Presentation: Q1 Results

Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations with regard to our business, financial and operating results, future economic performance and dividends, and the impact to the Company's allowance and provision for credit losses and capital levels under the new current expected credit loss (CECL) accounting standard. The forward- looking statements contained herein reflect our current views about future events and financial performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause our actual results to differ significantly from historical results and those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical or expected results include, among others: the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission; the potential adverse effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto, or other unusual and infrequently occurring events; changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in the areas in which we conduct or will conduct our business; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; increases in competitive pressures among financial institutions and businesses offering similar products and services; higher defaults on our loan portfolio than we expect; changes in management's estimate of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; legislative or regulatory changes including in response to the COVID-19 pandemic such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") and the rules and regulations that may be promulgated thereunder; or changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines (including changes related to CECL); supervisory actions by regulatory agencies which may limit our ability to pursue certain growth opportunities, including expansion through acquisitions; additional regulatory requirements resulting from our continued growth; management's estimates and projections of interest rates and interest rate policy; the execution of our business plan; and other factors affecting the financial services industry generally or the banking industry in particular. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We do not intend and disclaim any duty or obligation to update or revise any industry information or forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, set forth in this press release to reflect new information, future events or otherwise. Non-GAAP Financial Measures This presentation contains both financial measures based on GAAP and non-GAAP based financial measures, which are used where management believes them to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the Company's press release as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. 2 Impact and Response to COVID-19 Pandemic Western Alliance is actively engaged with our people, customers and the communities we serve to help weather the current environment and be best positioned for future recovery. Focusing on well-being of our people, customers and communities Overview of WAL's COVID-19 Response Mandatory work from home, and COVID prevention recommendations Employees remain healthy and engaged

Business continuity plan operating as expected

Began preparing early (Mid- to late-January)

late-January) Assessed potential risks and mitigants Segregated portfolio into risk segments with senior SMEs leading monitoring & mitigation strategy Accelerated implementing risk management actions in mid-February Tightened underwriting standards

Prioritizing asset quality, capital, and liquidity access Arrived in position of strength and uniquely prepared to address what's ahead

Current TCE / TA of 9.4%, in excess of peer levels

Significant liquidity access: Robust and diverse deposit sources and $10Bn of available liquidity

Stable asset quality entering into recession Note: Peers consist of 55 major exchange traded banks with total assets between $15B and $150B as of December 31, 2019, 3 excluding target banks of pending acquisitions; S&P Global Market Intelligence. Impact and Response to COVID-19 Pandemic (cont'd) Credit & Risk Management Strategy Implemented broad-based risk management strategy to manage credit segments on real-time basis

broad-based risk management strategy to manage credit segments on real-time basis Borrower-Level Strategies : Direct customer dialogue to develop long-term contingency financial plans

: Direct customer dialogue to develop long-term contingency financial plans Risk management conversations with all borrowers >$3MM exposure (86% of portfolio) Focused on monitoring "Burn Months" through the crisis Encouraging full use of borrower cash resources to solve shortfall

Prioritized PPP loans guaranteed by SBA to provide expedient liquidity to impacted borrowers Streamlined Loan Modification Process : Partner with clients. Assess willingness and capacity to support business interests CARES Act Relief Prioritized organizational initiatives to support PPP rollout

To date, successfully approved >2,600 PPP applications totaling $1.5BN

>2,600 PPP applications totaling $1.5BN See significant benefits for larger customers under the Main Street

