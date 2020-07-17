Presentation: Q2 Results

This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations with regard to our business, financial and operating results, future economic performance and dividends, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic conditions. The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect our current views about future events and financial performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause our actual results to differ significantly from historical results and those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical or expected results include, among others: the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission; the potential adverse effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto, or other unusual and infrequently occurring events; changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in the areas in which we conduct or will conduct our business; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; increases in competitive pressures among financial institutions and businesses offering similar products and services; higher defaults on our loan portfolio than we expect; changes in management's estimate of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; legislative or regulatory changes including in response to the COVID-19 pandemic such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") and the rules and regulations that may be promulgated thereunder; or changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines (including changes related to CECL); supervisory actions by regulatory agencies which may limit our ability to pursue certain growth opportunities, including expansion through acquisitions; additional regulatory requirements resulting from our continued growth; management's estimates and projections of interest rates and interest rate policy; the execution of our business plan; and other factors affecting the financial services industry generally or the banking industry in particular.
Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We do not intend and disclaim any duty or obligation to update or revise any industry information or forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, set forth in this press release to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation contains both financial measures based on GAAP and non-GAAP based financial measures, which are used where management believes them to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the Company's press release as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.
2ndQuarter 2020|Financial Highlights
Q2-20Q1-20Q2-19
Earnings & Profitability
Net Interest Income
$
298.4
$
269.0
$
254.7
Net Income
EPS
Operating PPNR1
194.7
163.4
152.5
Net Income
93.3
84.0
122.9
$93.3 million
$0.93
EPS
0.93
0.83
1.19
Net Interest Margin
4.19%
4.22%
4.59%
Operating Efficiency Ratio1
36.3
41.8
42.0
Operating
ROTCE1
ROAA
1.22
1.22
2.05
ROTCE1
13.60
12.18
19.72
PPNR1
$194.7 million
13.60%
Balance Sheet & Capital
Total Loans, Gross
$
25,029
$
23,166
$
19,250
Total Deposits
27,545
24,831
21,440
Loan Growth
Deposit Growth
CET1 Ratio
10.2%
10.0%
10.6%
TCE Ratio1
8.9%
9.4%
10.2%
$1.9 billion
$2.7 billion
Tangible Book Value per Share
$
27.84
$
26.73
$
24.65
8.0%
10.9%
Asset Quality
Provision for Credit losses2
$
92.0
$
51.2
$
7.0
Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries)
5.5
(3.2)
1.6
Tangible Book
Total Loan ACL/
Provision in Excess of Net Charge-Offs3
86.5
54.4
5.4
Value per
Funded Loans
Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) / Avg. Loans
0.09%
(0.06)%
0.03%
Share1
Total Loan ACL / Funded Loans
1.39
1.14
0.83
NPAs4/ Total Assets
0.47
0.33
0.27
$27.84
1.39%
Dollars in millions, except EPS
1)
Refer to slide 2 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures.
2) Upon adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, Provision for Credit Losses has been modified to also include amounts related to un funded loan
commitments and investment securities. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation.
3)
Q2-20 Provision in Excess of Net Charge-Offs represents $0.71 per share, net of tax.
4)
Nonperforming assets includes nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets.
