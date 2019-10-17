Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Western Alliance Bancorporation    WAL

WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION

(WAL)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 10/17 10:57:02 pm
46.1300 USD   +0.90%
05:44pPRESENTATION : Q3 Results
PU
05:44pPRESS RELEASE : Q3 Results
PU
05:39pWESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : 3rd Quarter 2019 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Presentation: Q3 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 05:44pm EDT

EARNINGS CALL

3rd QUARTER 2019

October 18, 2019

3rd Quarter 2019 | Financial Highlights

Earnings

  • Net income of $127.4 million increased 14.6% from $111.1 million a year ago
    • Earnings per share growth of 18.1% to $1.24 from $1.05 per share

Balance Sheet Growth

  • Total loans of $20.2 billion, up $903 million from prior quarter, or 18.8% annualized growth
  • Total deposits of $22.4 billion, up $1.0 billion from prior quarter, or 18.7% annualized growth

Profitability

  • Net interest margin1 of 4.41%, a decrease from 4.59% in the prior quarter
  • Net interest income of $266.4 million increased 18.4% on a linked quarter annualized basis
  • Operating efficiency ratio2 of 42.4%, compared to 42.0% for Q2 2019, and 41.5% for Q3 2018
  • Industry-leadingROTCE2 and ROA of 19.41% and 1.94%, respectively

Strong Asset Quality

  • Nonperforming assets3 to total assets of 0.25%, compared to 0.27% for Q2 2019
  • Net loan (recoveries)1 to average loans of (0.01)%, compared to net loan charge-offs of 0.03% in Q2 2019, and 0.08% in Q3 2018

Capital Allocation

  • Tangible common equity ratio2 of 10.1% and tangible book value per share, net of tax, of $25.60, compared to 10.2% and $24.65, respectively, at Q2 2019
  • Share repurchases of 1,000,000, at a weighted average price of $43.63, for a total of $43.6 million
  • Cash dividend of $0.25 per share, for a total payment of $25.7 million

1

2

3

Beginning in Q1 2019, annualized performance metrics are calculated on an actual/actual basis, from a previous 30/360 basis. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation.

Refer to slide 17 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures. Nonperforming assets includes nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets.

2

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results

$ in millions, except EPS

Interest Income

Q3-19

Q2-19

Q3-18

$

315.6

$

302.8

$

265.2

Interest Expense

(49.2)

(48.2)

(31.2)

Net Interest Income

$

266.4

$

254.7

$

234.0

Provision for Credit Losses

(4.0)

(7.0)

(6.0)

Net Interest Income after Provision for

$

262.4

$

247.7

$

228.0

Credit Losses

Non-Interest Income

19.4

14.2

4.4

Salaries and Employee Benefits

(71.0)

(65.8)

(64.8)

Deposit Costs

(11.5)

(7.7)

(4.8)

Other Non-Interest Expense

(43.3)

(40.8)

(44.2)

Non-Interest Expense

(125.9)

(114.2)

(113.8)

Income before Income Taxes

$

155.9

$

147.7

$

118.6

Income Tax

(28.5)

(24.8)

(7.5)

Net Income

$

127.4

$

122.9

$

111.1

Q3 2019 Highlights

  • Net Interest Income increased $11.7 million primarily as a result of loan growth outweighing reduced loan yields
  • Provision for Credit Losses decreased $3.0 million due to net recoveries during the quarter
  • Salaries and Employee Benefits increased $5.2 million due to an increase in the estimated corporate bonus payout
  • Diluted Shares decreased as a result of opportunistic share repurchases

