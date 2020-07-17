Log in
Presentation: Q2 Results

07/17/2020 | 02:16am EDT

EARNINGS CALL

2nd QUARTER 2020

July 17, 2020

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations with regard to our business, financial and operating results, future economic performance and dividends, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic conditions. The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect our current views about future events and financial performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause our actual results to differ significantly from historical results and those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical or expected results include, among others: the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission; the potential adverse effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto, or other unusual and infrequently occurring events; changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in the areas in which we conduct or will conduct our business; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; increases in competitive pressures among financial institutions and businesses offering similar products and services; higher defaults on our loan portfolio than we expect; changes in management's estimate of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; legislative or regulatory changes including in response to the COVID-19 pandemic such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") and the rules and regulations that may be promulgated thereunder; or changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines (including changes related to CECL); supervisory actions by regulatory agencies which may limit our ability to pursue certain growth opportunities, including expansion through acquisitions; additional regulatory requirements resulting from our continued growth; management's estimates and projections of interest rates and interest rate policy; the execution of our business plan; and other factors affecting the financial services industry generally or the banking industry in particular.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We do not intend and disclaim any duty or obligation to update or revise any industry information or forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, set forth in this press release to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains both financial measures based on GAAP and non-GAAP based financial measures, which are used where management believes them to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the Company's press release as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

2

2ndQuarter 2020|Financial Highlights

Q2-20Q1-20Q2-19

Earnings & Profitability

Net Interest Income

$

298.4

$

269.0

$

254.7

Net Income

EPS

Operating PPNR1

194.7

163.4

152.5

Net Income

93.3

84.0

122.9

$93.3 million

$0.93

EPS

0.93

0.83

1.19

Net Interest Margin

4.19%

4.22%

4.59%

Operating Efficiency Ratio1

36.3

41.8

42.0

Operating

ROTCE1

ROAA

1.22

1.22

2.05

ROTCE1

13.60

12.18

19.72

PPNR1

$194.7 million

13.60%

Balance Sheet & Capital

Total Loans, Gross

$

25,029

$

23,166

$

19,250

Total Deposits

27,545

24,831

21,440

Loan Growth

Deposit Growth

CET1 Ratio

10.2%

10.0%

10.6%

TCE Ratio1

8.9%

9.4%

10.2%

$1.9 billion

$2.7 billion

Tangible Book Value per Share

$

27.84

$

26.73

$

24.65

8.0%

10.9%

Asset Quality

Provision for Credit losses2

$

92.0

$

51.2

$

7.0

Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries)

5.5

(3.2)

1.6

Tangible Book

Total Loan ACL/

Provision in Excess of Net Charge-Offs3

86.5

54.4

5.4

Value per

Funded Loans

Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) / Avg. Loans

0.09%

(0.06)%

0.03%

Share1

Total Loan ACL / Funded Loans

1.39

1.14

0.83

NPAs4/ Total Assets

0.47

0.33

0.27

$27.84

1.39%

Dollars in millions, except EPS

1)

Refer to slide 2 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures.

2) Upon adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, Provision for Credit Losses has been modified to also include amounts related to un funded loan

commitments and investment securities. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation.

3

3)

Q2-20 Provision in Excess of Net Charge-Offs represents $0.71 per share, net of tax.

4)

Nonperforming assets includes nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets.

