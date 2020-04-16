Log in
WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION

(WAL)
Presentation: Q1 Results

04/16/2020 | 06:41pm EDT

EARNINGS CALL

1st QUARTER 2020

April 17, 2020

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations with regard to our business, financial and operating results, future economic performance and dividends, and the impact to the Company's allowance and provision for credit losses and capital levels under the new current expected credit loss (CECL) accounting standard. The forward- looking statements contained herein reflect our current views about future events and financial performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause our actual results to differ significantly from historical results and those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical or expected results include, among others: the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission; the potential adverse effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto, or other unusual and infrequently occurring events; changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in the areas in which we conduct or will conduct our business; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; increases in competitive pressures among financial institutions and businesses offering similar products and services; higher defaults on our loan portfolio than we expect; changes in management's estimate of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; legislative or regulatory changes including in response to the COVID-19 pandemic such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") and the rules and regulations that may be promulgated thereunder; or changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines (including changes related to CECL); supervisory actions by regulatory agencies which may limit our ability to pursue certain growth opportunities, including expansion through acquisitions; additional regulatory requirements resulting from our continued growth; management's estimates and projections of interest rates and interest rate policy; the execution of our business plan; and other factors affecting the financial services industry generally or the banking industry in particular.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We do not intend and disclaim any duty or obligation to update or revise any industry information or forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, set forth in this press release to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains both financial measures based on GAAP and non-GAAP based financial measures, which are used where management believes them to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the Company's press release as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

2

Impact and Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

Western Alliance is actively engaged with our people, customers and the communities we serve to help weather the current environment and be best positioned for future recovery.

  • Focusing on well-being of our people, customers and communities

Overview

of

WAL's

COVID-19 Response

    • Mandatory work from home, and COVID prevention recommendations
    • Employees remain healthy and engaged
  • Business continuity plan operating as expected
  • Began preparing early (Mid- to late-January)
    • Assessed potential risks and mitigants
    • Segregated portfolio into risk segments with senior SMEs leading monitoring & mitigation strategy
    • Accelerated implementing risk management actions in mid-February
    • Tightened underwriting standards
  • Prioritizing asset quality, capital, and liquidity access
  • Arrived in position of strength and uniquely prepared to address what's ahead
  • Current TCE / TA of 9.4%, in excess of peer levels
  • Significant liquidity access: Robust and diverse deposit sources and $10Bn of available liquidity
  • Stable asset quality entering into recession

Note: Peers consist of 55 major exchange traded banks with total assets between $15B and $150B as of December 31, 2019,

3

excluding target banks of pending acquisitions; S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Impact and Response to COVID-19 Pandemic (cont'd)

Credit

&

Risk

Management

Strategy

  • Implemented broad-based risk management strategy to manage credit segments on real-time basis
  • Borrower-LevelStrategies: Direct customer dialogue to develop long-term contingency financial plans
    • Risk management conversations with all borrowers >$3MM exposure (86% of portfolio)
    • Focused on monitoring "Burn Months" through the crisis
    • Encouraging full use of borrower cash resources to solve shortfall
  • Prioritized PPP loans guaranteed by SBA to provide expedient liquidity to impacted borrowers
  • Streamlined Loan Modification Process: Partner with clients. Assess willingness and capacity to support business interests

CARES

Act

Relief

  • Prioritized organizational initiatives to support PPP rollout
  • To date, successfully approved>2,600 PPP applications totaling $1.5BN
  • See significant benefits for larger customers under the Main Street
    Lending Program

COVID-19 Mitigating Action (as of April 15, 2020)

