Press Release: Q3 Results

Western Alliance Bancorporation One East Washington Street Phoenix, AZ 85004 www.westernalliancebancorporation.com PHOENIX--(BUSINESSWIRE)--October 17, 2019 THIRD QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS Net income Earnings per share Net interest margin 2 Efficiency ratio Book value per common share $127.4 million $1.24 4.41% 43.1% $28.48 CEO COMMENTARY: "Western Alliance continues to deliver strong shareholder value and produced another record quarter with third quarter results that generated $127.4 million in net income and earnings per share of $1.24, representing an 18% increase in earnings per share from a year ago," commented Kenneth Vecchione, Chief Executive Officer. "Thoughtful balance sheet growth continues to be at the forefront of our business plan as demonstrated by our third consecutive quarter of deposit growth of more than $1 billion and loan growth of over $900 million during the quarter. Our asset quality remains stable and we closed out the quarter with $0.6 million of net loan recoveries. Our healthy loan origination volume coupled with a reduction in deposit costs overcame a net interest margin compression of 18 basis points to produce net interest income growth of 18.4%, on a linked quarter annualized basis. Our consistent, broad-based results, combined with our commitment to distribute excess capital to shareholders through stock repurchases and dividends, positions the Company to finish the year with solid shareholder results." LINKED-QUARTER BASIS YEAR-OVER-YEAR FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS: Net income and earnings per share of $127.4 million and $1.24 Net income of $127.4 million and earnings per share of $1.24, up compared to $122.9 million and $1.19, respectively 14.6% and 18.1%, from $111.1 million and $1.05, respectively Net operating revenue1 of $282.5 million, an increase of 5.7%, or Net operating revenue1 of $282.5 million, an increase of 14.4%, or $15.2 million, compared to an increase in operating non-interest $35.6 million, compared to an increase in operating non-interest expenses1 of 6.7%, or $7.7 million expenses1 of 16.7%, or $17.5 million Operating pre-provision net revenue1 of $159.9 million, up $7.4 Operating pre-provision net revenue1 of $159.9 million, up $18.1 million from $152.5 million million from $141.9 million Effective tax rate of 18.30%, compared to 16.76% Effective tax rate of 18.30%, compared to 6.32% FINANCIAL POSITION RESULTS: Total loans of $20.2 billion, up $903 million, or 18.8% annualized Increase in total loans of $3.4 billion, or 20.4% Total deposits of $22.4 billion, up $1.0 billion, or 18.7% annualized Increase in total deposits of $3.5 billion, or 18.7% Stockholders' equity of $2.9 billion, up $72 million Increase in stockholders' equity of $435 million LOANS AND ASSET QUALITY: Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets) to Nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.25%, compared to 0.26% total assets of 0.25%, compared to 0.27% Annualized net loan (recoveries) charge-offs2 to average loans Annualized net loan (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans outstanding of (0.01)%, compared to 0.08% outstanding of (0.01)% compared to 0.03% KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS: Net interest margin of 4.41% compared to 4.59% Net interest margin2 of 4.41%, compared to 4.68% Return on average assets and on tangible common equity1 of 1.94% Return on average assets2 and on tangible common equity1,2 of and 19.41%, compared to 2.05% and 19.72%, respectively 1.94% and 19.41%, compared to 2.05% and 20.40%, respectively Tangible common equity ratio1 of 10.1%, compared to 10.2% Tangible common equity ratio1 of 10.1%, compared to 10.0% Tangible book value per share1, net of tax, of $25.60, an increase of Tangible book value per share1, net of tax, of $25.60, an increase of 3.9% from $24.65 23.7% from $20.70 Operating efficiency ratio1 of 42.4%, compared to 42.0% Operating efficiency ratio1 of 42.4%, compared to 41.5% See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures beginning on page 19. Beginning in Q1 2019, annualized performance metrics are calculated on an actual/actual basis, from a previous 30/360 basis. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation. Income Statement Net interest income was $266.4 million in the third quarter 2019, an increase of $11.7 million from $254.7 million in the second quarter 2019, and an increase of $32.4 million, or 13.8%, compared to the third quarter 2018. As acquired loans are recorded at fair value in an acquisition, purchase discounts on these acquired loans are recorded and accreted into interest income based on expected future cash flows over the life of the loans and may be accelerated upon prepayment of acquired loans. Net interest income in the third quarter 2019 includes $2.7 million of total accretion income from acquired loans, compared to $4.6 million in the second quarter 2019, and $3.3 million in the third quarter 2018. The Company's net interest margin in the third quarter 2019 was 4.41%, a decrease from 4.59% in the second quarter 2019 and 4.68% in the third quarter 2018. Operating non-interest income was $16.1 million for the third quarter 2019, compared to $12.6 million for the second quarter 2019, and $12.9 million for the third quarter 2018.1 The increase in operating non-interest income from the third quarter 2018 primarily relates to an increase in income from warrants. Net operating revenue was $282.5 million for the third quarter 2019, an increase of $15.2 million, compared to $267.3 million for the second quarter 2019, and an increase of $35.6 million, or 14.4%, compared to $246.9 million for the third quarter 2018.1 Operating non-interest expense was $122.6 million for the third quarter 2019, compared to $114.8 million for the second quarter 2019, and $105.0 million for the third quarter 2018.1 The Company's operating efficiency ratio1 was 42.4% for the third quarter 2019, compared to 42.0% in the second quarter 2019, and 41.5% for the third quarter 2018. Income tax expense was $28.5 million for the third quarter 2019, compared to $24.8 million for the second quarter 2019, and $7.5 million for the third quarter 2018. Income tax expense for the third quarter 2018 includes the effect of a carryback election. Net income was $127.4 million for the third quarter 2019, an increase of $4.4 million from $122.9 million for the second quarter 2019, and an increase of $16.3 million, or 14.6%, from $111.1 million for the third quarter 2018. Earnings per share was $1.24 for the third quarter 2019, compared to $1.19 for the second quarter 2019, and $1.05 for the third quarter 2018. The Company views its operating pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") as a key metric for assessing the Company's earnings power, which it defines as net operating revenue less operating non-interest expense. For the third quarter 2019, the Company's operating PPNR was $159.9 million, up $7.4 million from $152.5 million in the second quarter 2019, and up $18.1 million from $141.9 million in the third quarter 2018.1 Non-operating income1 for the third quarter 2019 consisted of a net gain on sales of investment securities of $3.2 million and net unrealized gains on assets measured at fair value of $0.2 million. Non-operating expense1 for the third quarter 2019 consisted of a net loss on sales and valuations of repossessed and other assets of $3.4 million. The Company had 1,814 full-time equivalent employees and 47 offices at September 30, 2019, compared to 1,806 employees and 47 offices at June 30, 2019 and 1,795 employees and 47 offices at September 30, 2018. 