Diluted Shares

102.5

103.5

105.4

Earnings Per Share

$

1.24

$

1.19

$

1.05

Return on Tangible Common Equity1

19.41%

19.72%

20.40%

1 Refer to slide 17 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures.

3

Net Interest Drivers1

$ in billions, unless otherwise indicated

Total Investments and Yield

3.21% 3.46% 3.47% 3.34% 3.08%

$3.6

$3.8

$3.7

$3.9

$4.1

Q3-18Q4-18Q1-19Q2-19Q3-19

Interest Bearing Deposits

and Cost

0.97% 1.12% 1.23% 1.35% 1.30%

$10.9

$11.7

$12.5

$12.8

$13.7

Q3-18Q4-18Q1-19Q2-19Q3-19

Loans and Yield

5.86%

5.92%

6.02%

5.98%

5.79%

$16.7

$17.7

$18.1

$19.3

$20.2

Q3-18

Q4-18

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

Deposits, Borrowings, and

Cost of Liability Funding

0.66%

0.78%

0.89%

0.93%

0.87%

$0.4

$0.9

$0.4

$0.4

$0.4

$8.7

$8.8

$8.0

$7.5

$7.7

$10.9

$11.7

$12.5

$12.8

$13.7

Q3-18

Q4-18

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q3 2019 Highlights

Flattening yield curve reduced investment portfolio yields and incremental yield on new loans

Loan yields decreased 19 basis points due to decreased yields across all loan types, mainly resulting from a decline in LIBOR

Cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 5 basis points due to lower rate environment, driving total cost of funds down 6 basis points to 0.87%

Non-Interest Bearing Deposits Total Borrowings

1

Beginning in Q1 2019, yields and costs are calculated on an actual/actual basis, from a previous 30/360

4

basis. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation.

Net Interest Income

$ in millions

Net Interest Income1, NIM2, and

Quarterly change

Average Interest Earning Assets

$266.4

Components

NIM

$254.7

Q2 2019

4.59%

$243.5

$247.3

$234.0

Basis Risk (LIBOR v Fed Funds)

(0.09)

Liquidity

(0.07)

Mix Shift / De-Risking

(0.02)

4.68%

4.68%

4.71%

Q3 2019

4.41%

4.59%

4.41%

$20,335

$21,173

$21,818

$22,786

$24,548

Q3-18

Q4-18

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

NIM

Net Interest Income

Avg Int Earning Assets

1

2

Includes $2.7 million of accretion from acquired loans.

5

Beginning in Q1 2019, NIM is calculated on an actual/actual basis, from a previous 30/360 basis. Prior

period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation.

Interest Rate Environment

Percentage Increase/(Decrease) to Net Interest Income

Down 100bps

Scenario

ShockRamp1

(1.8)%

(4.8)%

Up 100bps

Scenario

7.1%

4.1%

Q3 2019 Highlights

  • Nearly 70% of loans are variable rate
    • $9.3 billion, or 66%, of variable rate loans have interest rate floors
    • 22% of variable rate loans are at their floors
  • Deposit repricing lags loan repricing
  • Assumes a gradual monthly parallel shift of -8.3bps over a 12-month period
  • Assumes a gradual monthly parallel shift of +8.3bps over a 12-month period
ShockRamp2

6

Operating Expenses and Efficiency1

$ in millions

Operating Expenses and Efficiency Ratio

Q3 2019 Highlights

41.5%

41.5%

42.4%

42.0%

42.4%

$112.8

$114.8

$122.6

$105.0

$109.6

Q3-18

Q4-18

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

Efficiency Ratio

Operating Expenses

  • The operating efficiency ratio increased 40 basis points to 42.4% compared to the prior quarter as expense growth outpaced revenue growth on a percentage basis, and increased 90 basis points over the same period last year
  • Operating expenses increased from the prior quarter primarily due to an increase in deposit costs and an increase in the corporate bonus payout estimate

1 Refer to slide 17 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures.

7

7

Operating Pre-Provision1 Net Revenue, Net Income, and ROA2

$ in millions

Q3 2019 Highlights

2.62%

2.63%

2.58%

2.54%

2.44%

2.05%

2.11%

2.12%

2.05%

1.94%

$141.9

$148.5

$147.1

$152.5

$159.9

$127.4

$111.1

$119.1

$120.8

$122.9

Q3-18

Q4-18

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

Operating PPNR ROA decreased 10 basis points from the prior quarter and decreased 18 basis points from Q3-18

Return on assets decreased 11 basis points from the prior quarter and from Q3-18

Operating PPNR

Operating PPNR ROA

Net Income

ROA

1

2

Refer to slide 17 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures.

