Presentation: Q2 Results

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields EARNINGS CALL 2nd QUARTER 2020 July 17, 2020 Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations with regard to our business, financial and operating results, future economic performance and dividends, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic conditions. The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect our current views about future events and financial performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause our actual results to differ significantly from historical results and those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical or expected results include, among others: the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission; the potential adverse effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto, or other unusual and infrequently occurring events; changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in the areas in which we conduct or will conduct our business; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; increases in competitive pressures among financial institutions and businesses offering similar products and services; higher defaults on our loan portfolio than we expect; changes in management's estimate of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; legislative or regulatory changes including in response to the COVID-19 pandemic such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") and the rules and regulations that may be promulgated thereunder; or changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines (including changes related to CECL); supervisory actions by regulatory agencies which may limit our ability to pursue certain growth opportunities, including expansion through acquisitions; additional regulatory requirements resulting from our continued growth; management's estimates and projections of interest rates and interest rate policy; the execution of our business plan; and other factors affecting the financial services industry generally or the banking industry in particular. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We do not intend and disclaim any duty or obligation to update or revise any industry information or forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, set forth in this press release to reflect new information, future events or otherwise. Non-GAAP Financial Measures This presentation contains both financial measures based on GAAP and non-GAAP based financial measures, which are used where management believes them to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the Company's press release as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. 2 2ndQuarter 2020|Financial Highlights Q2-20Q1-20Q2-19 Earnings & Profitability Net Interest Income $ 298.4 $ 269.0 $ 254.7 Net Income EPS Operating PPNR1 194.7 163.4 152.5 Net Income 93.3 84.0 122.9 $93.3 million $0.93 EPS 0.93 0.83 1.19 Net Interest Margin 4.19% 4.22% 4.59% Operating Efficiency Ratio1 36.3 41.8 42.0 Operating ROTCE1 ROAA 1.22 1.22 2.05 ROTCE1 13.60 12.18 19.72 PPNR1 $194.7 million 13.60% Balance Sheet & Capital Total Loans, Gross $ 25,029 $ 23,166 $ 19,250 Total Deposits 27,545 24,831 21,440 Loan Growth Deposit Growth CET1 Ratio 10.2% 10.0% 10.6% TCE Ratio1 8.9% 9.4% 10.2% $1.9 billion $2.7 billion Tangible Book Value per Share $ 27.84 $ 26.73 $ 24.65 8.0% 10.9% Asset Quality Provision for Credit losses2 $ 92.0 $ 51.2 $ 7.0 Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) 5.5 (3.2) 1.6 Tangible Book Total Loan ACL/ Provision in Excess of Net Charge-Offs3 86.5 54.4 5.4 Value per Funded Loans Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) / Avg. Loans 0.09% (0.06)% 0.03% Share1 Total Loan ACL / Funded Loans 1.39 1.14 0.83 NPAs4/ Total Assets 0.47 0.33 0.27 $27.84 1.39% Dollars in millions, except EPS 1) Refer to slide 2 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures. 2) Upon adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, Provision for Credit Losses has been modified to also include amounts related to un funded loan commitments and investment securities. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation. 3 3) Q2-20 Provision in Excess of Net Charge-Offs represents $0.71 per share, net of tax. 4) Nonperforming assets includes nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets. COVID-19 Response To Date WAL is actively engaged with our people, customers and the communities we serve to help weather the current environment and be best positioned for future recovery Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") Prioritized PPP loans guaranteed by SBA to provide expedient liquidity to impacted borrowers

Began taking applications on April 1 , 2020 $1.9 $396k Benefited 44%of loans over billion Over 4,700 Avg. loan under clients in our 150,000 total loans size $100,000 communities employees funded Committed $2MMin 2020 to non-profits assisting communities impacted by COVID COVID Related Loan Payment Deferrals and Risk Management COVID Loan Deferrals Closed 6/30/2020 % of Dollars in millions Deferrals Outstanding Portfolio Hotel Franchise Finance $1,695 $2,044 82.9% Gaming 190 509 37.3% CRE Investor 498 3,184 15.6% CRE Owner-Occupied 137 2,058 6.6% Residential Real Estate 180 2,405 7.5% C&I 108 10,234 1.1% Construction 45 2,084 2.2% T ech & Innovation 16 2,207 0.7% Other 5 306 1.7% Total $2,873 $25,029 11.5% 11.5% of portfolio has modification (~5%, excluding HFF)