COVID-19 Response To Date
WAL is actively engaged with our people, customers and the communities we serve to help weather the current environment and be best positioned for future recovery
Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP")
Prioritized PPP loans guaranteed by SBA to provide expedient liquidity to impacted borrowers
Began taking applications on April1, 2020
$1.9
$396k
Benefited
44%of loans
over
billion
Over 4,700
Avg. loan
under
clients in our
150,000
total loans
size
$100,000
communities
employees
funded
Committed $2MMin 2020 to non-profits assisting communities impacted by
COVID
COVID Related Loan Payment Deferrals and Risk Management
COVID Loan Deferrals
Closed
6/30/2020
% of
Dollars in millions
Deferrals
Outstanding
Portfolio
Hotel Franchise Finance
$1,695
$2,044
82.9%
Gaming
190
509
37.3%
CRE Investor
498
3,184
15.6%
CRE Owner-Occupied
137
2,058
6.6%
Residential Real Estate
180
2,405
7.5%
C&I
108
10,234
1.1%
Construction
45
2,084
2.2%
T ech & Innovation
16
2,207
0.7%
Other
5
306
1.7%
Total
$2,873
$25,029
11.5%
11.5% of portfolio has modification (~5%, excluding HFF)
Deferrals minimized as borrowers elected to utilize own resources
High PPP utilization by Regional Banking customers contributed to lower required deferrals
HFF: strong sponsor support; 92% of deferrals accelerated cash payments
70% contributed to ≥6 mo. deferral strategy
Gaming: 90-dayprincipal-only deferrals
95% open for operations (as a % of balance)
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results
Q2-20
Q1-20
Q2-19
Interest Income
$
318.2
$
307.2
$
302.8
Interest Expense
(19.8)
(38.2)
(48.1)
Net Interest Income
$
298.4
$
269.0
$
254.7
Operating Non-Interest Income
11.1
16.3
12.6
Net Operating Revenue1
$
309.5
$
285.3
$
267.3
Salaries and Employee Benefits
69.6
72.1
65.8
Deposit Costs
3.5
7.3
7.7
Other
41.7
42.5
41.3
Operating Non-Interest Expense1
$
(114.8)
$
(121.9)
$
(114.8)
Operating Pre-Provision Net Revenue1
$
194.7
$
163.4
$
152.5
Provision for Credit Losses2
(92.0)
(51.2)
(7.0)
Gain (Loss) on Sales & Valuation of
Assets
4.6
(9.8)
2.2
BOLI Enhancement
5.6
0.0
0.0
Pre-Tax Income
$
112.9
$
102.4
$
147.7
Income Tax
(19.6)
(18.5)
(24.8)
Net Income
$
93.3
$
84.0
$
122.9
Diluted Shares
100.0
101.7
103.5
Earnings Per Share
$
0.93
$
0.83
$
1.19
Dollars in millions, except EPS
Q2 2020 Highlights
Net Interest Income increased $29.4 million primarily as a result of loan growth under the PPP, lower rates on deposits and interest expense on borrowings
Provision for Credit Losses increased$40.8 million driven by changes in the macroeconomic scenarios used to determine ACL
Operating PPNR1increased $31.2 million primarily as a result of an increase in net interest income and decrease in operating expenses
Gain on Sales and Valuation of Assets consists of FMV gains of $4.4 million on equity securities
Salaries & Employee benefits decreased primarily from an increase of $3.3 million in deferred compensation expense on PPP loan originations
BOLI Enhancement fee related to surrender and purchase transaction to improve earnings in future periods
1) Refer to slide 2 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures.
2) Upon adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, Provision for Credit Losses has been modified to also include amounts related to un funded
loan commitments and investment securities. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation.
$9.0
$8.0
$7.0
$6.0
$5.0
$4.0
$3.0
$2.0
$1.0
$0.0
$25.0
$20.0
$15.0
$10.0
$5.0
$0.0
Net Interest Drivers
Total Investments and Yield
Spot
..00%
Loans and Yield
Spot
Q2 2020 Highlights
00%
3.34%
Rate
.0
5.98%
5.79%
5.58%
Rate
•
Loan yields decreased 45bps
2.95%
.50%
5.27%
4.66% 00%
points following declines
3.08%
3.02%
$30.0
4.82%
2.96%
2.98%
5.00%
across most loan types,
3.00%
$25.0
4.00%
mainly driven by 83bps
$20..50%
$25.0
$21.1
$23.2
decline in 1 Mo. LIBOR during
$19.3
$20.2
3.00%
$4.4
$3.9
$4.1
$4.0
$4.2
$15.0
Q2 and a flattening yield
2.00%
2.00%
curve
$10.0
1.50%
•
Yield on PPP loans of 5.02%
$5.0
1.00%
$0.
0.00%
includes prepayment
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
Q2-20
1.00%
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
Q2-20
assumptions related to
Interest Bearing Deposits
Deposits, Borrowings, and
forgivable amounts
Spot
Spot
•
Cost of interest-bearing
and Cost
Rate
Cost of Liability Funding
Rate
0.36%
.0
0.31%
.50%
deposits decreased 50bps
0.93%
0.87%
0.75%
$3550%.