1 See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures beginning on page 19. 2 Balance Sheet Gross loans totaled $20.2 billion at September 30, 2019, an increase of $903 million from $19.3 billion at June 30, 2019, and an increase of $3.4 billion from $16.7 billion at September 30, 2018. The increase from the prior quarter was driven by an increase of $346 million in CRE, non-owner occupied loans, $282 million in residential real estate loans, and $275 million in commercial and industrial loans. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $55 million in construction and land development loans. From September 30, 2018, loans increased across all loan types, with the largest increases in commercial and industrial loans of $1.2 billion, CRE, non-owner occupied loans of $1.1 billion, and residential real estate loans of $1.0 billion. At September 30, 2019, the allowance for credit losses to gross loans held for investment was 0.82%, compared to 0.83% at June 30, 2019, and 0.90% at September 30, 2018. At September 30, 2019, the allowance for credit losses to total organic loans was 0.85%, compared to 0.87% at June 30, 2019, and 0.97% at September 30, 2018. The Company defines its organic loans as those loans that have not been acquired in a transaction accounted for as a business combination. Consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the allowance for credit losses is not carried over in an acquisition because acquired loans are recorded at fair value, which discounts the loans based on expected future cash flows. Credit discounts on acquired loans are included as a reduction to gross loans. These discounts totaled $7.5 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $10.6 million at June 30, 2019, and $17.2 million at September 30, 2018. Deposits totaled $22.4 billion at September 30, 2019, an increase of $1.0 billion from $21.4 billion at June 30, 2019, and an increase of $3.5 billion from $18.9 billion at September 30, 2018. The increase from the prior quarter was driven by an increase of $1.2 billion from savings and money market accounts and $78 million in non-interest bearing demand deposits. These increases were offset by a decrease of $221 million from certificates of deposit. From September 30, 2018, deposits increased across all deposit types, with the largest increases in savings and money market accounts of $2.0 billion, non-interest bearing demand deposits of $741 million, interest-bearing demand deposits of $531 million, and certificates of deposit of $261 million. Non-interest bearing deposits were $8.8 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $8.7 billion at June 30, 2019, and $8.0 billion at September 30, 2018. Non-interest bearing deposits comprised 39.0% of total deposits at September 30, 2019, compared to 40.5% at June 30, 2019, and 42.4% at September 30, 2018. The proportion of savings and money market balances to total deposits was 40.4%, compared to 36.8% at June 30, 2019, and 37.3% at September 30, 2018. Interest-bearing demand deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 11.2% at September 30, 2019, compared to 11.8% at June 30, 2019, and 10.5% at September 30, 2018. Certificates of deposit as a percentage of total deposits were 9.4% at September 30, 2019, compared to 10.9% at June 30, 2019, and 9.8% at September 30, 2018. The Company's ratio of loans to deposits was 89.8% at September 30, 2019, compared to 89.8% at June 30, 2019, and 88.5% at September 30, 2018. Qualifying debt totaled $389 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $387 million at June 30, 2019, and $359 million at September 30, 2018. Stockholders' equity was $2.9 billion at September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, compared to $2.5 billion at September 30, 2018. The increase in stockholders' equity from September 30, 2018 is primarily a function of net income, partially offset by share repurchases and dividends to shareholders. Under the Company's common stock repurchase program, the Company is authorized to repurchase up to $250 million of its shares of common stock. During the third quarter 2019, the Company repurchased 1.0 million shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $43.63, for a total of $43.6 million. During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company repurchased a total of 2.7 million shares of its common stock, representing approximately 3% of the Company's outstanding shares. Shares were repurchased at a weighted average price of $42.25, for a total of $115.5 million. During the third quarter 2019, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share. The Company made its first dividend payment to shareholders totaling $25.7 million on August 30, 2019. At September 30, 2019, tangible common equity, net of tax, was 10.1% of tangible assets1 and total capital was 12.6% of risk-weighted assets. The Company's tangible book value per share1 was $25.60 at September 30, 2019, up 23.7% from September 30, 2018. Total assets increased 4.0% to $26.3 billion at September 30, 2019, from $25.3 billion at June 30, 2019, and increased 18.7% from $22.2 billion at September 30, 2018. The increase in total assets from the prior year relates primarily to organic loan growth. Asset Quality The provision for credit losses was $4.0 million for the third quarter 2019, compared to $7.0 million for the second quarter 2019, and compared to $6.0 million for the third quarter 2018. Net loan (recoveries)2 in the third quarter 2019 were $(0.6) million, or (0.01)% of average loans (annualized), compared to net charge-offs of $1.6 million, or 0.03%, in the second quarter 2019, and $3.1 million, or 0.08%, in the third quarter 2018. Nonaccrual loans decreased $1.5 million to $50.3 million during the quarter and increased $13.5 million from September 30, 2018. Loans past due 90 days and still accruing were zero at September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018. Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing interest totaled $29.5 million at September 30, 2019, an increase from $9.7 million at June 30, 2019, and an increase from $9.4 million at September 30, 2018. Repossessed assets totaled $15.5 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $17.7 million at June 30, 2019, and a decrease of $4.5 million from $20.0 million at September 30, 2018. Adversely graded loans and non-performing assets totaled $439.2 million at September 30, 2019, an increase of $40.3 million from $399.0 million at June 30, 2019, and an increase of $80.9 million from $358.3 million at September 30, 2018. The ratio of classified assets to Tier 1 capital plus the allowance for credit losses, a common regulatory measure of asset quality, was 7.8% at September 30, 2019, compared to 7.8% at June 30, 2019, and 10.2% at September 30, 2018.1 See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures beginning on page 19. Beginning in Q1 2019, annualized performance metrics are calculated on an actual/actual basis, from a previous 30/360 basis. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation. 