Deferrals minimized as borrowers elected to utilize own resources High PPP utilization by Regional Banking customers contributed to lower required deferrals

HFF : strong sponsor support; 92% of deferrals accelerated cash payments

: strong sponsor support; 92% of deferrals accelerated cash payments 70% contributed to ≥6 mo. deferral strategy

Gaming : 90-dayprincipal-only deferrals

: 90-dayprincipal-only deferrals 95% open for operations (as a % of balance)

4 Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results Q2-20 Q1-20 Q2-19 Interest Income $ 318.2 $ 307.2 $ 302.8 Interest Expense (19.8) (38.2) (48.1) Net Interest Income $ 298.4 $ 269.0 $ 254.7 Operating Non-Interest Income 11.1 16.3 12.6 Net Operating Revenue1 $ 309.5 $ 285.3 $ 267.3 Salaries and Employee Benefits 69.6 72.1 65.8 Deposit Costs 3.5 7.3 7.7 Other 41.7 42.5 41.3 Operating Non-Interest Expense1 $ (114.8) $ (121.9) $ (114.8) Operating Pre-Provision Net Revenue1 $ 194.7 $ 163.4 $ 152.5 Provision for Credit Losses2 (92.0) (51.2) (7.0) Gain (Loss) on Sales & Valuation of Assets 4.6 (9.8) 2.2 BOLI Enhancement 5.6 0.0 0.0 Pre-Tax Income $ 112.9 $ 102.4 $ 147.7 Income Tax (19.6) (18.5) (24.8) Net Income $ 93.3 $ 84.0 $ 122.9 Diluted Shares 100.0 101.7 103.5 Earnings Per Share $ 0.93 $ 0.83 $ 1.19 Dollars in millions, except EPS Q2 2020 Highlights Net Interest Income increased $29.4 million primarily as a result of loan growth under the PPP, lower rates on deposits and interest expense on borrowings

Provision for Credit Losses increased $40.8 million driven by changes in the macroeconomic scenarios used to determine ACL

Operating PPNR 1 increased $31.2 million primarily as a result of an increase in net interest income and decrease in operating expenses

increased $31.2 million primarily as a result of an increase in net interest income and decrease in operating expenses Gain on Sales and Valuation of Assets consists of FMV gains of $4.4 million on equity securities

Salaries & Employee benefits decreased primarily from an increase of $3.3 million in deferred compensation expense on PPP loan originations