COVID-19 Response To Date

WAL is actively engaged with our people, customers and the communities we serve to help weather the current environment and be best positioned for future recovery

Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP")

  • Prioritized PPP loans guaranteed by SBA to provide expedient liquidity to impacted borrowers
  • Began taking applications on April1, 2020

$1.9

$396k

Benefited

44%of loans

over

billion

Over 4,700

Avg. loan

under

clients in our

150,000

total loans

size

$100,000

communities

employees

funded

Committed $2MMin 2020 to non-profits assisting communities impacted by

COVID

COVID Related Loan Payment Deferrals and Risk Management

COVID Loan Deferrals

Closed

6/30/2020

% of

Dollars in millions

Deferrals

Outstanding

Portfolio

Hotel Franchise Finance

$1,695

$2,044

82.9%

Gaming

190

509

37.3%

CRE Investor

498

3,184

15.6%

CRE Owner-Occupied

137

2,058

6.6%

Residential Real Estate

180

2,405

7.5%

C&I

108

10,234

1.1%

Construction

45

2,084

2.2%

T ech & Innovation

16

2,207

0.7%

Other

5

306

1.7%

Total

$2,873

$25,029

11.5%

  • 11.5% of portfolio has modification (~5%, excluding HFF)
    • Deferrals minimized as borrowers elected to utilize own resources
    • High PPP utilization by Regional Banking customers contributed to lower required deferrals
  • HFF: strong sponsor support; 92% of deferrals accelerated cash payments
    • 70% contributed to ≥6 mo. deferral strategy
  • Gaming: 90-dayprincipal-only deferrals
    • 95% open for operations (as a % of balance)

4

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results

Q2-20

Q1-20

Q2-19

Interest Income

$

318.2

$

307.2

$

302.8

Interest Expense

(19.8)

(38.2)

(48.1)

Net Interest Income

$

298.4

$

269.0

$

254.7

Operating Non-Interest Income

11.1

16.3

12.6

Net Operating Revenue1

$

309.5

$

285.3

$

267.3

Salaries and Employee Benefits

69.6

72.1

65.8

Deposit Costs

3.5

7.3

7.7

Other

41.7

42.5

41.3

Operating Non-Interest Expense1

$

(114.8)

$

(121.9)

$

(114.8)

Operating Pre-Provision Net Revenue1

$

194.7

$

163.4

$

152.5

Provision for Credit Losses2

(92.0)

(51.2)

(7.0)

Gain (Loss) on Sales & Valuation of

Assets

4.6

(9.8)

2.2

BOLI Enhancement

5.6

0.0

0.0

Pre-Tax Income

$

112.9

$

102.4

$

147.7

Income Tax

(19.6)

(18.5)

(24.8)

Net Income

$

93.3

$

84.0

$

122.9

Diluted Shares

100.0

101.7

103.5

Earnings Per Share

$

0.93

$

0.83

$

1.19

Dollars in millions, except EPS

Q2 2020 Highlights

  • Net Interest Income increased $29.4 million primarily as a result of loan growth under the PPP, lower rates on deposits and interest expense on borrowings
  • Provision for Credit Losses increased$40.8 million driven by changes in the macroeconomic scenarios used to determine ACL
  • Operating PPNR1increased $31.2 million primarily as a result of an increase in net interest income and decrease in operating expenses
  • Gain on Sales and Valuation of Assets consists of FMV gains of $4.4 million on equity securities
  • Salaries & Employee benefits decreased primarily from an increase of $3.3 million in deferred compensation expense on PPP loan originations
  • BOLI Enhancement fee related to surrender and purchase transaction to improve earnings in future periods

1) Refer to slide 2 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures.

2) Upon adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, Provision for Credit Losses has been modified to also include amounts related to un funded

5

loan commitments and investment securities. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation.

$9.0

$8.0

$7.0

$6.0

$5.0

$4.0

$3.0

$2.0

$1.0

$0.0

$25.0

$20.0

$15.0

$10.0

$5.0

$0.0

Net Interest Drivers

Total Investments and Yield

Spot

..00%

Loans and Yield

Spot

Q2 2020 Highlights

00%

3.34%

Rate

.0

5.98%

5.79%

5.58%

Rate

Loan yields decreased 45bps

2.95%

.50%

5.27%

4.66% 00%

points following declines

3.08%

3.02%

$30.0

4.82%

2.96%

2.98%

5.00%

across most loan types,

3.00%

$25.0

4.00%

mainly driven by 83bps

$20..50%

$25.0

$21.1

$23.2

decline in 1 Mo. LIBOR during

$19.3

$20.2

3.00%

$4.4

$3.9

$4.1

$4.0

$4.2

$15.0

Q2 and a flattening yield

2.00%

2.00%

curve

$10.0

1.50%

Yield on PPP loans of 5.02%

$5.0

1.00%

$0.

