans with more than 12 months remaining on fixed term are 6% of total loans
Variable rate loans at floors, when combined with fixed rate and long-term adjustable rate loans, totals $16.2Bn
70% of loan portfolio is acting as fixed rate
Reduced IRR sensitivity in a down shock scenario as:
Shifting mix to fixed rate residential loans
Floors of variable rate loans have become increasingly in-the-money
Increased deposit betas
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20 ²
Ramp -100
Ramp +100
1) Assumes embedded floors on interest bearing deposits of 5bps and prevents market interest rates from moving
below zero percent in down rate scenarios10
2) Ramp up assumes a gradual monthly parallel shift of +8.3bps over a 12-month period
Operating Expenses and Efficiency1
Operating Expenses and Efficiency Ratio
Q1 2020 Highlights
• The operating efficiency ratio1 decreased 200
basis points to 41.8% compared to the prior
quarter and 20 basis points over the same
period last year
• Improved efficiency was driven by a decrease in
compensation and other non-interest expenses
Dollars in millions
1) Refer to slide 2 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures.
11
11
Operating Pre-Provision Net Revenue1, Net Income, and ROA
Q1 2020 Highlights
• Core earnings remain strong as Operating PPNR ROA1 remained flat from the prior quarter and decreased 22 basis points from Q1-19
• Decline in Operating PPNR ROA1 from Q1-19 was directly impacted by margin decline of 17 basis points
• ROA decreased 70 basis points from the prior quarter and 90 basis points from Q1-19
• Provision for Credit Losses of $51.2 million reduced ROA by 61 basis points, after tax
Dollars in millions
1) Refer to slide 2 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures.
12
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Q1 2020 Highlights
• Loans increased $2.0 billion (9.7%) over prior quarter and $5.0 billion (27.9%) over prior year
• Deposits increased $2.0 billion (8.9%) over prior quarter and $4.6 billion (22.9%) over prior year
• Shareholders' Equity decreased $17 million over prior quarter and increased $279 million over prior year as a function of Net Income, and an increase in the fair value of securities, offset by share repurchases, dividends and the adoption impact of CECL
• Tangible Book Value/Share1 increased $0.19 (1.7%) over prior quarter and $3.53 (15.2%) over prior year
Dollars in millions
1) Refer to slide 2 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures.
13
Five Quarter Deposit Growth and Composition
$4.6 Billion Year Over Year Growth
Total Deposits
$20.2
$21.4
$22.4
$22.8
$24.8
Qtr. Change
+$1.0
+$1.2
+$1.0
+$0.4
+$2.0
Highlights
Quarter-over-quarter deposit growth of $2.0 billion driven by (in millions):
Non-Interest Bearing DDA
$
1,349
Interest Bearing DDA
818
CDs
10
Offset by decreases in:
Savings and MMDA
(143)
Total
$
2,034
Year-over-year deposit growth of $4.6 billion driven by all deposit types (in millions):
Non-Interest Bearing DDA
$
2,207
Savings and MMDA
1,180
Interest-Bearing DDA
1,079
CDs
156
Total
$
4,622
Dollars in billions, unless otherwise indicated
14
Five Quarter Loan Growth and Composition
$5.0 Billion Year Over Year Growth
Total Loans
$18.1
$19.3
$20.2
$21.1
$23.1
Qtr. Change
+$0.4
+$1.1
+$0.9
+$1.0
+$2.0
Highlights
Quarter-over-quarter loan growth of $2.0 billion driven by (in millions):
C&I
$
1,822
Construction & Land
107
Residential & Consumer
95
CRE, Non-OO
47
Offset by decrease in:
CRE, OO
(28)
Total
$
2,043
Year-over-year loan growth of $
5.0
billion driven by (in millions):
C&I
$
3,501
CRE, Non-OO
988
Residential & Consumer
780
CRE, OO
4
Offset by decrease in:
Construction & Land
(224)
Total
$
5,049
Dollars in billions, unless otherwise indicated
15
Adversely Graded Loans and Non-Performing Assets
Adversely Graded Loans and OREO
Q1 2020 Highlights
$500
• Total Adversely Graded Loans plus OREO of $351MM
$450
$439
(1.20% to Total Assets) increased $10MM in Q1
$400
$350
$300
$250
Adversely
Graded
Loans
$150
$100
$50
NPAs
$0
$399
• NPAs of $97MM (33bps to Total Assets) increased
$27MM in Q1 primarily due to HFS loan moving to non-
$358
$351
$341
accrual status
$234
$134
$198
$104
$180
Asset Quality Ratios
.00%
$150
.50%
1.50%
1.58%
1.67%
$162
$131
$139
.00%
1.27%
$91
1.20%
$44
$52
$50
$56
$86
.50%
0.26%
0.27%
0.25%
0.26%
0.33%
$18
$18
$16
$14
$11
.00%
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
OREO
Non-Performing Loans 1
Adversely Graded Loans and OREO to Total Assets
NPAs to Total Assets
Classified Accruing Loans
Special Mention Loans
Dollars in millions
1) Includes HFS loans
16
Credit Losses and ACL Ratios
Gross Charge-offs and Recoveries
$3.0
.0
$2.6
$32.