0.64%
0.30%
.00%
due to repricing efforts in a
1.35%
1.30%
0.90%
$30.0
0.50%
lower rate environment,
1.08%
1.00%
0.00%
driving total cost of funds
$25.0
down 34bps to 0.30%
$14.3
$14.9
$15.3
0.50%
$9.9
$12.2
-0.50%
$12.8
$13.7
0.40%
$20.0
$8.8
$8.5
-1.00%
Decline from Q1-20 cost of
$15.0
$8.7
•
0.00%
-1.50%
interest-bearing deposits to a
$10.0
$15.3
-2.00%
spot rate of 36bps (spot rate
-0.50%
$12.8
$13.7
$14.3
$14.9
-2.50%
of 20bps, including non-
$5.0
-$1.00%0.
-3.00%
interest DDA) driven by
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
Q2-20
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
Q2-20
posted rate changes and
Dollars in billions, unless otherwise indicated
Non-Interest Bearing Deposits
Total Borrowings
pushing out high cost deposits
Net Interest Income
Net Interest Income, NIM, and
Average Interest Earning Assets
Impacts on Quarterly NIM
5.00%
Components
NIM
$300.0
$280.0
$298.4
Q1 - 20
4.22%
4.80%
Basis Risk
(0.14%)
Liquidity
(0.04%)
4.60%
PPP Lending
0.07%
4.59%
$272.0
$266.4
$269.0
$260.0
$254.7
4.41%
4.39%
4.22%
$240.0
4.19%
Mix Shift
0.08%
Q2 - 20
4.19%
4.40%
4.20%Q2 2020 Highlights
PPP lending positively impacted NIM by 7bps
4.00%
during Q2
•Strong growth in core deposits at lower rates largely
$220.0
offset decline in loan yields, resulting in a marginal
3.80%
decline in NIM of 3bps
$22,786
$24,548
$25,147
$26,267
$29,326
•
Variable rate loans at floors, when combined with
$200.0
3.60%
fixed rate and long-term adjustable rate loans,
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
Q2-20
totals $19.5 billion
Net Interest Income
NIM
Avg Int Earning Assets
−78% of loan portfolio is acting as fixed rate
Dollars in millions
Operating Expenses and Efficiency1
$180.0
$160.0
$140.0
$120.0
$100.0
$80.0
$60.0
$40.0
$20.0
$0.0
Operating Expenses and Efficiency Ratio
42.5%
43.8%
42.0%
41.8%
36.3%
$122.8
$128.8
$121.9
$114.8
$114.9
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
Q2-20
Operating Expenses
Efficiency Ratio
50.0%
45.0%
40.0%
35.0%
30.0%
25.0%
20.0%
15.0%
10.0%
Q2 2020 Highlights
The operating efficiency ratio1decreased 550bps to 36.3% compared to the prior quarter and 570bps over the same period last year
Improved efficiency was driven by strong net interest income, a decrease in deposits costs and business development and travel expenses, partially offset by increased charitable contributions
Net operating revenue1includes $13.9 million of amortizing PPP loan fees, net of related deferred loan origination costs
Excluding PPP net loan fees and interest, efficiency ratio is 38.4%
Dollars in millions
1) Refer to slide 2 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures.
Operating Pre-Provision Net Revenue1, Net Income, and ROA
$300.0
$250.0
$200.0
$150.0
$100.0
$50.0
$0.0
2.54%
2.44%
2.56%
2.38%
2.38%
2.05%1.94%
1.92%
1.22% 1.22%
$194.7
$159.7
$158.7
$163.4
$152.5
$122.9
$127.4
$128.1
$93.3
$84.0
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
Q2-20
Operating PPNR
Net Income
Operating PPNR ROA
ROA
Q2 2020 Highlights
2.50%
Core earnings remain strong as
•
2.00%
Operating PPNR ROA1increased 18bps
from the prior quarter and increased 2bps
1.50%
from Q2-19
•
Increase in Operating PPNR ROA1from
1.00%
Q2-19 benefited from gains in efficiency
0.50%
but offset by margin pressure
•
ROA was flat from the prior quarter and
0.00%
decreased 83bps from Q2-19
-0.50%
-1.00%
-1.50%
-2.00%
Dollars in millions
1) Refer to slide 2 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Q2-20
Q1-20
Q2-19
Investments & Cash
$
5,712
$
4,471
$
4,938
Loans
25,029
23,166
19,250
Allowance for Credit Losses
(311)
(235)
(160)
Other Assets
1,476
1,456
1,287
Total Assets
$
31,906
$
29,158
$
25,315
Deposits
$
27,545
$
24,831
$
21,440
Q2 2020 Highlights
Loans increased $1.9 billion (8.0%) over prior quarter ($1.7 billion attributable to PPP) and $5.8 billion (30.0%) over prior year
Deposits increased $2.7 billion (10.9%) over prior quarter ($1.1 billion attributable to PPP) and $6.1 billion (28.5%) over prior year
Borrowings
653
721
401
•Borrowings impacted by issuance of
Other Liabilities
606
606
623
$225 million in subordinated debt
•Shareholders' Equity increased $102
Total Liabilities
$
28,804
$
26,158
$
22,464
Shareholders' Equity
3,102
3,000
2,851
million over prior quarter and
increased $251 million over prior year
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
31,906
$
29,158
$
25,315
as a function of Net Income, and an
Tangible Book Value Per Share1
$
27.84
$
26.73
$
24.65
increase in the fair value of securities,
offset by share repurchases,
dividends and the adoption impact of
CECL
•Tangible Book Value/Share1increased
$1.11 (4.2%) over prior quarter and
Dollars in millions
$3.19 (12.9%) over prior year
1) Refer to slide 2 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures.