0.00%

includes prepayment

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

Q2-20

1.00%

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

Q2-20

assumptions related to

Interest Bearing Deposits

Deposits, Borrowings, and

forgivable amounts

Spot

Spot

Cost of interest-bearing

and Cost

Rate

Cost of Liability Funding

Rate

0.36%

.0

0.31%

.50%

deposits decreased 50bps

0.93%

0.87%

0.75%

$3550%.

0.64%

0.30%

.00%

due to repricing efforts in a

1.35%

1.30%

0.90%

$30.0

0.50%

lower rate environment,

1.08%

1.00%

0.00%

driving total cost of funds

$25.0

down 34bps to 0.30%

$14.3

$14.9

$15.3

0.50%

$9.9

$12.2

-0.50%

$12.8

$13.7

0.40%

$20.0

$8.8

$8.5

-1.00%

Decline from Q1-20 cost of

$15.0

$8.7

0.00%

-1.50%

interest-bearing deposits to a

$10.0

$15.3

-2.00%

spot rate of 36bps (spot rate

-0.50%

$12.8

$13.7

$14.3

$14.9

-2.50%

of 20bps, including non-

$5.0

-$1.00%0.

-3.00%

interest DDA) driven by

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

Q2-20

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

Q2-20

posted rate changes and

Dollars in billions, unless otherwise indicated

Non-Interest Bearing Deposits

Total Borrowings

pushing out high cost deposits

6

Net Interest Income

Net Interest Income, NIM, and

Average Interest Earning Assets

Impacts on Quarterly NIM

5.00%

Components

NIM

$300.0

$280.0

$298.4

Q1 - 20

4.22%

4.80%

Basis Risk

(0.14%)

Liquidity

(0.04%)

4.60%

PPP Lending

0.07%

4.59%

$272.0

$266.4

$269.0

$260.0

$254.7

4.41%

4.39%

4.22%

$240.0

4.19%

Mix Shift

0.08%

Q2 - 20

4.19%

4.40%

4.20%Q2 2020 Highlights

  • PPP lending positively impacted NIM by 7bps

4.00%

during Q2

Strong growth in core deposits at lower rates largely

$220.0

offset decline in loan yields, resulting in a marginal

3.80%

decline in NIM of 3bps

$22,786

$24,548

$25,147

$26,267

$29,326

Variable rate loans at floors, when combined with

$200.0

3.60%

fixed rate and long-term adjustable rate loans,

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

Q2-20

totals $19.5 billion

Net Interest Income

NIM

Avg Int Earning Assets

78% of loan portfolio is acting as fixed rate

Dollars in millions

7

Operating Expenses and Efficiency1

$180.0

$160.0

$140.0

$120.0

$100.0

$80.0

$60.0

$40.0

$20.0

$0.0

Operating Expenses and Efficiency Ratio

42.5%

43.8%

42.0%

41.8%

36.3%

$122.8

$128.8

$121.9

$114.8

$114.9

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

Q2-20

Operating Expenses

Efficiency Ratio

50.0%

45.0%

40.0%

35.0%

30.0%

25.0%

20.0%

15.0%

10.0%

Q2 2020 Highlights

  • The operating efficiency ratio1decreased 550bps to 36.3% compared to the prior quarter and 570bps over the same period last year
  • Improved efficiency was driven by strong net interest income, a decrease in deposits costs and business development and travel expenses, partially offset by increased charitable contributions
  • Net operating revenue1includes $13.9 million of amortizing PPP loan fees, net of related deferred loan origination costs
    • Excluding PPP net loan fees and interest, efficiency ratio is 38.4%

Dollars in millions

1) Refer to slide 2 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures.