BOLI Enhancement fee related to surrender and purchase transaction to improve earnings in future periods 1) Refer to slide 2 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures. 2) Upon adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, Provision for Credit Losses has been modified to also include amounts related to un funded 5 loan commitments and investment securities. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation. $9.0 $8.0 $7.0 $6.0 $5.0 $4.0 $3.0 $2.0 $1.0 $0.0 $25.0 $20.0 $15.0 $10.0 $5.0 $0.0 Net Interest Drivers Total Investments and Yield Spot ..00% Loans and Yield Spot Q2 2020 Highlights 00% 3.34% Rate .0 5.98% 5.79% 5.58% Rate • Loan yields decreased 45bps 2.95% .50% 5.27% 4.66% 00% points following declines 3.08% 3.02% $30.0 4.82% 2.96% 2.98% 5.00% across most loan types, 3.00% $25.0 4.00% mainly driven by 83bps $20..50% $25.0 $21.1 $23.2 decline in 1 Mo. LIBOR during $19.3 $20.2 3.00% $4.4 $3.9 $4.1 $4.0 $4.2 $15.0 Q2 and a flattening yield 2.00% 2.00% curve $10.0 1.50% • Yield on PPP loans of 5.02% $5.0 1.00% $0. 0.00% includes prepayment Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 Q2-20 1.00% Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 Q2-20 assumptions related to Interest Bearing Deposits Deposits, Borrowings, and forgivable amounts Spot Spot • Cost of interest-bearing and Cost Rate Cost of Liability Funding Rate 0.36% .0 0.31% .50% deposits decreased 50bps 0.93% 0.87% 0.75% $3550%. 0.64% 0.30% .00% due to repricing efforts in a 1.35% 1.30% 0.90% $30.0 0.50% lower rate environment, 1.08% 1.00% 0.00% driving total cost of funds $25.0 down 34bps to 0.30% $14.3 $14.9 $15.3 0.50% $9.9 $12.2 -0.50% $12.8 $13.7 0.40% $20.0 $8.8 $8.5 -1.00% Decline from Q1-20 cost of $15.0 $8.7 • 0.00% -1.50% interest-bearing deposits to a $10.0 $15.3 -2.00% spot rate of 36bps (spot rate -0.50% $12.8 $13.7 $14.3 $14.9 -2.50% of 20bps, including non- $5.0 -$1.00%0. -3.00% interest DDA) driven by Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 Q2-20 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 Q2-20 posted rate changes and Dollars in billions, unless otherwise indicated Non-Interest Bearing Deposits Total Borrowings pushing out high cost deposits 6 Net Interest Income Net Interest Income, NIM, and Average Interest Earning Assets Impacts on Quarterly NIM 5.00% Components NIM $300.0 $280.0 $298.4 Q1 - 20 4.22% 4.80% Basis Risk (0.14%) Liquidity (0.04%) 4.60% PPP Lending 0.07% 4.59% $272.0 $266.4 $269.0 $260.0 $254.7 4.41% 4.39% 4.22% $240.0 4.19% Mix Shift 0.08% Q2 - 20 4.19% 4.40% 4.20%Q2 2020 Highlights PPP lending positively impacted NIM by 7bps 4.00% during Q2 •Strong growth in core deposits at lower rates largely $220.0 offset decline in loan yields, resulting in a marginal 3.80% decline in NIM of 3bps $22,786 $24,548 $25,147 $26,267 $29,326 • Variable rate loans at floors, when combined with $200.0 3.60% fixed rate and long-term adjustable rate loans, Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 Q2-20 totals $19.5 billion Net Interest Income NIM Avg Int Earning Assets −78% of loan portfolio is acting as fixed rate Dollars in millions 7 Operating Expenses and Efficiency1 $180.0 $160.0 $140.0 $120.0 $100.0 $80.0 $60.0 $40.0 $20.0 $0.0 Operating Expenses and Efficiency Ratio 42.5% 43.8% 42.0% 41.8% 36.3% $122.8 $128.8 $121.9 $114.8 $114.9 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 Q2-20 Operating Expenses Efficiency Ratio 50.0% 45.0% 40.0% 35.0% 30.0% 25.0% 20.0% 15.0% 10.0% Q2 2020 Highlights The operating efficiency ratio 1 decreased 550bps to 36.3% compared to the prior quarter and 570bps over the same period last year

decreased 550bps to 36.3% compared to the prior quarter and 570bps over the same period last year Improved efficiency was driven by strong net interest income, a decrease in deposits costs and business development and travel expenses, partially offset by increased charitable contributions

Net operating revenue 1 includes $13.9 million of amortizing PPP loan fees, net of related deferred loan origination costs

includes $13.9 million of amortizing PPP loan fees, net of related deferred loan origination costs Excluding PPP net loan fees and interest, efficiency ratio is 38.4%

Dollars in millions 1) Refer to slide 2 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures. 8 8 Operating Pre-Provision Net Revenue1, Net Income, and ROA $300.0 $250.0 $200.0 $150.0 $100.0 $50.0 $0.0 2.54% 2.44% 2.56% 2.38% 2.38% 2.05%1.94% 1.92% 1.22% 1.22% $194.7 $159.7 $158.7 $163.4 $152.5 $122.9 $127.4 $128.1 $93.3 $84.0 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 Q2-20 Operating PPNR Net Income Operating PPNR ROA ROA Q2 2020 Highlights 2.50% Core earnings remain strong as • 2.00% Operating PPNR ROA1increased 18bps from the prior quarter and increased 2bps 1.50% from Q2-19 • Increase in Operating PPNR ROA1from 1.00% Q2-19 benefited from gains in efficiency 0.50% but offset by margin pressure • ROA was flat from the prior quarter and 0.00% decreased 83bps from Q2-19 -0.50% -1.00% -1.50% -2.00% Dollars in millions 1) Refer to slide 2 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures. 9 Consolidated Balance Sheet Q2-20 Q1-20 Q2-19 Investments & Cash $ 5,712 $ 4,471 $ 4,938 Loans 25,029 23,166 19,250 Allowance for Credit Losses (311) (235) (160) Other Assets 1,476 1,456 1,287 Total Assets $ 31,906 $ 29,158 $ 25,315 Deposits $ 27,545 $ 24,831 $ 21,440 Q2 2020 Highlights Loans increased $1.9 billion (8.0%) over prior quarter ($1.7 billion attributable to PPP) and $5.8 billion (30.0%) over prior year