Five Quarter Loan Growth and Composition
$5.8 Billion Year Over Year Growth
Highlights
Total Loans Qtr. Change
$19.3$20.2
+$1.1+$0.9
$21.1$23.1
+$1.0+$2.0
$2.3
$25.0
+$1.9
$2.5 9.8%
$2.2 8.8%
Total Loans:Quarter-over-quarter loan growth of $1.9 billion driven by (in millions):
C&I
$ 1,552
Residential & Consumer
154
Construction & Land
138
Commercial &
$1.6 8.6%
$1.9
$2.2$2.1 $2.0
$5.3
CRE, Non-OO
51
Offset by decrease in:
Industrial
CRE, Owner
Occupied
CRE, Non-Owner Occupied
Construction & Land
Residential &
Consumer
$2.211.5% $2.2
$4.724.3% $5.0
$2.311.7% $2.3
$8.5 43.9%$8.7
$5.3
$5.2
$2.3
$2.3
$11.2
$9.4
21.4%
$2.3 9.0%
$12.8 51.0%
CRE, OO
(32)
Total
$ 1,863
Excluding PPP Loans:Quarter-over-quarter loan growth of $117 million driven by (in millions):
Residential & Consumer
$ 154
Construction & Land
138
CRE, Non-OO
51
Offset by decrease in:
C&I
(194)
CRE, OO
(32)
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
Q2-20
Total
$ 117
PPP loans totaled $1.7 billion
at quarter end
Dollars in billions, unless otherwise indicated
Five Quarter Deposit Growth and Composition
Total Deposits Qtr. Change
Non-Interest Bearing DDA
Interest Bearing
DDA
Savings and
MMDA
CDs
$6.1 Billion Year Over Year Growth
$21.4
$22.4
$22.8
$24.8
$27.5
+$1.2
+$1.0
+$0.4
+$2.0
+$2.7
$2.0
7.2%
$2.4
$2.1
$2.4
$9.8
35.7%
$2.3
10.9%
$9.0
$7.9
$9.1
$9.1
36.8%
12.7%
$3.5
$3.5
$2.5
11.8%
$2.5
$2.8
$9.9
$12.2
44.4%
$8.7
40.5%
$8.7
$8.5
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
Q2-20
Highlights
Quarter-over-quarter deposit growth of $2.7 billion driven by (in millions):
Non-Interest Bearing DDA
$
2,350
Savings and MMDA
845
Offset by decreases in:
CDs
(410)
Interest Bearing DDA
(71)
Total
$
2,714
Year-over-year deposit growth of $6.1 billion driven by all deposit types
(in millions):
Non-Interest Bearing DDA
$
3,559
Savings and MMDA
1,925
Interest-Bearing DDA
982
Offset by decreases in:
CDs
(361)
Total
$
6,105
Deposits related to PPP estimated to be $1.1 billion at quarter end
Dollars in billions, unless otherwise indicated
Adversely Graded Loans and Non-Performing Assets
$750
$
650
$
550
Assets
$
450
Graded
$
350
Adversely
$
250
$
150
$50
NPAs
-$50
Adversely Graded Loans and OREO
Q2 2020 Highlights
Total Adversely Graded Loans plus OREO of $694 million
$694
(2.18% to Total Assets) increased $343 million in Q2
−Special Mention loans increased $291 million as loan
monitoring was elevated due to COVID, with executive
leaders assigned to individual relationships for risk
management purposes
$396
−Over last 5+ years, less than 1% of Special Mention
$439
loans have migrated to loss
$399
•NPAs of $149 million (47bps to Total Assets) an increase of
$341
$351
$52 million in Q2
$234
$198
$104
.50%
Asset Quality Ratios
$180
$149
2.18%
.00%
$150
1.67%
1.58%
$131
$139
$91
.50%
1.27%
1.20%
$52
$50
$56
$87
$140
.00%
0.33%
0.47%
$11
$9
0.27%
0.25%
0.26%
$18
$16
$14
.50%
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
Q2-20
0.00%
OREO
Non-Performing Loans 1
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