CARES Act / PPP

Modifications

3/31/2020

Requested

Processing

Outstanding

#

$MM

#

$MM

Segments

Arizona

$3,960

1,040

$393

68

$135

Nevada

$2,297

525

$250

51

$162

No Cal

$1,429

483

$369

5

$17

So Cal

$2,263

450

$213

3

$5

NBLs

$13,217

295

$365

3

$11

Total

$23,166

2,794

$1,589

130

$330

4

1st Quarter 2020 | Financial Highlights

Q1-20

Q4-20

Q1-19

Earnings & Profitability

Net Interest Income

$

269.0

$

272.0

$

247.3

Operating PPNR1

163.4

158.7

148.1

Net Income

84.0

128.1

120.8

EPS

0.83

1.25

1.16

Net Interest Margin

4.22%

4.39%

4.71%

Operating Efficiency Ratio1

41.8

43.8

42.0

ROAA

1.22

1.92

2.12

ROTCE1

12.18

18.89

20.49

Balance Sheet & Capital

Total Loans, Gross

$

23,166

$

21,123

$

18,117

Total Deposits

24,831

22,797

20,209

TCE Ratio1

9.4%

10.3%

10.3%

Tangible Book Value per Share1

$

26.73

$

26.54

$

23.2

Asset Quality

Provision for Credit losses2

$

51.2

$

4.0

$

4.5

Net (Recoveries) Charge-Offs

(3.2)

1.2

1.2

Provision in Excess of Net Charge-Offs3

54.4

2.8

3.3

Net (Recoveries) Charge-Offs / Avg.

Loans

(0.06)%

0.02%

0.03%

Allowance for Credit Losses / Funded

Loans

1.14

0.84

0.91

NPAs4 / Total Assets

0.33

0.26

0.26

Net Income

EPS

$84.0 million

$0.83

Operating

ROTCE1

PPNR1

$163.4 million

12.18%

Loan Growth

Deposit Growth

$2.0 billion

$2.0 billion

9.7%

8.9%

Tangible Book

Share

Value per Share

Repurchases

$26.73

1.77 mm shares

Dollars in millions, except EPS

1)

Refer to slide 2 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures.

2)

Upon adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, Provision for Credit Losses has been modified to also include amounts related to unfunded loan commitments and investment securities. Prior

5

period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation.

  1. Q1-20Provision in Excess of Net Charge-Offs represents $0.44 per share, net of tax.
  2. Nonperforming assets includes nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets.

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results

Q1-20

Q4-19

Q1-19

Interest Income

$

307.2

$

315.4

$

291.2

Interest Expense

(38.2)

(43.4)

(43.8)

Net Interest Income

$

269.0

$

272.0

$

247.3

Operating Non-Interest Income

16.3

15.5

12.6

Net Operating Revenue1

$

285.3

$

287.5

$

259.9

Salaries and Employee Benefits

72.1

73.9

68.6

Deposit Costs

7.3

6.8

5.7

Other

42.5

48.1

37.5

Operating Non-Interest Expense1

$

(121.9)

$

(128.8)

$

(111.8)

Operating Pre-Provision Net Revenue1

$

163.4

$

158.7

$

148.1

Provision for Credit Losses2

(51.2)

(4.0)

(4.5)

(Loss) Gain on Sales & Valuation of

Assets

(9.8)

(0.5)

2.7

Pre-Tax Income

$

102.4

$

154.3

$

146.3

Income Tax

(18.5)

(26.2)

(25.5)

Net Income

$

84.0

$

128.1

$

120.8

Diluted Shares

101.7

102.1

104.5

Earnings Per Share

$

0.83

$

1.25

$

1.16

Q1 2020 Highlights

  • Net Interest Income decreased $3.0MM primarily as a result of decreased yields on loans and one less day in the quarter, partially offset by lower rates on deposits and interest expense on borrowings
  • Provision for Credit Losses increased $47.2MM due to adoption of CECL and emerging risks in the pandemic crisis
  • Operating PPNR increased $4.7MM primarily as a result of a decrease in operating expenses
  • Loss on Sales and Valuation of Assets consists of FMV losses of $10.4MM on equity securities and $0.9MM on HFS loans, partially offset by a $1.5MM gain on sale of OREO
  • Diluted shares decreased 1.7% as a result of opportunistic share repurchases

Dollars in millions, except EPS

1) Refer to slide 2 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures.

2) Upon adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, Provision for Credit Losses has been modified to also include amounts related to un funded

6

loan commitments and investment securities. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation.