Deposits increased $2.7 billion (10.9%) over prior quarter ($1.1 billion attributable to PPP) and $6.1 billion (28.5%) over prior year Borrowings 653 721 401 •Borrowings impacted by issuance of Other Liabilities 606 606 623 $225 million in subordinated debt •Shareholders' Equity increased $102 Total Liabilities $ 28,804 $ 26,158 $ 22,464 Shareholders' Equity 3,102 3,000 2,851 million over prior quarter and increased $251 million over prior year Total Liabilities and Equity $ 31,906 $ 29,158 $ 25,315 as a function of Net Income, and an Tangible Book Value Per Share1 $ 27.84 $ 26.73 $ 24.65 increase in the fair value of securities, offset by share repurchases, dividends and the adoption impact of CECL •Tangible Book Value/Share1increased $1.11 (4.2%) over prior quarter and Dollars in millions $3.19 (12.9%) over prior year 1) Refer to slide 2 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures. 10 Five Quarter Loan Growth and Composition $5.8 Billion Year Over Year Growth Highlights Total Loans Qtr. Change $19.3$20.2 +$1.1+$0.9 $21.1$23.1 +$1.0+$2.0 $2.3 $25.0 +$1.9 $2.5 9.8% $2.2 8.8% Total Loans:Quarter-over-quarter loan growth of $1.9 billion driven by (in millions): C&I $ 1,552 Residential & Consumer 154 Construction & Land 138 Commercial & $1.6 8.6% $1.9 $2.2$2.1 $2.0 $5.3 CRE, Non-OO 51 Offset by decrease in: Industrial CRE, Owner Occupied CRE, Non-Owner Occupied Construction & Land Residential & Consumer $2.211.5% $2.2 $4.724.3% $5.0 $2.311.7% $2.3 $8.5 43.9%$8.7 $5.3 $5.2 $2.3 $2.3 $11.2 $9.4 21.4% $2.3 9.0% $12.8 51.0% CRE, OO (32) Total $ 1,863 Excluding PPP Loans:Quarter-over-quarter loan growth of $117 million driven by (in millions): Residential & Consumer $ 154 Construction & Land 138 CRE, Non-OO 51 Offset by decrease in: C&I (194) CRE, OO (32) Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 Q2-20 Total $ 117 PPP loans totaled $1.7 billion at quarter end Dollars in billions, unless otherwise indicated 11 Five Quarter Deposit Growth and Composition Total Deposits Qtr. Change Non-Interest Bearing DDA Interest Bearing DDA Savings and MMDA CDs $6.1 Billion Year Over Year Growth $21.4 $22.4 $22.8 $24.8 $27.5 +$1.2 +$1.0 +$0.4 +$2.0 +$2.7 $2.0 7.2% $2.4 $2.1 $2.4 $9.8 35.7% $2.3 10.9% $9.0 $7.9 $9.1 $9.1 36.8% 12.7% $3.5 $3.5 $2.5 11.8% $2.5 $2.8 $9.9 $12.2 44.4% $8.7 40.5% $8.7 $8.5 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 Q2-20 Highlights Quarter-over-quarter deposit growth of $2.7 billion driven by (in millions): Non-Interest Bearing DDA $ 2,350 Savings and MMDA 845 Offset by decreases in: CDs (410) Interest Bearing DDA (71) Total $ 2,714 Year-over-year deposit growth of $6.1 billion driven by all deposit types (in millions): Non-Interest Bearing DDA $ 3,559 Savings and MMDA 1,925 Interest-Bearing DDA 982 Offset by decreases in: CDs (361) Total $ 6,105 Deposits related to PPP estimated to be $1.1 billion at quarter end Dollars in billions, unless otherwise indicated 12 Adversely Graded Loans and Non-Performing Assets $750 $ 650 $ 550 Assets $ 450 Graded $ 350 Adversely $ 250 $ 150 $50 NPAs -$50 Adversely Graded Loans and OREO Q2 2020 Highlights Total Adversely Graded Loans plus OREO of $694 million $694 (2.18% to Total Assets) increased $343 million in Q2 −Special Mention loans increased $291 million as loan monitoring was elevated due to COVID, with executive leaders assigned to individual relationships for risk management purposes $396 −Over last 5+ years, less than 1% of Special Mention $439 loans have migrated to loss $399 •NPAs of $149 million (47bps to Total Assets) an increase of $341 $351 $52 million in Q2 $234 $198 $104 .50% Asset Quality Ratios $180 $149 2.18% .00% $150 1.67% 1.58% $131 $139 $91 .50% 1.27% 1.20% $52 $50 $56 $87 $140 .00% 0.33% 0.47% $11 $9 0.27% 0.25% 0.26% $18 $16 $14 .50% Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 Q2-20 0.00% OREO Non-Performing Loans 1 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 Q2-20 Classified Accruing Loans Special Mention Loans Adversely Graded Assets to Total Assets Dollars in millions NPAs to Total Assets 1) Includes HFS loans 13 CECL and Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") ACL Reserve Build Q1-20 Balance Sheet Outlook Net Charge- Growth Adjustment Offs & Other Allowance for Credit Losses $400 $350 $300 $268 $3 $250 $30 $200 $180 $11 $181 $7 $184 $7 $9 $9 $9 $150 $100 $235 $160 $165 $168 $50 $0 Q2 2020 Highlights •Provision expense of $92.0 million for Q2, due to worsening of macroeconomic assumptions relative to March 31 and increases in net charge-offs and specific loan reserves •Increase in ACL was attributable to change in macroeconomic outlook of Q2-20 $96.2 million, balance sheet growth of ($4.2) million, net charge-offs ($5.5) million $354 $7 •Total ACL balance of $354 million at $36 Q2-20, an increase of $86 million, driven by the provision expense and $5.5 million of net charge-offs $311 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 Q2-20 Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses Unfunded Loan Commits. 1 Dollars in millions Credit Discounts HTM Securities 1) Included as a component of other liabilities on the balance sheet 14 Credit Losses and ACL Ratios 3.00% Loan ACL Adequacy Ratios 2.50% 327% 346% 316% 306% 248% 2.00% 44.5% 41.1% 53.9% 77.8% 50.7% 1.50% 1.39% 1.00% 0.88% 0.86% 0.84% 1.14% 0.50% Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 Q2-20 400%Q2 2020 Highlights Total Loan ACL / Funded Loans increased 25bps to 200%1.39% in Q2 as a result of increased provision expense 0% •Total provision expense increased to $92.0 million, driven by the macroeconomic impacts on CECL -200%−$87.3 million provision for loan credit losses -400%•Net charge-offs of $5.5 million, 9bps, compared to net recoveries of $3.2 million (6bps) in Q1-20 Total Loan ACL/Funded Loans Total Loan ACL/Nonaccrual Loans Total Loan ACL/Adversely Graded Loans Provision for Loan Credit Losses1 Gross Charge-offs and Recoveries $6.6 $6.0 Gross Charge-Offs Recoveries $5.7 $4.0 $4.0 $2.0 $5.6 $2.0 $80.7 $0.0 $45.2 -$2. $7.0 $4.0 $4.0 ($2.0) -$4.0 ($0.2) ($4.0) Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 Q2-20 -$6.0 ($6.0) For Unfunded Commitments 2 For Loan Losses $2.6 $2.1 $2.2 $0.1 ($0.2) ($1.0) ($0.9) ($2.7) ($3.3) Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 Q2-20 Dollars in millions 1) Does not include provision for HTM Investment Securities of $0.3MM Q1-20 and $4.7MM Q2-20 15 2) Included as a component of provision for credit losses in the income statement COVID-19 Impacted Portfolios Hotel Franchise Finance $2.0bn Statistics Loan ACL / Funded Loans: 1.95% Adv. Graded / Loans: 7.7% Strong Fundamental Characteristics Financial flexibility is maximized through deep industry expertise, strong operating partners, and conservative underwriting structure Focused on "select-service" hotel sub-segment