8

8

Operating Pre-Provision Net Revenue1, Net Income, and ROA

$300.0

$250.0

$200.0

$150.0

$100.0

$50.0

$0.0

2.54%

2.44%

2.56%

2.38%

2.38%

2.05%1.94%

1.92%

1.22% 1.22%

$194.7

$159.7

$158.7

$163.4

$152.5

$122.9

$127.4

$128.1

$93.3

$84.0

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

Q2-20

Operating PPNR

Net Income

Operating PPNR ROA

ROA

Q2 2020 Highlights

2.50%

Core earnings remain strong as

2.00%

Operating PPNR ROA1increased 18bps

from the prior quarter and increased 2bps

1.50%

from Q2-19

Increase in Operating PPNR ROA1from

1.00%

Q2-19 benefited from gains in efficiency

0.50%

but offset by margin pressure

ROA was flat from the prior quarter and

0.00%

decreased 83bps from Q2-19

-0.50%

-1.00%

-1.50%

-2.00%

Dollars in millions

1) Refer to slide 2 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures.

9

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Q2-20

Q1-20

Q2-19

Investments & Cash

$

5,712

$

4,471

$

4,938

Loans

25,029

23,166

19,250

Allowance for Credit Losses

(311)

(235)

(160)

Other Assets

1,476

1,456

1,287

Total Assets

$

31,906

$

29,158

$

25,315

Deposits

$

27,545

$

24,831

$

21,440

Q2 2020 Highlights

  • Loans increased $1.9 billion (8.0%) over prior quarter ($1.7 billion attributable to PPP) and $5.8 billion (30.0%) over prior year
  • Deposits increased $2.7 billion (10.9%) over prior quarter ($1.1 billion attributable to PPP) and $6.1 billion (28.5%) over prior year

Borrowings

653

721

401

Borrowings impacted by issuance of

Other Liabilities

606

606

623

$225 million in subordinated debt

Shareholders' Equity increased $102

Total Liabilities

$

28,804

$

26,158

$

22,464

Shareholders' Equity

3,102

3,000

2,851

million over prior quarter and

increased $251 million over prior year

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

31,906

$

29,158

$

25,315

as a function of Net Income, and an

Tangible Book Value Per Share1

$

27.84

$

26.73

$

24.65

increase in the fair value of securities,

offset by share repurchases,

dividends and the adoption impact of

CECL

Tangible Book Value/Share1increased

$1.11 (4.2%) over prior quarter and

Dollars in millions

$3.19 (12.9%) over prior year

1) Refer to slide 2 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures.

10

Five Quarter Loan Growth and Composition

$5.8 Billion Year Over Year Growth

Highlights

Total Loans Qtr. Change

$19.3$20.2

+$1.1+$0.9

$21.1$23.1

+$1.0+$2.0

$2.3

$25.0

+$1.9

$2.5 9.8%

$2.2 8.8%

Total Loans:Quarter-over-quarter loan growth of $1.9 billion driven by (in millions):

C&I

$ 1,552

Residential & Consumer

154

Construction & Land

138

Commercial &

$1.6 8.6%

$1.9

$2.2$2.1 $2.0

$5.3

CRE, Non-OO

51

Offset by decrease in:

Industrial

CRE, Owner

Occupied

CRE, Non-Owner Occupied

Construction & Land

Residential &

Consumer

$2.211.5% $2.2

$4.724.3% $5.0

$2.311.7% $2.3

$8.5 43.9%$8.7

$5.3

$5.2

$2.3

$2.3

$11.2

$9.4

21.4%

$2.3 9.0%

$12.8 51.0%

CRE, OO

(32)

Total

$ 1,863

Excluding PPP Loans:Quarter-over-quarter loan growth of $117 million driven by (in millions):