CECL and Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

ACL Reserve Build

Q4-19

Adoption

1/1/2020

Balance Sheet

Outlook

Q1-20

Impact

Growth

Adjustment

& Other

$300

Allowance for Credit Losses

$268

$3

$250

$214

$30

$3

$200

$177

$180

$181

$184

$24

$11

$7

$7

$9

$13

$9

$9

$9

$150

$100

$235

$155

$160

$165

$168

$187

$50

$0

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

1/1/2020

Q1-20

Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses

Unfunded Loan Commits. 1

Dollars in millions

Credit Discounts

HTM Securities

ACL

Q1 2020 Highlights

  • CECL adoption impact of $37MM comprised of ACL for Loans, Unfunded Loan Commitments and HTM Securities, $19.1MM, $15.1MM and $2.6MM, respectively
    • Capital impact related to CECL adoption is phased in over 5 years
  • Provision expense of $51.2MM for Q1, mainly driven by balance sheet growth ($24MM) and change in macroeconomic outlook ($30MM), offset by net recoveries of $3.2MM
  • ACL balance of $268MM at Q1-20, an increase of $54MM, driven by the provision expense and $3.2MM of net recoveries

1) Included as a component of other liabilities on the balance sheet

7

Net Interest Drivers

Total Investments and Yield

Loans and Yield

Spot

Spot

Rate

Rate

2.95%

5.02%

Interest Bearing Deposits

Deposits, Borrowings, and

and Cost

Cost of Liability Funding

Spot

Rate

Spot

0.48%

Rate

0.37%

Q1 2020 Highlights

  • Loan yields decreased 31 bps points following declines across most loan types, mainly driven by a decline in LIBOR and a flattening yield curve
  • Cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 18 bps due to repricing efforts in a lower rate environment, driving total cost of funds down 11 bps to 0.64%
  • Decline from Q1-20 cost of interest-bearing deposits to a spot rate of 48 bps (spot rate of 0.29%, including non-interest DDA) driven by posted rate changes and pushing out high cost deposits

Dollars in billions, unless otherwise indicated

Non-Interest Bearing Deposits

Total Borrowings

8

Net Interest Income

Net Interest Income, NIM, and

Average Interest Earning Assets

Dollars in millions

Impacts on Quarterly NIM

Components

NIM

Q4 - 19

4.39%

Basis Risk

(0.14%)

Liquidity

(0.03%)

Mix Shift / De-Risking

0.00%

Q1 - 20

4.22%

Q1 2020 Highlights

  • Strong growth in core deposits, coupled with declining

market rates lowered NIM by 17bps

9

Interest Rate Environment

Percentage (Decrease) to Net Interest Income

Shock Scenarios

7.2%

8.1%

7.0%

6.1%

4.3%

-3.8%

-3.0%

-4.8%

-6.5%

-6.6%

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20 ¹

Shock -100 Shock +100

Ramp Scenarios

4.1%

3.6%

3.0%

2.3%

2.9%

-2.3%

-2.4%

-1.8%

-1.7%

-1.3%

Q1 2020 Highlights

  • $9.8Bn, or 66%, of variable rate loans have floors
    • 82% of variable rate loans with floors are at floors
  • Fixed rate loans are 29% of total loans
  • Adjustable rate loans with more than 12 months remaining on fixed term are 6% of total loans
  • Variable rate loans at floors, when combined with fixed rate and long-term adjustable rate loans, totals $16.2Bn
    • 70% of loan portfolio is acting as fixed rate
  • Reduced IRR sensitivity in a down shock scenario as:
    • Shifting mix to fixed rate residential loans
    • Floors of variable rate loans have become increasingly in-the-money
    • Increased deposit betas

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20 ²

Ramp -100

Ramp +100

1) Assumes embedded floors on interest bearing deposits of 5bps and prevents market interest rates from moving

below zero percent in down rate scenarios10

2) Ramp up assumes a gradual monthly parallel shift of +8.3bps over a 12-month period

Operating Expenses and Efficiency1

Operating Expenses and Efficiency Ratio

Q1 2020 Highlights

The operating efficiency ratio1 decreased 200

basis points to 41.8% compared to the prior

quarter and 20 basis points over the same

period last year

Improved efficiency was driven by a decrease in

compensation and other non-interest expenses

Dollars in millions

1) Refer to slide 2 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures.

