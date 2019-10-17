Presentation: Q3 Results

Net income of $127.4 million increased 14.6% from $111.1 million a year ago
Earnings per share growth of 18.1% to $1.24 from $1.05 per share
Balance Sheet Growth
Total loans of $20.2 billion, up $903 million from prior quarter, or 18.8% annualized growth
Total deposits of $22.4 billion, up $1.0 billion from prior quarter, or 18.7% annualized growth
Profitability
Net interest margin1 of 4.41%, a decrease from 4.59% in the prior quarter
Net interest income of $266.4 million increased 18.4% on a linked quarter annualized basis
Operating efficiency ratio2 of 42.4%, compared to 42.0% for Q2 2019, and 41.5% for Q3 2018
Industry-leadingROTCE2 and ROA of 19.41% and 1.94%, respectively
Strong Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets3 to total assets of 0.25%, compared to 0.27% for Q2 2019
Net loan (recoveries)1 to average loans of (0.01)%, compared to net loan charge-offs of 0.03% in Q2 2019, and 0.08% in Q3 2018
Capital Allocation
Tangible common equity ratio2 of 10.1% and tangible book value per share, net of tax, of $25.60, compared to 10.2% and $24.65, respectively, at Q2 2019
Share repurchases of 1,000,000, at a weighted average price of $43.63, for a total of $43.6 million
Cash dividend of $0.25 per share, for a total payment of $25.7 million
1
2
3
Beginning in Q1 2019, annualized performance metrics are calculated on an actual/actual basis, from a previous 30/360 basis. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation.
Refer to slide 17 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures. Nonperforming assets includes nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets.
2
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results
$ in millions, except EPS
Interest Income
Q3-19
Q2-19
Q3-18
$
315.6
$
302.8
$
265.2
Interest Expense
(49.2)
(48.2)
(31.2)
Net Interest Income
$
266.4
$
254.7
$
234.0
Provision for Credit Losses
(4.0)
(7.0)
(6.0)
Net Interest Income after Provision for
$
262.4
$
247.7
$
228.0
Credit Losses
Non-Interest Income
19.4
14.2
4.4
Salaries and Employee Benefits
(71.0)
(65.8)
(64.8)
Deposit Costs
(11.5)
(7.7)
(4.8)
Other Non-Interest Expense
(43.3)
(40.8)
(44.2)
Non-Interest Expense
(125.9)
(114.2)
(113.8)
Income before Income Taxes
$
155.9
$
147.7
$
118.6
Income Tax
(28.5)
(24.8)
(7.5)
Net Income
$
127.4
$
122.9
$
111.1
Q3 2019 Highlights
Net Interest Income increased $11.7 million primarily as a result of loan growth outweighing reduced loan yields
Provision for Credit Losses decreased $3.0 million due to net recoveries during the quarter
Salaries and Employee Benefits increased $5.2 million due to an increase in the estimated corporate bonus payout
Diluted Shares decreased as a result of opportunistic share repurchases
Diluted Shares
102.5
103.5
105.4
Earnings Per Share
$
1.24
$
1.19
$
1.05
Return on Tangible Common Equity1
19.41%
19.72%
20.40%
1 Refer to slide 17 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures.
3
Net Interest Drivers1
$ in billions, unless otherwise indicated
Total Investments and Yield
3.21% 3.46% 3.47% 3.34%3.08%
$3.6
$3.8
$3.7
$3.9
$4.1
Q3-18Q4-18Q1-19Q2-19Q3-19
Interest Bearing Deposits
and Cost
0.97% 1.12% 1.23% 1.35% 1.30%
$10.9
$11.7
$12.5
$12.8
$13.7
Q3-18Q4-18Q1-19Q2-19Q3-19
Loans and Yield
5.86%
5.92%
6.02%
5.98%
•
5.79%
•
$16.7
$17.7
$18.1
$19.3
$20.2
Q3-18
Q4-18
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
•
Deposits, Borrowings, and
Cost of Liability Funding
0.66%
0.78%
0.89%
0.93%
0.87%
$0.4
$0.9
$0.4
$0.4
$0.4
$8.7
$8.8
$8.0
$7.5
$7.7
$10.9
$11.7
$12.5
$12.8
$13.7
Q3-18
Q4-18
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q3 2019 Highlights
Flattening yield curve reduced investment portfolio yields and incremental yield on new loans
Loan yields decreased 19 basis points due to decreased yields across all loan types, mainly resulting from a decline in LIBOR
Cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 5 basis points due to lower rate environment, driving total cost of funds down 6 basis points to 0.87%
Non-Interest Bearing Deposits Total Borrowings
1
Beginning in Q1 2019, yields and costs are calculated on an actual/actual basis, from a previous 30/360
4
basis. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation.
Net Interest Income
$ in millions
Net Interest Income1, NIM2, and
Quarterly change
Average Interest Earning Assets
$266.4
Components
NIM
$254.7
Q2 2019
4.59%
$243.5
$247.3
$234.0
Basis Risk (LIBOR v Fed Funds)
(0.09)
Liquidity
(0.07)
Mix Shift / De-Risking
(0.02)
4.68%
4.68%
4.71%
Q3 2019
4.41%
4.59%
4.41%
$20,335
$21,173
$21,818
$22,786
$24,548
Q3-18
Q4-18
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
NIM
Net Interest Income
Avg Int Earning Assets
1
2
Includes $2.7 million of accretion from acquired loans.