Residential & Consumer

$ 154

Construction & Land

138

CRE, Non-OO

51

Offset by decrease in:

C&I

(194)

CRE, OO

(32)

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

Q2-20

Total

$ 117

PPP loans totaled $1.7 billion

at quarter end

Dollars in billions, unless otherwise indicated

11

Five Quarter Deposit Growth and Composition

Total Deposits Qtr. Change

Non-Interest Bearing DDA

Interest Bearing

DDA

Savings and

MMDA

CDs

$6.1 Billion Year Over Year Growth

$21.4

$22.4

$22.8

$24.8

$27.5

+$1.2

+$1.0

+$0.4

+$2.0

+$2.7

$2.0

7.2%

$2.4

$2.1

$2.4

$9.8

35.7%

$2.3

10.9%

$9.0

$7.9

$9.1

$9.1

36.8%

12.7%

$3.5

$3.5

$2.5

11.8%

$2.5

$2.8

$9.9

$12.2

44.4%

$8.7

40.5%

$8.7

$8.5

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

Q2-20

Highlights

Quarter-over-quarter deposit growth of $2.7 billion driven by (in millions):

Non-Interest Bearing DDA

$

2,350

Savings and MMDA

845

Offset by decreases in:

CDs

(410)

Interest Bearing DDA

(71)

Total

$

2,714

Year-over-year deposit growth of $6.1 billion driven by all deposit types

(in millions):

Non-Interest Bearing DDA

$

3,559

Savings and MMDA

1,925

Interest-Bearing DDA

982

Offset by decreases in:

CDs

(361)

Total

$

6,105

Deposits related to PPP estimated to be $1.1 billion at quarter end

Dollars in billions, unless otherwise indicated

12

Adversely Graded Loans and Non-Performing Assets

$750

$

650

$

550

Assets

$

450

Graded

$

350

Adversely

$

250

$

150

$50

NPAs

-$50

Adversely Graded Loans and OREO

Q2 2020 Highlights

  • Total Adversely Graded Loans plus OREO of $694 million

$694

(2.18% to Total Assets) increased $343 million in Q2

Special Mention loans increased $291 million as loan

monitoring was elevated due to COVID, with executive

leaders assigned to individual relationships for risk

management purposes

$396

Over last 5+ years, less than 1% of Special Mention

$439

loans have migrated to loss

$399

NPAs of $149 million (47bps to Total Assets) an increase of

$341

$351

$52 million in Q2

$234

$198

$104

.50%

Asset Quality Ratios

$180

$149

2.18%

.00%

$150

1.67%

1.58%

$131

$139

$91

.50%

1.27%

1.20%

$52

$50

$56

$87

$140

.00%

0.33%

0.47%

$11

$9

0.27%

0.25%

0.26%

$18

$16

$14

.50%

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

Q2-20

0.00%

OREO

Non-Performing Loans 1

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

Q2-20

Classified Accruing Loans

Special Mention Loans

Adversely Graded Assets to Total Assets

Dollars in millions

NPAs to Total Assets

1) Includes HFS loans

13

CECL and Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

ACL Reserve Build

Q1-20

Balance Sheet

Outlook

Net Charge-

Growth

Adjustment

Offs & Other

Allowance for Credit Losses

$400

$350

$300

$268

$3

$250

$30

$200

$180

$11

$181

$7

$184

$7

$9

$9

$9

$150

$100

$235

$160

$165

$168

$50

$0

Q2 2020 Highlights

Provision expense of $92.0 million for Q2, due to worsening of macroeconomic assumptions relative to March 31 and increases in net charge-offs and specific loan reserves