$2.3
$2.1
$2.2
$1.0
$0.1
$1.0
$0.0
($1.0)
-$1.0
($1.1)
($1.0)
($0.9)
-$2.0
($3.0)
($2.7)
($3.3)
-$3.0
($5.0)
-$4.0
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
Gross Charge-Offs
Recoveries
Q1 2020 Highlights
Net recoveries of $3.2MM, (6bps), compared to net charge-offs of $1.2MM, 3bps, in Q1-19
Provision expense increased to $51.2MM, driven by the adoption of CECL and balance sheet growth in Q1
ACL / Funded Loans increased 30bps to 1.14% in Q1 as a result of CECL adoption and increased provision expense related to Q1-20 loan growth
Provision for Credit Losses1
2.00%
$5.6
ACL Adequacy Ratios
400%
1.50%
$45.2
$1.0
1.00%
$7.0
$4.0
$4.0
$3.5
($0.2)
374% 327%
48.3% 44.5%
0.91% 0.88%
346%
316%
306%
200%
41.1%
53.9%
77.8%
0%
1.14%
0.86% 0.84%
-200%
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
0.50%
-400%
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
For Unfunded Commitments
2
For Loan Losses
ACL/Funded Loans
ACL/Nonaccrual Loans
Dollars in millions
ACL/Adversely Graded Loans
1)
Does not include $0.3 million provision for HTM Investment Securities
17
2)
Included as a component of provision for credit losses in the income statement
Strong Capital Base
Robust Capital Levels
Q1 2020 Highlights
10.9%
10.8%
10.6%
10.8%
10.3%
10.2%
11.0% 11.0%
10.3%
10.6%
10.1% 10.3%
9.7%
Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets Drivers
•
During the quarter TCE/TA declined 90bps
•
Negatively impacted by:
8.9%
8.7%
8.8%
9.4%
9.0%
− Balance sheet growth (-76bps impact)
− Quarterly capital actions including the dividend
and share repurchases (-33bps impact)
− Provision expense (-16bps impact)
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
CET1
Peer CET1
TCE
Peer TCE
Long Term Growth in TBV per Share
169%
WAL
162%
WAL with Dividends Added Back
Peer Avg
Peer Avg with Dividends Added Back
70% 57%
Tangible Book Value per Share Drivers
Q1 TBVPS grew $0.19 in Q1 to $26.73
Negatively impacted by:
Quarterly capital actions (-$0.86)
Provision expense (-$0.41)
CECL adoption (-$0.24)
Benefited from:
Net income (+$0.83)
Reduction of shares outstanding (+$0.45)
Q4-14
Q4-15
Q4-16
Q4-17
Q4-18
Q4-19
Q1-20
Note: Peers consist of 55 major exchange traded banks with total assets between $15B and $150B as of December 31, 2019,
18
excluding target banks of pending acquisitions; S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Ample Liquidity Access
Liquidity Access
Loan growth funded through core deposits
Access to $10Bn of liquidity
$7.0Bn in unused borrowing capacity
Federal Reserve: $1.3Bn
FHLB: $4.3Bn
Correspondent banks: $1.4Bn
$2.6Bn unpledged marketable securities
Cash of $416MM
Investment Portfolio
Total Carrying Value of Investment Portfolio ($4.7Bn)
96.3% of the rated portfolio is investment grade
Corporates, Preferreds,
Other,
1.9%
1.7%
Agency
2.7%
CMBS, 2.2%
Low Income
Housing Tax
Credit, 8.0%
Agency
Low Income
MBS/ CMOs,
31.7%
Housing Tax
Exempt,
10.9%
Munis,
15.9%
Private Label
CMOs,
25.0%
19
Hotel Franchise Finance Overview
Financial flexibility is maximized through deep industry expertise, strong operating partners, and conservative underwriting structure
Hotels By Product
As of 3/31/2020
# of
Avg.
($ in million)
Hotels Commitment Outstanding
Outstanding
CRE Investor (Term Loan)
163
$1,881
$1,810
$11.1
Proj. Improvements (PIPs)
1
$122
$23
$0.8
N/A
Construction
12
$297
$126
$10.7
C&I
0
$25
$19
$19.0
Total
175
$2,325
$1,978
$11.3
Q1 2020 Highlights
Direct dialogue with sophisticated sponsors drives plan to conserve cash and fund operations
65% LTC discipline supports thoughtful structures through the trough
$1.98Bn (8.5%) of loan portfolio
Q1 total net loan growth of $48MM
PIPs and Construction loans allow checkpoint on draws
Western Alliance Bancorporation published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 22:40:11 UTC