Q2-20
Classified Accruing Loans
Special Mention Loans
Adversely Graded Assets to Total Assets
Dollars in millions
NPAs to Total Assets
1) Includes HFS loans
CECL and Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")
ACL Reserve Build
Q1-20
Balance Sheet
Outlook
Net Charge-
Growth
Adjustment
Offs & Other
Allowance for Credit Losses
$400
$350
$300
$268
$3
$250
$30
$200
$180
$11
$181
$7
$184
$7
$9
$9
$9
$150
$100
$235
$160
$165
$168
$50
$0
Q2 2020 Highlights
•Provision expense of $92.0 million for Q2, due to worsening of macroeconomic assumptions relative to March 31 and increases in net charge-offs and specific loan reserves
•Increase in ACL was attributable to
change in macroeconomic outlook of
Q2-20
$96.2 million, balance sheet growth of
($4.2) million, net charge-offs ($5.5)
million
$354
$7
•Total ACL balance of $354 million at
$36
Q2-20, an increase of $86 million,
driven by the provision expense and $5.5 million of net charge-offs
$311
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
Q2-20
Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses
Unfunded Loan Commits. 1
Dollars in millions
Credit Discounts
HTM Securities
1) Included as a component of other liabilities on the balance sheet
Credit Losses and ACL Ratios
3.00%
Loan ACL Adequacy Ratios
2.50%
327%
346%
316%
306%
248%
2.00%
44.5%
41.1%
53.9%
77.8%
50.7%
1.50%
1.39%
1.00%
0.88%
0.86%
0.84%
1.14%
0.50%
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
Q2-20
400%Q2 2020 Highlights
Total Loan ACL / Funded Loans increased 25bps to
200%1.39% in Q2 as a result of increased provision expense
0%
•Total provision expense increased to $92.0 million,
driven by the macroeconomic impacts on CECL
-200%−$87.3 million provision for loan credit losses
-400%•Net charge-offs of $5.5 million, 9bps, compared to net recoveries of $3.2 million (6bps) in Q1-20
Total Loan ACL/Funded Loans
Total Loan ACL/Nonaccrual Loans
Total Loan ACL/Adversely Graded Loans
Provision for Loan Credit Losses1
Gross Charge-offs and Recoveries
$6.6
$6.0
Gross Charge-Offs
Recoveries
$5.7
$4.0
$4.0
$2.0
$5.6
$2.0
$80.7
$0.0
$45.2
-$2.
$7.0
$4.0
$4.0
($2.0)
-$4.0
($0.2)
($4.0)
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
Q2-20
-$6.0
($6.0)
For Unfunded Commitments 2
For Loan Losses
$2.6
$2.1
$2.2
$0.1
($0.2)
($1.0)
($0.9)
($2.7)
($3.3)
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
Q2-20
Dollars in millions
1)
Does not include provision for HTM Investment Securities of $0.3MM Q1-20 and $4.7MM Q2-20
2)
Included as a component of provision for credit losses in the income statement
COVID-19 Impacted Portfolios
Hotel Franchise
Finance
$2.0bn
Statistics
Loan ACL / Funded Loans:
1.95%
Adv. Graded / Loans:
7.7%
Strong Fundamental Characteristics
Financial flexibility is maximized through deep industry expertise, strong operating partners, and conservative underwriting structure
Focused on"select-service" hotel sub-segment
60% LTV and 65% LTC underwriting discipline supports thoughtful structures through the trough