Increase in ACL was attributable to

change in macroeconomic outlook of

Q2-20

$96.2 million, balance sheet growth of

($4.2) million, net charge-offs ($5.5)

million

$354

$7

Total ACL balance of $354 million at

$36

Q2-20, an increase of $86 million,

driven by the provision expense and $5.5 million of net charge-offs

$311

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

Q2-20

Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses

Unfunded Loan Commits. 1

Dollars in millions

Credit Discounts

HTM Securities

1) Included as a component of other liabilities on the balance sheet

14

Credit Losses and ACL Ratios

3.00%

Loan ACL Adequacy Ratios

2.50%

327%

346%

316%

306%

248%

2.00%

44.5%

41.1%

53.9%

77.8%

50.7%

1.50%

1.39%

1.00%

0.88%

0.86%

0.84%

1.14%

0.50%

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

Q2-20

400%Q2 2020 Highlights

  • Total Loan ACL / Funded Loans increased 25bps to

200%1.39% in Q2 as a result of increased provision expense

0%

Total provision expense increased to $92.0 million,

driven by the macroeconomic impacts on CECL

-200%$87.3 million provision for loan credit losses

-400%Net charge-offs of $5.5 million, 9bps, compared to net recoveries of $3.2 million (6bps) in Q1-20

Total Loan ACL/Funded Loans

Total Loan ACL/Nonaccrual Loans

Total Loan ACL/Adversely Graded Loans

Provision for Loan Credit Losses1

Gross Charge-offs and Recoveries

$6.6

$6.0

Gross Charge-Offs

Recoveries

$5.7

$4.0

$4.0

$2.0

$5.6

$2.0

$80.7

$0.0

$45.2

-$2.

$7.0

$4.0

$4.0

($2.0)

-$4.0

($0.2)

($4.0)

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

Q2-20

-$6.0

($6.0)

For Unfunded Commitments 2

For Loan Losses

$2.6

$2.1

$2.2

$0.1

($0.2)

($1.0)

($0.9)

($2.7)

($3.3)

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

Q2-20

Dollars in millions

1)

Does not include provision for HTM Investment Securities of $0.3MM Q1-20 and $4.7MM Q2-20

15

2)

Included as a component of provision for credit losses in the income statement

COVID-19 Impacted Portfolios

Hotel Franchise

Finance

$2.0bn

Statistics

Loan ACL / Funded Loans:

1.95%

Adv. Graded / Loans:

7.7%

Strong Fundamental Characteristics

Financial flexibility is maximized through deep industry expertise, strong operating partners, and conservative underwriting structure

  • Focused on"select-service" hotel sub-segment
  • 60% LTV and 65% LTC underwriting discipline supports thoughtful structures through the trough
  • Geographic diversification:
    • Top 25 MSAs: 52% of commitments
    • Top 50 MSAs: 70% of commitments
  • Conservative underwriting provides meaningful cash flow cushion:

DSCR: 1.8x1LTV: 60.7%1

Current Status

  • National occupancy reaching ~46% (end of June)
    • With low leverage, select service hotels can support amortizing debt at ~50% - 55% occupancy
  • Strong and sophisticated sponsor backing provides ongoing support
  • $33 million of PPP loans to clients
  • Deferrals of $1.7bn (83%);
    • 6% deferrals with documents in process
    • 9% paying as originally agreed (no deferrals requested)
    • Modifications required upfront payments from borrowers

Tech &

Innovation:

Investor

Dependent

$1.4bn

Statistics

Loan ACL / Funded Loans:

2.79%

Adv. Graded / Loans:

Primarily focused on established growth companies with successful products and strong investor support, which provides greater operating and financial flexibility

  • Validated Product: 97% with revenue > $5MM
    • Minimalpre-revenue or mezzanine lending
  • Strong Institutional Backing: 89% backed by one or more quality VC / PE firms
  • Granular Portfolio: Avg. loan size $3.0MM
  • Low Cost Deposit Franchise: Liquid borrowers with > 2:1 deposit coverage
  • Significant sponsor support continues in all but most significantly impacted segments associated with events and conventions
    • 81% of loans have >6 months liquidity (77% in
      Q1)
    • Since 3/1/20, >50 clients raised $1.4Bn in capital
  • Deferrals of $15.8MM (1.1%)