11

11

Operating Pre-Provision Net Revenue1, Net Income, and ROA

Q1 2020 Highlights

Core earnings remain strong as Operating PPNR ROA1 remained flat from the prior quarter and decreased 22 basis points from Q1-19

Decline in Operating PPNR ROA1 from Q1-19 was directly impacted by margin decline of 17 basis points

ROA decreased 70 basis points from the prior quarter and 90 basis points from Q1-19

Provision for Credit Losses of $51.2 million reduced ROA by 61 basis points, after tax

Dollars in millions

1) Refer to slide 2 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures.

12

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Q1 2020 Highlights

Loans increased $2.0 billion (9.7%) over prior quarter and $5.0 billion (27.9%) over prior year

Deposits increased $2.0 billion (8.9%) over prior quarter and $4.6 billion (22.9%) over prior year

Shareholders' Equity decreased $17 million over prior quarter and increased $279 million over prior year as a function of Net Income, and an increase in the fair value of securities, offset by share repurchases, dividends and the adoption impact of CECL

Tangible Book Value/Share1 increased $0.19 (1.7%) over prior quarter and $3.53 (15.2%) over prior year

Dollars in millions

1) Refer to slide 2 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures.

13

Five Quarter Deposit Growth and Composition

$4.6 Billion Year Over Year Growth

Total Deposits

$20.2

$21.4

$22.4

$22.8

$24.8

Qtr. Change

+$1.0

+$1.2

+$1.0

+$0.4

+$2.0

Highlights

Quarter-over-quarter deposit growth of $2.0 billion driven by (in millions):

Non-Interest Bearing DDA

$

1,349

Interest Bearing DDA

818

CDs

10

Offset by decreases in:

Savings and MMDA

(143)

Total

$

2,034

Year-over-year deposit growth of $4.6 billion driven by all deposit types (in millions):

Non-Interest Bearing DDA

$

2,207

Savings and MMDA

1,180

Interest-Bearing DDA

1,079

CDs

156

Total

$

4,622

Dollars in billions, unless otherwise indicated

14

Five Quarter Loan Growth and Composition

$5.0 Billion Year Over Year Growth

Total Loans

$18.1

$19.3

$20.2

$21.1

$23.1

Qtr. Change

+$0.4

+$1.1

+$0.9

+$1.0

+$2.0

Highlights

Quarter-over-quarter loan growth of $2.0 billion driven by (in millions):

C&I

$

1,822

Construction & Land

107

Residential & Consumer

95

CRE, Non-OO

47

Offset by decrease in:

CRE, OO

(28)

Total

$

2,043

Year-over-year loan growth of $

5.0

billion driven by (in millions):

C&I

$

3,501

CRE, Non-OO

988

Residential & Consumer

780

CRE, OO

4

Offset by decrease in:

Construction & Land

(224)

Total

$

5,049

Dollars in billions, unless otherwise indicated

15

Adversely Graded Loans and Non-Performing Assets

Adversely Graded Loans and OREO

Q1 2020 Highlights

$500

Total Adversely Graded Loans plus OREO of $351MM

$450

$439

(1.20% to Total Assets) increased $10MM in Q1

$400

$350

$300

$250

Adversely

Graded

Loans

$150

$100

$50

NPAs

$0

$399

NPAs of $97MM (33bps to Total Assets) increased

$27MM in Q1 primarily due to HFS loan moving to non-

$358

$351

$341

accrual status

$234

$134

$198

$104

$180

Asset Quality Ratios

.00%

$150

.50%

1.50%

1.58%

1.67%

$162

$131

$139

.00%

1.27%

$91

1.20%

$44

$52

$50

$56

$86

.50%

0.26%

0.27%

0.25%

0.26%

0.33%

$18

$18

$16

$14

$11

.00%

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

OREO

Non-Performing Loans 1

Adversely Graded Loans and OREO to Total Assets

NPAs to Total Assets

Classified Accruing Loans

Special Mention Loans

Dollars in millions

1) Includes HFS loans

16

Credit Losses and ACL Ratios

Gross Charge-offs and Recoveries

$3.0

.0

$2.6

$32.