8

Beginning in Q1 2019, ROA is calculated on an actual/actual basis, from a previous 30/360 basis. Prior

period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

$ in millions

Q3-19

Q2-19

Q3-18

Investments & Cash

$

5,020

$

4,938

$

4,334

Loans

20,153

19,250

16,733

Allowance for Credit Losses

(165)

(160)

(150)

Other Assets

1,316

1,287

1,259

Total Assets

$

26,324

$

25,315

$

22,176

Deposits

$

22,441

$

21,440

$

18,909

Borrowings

404

401

380

Other Liabilities

556

623

399

Total Liabilities

$

23,401

$

22,464

$

19,688

Shareholders' Equity

2,923

2,851

2,488

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

26,324

$

25,315

$

22,176

Tangible Book Value Per Share1

$

25.60

$

24.65

$

20.70

Q3 2019 Highlights

  • Loans increased $903 million (4.7%) over prior quarter and $3.4 billion (20.4%) over prior year
  • Deposits increased $1.0 billion
    (4.7%) over prior quarter and $3.5 billion (18.7%) over prior year
  • Shareholders' Equity increased $72 million over prior quarter and $435 million over prior year as a function of Net Income, partially offset by share repurchases
  • Tangible Book Value/Share1 increased $0.95 (3.9%) over prior quarter and $4.90 (23.7%) over prior year

1 Refer to slide 17 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures.

9

Five Quarter Loan Growth and Portfolio Composition

$ in billions, unless otherwise indicated

$3.4 Billion Year Over Year Growth

Highlights

Total Loans

$16.7

$17.7

$18.1

$19.3

$20.2

Quarter-over-quarter loan growth of

Qtr Change

+$0.6

+$1.0

+$0.4

+$1.1

+$0.9

$0.9 billion driven by (in millions):

CRE, Non-OO

$

346

$1.9

9.6%

Residential & Consumer

291

$1.6

C&I

275

Residential &

$0.9

$1.3

$1.5

$2.2

$2.2

10.7%

CRE, OO

46

Consumer

5.4%

$2.3

Offset by decrease in:

$2.1

$2.1

Construction & Land

(55)

12.6%

Construction &

$4.7

$5.0

25.0%

Total

$

903

Land

$4.2

$4.3

$3.9

23.6%

Year-over-year loan growth of $3.4

CRE, Non-Owner

$2.3

$2.3

11.4%

billion driven by (in millions):

Occupied

$2.3

13.7%

$2.3

$2.3

C&I

$

1,241

CRE, Owner

CRE, Non-OO

1,078

Residential & Consumer

1,041

Occupied

Construction & Land

48

$8.5

$8.7

43.3%

Commercial &

$7.5

44.7%

$7.8

$7.7

CRE, OO

12

Industrial

Total

$

3,420

Q3-18

Q4-18

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

10

Five Quarter Deposit Growth and Composition

$ in billions, unless otherwise indicated

$3.5 Billion Year Over Year Growth

Highlights

Total Deposits

$18.9

$19.2

$20.2

$21.4

$22.4

Quarter-over-quarter deposit growth

Qtr Change

+$0.8

+$0.3

+$1.0

+$1.2

+$1.0

of $1.0 billion driven by (in millions):

Savings and MMDA

$

1,160

$2.1

9.4%

Non-Interest Bearing DDA

78

$2.3

Offset by decreases in:

CDs

$1.8

9.8%

$1.8

$2.2

CDs

(221)

Interest Bearing DDA

(17)

Savings and

$9.1

40.4%

Total

$

1,000

MMDA

$7.9

$7.8

Year-over-year deposit growth of $3.5

$7.1

37.3%

$7.3

Interest Bearing

billion driven by all deposit types (in

DDA

millions):