Lending Program COVID-19 Mitigating Action (as of April 15, 2020) CARES Act / PPP Modifications 3/31/2020 Requested Processing Outstanding # $MM # $MM Segments Arizona $3,960 1,040 $393 68 $135 Nevada $2,297 525 $250 51 $162 No Cal $1,429 483 $369 5 $17 So Cal $2,263 450 $213 3 $5 NBLs $13,217 295 $365 3 $11 Total $23,166 2,794 $1,589 130 $330 4 1st Quarter 2020 | Financial Highlights Q1-20 Q4-20 Q1-19 Earnings & Profitability Net Interest Income $ 269.0 $ 272.0 $ 247.3 Operating PPNR1 163.4 158.7 148.1 Net Income 84.0 128.1 120.8 EPS 0.83 1.25 1.16 Net Interest Margin 4.22% 4.39% 4.71% Operating Efficiency Ratio1 41.8 43.8 42.0 ROAA 1.22 1.92 2.12 ROTCE1 12.18 18.89 20.49 Balance Sheet & Capital Total Loans, Gross $ 23,166 $ 21,123 $ 18,117 Total Deposits 24,831 22,797 20,209 TCE Ratio1 9.4% 10.3% 10.3% Tangible Book Value per Share1 $ 26.73 $ 26.54 $ 23.2 Asset Quality Provision for Credit losses2 $ 51.2 $ 4.0 $ 4.5 Net (Recoveries) Charge-Offs (3.2) 1.2 1.2 Provision in Excess of Net Charge-Offs3 54.4 2.8 3.3 Net (Recoveries) Charge-Offs / Avg. Loans (0.06)% 0.02% 0.03% Allowance for Credit Losses / Funded Loans 1.14 0.84 0.91 NPAs4 / Total Assets 0.33 0.26 0.26 Net Income EPS $84.0 million $0.83 Operating ROTCE1 PPNR1 $163.4 million 12.18% Loan Growth Deposit Growth $2.0 billion $2.0 billion 9.7% 8.9% Tangible Book Share Value per Share Repurchases $26.73 1.77 mm shares Dollars in millions, except EPS 1) Refer to slide 2 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures. 2) Upon adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, Provision for Credit Losses has been modified to also include amounts related to unfunded loan commitments and investment securities. Prior 5 period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation. Q1-20 Provision in Excess of Net Charge-Offs represents $0.44 per share, net of tax. Nonperforming assets includes nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results Q1-20 Q4-19 Q1-19 Interest Income $ 307.2 $ 315.4 $ 291.2 Interest Expense (38.2) (43.4) (43.8) Net Interest Income $ 269.0 $ 272.0 $ 247.3 Operating Non-Interest Income 16.3 15.5 12.6 Net Operating Revenue1 $ 285.3 $ 287.5 $ 259.9 Salaries and Employee Benefits 72.1 73.9 68.6 Deposit Costs 7.3 6.8 5.7 Other 42.5 48.1 37.5 Operating Non-Interest Expense1 $ (121.9) $ (128.8) $ (111.8) Operating Pre-Provision Net Revenue1 $ 163.4 $ 158.7 $ 148.1 Provision for Credit Losses2 (51.2) (4.0) (4.5) (Loss) Gain on Sales & Valuation of Assets (9.8) (0.5) 2.7 Pre-Tax Income $ 102.4 $ 154.3 $ 146.3 Income Tax (18.5) (26.2) (25.5) Net Income $ 84.0 $ 128.1 $ 120.8 Diluted Shares 101.7 102.1 104.5 Earnings Per Share $ 0.83 $ 1.25 $ 1.16 Q1 2020 Highlights Net Interest Income decreased $3.0MM primarily as a result of decreased yields on loans and one less day in the quarter, partially offset by lower rates on deposits and interest expense on borrowings

Provision for Credit Losses increased $47.2MM due to adoption of CECL and emerging risks in the pandemic crisis

Operating PPNR increased $4.7MM primarily as a result of a decrease in operating expenses

Loss on Sales and Valuation of Assets consists of FMV losses of $10.4MM on equity securities and $0.9MM on HFS loans, partially offset by a $1.5MM gain on sale of OREO

Diluted shares decreased 1.7% as a result of opportunistic share repurchases Dollars in millions, except EPS 1) Refer to slide 2 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures. 2) Upon adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, Provision for Credit Losses has been modified to also include amounts related to un funded 6 loan commitments and investment securities. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation. CECL and Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") ACL Reserve Build Q4-19 Adoption 1/1/2020 Balance Sheet Outlook Q1-20 Impact Growth Adjustment & Other $300 Allowance for Credit Losses $268 $3 $250 $214 $30 $3 $200 $177 $180 $181 $184 $24 $11 $7 $7 $9 $13 $9 $9 $9 $150 $100 $235 $155 $160 $165 $168 $187 $50 $0 Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 1/1/2020 Q1-20 Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses Unfunded Loan Commits. 1 Dollars in millions Credit Discounts HTM Securities ACL Q1 2020 Highlights CECL adoption impact of $37MM comprised of ACL for Loans, Unfunded Loan Commitments and HTM Securities, $19.1MM, $15.1MM and $2.6MM, respectively

Capital impact related to CECL adoption is phased in over 5 years

Provision expense of $51.2MM for Q1, mainly driven by balance sheet growth ($24MM) and change in macroeconomic outlook ($30MM), offset by net recoveries of $3.2MM

ACL balance of $268MM at Q1-20, an increase of $54MM, driven by the provision expense and $3.2MM of net recoveries 1) Included as a component of other liabilities on the balance sheet 7 Net Interest Drivers Total Investments and Yield Loans and Yield Spot Spot Rate Rate 2.95% 5.02% Interest Bearing Deposits Deposits, Borrowings, and and Cost Cost of Liability Funding Spot Rate Spot 0.48% Rate 0.37% Q1 2020 Highlights Loan yields decreased 31 bps points following declines across most loan types, mainly driven by a decline in LIBOR and a flattening yield curve

Cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 18 bps due to repricing efforts in a lower rate environment, driving total cost of funds down 11 bps to 0.64%

interest-bearing deposits decreased 18 bps due to repricing efforts in a lower rate environment, driving total cost of funds down 11 bps to 0.64% Decline from Q1-20 cost of interest-bearing deposits to a spot rate of 48 bps (spot rate of 0.29%, including non-interest DDA) driven by posted rate changes and pushing out high cost deposits Dollars in billions, unless otherwise indicated Non-Interest Bearing Deposits Total Borrowings 8 Net Interest Income Net Interest Income, NIM, and Average Interest Earning Assets Dollars in millions Impacts on Quarterly NIM Components NIM Q4 - 19 4.39% Basis Risk (0.14%) Liquidity (0.03%) Mix Shift / De-Risking 0.00% Q1 - 20 4.22% Q1 2020 Highlights Strong growth in core deposits, coupled with declining market rates lowered NIM by 17bps 9 Interest Rate Environment Percentage (Decrease) to Net Interest Income Shock Scenarios 7.2% 8.1% 7.0% 6.1% 4.3% -3.8% -3.0% -4.8% -6.5% -6.6% Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 ¹ Shock -100 Shock +100 Ramp Scenarios 4.1% 3.6% 3.0% 2.3% 2.9% -2.3% -2.4% -1.8% -1.7% -1.3% Q1 2020 Highlights $9.8Bn, or 66%, of variable rate loans have floors

82% of variable rate loans with floors are at floors

Fixed rate loans are 29% of total loans

Adjustable rate loans with more than 12 months remaining on fixed term are 6% of total loans

Variable rate loans at floors, when combined with fixed rate and long-term adjustable rate loans, totals $16.2Bn

long-term adjustable rate loans, totals $16.2Bn 70% of loan portfolio is acting as fixed rate

Reduced IRR sensitivity in a down shock scenario as:

Shifting mix to fixed rate residential loans Floors of variable rate loans have become increasingly in-the-money Increased deposit betas

Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 ² Ramp -100 Ramp +100 1) Assumes embedded floors on interest bearing deposits of 5bps and prevents market interest rates from moving below zero percent in down rate scenarios10 2) Ramp up assumes a gradual monthly parallel shift of +8.3bps over a 12-month period Operating Expenses and Efficiency1 Operating Expenses and Efficiency Ratio Q1 2020 Highlights • The operating efficiency ratio1 decreased 200 basis points to 41.8% compared to the prior quarter and 20 basis points over the same period last year • Improved efficiency was driven by a decrease in compensation and other non-interest expenses Dollars in millions 1) Refer to slide 2 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures. 11 11 Operating Pre-Provision Net Revenue1, Net Income, and ROA Q1 2020 Highlights • Core earnings remain strong as Operating PPNR ROA1 remained flat from the prior quarter and decreased 22 basis points from Q1-19 • Decline in Operating PPNR ROA1 from Q1-19 was directly impacted by margin decline of 17 basis points • ROA decreased 70 basis points from the prior quarter and 90 basis points from Q1-19 • Provision for Credit Losses of $51.2 million reduced ROA by 61 basis points, after tax Dollars in millions 1) Refer to slide 2 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures. 12 Consolidated Balance Sheet Q1 2020 Highlights • Loans increased $2.0 billion (9.7%) over prior quarter and $5.0 billion (27.9%) over prior year • Deposits increased $2.0 billion (8.9%) over prior quarter and $4.6 billion (22.9%) over prior year • Shareholders' Equity decreased $17 million over prior quarter and increased $279 million over prior year as a function of Net Income, and an increase in the fair value of securities, offset by share repurchases, dividends and the adoption impact of CECL • Tangible Book Value/Share1 increased $0.19 (1.7%) over prior quarter and $3.53 (15.2%) over prior year Dollars in millions 1) Refer to slide 2 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures. 13 Five Quarter Deposit Growth and Composition $4.6 Billion Year Over Year Growth Total Deposits $20.2 $21.4 $22.4 $22.8 $24.8 Qtr. Change +$1.0 +$1.2 +$1.0 +$0.4 +$2.0 Highlights Quarter-over-quarter deposit growth of $2.0 billion driven by (in millions): Non-Interest Bearing DDA $ 1,349 Interest Bearing DDA 818 CDs 10 Offset by decreases in: Savings and MMDA (143) Total $ 2,034 Year-over-year deposit growth of $4.6 billion driven by all deposit types (in millions): Non-Interest Bearing DDA $ 2,207 Savings and MMDA 1,180 Interest-Bearing DDA 1,079 CDs 156 Total $ 4,622 Dollars in billions, unless otherwise indicated 14 Five Quarter Loan Growth and Composition $5.0 Billion Year Over Year Growth Total Loans $18.1 $19.3 $20.2 $21.1 $23.1 Qtr. Change +$0.4 +$1.1 +$0.9 +$1.0 +$2.0 Highlights Quarter-over-quarter loan growth of $2.0 billion driven by (in millions): C&I $ 1,822 Construction & Land 107 Residential & Consumer 95 CRE, Non-OO 47 Offset by decrease in: CRE, OO (28) Total $ 2,043 Year-over-year loan growth of $ 5.0 billion driven by (in millions): C&I $ 3,501 CRE, Non-OO 988 Residential & Consumer 780 CRE, OO 4 Offset by decrease in: Construction & Land (224) Total $ 5,049 Dollars in billions, unless otherwise indicated 15 Adversely Graded Loans and Non-Performing Assets Adversely Graded Loans and OREO Q1 2020 Highlights $500 • Total Adversely Graded Loans plus OREO of $351MM $450 $439 (1.20% to Total Assets) increased $10MM in Q1 $400 $350 $300 $250 Adversely Graded Loans $150 $100 $50 NPAs $0 $399 • NPAs of $97MM (33bps to Total Assets) increased $27MM in Q1 primarily due to HFS loan moving to non- $358 $351 $341 accrual status $234 $134 $198 $104 $180 Asset Quality Ratios .00% $150 .50% 1.50% 1.58% 1.67% $162 $131 $139 .00% 1.27% $91 1.20% $44 $52 $50 $56 $86 .50% 0.26% 0.27% 0.25% 0.26% 0.33% $18 $18 $16 $14 $11 .00% Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 OREO Non-Performing Loans 1 Adversely Graded Loans and OREO to Total Assets NPAs to Total Assets Classified Accruing Loans Special Mention Loans Dollars in millions 1) Includes HFS loans 16 Credit Losses and ACL Ratios Gross Charge-offs and Recoveries $3.0 .0 $2.6 $32. $2.3 $2.1 $2.2 $1.0 $0.1 $1.0 $0.0 ($1.0) -$1.0 ($1.1) ($1.0) ($0.9) -$2.0 ($3.0) ($2.7) ($3.3) -$3.0 ($5.0) -$4.0 Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 Gross Charge-Offs Recoveries Q1 2020 Highlights Net recoveries of $3.2MM, (6bps), compared to net charge-offs of $1.2MM, 3bps, in Q1-19

charge-offs of $1.2MM, 3bps, in Q1-19 Provision expense increased to $51.2MM, driven by the adoption of CECL and balance sheet growth in Q1

ACL / Funded Loans increased 30bps to 1.14% in Q1 as a result of CECL adoption and increased provision expense related to Q1-20 loan growth Provision for Credit Losses1 2.00% $5.6 ACL Adequacy Ratios 400% 1.50% $45.2 $1.0 1.00% $7.0 $4.0 $4.0 $3.5 ($0.2) 374% 327% 48.3% 44.5% 0.91% 0.88% 346% 316% 306% 200% 41.1% 53.9% 77.8% 0% 1.14% 0.86% 0.84% -200% Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 0.50% -400% Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 For Unfunded Commitments 2 For Loan Losses ACL/Funded Loans ACL/Nonaccrual Loans Dollars in millions ACL/Adversely Graded Loans 1) Does not include $0.3 million provision for HTM Investment Securities 17 2) Included as a component of provision for credit losses in the income statement Strong Capital Base Robust Capital Levels Q1 2020 Highlights 10.9% 10.8% 10.6% 10.8% 10.3% 10.2% 11.0% 11.0% 10.3% 10.6% 10.1% 10.3% 9.7% Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets Drivers • During the quarter TCE/TA declined 90bps • Negatively impacted by: 8.9% 8.7% 8.8% 9.4% 9.0% − Balance sheet growth (-76bps impact) − Quarterly capital actions including the dividend and share repurchases (-33bps impact) − Provision expense (-16bps impact) Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 CET1 Peer CET1 TCE Peer TCE Long Term Growth in TBV per Share 169% WAL 162% WAL with Dividends Added Back Peer Avg Peer Avg with Dividends Added Back 70% 57% Tangible Book Value per Share Drivers Q1 TBVPS grew $0.19 in Q1 to $26.73

Negatively impacted by:

Quarterly capital actions (-$0.86) Provision expense (-$0.41) CECL adoption (-$0.24)

Benefited from:

Net income (+$0.83) Reduction of shares outstanding (+$0.45)

Q4-14 Q4-15 Q4-16 Q4-17 Q4-18 Q4-19 Q1-20 Note: Peers consist of 55 major exchange traded banks with total assets between $15B and $150B as of December 31, 2019, 18 excluding target banks of pending acquisitions; S&P Global Market Intelligence. Ample Liquidity Access Liquidity Access Loan growth funded through core deposits

Access to $10Bn of liquidity

$7.0Bn in unused borrowing capacity

Federal Reserve: $1.3Bn FHLB: $4.3Bn Correspondent banks: $1.4Bn

$2.6Bn unpledged marketable securities

Cash of $416MM Investment Portfolio Total Carrying Value of Investment Portfolio ($4.7Bn)

96.3% of the rated portfolio is investment grade Corporates, Preferreds, Other, 1.9% 1.7% Agency 2.7% CMBS, 2.2% Low Income Housing Tax Credit, 8.0% Agency Low Income MBS/ CMOs, 31.7% Housing Tax Exempt, 10.9% Munis, 15.9% Private Label CMOs, 25.0% 19 Hotel Franchise Finance Overview Financial flexibility is maximized through deep industry expertise, strong operating partners, and conservative underwriting structure Hotels By Product As of 3/31/2020 # of Avg. ($ in million) Hotels Commitment Outstanding Outstanding CRE Investor (Term Loan) 163 $1,881 $1,810 $11.1 Proj. Improvements (PIPs) 1 $122 $23 $0.8 N/A Construction 12 $297 $126 $10.7 C&I 0 $25 $19 $19.0 Total 175 $2,325 $1,978 $11.3 Q1 2020 Highlights Direct dialogue with sophisticated sponsors drives plan to conserve cash and fund operations

65% LTC discipline supports thoughtful structures through the trough

$1.98Bn (8.5%) of loan portfolio

Q1 total net loan growth of $48MM

PIPs and Construction loans allow checkpoint on draws Conservative underwriting provides meaningful cash Geographic Diversification flow cushion; focused on Loan-to-Cost DSCR Debt Yield LTV Weighted Avg.: 1.9x 11.3% 60.7% AZ, 11% • 52% of >12% 22.1% States <3%, CA, 6% ≥1.60x commitments 10% - 12.0% <65% 26% NY, 7% 51.8% in Top 25 1.30x - 1.59x 1.00x - 1.29x 9.25% - 9.99% 41.2% 72.6% GA, 7% MSAs 65% - 75% MA, 3% • 70% in Top 50 < 9.25% <1.0x PA, 4% Const. 21.4% Const. 7.9% >75% LA, 4% FL, 6% MSAs N/A N/A 7.1% 20.5% IL, 4% TX, 6% 7.9% 6.3% 26.3% NJ, 4% IN, 4% MI, 5% TN, 5% 6.3% 5.4% 5.4% 1.1% 1) PIP notes are always part of a larger hotel term loan facility; therefore, 28 hotels with PIPs are included in CRE Investor 20 Technology & Innovation Overview Primarily focused on established growth companies with successful products and strong investor support, which provides greater operating and financial flexibility Tech. & Innovation Loans by Segment Subscription & Capital Call Lines 21% Legacy Solar 4% Life Technology Sciences 66% 9% Technology Lending Stage 1 3% Stage 3 Cash Flow Other 6% 15% 13% Working Venture Debt Capital 43% 7% Stage 2 Recurring 82% Revenue 31% Q1 2020 Highlights $2.1bn (8.9%) of loan portfolio

Q1 total net loan growth of $502MM

73% in Technology; $176MM attributed to LOC drawdowns 25% subscription and capital call lines

Total portfolio commitments grew 9.1% to $3.4Bn in Q1

Total portfolio utilization increased to 59.8% from 49.3%

Warrant income totaled $1.1MM in Q1

There were no Tech & Innovation charge-offs or recoveries in Q1 2020

charge-offs or recoveries in Q1 2020 Seeing continued Sponsor support Note: Stage 1: Early stage/emerging growth companies with at least $5MM in sales. Stage 2: Later stage growth companies; typically have 21 had multiple rounds of investment, a successful product introduction, sufficient revenues to demonstrate product acceptance, and a path to profitability. Stage 3: Public or privately held; financial statements show history of profits to cover debt and capex obligations. Management Outlook Pre-Provision Net Revenue

Net Revenue Asset Quality

Capital and Liquidity 22 Questions and Answers 23 Attachments Original document