3 Segment Highlights The Company's reportable segments are aggregated primarily based on geographic location, services offered, and markets served. The Company's regional segments, which include Arizona, Nevada, Southern California, and Northern California, provide full service banking and related services to their respective markets. The operations from the regional segments correspond to the following banking divisions: Alliance Bank of Arizona, Bank of Nevada and First Independent Bank, Torrey Pines Bank, and Bridge Bank. The Company's National Business Lines ("NBL") segment provides specialized banking services to niche markets. The Company's NBL reportable segments include Homeowner Associations ("HOA") Services, Hotel Franchise Finance ("HFF"), Public & Nonprofit Finance, Technology & Innovation, and Other NBLs. These NBLs are managed centrally and are broader in geographic scope than our other segments, though still predominately located within our core market areas. The Corporate & Other segment consists of the Company's investment portfolio, Corporate borrowings and other related items, income and expense items not allocated to our other reportable segments, and inter-segment eliminations. Key management metrics for evaluating the performance of the Company's Arizona, Nevada, Southern California, Northern California, and NBL segments include loan and deposit growth, asset quality, and pre-tax income. The regional segments reported gross loan balances of $9.7 billion at September 30, 2019, an increase of $196 million during the quarter, and an increase of $701 million during the last twelve months. The growth in loans during the quarter was spread across all regional segments with increases in the Nevada, Southern California, Arizona, and Northern California segments of $85 million, $50 million, $31 million, and $30 million, respectively. The growth in loans during the last twelve months was driven by increases in the Arizona, Nevada, and Southern California segments, with loan growth of $375 million, $243 million, and $190 million, respectively. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $107 million in the Northern California segment. Total deposits for the regional segments were $15.3 billion, an increase of $423 million during the quarter, and an increase of $1.6 billion during the last twelve months. The increase in deposits during the quarter was driven by the Northern California, Southern California, and Nevada segments, with deposit growth of $262 million, $217 million, and $81 million, respectively. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $137 million in the Arizona segment. During the last twelve months, each of the regional segments had growth in deposits. Deposit growth over the last twelve months in the Arizona, Nevada, Northern California, and Southern California segments totaled $639 million, $422 million, $319 million, and $202 million, respectively. Pre-tax income for the regional segments was $103.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $7.1 million from the three months ended June 30, 2019, and an increase of $16.7 million from the three months ended September 30, 2018. The growth in pre-tax income during the quarter was driven by increases in the Arizona and Southern California segments, with pre-tax income growth of $6.0 million and $2.3 million, respectively. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $0.9 million and $0.3 million in the Northern California and Nevada segments, respectively. The Arizona, Southern California, and Nevada segments had the largest increases in pre-tax income from the three months ended September 30, 2018 of $7.3 million, $5.0 million, and $4.0 million, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the regional segments reported total pre-tax income of $289.2 million, an increase of $30.1 million compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018 with increases across all regional segments. Southern California, Arizona, Nevada, and Northern California had increases in pre-tax income of $9.8 million, $8.6 million, $7.9 million, and $3.9 million, respectively. The NBL segments reported gross loan balances of $10.5 billion at September 30, 2019, an increase of $709 million during the quarter, and an increase of $2.7 billion during the last twelve months. The increase in loans from the prior quarter was driven by the Other NBLs, HFF, and Technology & Innovation segments, which had loan growth of $369 million, $240 million, and $131 million, respectively. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $44 million in the Public & Nonprofit Finance segment. During the last twelve months, the largest drivers of loan growth were the Other NBLs, HFF, and Technology & Innovation segments, with increases of $1.9 billion, $461 million, and $271 million, respectively. Total deposits for the NBL segments were $6.4 billion, an increase of $440 million during the quarter, and an increase of $1.5 billion during the last twelve months. The increase in deposits from the prior quarter is primarily attributable to the Technology & Innovation segment, which increased deposits by $436 million. The increase of $1.5 billion during the last twelve months is a result of growth in the Technology & Innovation and HOA Services segments of $970 million and $528 million, respectively. Pre-tax income for the NBL segments was $71.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $11.1 million from the three months ended June 30, 2019, and an increase of $19.7 million from the three months ended September 30, 2018. The increase in pre-tax income from the prior quarter primarily relates to the Technology & Innovation and Other NBLs segments, which increased by $8.4 million and $4.4 million, respectively. These increases were partially offset by decreases in pre-tax income from the HFF segments, which had decreases of $1.8 million. The drivers of the increase in pre-tax income from the same period in the prior year were the Other NBLs, Technology & Innovation, and HOA Services segments, which had increases of $11.7 million, $7.7 million, and $2.4 million, respectively. These increases were partially offset by decreases in pre-tax income for the HFF and Public & Nonprofit Finance segments, which decreased by $1.6 million and $0.5 million, respectively. Pre-tax income for the NBL segments for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $190.7 million, an increase of $43.9 million compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The largest increases in pre-tax income compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018 were in the Other NBLs, Technology & Innovation, and HOA Services segments. These segments had increases of $19.6 million, $17.1 million, and $11.5 million, respectively. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $3.3 million and $1.1 million in the HFF and Public & Nonprofit segments. 4 Conference Call and Webcast Western Alliance Bancorporation will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its third quarter 2019 financial results at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, October 18, 2019. Participants may access the call by dialing 1-888-317-6003 and using passcode 1909804 or via live audio webcast using the website link https://services.choruscall.com/links/wal191018_1200.html . The webcast is also available via the Company's website at www.westernalliancebancorporation.com. Participants should log in at least 15 minutes early to receive instructions. The call will be recorded and made available for replay after 2:00 p.m. ET October 18th through 9:00 a.m. ET November 18th by dialing 1-877-344-7529 passcode: 10134684. Reclassifications Certain amounts in the Consolidated Income Statements for the prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation. The reclassifications have no effect on net income or stockholders' equity as previously reported. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information This press release contains both financial measures based on GAAP and non-GAAP based financial measures, which are used where management believes them to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Adoption of Accounting Standards During the first quarter 2019, the Company adopted the Accounting Standards Updates ("ASU") related to leases, which include ASU 2016-02,Leases, ASU 2018-10,Codification Improvements to Topic 842, Leases and ASU 2018-11,Leases (Topic 842) Targeted Improvements. The amendments in ASU 2016-02 require lessees to recognize the lease assets and lease liabilities arising from operating leases in the statement of financial position, resulting in a gross up of assets and liabilities on the balance sheet. The accounting applied by a lessor is largely unchanged from that applied under previous GAAP. The Company elected to apply the package of practical expedients, which permitted the Company to forgo reassessment of 1) expired or existing contracts that may contain leases; 2) lease classification of expired or existing leases; and 3) initial direct costs for any existing leases. Upon adoption of this standard on January 1, 2019, the Company recorded a right-of-use asset and corresponding lease liability of $42.5 million and $46.1 million, respectively. No cumulative effect adjustment to retained earnings was recorded as of January 1, 2019. The new standard does not have a material impact on the Company's results of operations or cash flow. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations with regard to our business, financial and operating results, future economic performance, and dividends, including our recent domestic select-service hotel franchise finance loan portfolio acquisition. The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect our current views about future events and financial performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause our actual results to differ significantly from historical results and those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical or expected results include, among others: the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission; changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in the areas in which we conduct or will conduct our business; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; increases in competitive pressures among financial institutions and businesses offering similar products and services; higher defaults on our loan portfolio than we expect; changes in management's estimate of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; legislative or regulatory changes or changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; supervisory actions by regulatory agencies which may limit our ability to pursue certain growth opportunities, including expansion through acquisitions; additional regulatory requirements resulting from our continued growth; management's estimates and projections of interest rates and interest rate policy; the execution of our business plan; and other factors affecting the financial services industry generally or the banking industry in particular. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We do not intend and disclaim any duty or obligation to update or revise any industry information or forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, set forth in this press release to reflect new information, future events or otherwise. About Western Alliance Bancorporation With more than $25 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) is one of the country's top-performing banking companies. Western Alliance is ranked #1 regional bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence for 2018 and in the top 10 on the Forbes "Best Banks in America" list for four consecutive years, 2016-2019. Its primary subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their growth ambitions with local teams of experienced bankers who deliver superior service and a full spectrum of customized loan, deposit and treasury management capabilities. Business clients also benefit from a powerful array of specialized financial services that provide strong expertise and tailored solutions for a wide variety of industries and sectors. A national presence with a regional footprint, Western Alliance Bank operates individually branded, full-service banking divisions and has offices in key markets nationwide. For more information, visit westernalliancebank.com. 5 Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Summary Consolidated Financial Data Unaudited Selected Balance Sheet Data: As of September 30, 2019 2018 Change % (in millions) Total assets $ 26,324.2 $ 22,176.1 18.7% Gross loans, net of deferred fees 20,152.8 16,732.8 20.4 Securities and money market investments 4,148.1 3,633.7 14.2 Total deposits 22,440.8 18,908.6 18.7 Qualifying debt 388.9 359.1 8.3 Stockholders' equity 2,923.0 2,488.4 17.5 Tangible common equity, net of tax (1) 2,627.1 2,191.3 19.9 Selected Income Statement Data: For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Change % 2019 2018 Change % (in thousands, except per share data) (in thousands, except per share data) Interest income $ 315,608 $ 265,216 19.0% $ 909,624 $ 751,515 21.0% Interest expense 49,186 31,178 57.8 141,185 79,149 78.4 Net interest income 266,422 234,038 13.8 768,439 672,366 14.3 Provision for credit losses 4,000 6,000 (33.3) 14,500 17,000 (14.7) Net interest income after provision for 262,422 228,038 15.1 753,939 655,366 15.0 credit losses Non-interest income 19,441 4,418 NM 49,069 29,505 66.3 Non-interest expense 125,955 113,841 10.6 353,082 314,538 12.3 Income before income taxes 155,908 118,615 31.4 449,926 370,333 21.5 Income tax expense 28,533 7,492 NM 78,819 53,631 47.0 Net income $ 127,375 $ 111,123 14.6 $ 371,107 $ 316,702 17.2 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.24 $ 1.05 18.1 $ 3.59 $ 3.00 19.7 See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. NM Changes +/- 100% are not meaningful. 