6.9%

  • Total warrant income >2x cumulative NCOs since 2017

1) Data as of 12/31/2019 to represent Pre-COVID impacted metrics

16

COVID-19 Impacted Portfolios (cont'd)

Strong Fundamental Characteristics

Current Status

Gaming

$509mm

Statistics

Loan ACL / Funded Loans:

2.78%

Adv. Graded / Loans:

0.0%

Focused on off-strip, middle market gaming-linked companies driven by local demand factors

  • 78% local,off-strip gaming
    • Visitors arelocal-centric; not "drive to" locations
    • Limited convention center exposure
  • Geographic diversificationacross 11 states (NV 60%)
  • Strong liquidity: $119MM in associated deposits
  • Conservative portfolio characteristics
    • Majorityreal-estate secured
    • Avg. Sr. Leverage: 2.9x
    • Avg. LTEV: 42.3%
  • 95% (% oustandings) of locations are open for operation, inclusive of recent closure mandates in Nevada on July 10th
  • All casino borrowers are performing at or above plan upon reopening
  • $28.4 million of PPP loans to clients
  • Deferrals of $190MM (37%)
    • Principal-onlydeferrals; continued to service interest payments
    • Maximum deferral of 90 days
  • No downgrades to criticized / classified

CRE: Retail

$676mm

Statistics

Loan ACL / Funded Loans:

1.96%

Adv. Graded / Loans:

2.7%

Limited merchandise retail exposure with primary focus on personal services

  • WAB Investor CRE Retail is focused on localservice-based retail strip and typically positioned in a grocery-anchored development
  • No destination mall exposure
  • 67% of CRE Retail tenants made May rent payments; compared with multitenant national avg. of ~48%
  • Deferrals of $134MM (20%)
    • Supported by high level of additional payment reserve
    • As with the Hotel segment, this will provide a supported path to recovery over a longer COVID impact period

17

Capital Accumulation & Ratios

Robust Capital Levels

Q2 2020 Highlights

11.0%

10.9%

10.6%

10.3%

10.2%

10.1%

11.0%

During the quarter, Western Alliance issued $225

10.6%

10.6%

million of bank-level subordinated debt due 2030

10.0%

10.2%

Coupon of 5.25% (10-yearnon-call5-year)

10.3%

Total Capital Ratio increased 110bps during the

8.7%

9.4%

8.9%

quarter to 13.4%

8.8%

9.0%

8.6%

Common Equity Tier 1

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

Q2-20

CET1 remains strong and increased 20bps during the

CET1

Peer CET1

TCE/TA 1

Peer TCE/TA1

quarter to 10.2%

Long Term Growth in TBV per Share1

WAL

WAL with Dividends Added Back

Peer Avg

Peer Avg with Dividends Added Back

180% 173%

74% 56%

Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets1

  • During the quarter, TCE / TA declined 50bps
  • Excluding PPP loans, TCE / TA flat from Q1 (9.4%)

Tangible Book Value per Share1

  • Q1 TBVPS grew $1.11 in Q2 to $27.84, or 12.9%year-over-year

Tangible book value per share has increased 3.0x that

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

MRQ 2

of peers over the last 5 and a half years

  1. Refer to slide 2 for further discussion ofNon-GAAP financial measures
  2. MRQ isQ2-20 for WAL and Q1-20 for WAL Peers

Note: Peers consist of 57 major exchange traded banks with total assets between $15B and $150B as of March 31, 2020,

18

excluding target banks of pending acquisitions; S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Management Outlook

  • Balance Sheet Growth
  • Interest Margin
  • OperatingPre-Provision Net Revenue
  • Asset Quality
  • Capital and Liquidity

19

Questions and Answers

20

Disclaimer

Western Alliance Bancorporation published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 06:15:09 UTC