"select-service" hotel sub-segment 60% LTV and 65% LTC underwriting discipline supports thoughtful structures through the trough

Geographic diversification :

: Top 25 MSAs: 52% of commitments Top 50 MSAs: 70% of commitments

Conservative underwriting provides meaningful cash flow cushion: −DSCR: 1.8x1LTV: 60.7%1 Current Status National occupancy reaching ~46% (end of June)

With low leverage, select service hotels can support amortizing debt at ~50% - 55% occupancy

Strong and sophisticated sponsor backing provides ongoing support

$33 million of PPP loans to clients

Deferrals of $1.7bn (83%);

6% deferrals with documents in process 9% paying as originally agreed (no deferrals requested) Modifications required upfront payments from borrowers

Tech & Innovation: Investor Dependent $1.4bn Statistics Loan ACL / Funded Loans: 2.79% Adv. Graded / Loans: Primarily focused on established growth companies with successful products and strong investor support, which provides greater operating and financial flexibility Validated Product : 97% with revenue > $5MM

: 97% with revenue > $5MM Minimal pre-revenue or mezzanine lending

Strong Institutional Backing : 89% backed by one or more quality VC / PE firms

: 89% backed by one or more quality VC / PE firms Granular Portfolio : Avg. loan size $3.0MM

: Avg. loan size $3.0MM Low Cost Deposit Franchise : Liquid borrowers with > 2:1 deposit coverage Significant sponsor support continues in all but most significantly impacted segments associated with events and conventions

81% of loans have >6 months liquidity (77% in

Q1) Since 3/1/20, >50 clients raised $1.4Bn in capital

Deferrals of $15.8MM (1.1%) 6.9% Total warrant income >2x cumulative NCOs since 2017 1) Data as of 12/31/2019 to represent Pre-COVID impacted metrics 16 COVID-19 Impacted Portfolios (cont'd) Strong Fundamental Characteristics Current Status Gaming $509mm Statistics Loan ACL / Funded Loans: 2.78% Adv. Graded / Loans: 0.0% Focused on off-strip, middle market gaming-linked companies driven by local demand factors 78% local, off-strip gaming

off-strip gaming Visitors are local-centric; not "drive to" locations Limited convention center exposure

Geographic diversification across 11 states (NV 60%)

across 11 states (NV 60%) Strong liquidity : $119MM in associated deposits

: $119MM in associated deposits Conservative portfolio characteristics

Majority real-estate secured Avg. Sr. Leverage: 2.9x Avg. LTEV: 42.3%

95% (% oustandings) of locations are open for operation, inclusive of recent closure mandates in Nevada on July 10 th

All casino borrowers are performing at or above plan upon reopening

$28.4 million of PPP loans to clients

Deferrals of $190MM (37%)

Principal-only deferrals; continued to service interest payments Maximum deferral of 90 days

No downgrades to criticized / classified CRE: Retail $676mm Statistics Loan ACL / Funded Loans: 1.96% Adv. Graded / Loans: 2.7% Limited merchandise retail exposure with primary focus on personal services WAB Investor CRE Retail is focused on local service-based retail strip and typically positioned in a grocery-anchored development

service-based retail strip and typically positioned in a grocery-anchored development No destination mall exposure 67% of CRE Retail tenants made May rent payments; compared with multitenant national avg. of ~48%

Deferrals of $134MM (20%)

Supported by high level of additional payment reserve As with the Hotel segment, this will provide a supported path to recovery over a longer COVID impact period

17 Capital Accumulation & Ratios Robust Capital Levels Q2 2020 Highlights 11.0% 10.9% 10.6% 10.3% 10.2% 10.1% 11.0% • During the quarter, Western Alliance issued $225 10.6% 10.6% million of bank-level subordinated debt due 2030 10.0% 10.2% − Coupon of 5.25% (10-yearnon-call5-year) 10.3% − Total Capital Ratio increased 110bps during the 8.7% 9.4% 8.9% quarter to 13.4% 8.8% 9.0% 8.6% Common Equity Tier 1 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 Q2-20 •CET1 remains strong and increased 20bps during the CET1 Peer CET1 TCE/TA 1 Peer TCE/TA1 quarter to 10.2% Long Term Growth in TBV per Share1 WAL WAL with Dividends Added Back Peer Avg Peer Avg with Dividends Added Back 180% 173% 74% 56% Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets1 During the quarter, TCE / TA declined 50bps

Excluding PPP loans, TCE / TA flat from Q1 (9.4%) Tangible Book Value per Share1 Q1 TBVPS grew $1.11 in Q2 to $27.84, or 12.9% year-over-year •Tangible book value per share has increased 3.0x that 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 MRQ 2 of peers over the last 5 and a half years Refer to slide 2 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures MRQ is Q2-20 for WAL and Q1-20 for WAL Peers Note: Peers consist of 57 major exchange traded banks with total assets between $15B and $150B as of March 31, 2020, 18 excluding target banks of pending acquisitions; S&P Global Market Intelligence. Management Outlook Balance Sheet Growth

Interest Margin

Operating Pre-Provision Net Revenue

Pre-Provision Net Revenue Asset Quality

Capital and Liquidity 19 Questions and Answers 20 Attachments Original document