6 Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Summary Consolidated Financial Data Unaudited Common Share Data: At or For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Change % 2019 2018 Change % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.24 $ 1.05 18.1% $ 3.59 $ 3.00 19.7% Book value per common share 28.48 23.51 21.1 Tangible book value per share, net of 25.60 20.70 23.7 tax (1) Average shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 102,041 104,768 (2.6) 103,024 104,664 (1.6) Diluted 102,451 105,448 (2.8) 103,468 105,398 (1.8) Common shares outstanding 102,639 105,861 (3.0) Selected Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (2) 1.94 % 2.05% (5.4)% 2.03% 2.03% - % Return on average tangible common 19.41 20.40 (4.9) 19.86 20.53 (3.3) equity (1, 2) Net interest margin (2) 4.41 4.68 (5.8) 4.56 4.69 (2.8) Operating efficiency ratio - tax 42.4 41.5 2.1 42.3 42.1 0.4 equivalent basis (1) Loan to deposit ratio 89.80 88.49 1.5 Asset Quality Ratios: Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average (0.01)% 0.08% NM 0.02% 0.06% (66.7)% loans outstanding (2) Nonaccrual loans to gross loans 0.25 0.22 13.6 Nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets 0.25 0.26 (3.8) to total assets Allowance for credit losses to gross 0.82 0.90 (8.9) loans Allowance for credit losses to 327.83 406.89 (19.4) nonaccrual loans Capital Ratios (1): Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Tangible common equity (1) 10.1% 10.2% 10.0% Common Equity Tier 1 (1), (3) 10.3 10.6 10.9 Tier 1 Leverage ratio (1), (3) 10.4 11.0 11.0 Tier 1 Capital (1), (3) 10.6 10.9 11.3 Total Capital (1), (3) 12.6 12.9 13.5 See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. Annualized on an actual/actual basis for periods less than 12 months. Capital ratios for September 30, 2019 are preliminary until the Call Report is filed. NM Changes +/- 100% are not meaningful. 7 Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Income Statements Unaudited Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest income: Loans $ 278,932 $ 234,709 $ 808,099 $ 662,703 Investment securities 29,660 27,239 87,694 81,305 Other 7,016 3,268 13,831 7,507 Total interest income 315,608 265,216 909,624 751,515 Interest expense: Deposits 43,354 25,266 121,030 59,288 Qualifying debt 5,785 5,794 17,898 16,458 Borrowings 47 118 2,257 3,403 Total interest expense 49,186 31,178 141,185 79,149 Net interest income 266,422 234,038 768,439 672,366 Provision for credit losses 4,000 6,000 14,500 17,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 262,422 228,038 753,939 655,366 Non-interest income: Service charges and fees 5,888 5,267 17,121 16,684 Income from equity investments 3,742 1,440 6,619 5,417 Card income 1,729 2,138 5,195 6,143 Foreign currency income 1,321 1,092 3,564 3,475 Income from bank owned life insurance 979 868 2,938 2,963 Lending related income and gains (losses) on sale of loans, net 539 1,422 1,343 3,447 Gain (loss) on sales of investment securities 3,152 (7,232) 3,152 (7,232) Unrealized gains (losses) on assets measured at fair value, net 222 (1,212) 4,628 (2,971) Other 1,869 635 4,509 1,579 Total non-interest income 19,441 4,418 49,069 29,505 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 70,978 64,762 205,328 188,680 Deposit costs 11,537 4,848 24,930 11,888 Occupancy 8,263 7,406 24,251 21,671 Legal, professional, and directors' fees 8,248 7,907 26,885 21,856 Data processing 7,095 5,895 20,563 16,688 Insurance 3,071 3,712 8,691 11,466 Loan and repossessed asset expenses 1,953 1,230 5,419 2,830 Business development 1,443 1,381 4,972 4,523 Marketing 842 687 2,640 2,429 Card expense 548 1,282 1,892 3,305 Intangible amortization 387 398 1,161 1,195 Net loss (gain) on sales and valuations of repossessed and other assets 3,379 (67) 2,856 (1,474) Other 8,211 14,400 23,494 29,481 Total non-interest expense 125,955 113,841 353,082 314,538 Income before income taxes 155,908 118,615 449,926 370,333 Income tax expense 28,533 7,492 78,819 53,631 Net income $ 127,375 $ 111,123 $ 371,107 $ 316,702 Earnings per share: Diluted shares 102,451 105,448 103,468 105,398 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.24 $ 1.05 $ 3.59 $ 3.00 8 Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Five Quarter Condensed Consolidated Income Statements Unaudited Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 (in thousands, except per share data) Interest income: Loans $ 278,932 $ 270,349 $ 258,818 $ 247,874 $ 234,709 Investment securities 29,660 28,900 29,134 30,367 27,239 Other 7,016 3,599 3,216 3,727 3,268 Total interest income 315,608 302,848 291,168 281,968 265,216 Interest expense: Deposits 43,354 41,888 35,788 31,176 25,266 Qualifying debt 5,785 6,008 6,105 5,829 5,794 Borrowings 47 271 1,939 1,450 118 Total interest expense 49,186 48,167 43,832 38,455 31,178 Net interest income 266,422 254,681 247,336 243,513 234,038 Provision for credit losses 4,000 7,000 3,500 6,000 6,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 262,422 247,681 243,836 237,513 228,038 Non-interest income: Service charges and fees 5,888 5,821 5,412 5,611 5,267 Income from equity investments 3,742 868 2,009 3,178 1,440 Card income 1,729 1,625 1,841 1,866 2,138 Foreign currency income 1,321 1,148 1,095 1,285 1,092 Income from bank owned life insurance 979 978 981 983 868 Lending related income and gains (losses) on sale of 539 553 251 893 1,422 loans, net Gain (loss) on sales of investment securities 3,152 - - (424) (7,232) Unrealized gains (losses) on assets measured at fair 222 1,572 2,834 (640) (1,212) value, net Other 1,869 1,653 987 859 635 Total non-interest income 19,441 14,218 15,410 13,611 4,418 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 70,978 65,794 68,556 64,558 64,762 Deposit costs 11,537 7,669 5,724 7,012 4,848 Occupancy 8,263 7,761 8,227 7,733 7,406 Legal, professional, and directors' fees 8,248 11,105 7,532 6,866 7,907 Data processing 7,095 6,793 6,675 6,028 5,895 Insurance 3,071 2,811 2,809 2,539 3,712 Loan and repossessed asset expenses 1,953 1,460 2,006 1,748 1,230 Business development 1,443 1,444 2,085 1,437 1,381 Marketing 842 1,057 741 1,341 687 Card expense 548 710 634 996 1,282 Intangible amortization 387 387 387 399 398 Net loss (gain) on sales and valuations of repossessed 3,379 (620) 97 1,483 (67) and other assets Other 8,211 7,842 7,441 8,989 14,400 Total non-interest expense 125,955 114,213 112,914 111,129 113,841 Income before income taxes 155,908 147,686 146,332 139,995 118,615 Income tax expense 28,533 24,750 25,536 20,909 7,492 Net income $ 127,375 $ 122,936 $ 120,796 $ 119,086 $ 111,123 Earnings per share: Diluted shares 102,451 103,501 104,475 105,286 105,448 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.24 $ 1.19 $ 1.16 $ 1.13 $ 1.05 9 Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Five Quarter Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 (in millions) Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 872.1 $ 1,067.7 $ 785.6 $ 498.6 $ 700.5 Securities and money market investments 4,148.1 3,870.1 3,739.4 3,761.1 3,633.7 Loans held for sale 21.8 - - - - Loans held for investment: Commercial and industrial 8,707.8 8,454.2 7,723.7 7,762.6 7,487.7 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 5,031.3 4,685.5 4,304.3 4,213.4 3,953.0 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 2,299.8 2,254.1 2,285.3 2,325.4 2,288.2 Construction and land development 2,155.6 2,210.4 2,283.5 2,134.7 2,107.6 Residential real estate 1,862.5 1,580.1 1,461.5 1,204.4 827.1 Consumer 74.0 66.0 58.4 70.1 69.2 Gross loans, net of deferred fees 20,131.0 19,250.3 18,116.7 17,710.6 16,732.8 Allowance for credit losses (165.0) (160.4) (155.0) (152.7) (150.0) Loans, net 19,966.0 19,089.9 17,961.7 17,557.9 16,582.8 Premises and equipment, net 125.0 123.1 119.8 119.5 119.2 Operating lease right-of-use asset 74.5 71.1 72.8 - - Other assets acquired through foreclosure, net 15.5 17.7 17.7 17.9 20.0 Bank owned life insurance 173.1 172.1 171.1 170.1 169.2 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 298.0 298.4 298.8 299.2 299.5 Other assets 630.1 604.7 625.9 685.2 651.2 Total assets $ 26,324.2 $ 25,314.8 $ 23,792.8 $ 23,109.5 $ 22,176.1 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Liabilities: Deposits Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 