$2.3

$2.1

$2.2

$1.0

$0.1

$1.0

$0.0

($1.0)

-$1.0

($1.1)

($1.0)

($0.9)

-$2.0

($3.0)

($2.7)

($3.3)

-$3.0

($5.0)

-$4.0

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

Gross Charge-Offs

Recoveries

Q1 2020 Highlights

  • Net recoveries of $3.2MM, (6bps), compared to net charge-offs of $1.2MM, 3bps, in Q1-19
  • Provision expense increased to $51.2MM, driven by the adoption of CECL and balance sheet growth in Q1
  • ACL / Funded Loans increased 30bps to 1.14% in Q1 as a result of CECL adoption and increased provision expense related to Q1-20 loan growth

Provision for Credit Losses1

2.00%

$5.6

ACL Adequacy Ratios

400%

1.50%

$45.2

$1.0

1.00%

$7.0

$4.0

$4.0

$3.5

($0.2)

374% 327%

48.3% 44.5%

0.91% 0.88%

346%

316%

306%

200%

41.1%

53.9%

77.8%

0%

1.14%

0.86% 0.84%

-200%

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

0.50%

-400%

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

For Unfunded Commitments

2

For Loan Losses

ACL/Funded Loans

ACL/Nonaccrual Loans

Dollars in millions

ACL/Adversely Graded Loans

1)

Does not include $0.3 million provision for HTM Investment Securities

17

2)

Included as a component of provision for credit losses in the income statement

Strong Capital Base

Robust Capital Levels

Q1 2020 Highlights

10.9%

10.8%

10.6%

10.8%

10.3%

10.2%

11.0% 11.0%

10.3%

10.6%

10.1% 10.3%

9.7%

Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets Drivers

During the quarter TCE/TA declined 90bps

Negatively impacted by:

8.9%

8.7%

8.8%

9.4%

9.0%

Balance sheet growth (-76bps impact)

Quarterly capital actions including the dividend

and share repurchases (-33bps impact)

Provision expense (-16bps impact)

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

CET1

Peer CET1

TCE

Peer TCE

Long Term Growth in TBV per Share

169%

WAL

162%

WAL with Dividends Added Back

Peer Avg

Peer Avg with Dividends Added Back

70% 57%

Tangible Book Value per Share Drivers

  • Q1 TBVPS grew $0.19 in Q1 to $26.73
  • Negatively impacted by:
    • Quarterly capital actions (-$0.86)
    • Provision expense (-$0.41)
    • CECL adoption (-$0.24)
  • Benefited from:
    • Net income (+$0.83)
    • Reduction of shares outstanding (+$0.45)

Q4-14

Q4-15

Q4-16

Q4-17

Q4-18

Q4-19

Q1-20

Note: Peers consist of 55 major exchange traded banks with total assets between $15B and $150B as of December 31, 2019,

18

excluding target banks of pending acquisitions; S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Ample Liquidity Access

Liquidity Access

  • Loan growth funded through core deposits
  • Access to $10Bn of liquidity
  • $7.0Bn in unused borrowing capacity
    • Federal Reserve: $1.3Bn
    • FHLB: $4.3Bn
    • Correspondent banks: $1.4Bn
  • $2.6Bn unpledged marketable securities
  • Cash of $416MM

Investment Portfolio

  • Total Carrying Value of Investment Portfolio ($4.7Bn)
  • 96.3% of the rated portfolio is investment grade

Corporates, Preferreds,

Other,

1.9%

1.7%

Agency

2.7%

CMBS, 2.2%

Low Income

Housing Tax

Credit, 8.0%

Agency

Low Income

MBS/ CMOs,

31.7%

Housing Tax

Exempt,

10.9%

Munis,

15.9%

Private Label

CMOs,

25.0%

19

Hotel Franchise Finance Overview

Financial flexibility is maximized through deep industry expertise, strong operating partners, and conservative underwriting structure

Hotels By Product

As of 3/31/2020

# of

Avg.