5
Beginning in Q1 2019, NIM is calculated on an actual/actual basis, from a previous 30/360 basis. Prior
period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation.
Interest Rate Environment
Percentage Increase/(Decrease) to Net Interest Income
Down 100bps
Scenario
ShockRamp1
(1.8)%
(4.8)%
Up 100bps
Scenario
7.1%
4.1%
Q3 2019 Highlights
Nearly 70% of loans are variable rate
$9.3 billion, or 66%, of variable rate loans have interest rate floors
22% of variable rate loans are at their floors
Deposit repricing lags loan repricing
Assumes a gradual monthly parallel shift of -8.3bps over a 12-month period
Assumes a gradual monthly parallel shift of +8.3bps over a 12-month period
ShockRamp2
6
Operating Expenses and Efficiency1
$ in millions
Operating Expenses and Efficiency Ratio
Q3 2019 Highlights
41.5%
41.5%
42.4%
42.0%
42.4%
$112.8
$114.8
$122.6
$105.0
$109.6
Q3-18
Q4-18
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Efficiency Ratio
Operating Expenses
The operating efficiency ratio increased 40 basis points to 42.4% compared to the prior quarter as expense growth outpaced revenue growth on a percentage basis, and increased 90 basis points over the same period last year
Operating expenses increased from the prior quarter primarily due to an increase in deposit costs and an increase in the corporate bonus payout estimate
1 Refer to slide 17 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures.
7
7
Operating Pre-Provision1 Net Revenue, Net Income, and ROA2
$ in millions
Q3 2019 Highlights
•
2.62%
2.63%
2.58%
2.54%
2.44%
2.05%
2.11%
2.12%
2.05%
1.94%
•
$141.9
$148.5
$147.1
$152.5
$159.9
$127.4
$111.1
$119.1
$120.8
$122.9
Q3-18
Q4-18
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Operating PPNR ROA decreased 10 basis points from the prior quarter and decreased 18 basis points from Q3-18
Return on assets decreased 11 basis points from the prior quarter and from Q3-18
Operating PPNR
Operating PPNR ROA
Net Income
ROA
1
2
Refer to slide 17 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures.
8
Beginning in Q1 2019, ROA is calculated on an actual/actual basis, from a previous 30/360 basis. Prior
period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
$ in millions
Q3-19
Q2-19
Q3-18
Investments & Cash
$
5,020
$
4,938
$
4,334
Loans
20,153
19,250
16,733
Allowance for Credit Losses
(165)
(160)
(150)
Other Assets
1,316
1,287
1,259
Total Assets
$
26,324
$
25,315
$
22,176
Deposits
$
22,441
$
21,440
$
18,909
Borrowings
404
401
380
Other Liabilities
556
623
399
Total Liabilities
$
23,401
$
22,464
$
19,688
Shareholders' Equity
2,923
2,851
2,488
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
26,324
$
25,315
$
22,176
Tangible Book Value Per Share1
$
25.60
$
24.65
$
20.70
Q3 2019 Highlights
Loans increased $903 million (4.7%) over prior quarter and $3.4 billion (20.4%) over prior year
Deposits increased $1.0 billion (4.7%) over prior quarter and $3.5 billion (18.7%) over prior year
Shareholders' Equity increased $72 million over prior quarter and $435 million over prior year as a function of Net Income, partially offset by share repurchases
Tangible Book Value/Share1 increased $0.95 (3.9%) over prior quarter and $4.90 (23.7%) over prior year