8,755.7 $ 8,677.3 $ 7,679.3 $ 7,456.1 $ 8,014.7 Interest bearing: Demand 2,509.4 2,525.6 2,499.8 2,555.6 1,978.4 Savings and money market 9,058.4 7,898.3 7,798.3 7,330.7 7,059.1 Certificates of deposit 2,117.3 2,338.7 2,231.3 1,835.0 1,856.4 Total deposits 22,440.8 21,439.9 20,208.7 19,177.4 18,908.6 Customer repurchase agreements 15.0 13.9 15.1 22.4 20.9 Total customer funds 22,455.8 21,453.8 20,223.8 19,199.8 18,929.5 Borrowings - - - 491.0 - Qualifying debt 388.9 387.2 374.0 360.5 359.1 Operating lease liability 79.8 76.2 77.8 - - Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 476.7 546.3 396.6 444.5 399.1 Total liabilities 23,401.2 22,463.5 21,072.2 20,495.8 19,687.7 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital 1,305.5 1,310.9 1,329.6 1,364.6 1,392.6 Retained earnings 1,581.9 1,514.0 1,399.2 1,282.7 1,166.2 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 35.6 26.4 (8.2) (33.6) (70.4) Total stockholders' equity 2,923.0 2,851.3 2,720.6 2,613.7 2,488.4 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 26,324.2 $ 25,314.8 $ 23,792.8 $ 23,109.5 $ 22,176.1 10 Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Changes in the Allowance For Credit Losses Unaudited Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 (in thousands) Balance, beginning of period $ 160,409 $ 154,987 $ 152,717 $ 150,011 $ 147,083 Provision for credit losses 4,000 7,000 3,500 6,000 6,000 Recoveries of loans previously charged-off: Commercial and industrial 2,549 495 477 690 362 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied - 53 - - 804 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 8 386 453 9 52 Construction and land development 17 9 55 13 24 Residential real estate 131 27 93 116 440 Consumer 6 8 5 8 11 Total recoveries 2,711 978 1,083 836 1,693 Loans charged-off: Commercial and industrial 1,950 2,018 2,124 4,130 4,610 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied - - - - - Commercial real estate - owner occupied 139 - - - - Construction and land development - 141 - - - Residential real estate 9 397 188 - 46 Consumer 1 - 1 - 109 Total loans charged-off 2,099 2,556 2,313 4,130 4,765 Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs (612) 1,578 1,230 3,294 3,072 Balance, end of period $ 165,021 $ 160,409 $ 154,987 $ 152,717 $ 150,011 Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans - annualized (0.01)% 0.03% 0.03% 0.08% 0.08% Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 0.82 % 0.83% 0.86% 0.86% 0.90% Allowance for credit losses to gross organic loans 0.85 0.87 0.90 0.92 0.97 Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 327.83 309.52 353.15 550.41 406.89 Nonaccrual loans $ 50,338 $ 51,825 $ 43,887 $ 27,746 $ 36,868 Nonaccrual loans to gross loans 0.25 % 0.27% 0.24% 0.16% 0.22% Repossessed assets $ 15,483 $ 17,707 $ 17,707 $ 17,924 $ 20,028 Nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets to total assets 0.25 % 0.27% 0.26% 0.20% 0.26% Loans past due 90 days, still accruing $ - $ - $ - $ 594 $ - Loans past due 90 days and still accruing to gross loans - % -% -% 0.00% -% Loans past due 30 to 89 days, still accruing $ 29,502 $ 9,681 $ 20,480 $ 16,557 $ 9,360 Loans past due 30 to 89 days, still accruing to gross loans 0.15 % 0.05% 0.11% 0.09% 0.06% Special mention loans $ 233,835 $ 197,996 $ 134,348 $ 88,856 $ 124,689 Special mention loans to gross loans 1.16 % 1.03% 0.74% 0.50% 0.75% Classified loans on accrual $ 139,576 $ 131,442 $ 161,620 $ 181,105 $ 176,727 Classified loans on accrual to gross loans 0.69 % 0.68% 0.89% 1.02% 1.06% Classified assets $ 220,423 $ 216,000 $ 238,241 $ 242,101 $ 252,770 Classified assets to total assets 0.84 % 0.85% 1.00% 1.05% 1.14% 11 Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Average Balances, Yields and Rates Unaudited Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Average Interest Average Yield / Average Interest Average Yield / Balance Cost Balance Cost ($ in millions) ($ in thousands) ($ in millions) ($ in thousands) Interest earning assets Loans: Commercial and industrial $ 8,423.0 $ 118,332 5.72% $ 7,895.3 $ 113,387 5.92% CRE - non-owner occupied 4,722.2 69,421 5.85 4,466.2 67,510 6.08 CRE - owner occupied 2,259.6 30,099 5.38 2,253.3 29,931 5.43 Construction and land development 2,226.3 39,177 7.00 2,225.5 39,806 7.20 Residential real estate 1,701.6 20,913 4.88 1,511.8 18,794 4.99 Consumer 69.5 990 5.65 61.5 921 6.01 Loans held for sale 0.2 - - - - - Total loans (1), (2), (3) 19,402.4 278,932 5.79 18,413.6 270,349 5.98 Securities: Securities - taxable 3,073.1 20,575 2.66 2,757.6 19,730 2.87 Securities - tax-exempt 1,062.1 9,085 4.30 979.5 9,170 4.66 Total securities (1) 4,135.2 29,660 3.08 3,737.1 28,900 3.34 Cash and other 1,009.9 7,016 2.76 635.2 3,599 2.27 Total interest earning assets 24,547.5 315,608 5.20 22,785.9 302,848 5.44 Non-interest earning assets Cash and due from banks 346.8 166.7 Allowance for credit losses (162.6) (156.4) Bank owned life insurance 172.5 171.5 Other assets 1,094.2 1,088.8 Total assets $ 25,998.4 $ 24,056.5 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 2,488.6 $ 5,061 0.81% $ 2,551.2 $ 5,550 0.87% Savings and money market 8,456.5 26,608 1.25 7,650.5 24,668 1.29 Certificates of deposit 2,250.4 11,685 2.06 2,271.1 11,670 2.06 Total interest-bearing deposits 13,195.5 43,354 1.30 12,472.8 41,888 1.35 Short-term borrowings 17.5 47 1.07 58.2 271 1.87 Qualifying debt 387.8 5,785 5.92 377.3 6,008 6.39 Total interest-bearing liabilities 13,600.8 49,186 1.43 12,908.3 48,167 1.50 Interest cost of funding earning assets 0.79 0.85 Non-interest-bearing liabilities Non-interest-bearing demand 8,916.6 7,869.2 deposits Other liabilities 579.6 480.5 Stockholders' equity 2,901.4 2,798.5 Total liabilities and stockholders' $ 25,998.4 $ 24,056.5 equity Net interest income and margin (4) 266,422 4.41% $ 254,681 4.59% $ Yields on loans and securities have been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent adjustment was $6.4 million and $6.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively. Included in the yield computation are net loan fees of $13.4 million and accretion on acquired loans of $2.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $12.2 million and $4.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Includes non-accrual loans. Net interest margin is computed by dividing net interest income by total average earning assets, annualized on an actual/actual basis. 