($ in million)

Hotels Commitment Outstanding

Outstanding

CRE Investor (Term Loan)

163

$1,881

$1,810

$11.1

Proj. Improvements (PIPs)

1

$122

$23

$0.8

N/A

Construction

12

$297

$126

$10.7

C&I

0

$25

$19

$19.0

Total

175

$2,325

$1,978

$11.3

Q1 2020 Highlights

  • Direct dialogue with sophisticated sponsors drives plan to conserve cash and fund operations
  • 65% LTC discipline supports thoughtful structures through the trough
  • $1.98Bn (8.5%) of loan portfolio
  • Q1 total net loan growth of $48MM
  • PIPs and Construction loans allow checkpoint on draws

Conservative underwriting provides meaningful cash

Geographic Diversification

flow cushion; focused on Loan-to-Cost

DSCR

Debt Yield

LTV

Weighted Avg.:

1.9x

11.3%

60.7%

AZ, 11%

52% of

>12%

22.1%

States <3%,

CA, 6%

≥1.60x

commitments

10% - 12.0%

<65%

26%

NY, 7%

51.8%

in Top 25

1.30x - 1.59x

1.00x - 1.29x

9.25% - 9.99%

41.2%

72.6%

GA, 7%

MSAs

65% - 75%

MA, 3%

70% in Top 50

< 9.25%

<1.0x

PA, 4%

Const.

21.4%

Const.

7.9%

>75%

LA, 4%

FL, 6%

MSAs

N/A

N/A

7.1%

20.5%

IL, 4%

TX, 6%

7.9%

6.3%

26.3%

NJ, 4%

IN, 4% MI, 5%

TN, 5%

6.3%

5.4%

5.4%

1.1%

1) PIP notes are always part of a larger hotel term loan facility; therefore, 28 hotels with PIPs are included in CRE Investor

20

Technology & Innovation Overview

Primarily focused on established growth companies with successful products and strong investor support, which provides greater operating and financial flexibility

Tech. & Innovation Loans by Segment

Subscription &

Capital Call

Lines

21%

Legacy Solar

4%

Life

Technology

Sciences

66%

9%

Technology Lending

Stage 1

3%

Stage 3

Cash Flow

Other

6%

15%

13%

Working

Venture

Debt

Capital

43%

7%

Stage 2

Recurring

82%

Revenue

31%

Q1 2020 Highlights

  • $2.1bn (8.9%) of loan portfolio
  • Q1 total net loan growth of $502MM
    • 73% in Technology; $176MM attributed to LOC drawdowns
    • 25% subscription and capital call lines
  • Total portfolio commitments grew 9.1% to $3.4Bn in Q1
  • Total portfolio utilization increased to 59.8% from 49.3%
  • Warrant income totaled $1.1MM in Q1
  • There were no Tech & Innovation charge-offs or recoveries in Q1 2020
  • Seeing continued Sponsor support

Note: Stage 1: Early stage/emerging growth companies with at least $5MM in sales. Stage 2: Later stage growth companies; typically have

21

had multiple rounds of investment, a successful product introduction, sufficient revenues to demonstrate product acceptance, and a path to

profitability. Stage 3: Public or privately held; financial statements show history of profits to cover debt and capex obligations.

Management Outlook

  • Pre-ProvisionNet Revenue
  • Asset Quality
  • Capital and Liquidity

22

Questions and Answers

23

Disclaimer

Western Alliance Bancorporation published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 22:40:11 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 144 M
EBIT 2020 653 M
Net income 2020 429 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,59%
P/E ratio 2020 6,55x
P/E ratio 2021 6,11x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,47x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,35x
Capitalization 2 830 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 40,71  $
Last Close Price 27,88  $
Spread / Highest target 133%
Spread / Average Target 46,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth A. Vecchione President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Gary Sarver Executive Chairman
Timothy W. Boothe Chief Operating Officer
Dale M. Gibbons Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Semonovich Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION-47.96%3 011
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.27%166 816
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.43%61 824
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-1.88%46 426
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-0.54%42 945
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-0.20%42 278