1 Refer to slide 17 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures.
9
Five Quarter Loan Growth and Portfolio Composition
$ in billions, unless otherwise indicated
$3.4 Billion Year Over Year Growth
Highlights
Total Loans
$16.7
$17.7
$18.1
$19.3
$20.2
Quarter-over-quarter loan growth of
Qtr Change
+$0.6
+$1.0
+$0.4
+$1.1
+$0.9
$0.9 billion driven by (in millions):
CRE, Non-OO
$
346
$1.9
9.6%
Residential & Consumer
291
$1.6
C&I
275
Residential &
$0.9
$1.3
$1.5
$2.2
$2.2
10.7%
CRE, OO
46
Consumer
5.4%
$2.3
Offset by decrease in:
$2.1
$2.1
Construction & Land
(55)
12.6%
Construction &
$4.7
$5.0
25.0%
Total
$
903
Land
$4.2
$4.3
$3.9
23.6%
Year-over-year loan growth of $3.4
CRE, Non-Owner
$2.3
$2.3
11.4%
billion driven by (in millions):
Occupied
$2.3
13.7%
$2.3
$2.3
C&I
$
1,241
CRE, Owner
CRE, Non-OO
1,078
Residential & Consumer
1,041
Occupied
Construction & Land
48
$8.5
$8.7
43.3%
Commercial &
$7.5
44.7%
$7.8
$7.7
CRE, OO
12
Industrial
Total
$
3,420
Q3-18
Q4-18
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
10
Five Quarter Deposit Growth and Composition
$ in billions, unless otherwise indicated
$3.5 Billion Year Over Year Growth
Highlights
Total Deposits
$18.9
$19.2
$20.2
$21.4
$22.4
Quarter-over-quarter deposit growth
Qtr Change
+$0.8
+$0.3
+$1.0
+$1.2
+$1.0
of $1.0 billion driven by (in millions):
Savings and MMDA
$
1,160
$2.1
9.4%
Non-Interest Bearing DDA
78
$2.3
Offset by decreases in:
CDs
$1.8
9.8%
$1.8
$2.2
CDs
(221)
Interest Bearing DDA
(17)
Savings and
$9.1
40.4%
Total
$
1,000
MMDA
$7.9
$7.8
Year-over-year deposit growth of $3.5
$7.1
37.3%
$7.3
Interest Bearing
billion driven by all deposit types (in
DDA
millions):
Savings and MMDA
$
1,999
$2.5
$2.5
11.2%
Non-Interest
$2.0
10.5%
$2.6
$2.5
Non-Interest Bearing DDA
741
Bearing DDA
Interest-Bearing DDA
531
CDs
261
$8.7
$8.7
39.0%
Total
$
3,532
$8.0
42.4%
$7.5
$7.7
Q3-18
Q4-18
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
11
Adversely Graded Loans and Non-Performing Assets1
$ in millions
$439
$399
$358
$358
$316
$234
$124
$134
$198
Adversely
$89
Graded
Loans
$177
$181
$162
$131
$139
NPAs
$37
$28
$44
$52
$50
$20
$18
$18
$18
$16
Q3-18
Q4-18
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Asset Quality Ratios
1.70%
1.43%
1.57%
1.64%
1.72%
0.26% 0.20% 0.26% 0.27% 0.25%
Q3-18Q4-18Q1-19Q2-19Q3-19
Special Mention Loans
Non-Performing Loans
Adversely Graded Assets to Total Assets
Classified Accruing Loans
OREO
NPAs to Total Assets
Accruing TDRs total $45.0 million as of 9/30/2019
1 Amounts are net of total PCI credit and interest rate discounts of $4.7 million as of 9/30/2019
12
Charge-Offs, Recoveries, ALLL, and Provision
$ in millions
Gross Charge-Offs and Recoveries
$4.8
$4.1
$2.3
$2.6
$2.1
$(1.7)
$(0.8)
$(1.1)
$(1.0)
$(2.7)
Q3-18
Q4-18
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Gross Charge-Offs
Recoveries
ALLL and ALLL to Organic Loans Ratio
$150
$153
$155
$160
$165
0.97%
0.92%
0.90%
0.87%
0.85%
Q3-18
Q4-18
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
ALLL
ALLL/Total Organic Loans
Provision for Credit Losses
$6.0
$6.0
$7.0
$4.0
$3.5
Q3-18
Q4-18
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Credit Discounts and CD to Acquired Loans Ratio
$17.2
$14.6
$13.1
$10.6
$7.5
1.40%
1.40%
1.35%
1.22%
0.95%
Q3-18
Q4-18
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Provision for Credit Losses
Credit Discounts
CD/Acquired Loans
13
Superior Capital Growth
Robust Capital Levels
Growth in TBV per Share
228%
225%
10.3%
10.1%
8.8%
76%
56%
7.4%
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018 Q3-19
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
MRQ 1
CET1
TCE
WAL
WAL with Dividends Added Back
Peer Avg
Peer Avg with Dividends Added Back
Note: Peers consist of 74 major exchange traded banks with total assets between $10B and $100B as of June 30, 2019, excluding
14
target banks of pending acquisitions; S&P Global Market Intelligence.
1 MRQ as of September 30, 2019 for WAL and June 30, 2019 for Peers.
Management Outlook
Loan and Deposit Growth
Interest Margin
Operating Leverage
Asset Quality
Earnings
15
Questions and Answers
16
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations with regard to our business, financial and operating results, future economic performance and dividends. The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect our current views about future events and financial performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause our actual results to differ significantly from historical results and those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical or expected results include, among others: the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission; changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in the areas in which we conduct or will conduct our business; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; increases in competitive pressures among financial institutions and businesses offering similar products and services; higher defaults on our loan portfolio than we expect; changes in management's estimate of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; legislative or regulatory changes or changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; supervisory actions by regulatory agencies which may limit our ability to pursue certain growth opportunities, including expansion through acquisitions; additional regulatory requirements resulting from our continued growth; management's estimates and projections of interest rates and interest rate policy; the execution of our business plan; and other factors affecting the financial services industry generally or the banking industry in particular.
Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We do not intend to have and disclaim any duty or obligation to update or revise any industry information or forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, set forth in this presentation to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation contains both financial measures based on GAAP and non-GAAP based financial measures, which are used where management believes them to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the Company's press release as of and for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.
Western Alliance Bancorporation published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 21:43:08 UTC