12 Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Average Balances, Yields and Rates Unaudited Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average Interest Average Yield / Average Interest Average Yield / Balance Cost Balance Cost ($ in millions) ($ in thousands) ($ in millions) ($ in thousands) Interest earning assets Loans: Commercial and industrial $ 8,423.0 $ 118,332 5.72% $ 7,171.1 $ 100,312 5.73% CRE - non-owner occupied 4,722.2 69,421 5.85 4,004.0 59,383 5.90 CRE - owner occupied 2,259.6 30,099 5.38 2,259.1 30,407 5.45 Construction and land development 2,226.3 39,177 7.00 2,023.1 35,959 7.06 Residential real estate 1,701.6 20,913 4.88 656.5 7,800 4.71 Consumer 69.5 990 5.65 57.4 848 5.87 Loans held for sale 0.2 - - - - - Total loans (1), (2), (3) 19,402.4 278,932 5.79 16,171.2 234,709 5.86 Securities: Securities - taxable 3,073.1 20,575 2.66 2,738.6 19,277 2.79 Securities - tax-exempt 1,062.1 9,085 4.30 875.2 7,962 4.51 Total securities (1) 4,135.2 29,660 3.08 3,613.8 27,239 3.21 Cash and other 1,009.9 7,016 2.76 549.5 3,268 2.36 Total interest earning assets 24,547.5 315,608 5.20 20,334.5 265,216 5.29 Non-interest earning assets Cash and due from banks 346.8 144.0 Allowance for credit losses (162.6) (148.2) Bank owned life insurance 172.5 168.8 Other assets 1,094.2 1,002.5 Total assets $ 25,998.4 $ 21,501.6 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 2,488.6 $ 5,061 0.81% $ 1,938.2 $ 3,256 0.67% Savings and money market 8,456.5 26,608 1.25 6,580.3 14,891 0.90 Certificates of deposit 2,250.4 11,685 2.06 1,863.7 7,119 1.52 Total interest-bearing deposits 13,195.5 43,354 1.30 10,382.2 25,266 0.97 Short-term borrowings 17.5 47 1.07 28.5 118 1.64 Qualifying debt 387.8 5,785 5.92 359.1 5,794 6.40 Total interest-bearing liabilities 13,600.8 49,186 1.43 10,769.8 31,178 1.15 Interest cost of funding earning assets 0.79 0.61 Non-interest-bearing liabilities Non-interest-bearing demand 8,916.6 7,910.3 deposits Other liabilities 579.6 360.8 Stockholders' equity 2,901.4 2,460.7 Total liabilities and stockholders' $ 25,998.4 $ 21,501.6 equity Net interest income and margin (4) 266,422 4.41% 234,038 4.68% $ $ Yields on loans and securities have been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent adjustment was $6.4 million and $6.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Included in the yield computation are net loan fees of $13.4 million and accretion on acquired loans of $2.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $12.5 million and $3.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Includes non-accrual loans. Net interest margin is computed by dividing net interest income by total average earning assets, annualized on an actual/actual basis. 13 Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Average Balances, Yields and Rates Unaudited Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Average Interest Average Yield / Average Interest Average Yield / Balance Cost Balance Cost ($ in millions) ($ in thousands) ($ in millions) ($ in thousands) Interest earning assets Loans: Commercial and industrial $ 7,955.6 $ 340,808 5.88% $ 6,887.0 $ 280,101 5.62% CRE - non-owner occupied 4,468.4 199,372 5.98 3,963.3 175,041 5.92 CRE - owner occupied 2,279.9 90,113 5.39 2,247.9 87,656 5.33 Construction and land development 2,210.2 118,687 7.20 1,922.3 99,146 6.91 Residential real estate 1,535.9 56,275 4.90 505.9 18,494 4.89 Consumer 64.5 2,844 5.90 52.6 2,265 5.76 Loans held for sale 0.1 - - - - - Total loans (1), (2), (3) 18,514.6 808,099 5.92 15,579.0 662,703 5.79 Securities: Securities - taxable 2,865.6 60,641 2.83 2,805.2 57,700 2.75 Securities - tax-exempt 979.7 27,053 4.62 853.7 23,605 4.62 Total securities (1) 3,845.3 87,694 3.29 3,658.9 81,305 3.19 Cash and other 700.7 13,831 2.64 453.0 7,507 2.22 Total interest earning assets 23,060.6 909,624 5.38 19,690.9 751,515 5.22 Non-interest earning assets Cash and due from banks 225.9 143.8 Allowance for credit losses (157.8) (145.0) Bank owned life insurance 171.4 168.4 Other assets 1,098.6 1,001.4 Total assets $ 24,398.7 $ 20,859.5 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 2,511.9 $ 16,194 0.86% $ 1,806.9 $ 6,996 0.52% Savings and money market 7,854.9 73,283 1.25 6,312.4 36,130 0.77 Certificates of deposit 2,114.6 31,553 1.99 1,720.5 16,162 1.26 Total interest-bearing deposits 12,481.4 121,030 1.30 9,839.8 59,288 0.81 Short-term borrowings 129.4 2,257 2.33 263.2 3,403 1.73 Qualifying debt 376.2 17,898 6.36 363.6 16,458 6.05 Total interest-bearing liabilities 12,987.0 141,185 1.45 10,466.6 79,149 1.01 Interest cost of funding earning assets 0.82 0.54 Non-interest-bearing liabilities Non-interest-bearing demand 8,118.8 7,679.1 deposits Other liabilities 495.6 351.2 Stockholders' equity 2,797.3 2,362.6 Total liabilities and stockholders' $ 24,398.7 $ 20,859.5 equity Net interest income and margin (4) $ 768,439 4.56% $ 672,366 4.69% Yields on loans and securities have been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent adjustment was $18.7 million and $17.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Included in the yield computation are net loan fees of $37.9 million and accretion on acquired loans of $10.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $33.4 million and $14.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Includes non-accrual loans. Net interest margin is computed by dividing net interest income by total average earning assets. 14 Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Operating Segment Results Unaudited Balance Sheet: Regional Segments Consolidated Arizona Nevada Southern Northern Company California California At September 30, 2019: (dollars in millions) Assets: Cash, cash equivalents, and investment securities $ 5,020.2 $ 1.7 $ 9.7 $ 1.7 $ 1.9 Loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs 20,152.8 3,968.2 2,179.7 2,306.6 1,225.5 Less: allowance for credit losses (165.0) (33.5) (18.1) (19.5) (9.6) Total loans 19,987.8 3,934.7 2,161.6 2,287.1 1,215.9 Other assets acquired through foreclosure, net 15.5 0.7 13.9 0.9 - Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 298.0 - 23.2 - 154.9 Other assets 1,002.7 45.7 58.1 15.1 15.8 Total assets $ 26,324.2 $ 3,982.8 $ 2,266.5 $ 2,304.8 $ 1,388.5 Liabilities: Deposits $ 22,440.8 $ 5,970.3 $ 4,269.2 $ 2,753.0 $ 2,270.9 Borrowings and qualifying debt 388.9 - - - - Other liabilities 571.5 19.1 10.7 0.8 14.9 Total liabilities 23,401.2 5,989.4 4,279.9 2,753.8 2,285.8 Allocated equity: 2,923.0 487.3 298.5 265.0 306.4 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 26,324.2 $ 6,476.7 $ 4,578.4 $ 3,018.8 $ 2,592.2 Excess funds provided (used) - 2,493.9 2,311.9 714.0 1,203.7 No. of offices 47 10 16 9 3 No. of full-time equivalent employees 1,814 106 89 121 116 Income Statement: Three Months Ended September 30, 2019: (in thousands) Net interest income $ 266,422 $ 68,828 $ 40,565 $ 33,630 $ 23,504 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 4,000 103 (62) (189) 218 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 262,422 68,725 40,627 33,819 23,286 Non-interest income 19,441 1,821 2,677 1,079 1,917 Non-interest expense (125,955) (27,241) (15,211) (15,185) (12,379) Income (loss) before income taxes 155,908 43,305 28,093 19,713 12,824 Income tax expense (benefit) 28,533 10,826 5,899 5,520 3,591 Net income $ 127,375 $ 32,479 $ 22,194 $ 14,193 $ 9,233 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019: (in thousands) Net interest income $ 768,439 $ 183,772 $ 119,191 $ 95,751 $ 70,533 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 14,500 1,705 166 611 (653) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 753,939 182,067 119,025 95,140 71,186 Non-interest income 49,069 5,050 7,926 3,054 6,299 Non-interest expense (353,082) (72,183) (45,099) (44,890) (38,419) Income (loss) before income taxes 449,926 114,934 81,852 53,304 39,066 Income tax expense (benefit) 78,819 28,733 17,189 14,925 10,939 Net income $ 371,107 $ 86,201 $ 64,663 $ 38,379 $ 28,127 15 Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Operating Segment Results Unaudited Balance Sheet: National Business Lines HOA Public & Technology & Hotel Corporate & Nonprofit Franchise Other NBLs Services Finance Innovation Finance Other At September 30, 2019: (dollars in millions) Assets: Cash, cash equivalents, and investment $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 24.0 $ 