Savings and MMDA

$

1,999

$2.5

$2.5

11.2%

Non-Interest

$2.0

10.5%

$2.6

$2.5

Non-Interest Bearing DDA

741

Bearing DDA

Interest-Bearing DDA

531

CDs

261

$8.7

$8.7

39.0%

Total

$

3,532

$8.0

42.4%

$7.5

$7.7

Q3-18

Q4-18

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

11

Adversely Graded Loans and Non-Performing Assets1

$ in millions

$439

$399

$358

$358

$316

$234

$124

$134

$198

Adversely

$89

Graded

Loans

$177

$181

$162

$131

$139

NPAs

$37

$28

$44

$52

$50

$20

$18

$18

$18

$16

Q3-18

Q4-18

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

Asset Quality Ratios

1.70%

1.43%

1.57%

1.64%

1.72%

0.26% 0.20% 0.26% 0.27% 0.25%

Q3-18Q4-18Q1-19Q2-19Q3-19

Special Mention Loans

Non-Performing Loans

Adversely Graded Assets to Total Assets

Classified Accruing Loans

OREO

NPAs to Total Assets

Accruing TDRs total $45.0 million as of 9/30/2019

1 Amounts are net of total PCI credit and interest rate discounts of $4.7 million as of 9/30/2019

12

Charge-Offs, Recoveries, ALLL, and Provision

$ in millions

Gross Charge-Offs and Recoveries

$4.8

$4.1

$2.3

$2.6

$2.1

$(1.7)

$(0.8)

$(1.1)

$(1.0)

$(2.7)

Q3-18

Q4-18

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

Gross Charge-Offs

Recoveries

ALLL and ALLL to Organic Loans Ratio

$150

$153

$155

$160

$165

0.97%

0.92%

0.90%

0.87%

0.85%

Q3-18

Q4-18

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

ALLL

ALLL/Total Organic Loans

Provision for Credit Losses

$6.0

$6.0

$7.0

$4.0

$3.5

Q3-18

Q4-18

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

Credit Discounts and CD to Acquired Loans Ratio

$17.2

$14.6

$13.1

$10.6

$7.5

1.40%

1.40%

1.35%

1.22%

0.95%

Q3-18

Q4-18

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

Provision for Credit Losses

Credit Discounts

CD/Acquired Loans

13

Superior Capital Growth

Robust Capital Levels

Growth in TBV per Share

228%

225%

10.3%

10.1%

8.8%

76%

56%

7.4%

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018 Q3-19

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

MRQ 1

CET1

TCE

WAL

WAL with Dividends Added Back

Peer Avg

Peer Avg with Dividends Added Back

Note: Peers consist of 74 major exchange traded banks with total assets between $10B and $100B as of June 30, 2019, excluding

14

target banks of pending acquisitions; S&P Global Market Intelligence.

1 MRQ as of September 30, 2019 for WAL and June 30, 2019 for Peers.

Management Outlook

  • Loan and Deposit Growth
  • Interest Margin
  • Operating Leverage
  • Asset Quality
  • Earnings

15

Questions and Answers

16

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations with regard to our business, financial and operating results, future economic performance and dividends. The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect our current views about future events and financial performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause our actual results to differ significantly from historical results and those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical or expected results include, among others: the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission; changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in the areas in which we conduct or will conduct our business; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; increases in competitive pressures among financial institutions and businesses offering similar products and services; higher defaults on our loan portfolio than we expect; changes in management's estimate of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; legislative or regulatory changes or changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; supervisory actions by regulatory agencies which may limit our ability to pursue certain growth opportunities, including expansion through acquisitions; additional regulatory requirements resulting from our continued growth; management's estimates and projections of interest rates and interest rate policy; the execution of our business plan; and other factors affecting the financial services industry generally or the banking industry in particular.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We do not intend to have and disclaim any duty or obligation to update or revise any industry information or forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, set forth in this presentation to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains both financial measures based on GAAP and non-GAAP based financial measures, which are used where management believes them to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the Company's press release as of and for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

17

17

Disclaimer

Western Alliance Bancorporation published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 21:43:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPOR
05:44pPRESENTATION : Q3 Results
PU
05:44pPRESS RELEASE : Q3 Results
PU
05:39pWESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : 3rd Quarter 2019 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
05:29pWESTERN ALLIANCE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:23pWESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
05:10pWESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
10/03WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release ..
BU
08/15WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/01WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Management's Discussions and Analysis of Finan..
AQ
07/30WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 108 M
EBIT 2019 646 M
Net income 2019 491 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,08%
P/E ratio 2019 9,76x
P/E ratio 2020 9,44x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,23x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,97x
Capitalization 4 691 M
Chart WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Western Alliance Bancorporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 56,31  $
Last Close Price 46,25  $
Spread / Highest target 40,5%
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth A. Vecchione Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Haught President & Chief Operating Officer
Robert Gary Sarver Executive Chairman
Dale M. Gibbons Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Semonovich Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION15.90%4 691
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.43%174 036
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD33.57%54 126
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%53 475
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED13.78%53 456
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%50 406
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group