4,981.2 securities Loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs 227.9 1,582.5 1,377.2 1,896.1 5,384.2 4.9 Less: allowance for credit losses (1.9) (13.9) (11.4) (12.5) (44.6) - Total loans 226.0 1,568.6 1,365.8 1,883.6 5,339.6 4.9 Other assets acquired through foreclosure, - - - - - - net Goodwill and other intangible assets, net - - 119.8 0.1 - - Other assets 1.2 10.8 7.7 7.9 70.0 770.4 Total assets $ 227.2 $ 1,579.4 $ 1,493.3 $ 1,891.6 $ 5,433.6 $ 5,756.5 Liabilities: Deposits $ 3,052.1 $ - $ 3,289.3 $ 0.3 $ 31.3 $ 804.4 Borrowings and qualifying debt - - - - - 388.9 Other liabilities 1.3 62.9 - (0.2) 15.1 446.9 Total liabilities 3,053.4 62.9 3,289.3 0.1 46.4 1,640.2 Allocated equity: 88.0 122.2 300.5 152.6 426.2 476.3 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,141.4 $ 185.1 $ 3,589.8 $ 152.7 $ 472.6 $ 2,116.5 Excess funds provided (used) 2,914.2 (1,394.3) 2,096.5 (1,738.9) (4,961.0) (3,640.0) No. of offices 1 1 9 1 4 (7) No. of full-time equivalent employees 76 12 73 15 69 1,137 Income Statement: Three Months Ended September 30, 2019: (in thousands) Net interest income $ 21,974 $ 3,394 $ 33,932 $ 12,845 $ 32,935 $ (5,185) Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 60 (191) 895 1,956 1,210 - Net interest income after provision for credit 21,914 3,585 33,037 10,889 31,725 (5,185) losses Non-interest income 84 - 5,422 - 1,708 4,733 Non-interest expense (9,769) (1,845) (12,068) (2,197) (11,320) (18,740) Income (loss) before income taxes 12,229 1,740 26,391 8,692 22,113 (19,192) Income tax expense (benefit) 2,813 400 6,070 1,999 5,086 (13,671) Net income $ 9,416 $ 1,340 $ 20,321 $ 6,693 $ 17,027 $ (5,521) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019: (in thousands) Net interest income $ 64,520 $ 10,278 $ 91,871 $ 39,279 $ 88,212 $ 5,032 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 27 (136) 2,635 3,587 6,558 - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 64,493 10,414 89,236 35,692 81,654 5,032 Non-interest income 268 - 10,946 - 3,915 11,611 Non-interest expense (27,777) (5,683) (33,971) (6,757) (31,729) (46,574) Income (loss) before income taxes 36,984 4,731 66,211 28,935 53,840 (29,931) Income tax expense (benefit) 8,506 1,088 15,229 6,655 12,383 (36,828) Net income $ 28,478 $ 3,643 $ 50,982 $ 22,280 $ 41,457 $ 6,897 16 Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Operating Segment Results Unaudited Balance Sheet: Regional Segments Consolidated Arizona Nevada Southern Northern Company California California At December 31, 2018: (dollars in millions) Assets: Cash, cash equivalents, and investment securities $ 4,259.7 $ 2.5 $ 10.9 $ 2.5 $ 3.0 Loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs 17,710.6 3,647.9 2,003.5 2,161.1 1,300.2 Less: allowance for credit losses (152.7) (30.7) (18.7) (19.8) (10.7) Total loans 17,557.9 3,617.2 1,984.8 2,141.3 1,289.5 Other assets acquired through foreclosure, net 17.9 0.8 13.9 - - Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 299.2 - 23.2 - 155.5 Other assets 974.8 46.9 57.8 14.2 23.9 Total assets $ 23,109.5 $ 3,667.4 $ 2,090.6 $ 2,158.0 $ 1,471.9 Liabilities: Deposits $ 19,177.4 $ 5,090.2 $ 3,996.4 $ 2,347.5 $ 1,839.1 Borrowings and qualifying debt 851.5 - - - - Other liabilities 466.9 10.4 14.5 4.5 12.2 Total liabilities 20,495.8 5,100.6 4,010.9 2,352.0 1,851.3 Allocated equity: 2,613.7 441.0 277.4 242.9 304.1 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 23,109.5 $ 5,541.6 $ 4,288.3 $ 2,594.9 $ 2,155.4 Excess funds provided (used) - 1,874.2 2,197.7 436.9 683.5 No. of offices 47 10 16 9 3 No. of full-time equivalent employees 1,787 119 94 116 123 Income Statements: Three Months Ended September 30, 2018: (in thousands) Net interest income $ 234,038 $ 56,701 $ 37,933 $ 29,572 $ 23,825 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 6,000 (297) (38) 1,467 482 Net interest income (expense) after provision for credit losses 228,038 56,998 37,971 28,105 23,343 Non-interest income 4,418 2,230 2,573 931 2,312 Non-interest expense (113,841) (23,231) (16,471) (14,332) (13,207) Income (loss) before income taxes 118,615 35,997 24,073 14,704 12,448 Income tax expense (benefit) 7,492 8,999 5,055 4,117 3,486 Net income $ 111,123 $ 26,998 $ 19,018 $ 10,587 $ 8,962 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018: (in thousands) Net interest income $ 672,366 $ 169,233 $ 109,898 $ 85,038 $ 69,081 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 17,000 1,655 (2,005) 1,921 2,043 Net interest income (expense) after provision for credit losses 655,366 167,578 111,903 83,117 67,038 Non-interest income 29,505 5,902 8,585 2,898 7,281 Non-interest expense (314,538) (67,154) (46,486) (42,470) (39,139) Income (loss) before income taxes 370,333 106,326 74,002 43,545 35,180 Income tax expense (benefit) 53,631 26,644 15,634 12,288 9,938 Net income $ 316,702 $ 79,682 $ 58,368 $ 31,257 $ 25,242 No. of offices 47 10 16 9 3 No. of full-time equivalent employees 1,795 120 94 118 122 17 Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Operating Segment Results Unaudited Balance Sheet: National Business Lines HOA Public & Technology & Hotel Corporate & Nonprofit Franchise Other NBLs Services Finance Innovation Finance Other At December 31, 2018: (dollars in millions) Assets: Cash, cash equivalents, and investment $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 4,240.8 securities Loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs 210.0 1,547.5 1,200.9 1,479.9 4,154.9 4.7 Less: allowance for credit losses (1.9) (14.2) (10.0) (8.5) (38.2) - Total loans 208.1 1,533.3 1,190.9 1,471.4 4,116.7 4.7 Other assets acquired through foreclosure, - - - - - 3.2 net Goodwill and other intangible assets, net - - 120.4 0.1 - - Other assets 0.9 20.1 6.3 7.2 37.1 760.4 Total assets $ 209.0 $ 1,553.4 $ 1,317.6 $ 1,478.7 $ 4,153.8 $ 5,009.1 Liabilities: Deposits $ 2,607.2 $ - $ 2,559.0 $ - $ - $ 738.0 Borrowings and qualifying debt - - - - - 851.5 Other liabilities 2.1 25.2 0.1 0.4 49.6 347.9 Total liabilities 2,609.3 25.2 2,559.1 0.4 49.6 1,937.4 Allocated equity: 70.7 123.9 268.7 122.3 340.0 422.7 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,680.0 $ 149.1 $ 2,827.8 $ 122.7 $ 389.6 $ 2,360.1 Excess funds provided (used) 2,471.0 (1,404.3) 1,510.2 (1,356.0) (3,764.2) (2,649.0) No. of offices 1 1 9 1 4 (7) No. of full-time equivalent employees 68 10 61 16 53 1,127 Income Statement: Three Months Ended September 30, 2018: (in thousands) Net interest income $ 17,930 $ 3,683 $ 27,233 $ 13,557 $ 20,329 $ 3,275 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 103 (553) 1,448 223 3,214 (49) Net interest income (expense) after 17,827 4,236 25,785 13,334 17,115 3,324 provision for credit losses Non-interest income 215 159 2,836 - 549 (7,387) Non-interest expense (8,254) (2,134) (9,933) (3,014) (7,280) (15,985) Income (loss) before income taxes 9,788 2,261 18,688 10,320 10,384 (20,048) Income tax expense (benefit) 2,251 521 4,298 2,374 2,388 (25,997) Net income $ 7,537 $ 1,740 $ 14,390 $ 7,946 $ 7,996 $ 5,949 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018: (in thousands) Net interest income $ 49,335 $ 11,224 $ 74,615 $ 41,617 $ 58,813 $ 3,512 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 285 (786) 5,355 2,006 6,573 (47) Net interest income (expense) after provision for credit losses 49,050 12,010 69,260 39,611 52,240 3,559 Non-interest income 543 159 9,518 12 1,182 (6,575) Non-interest expense (24,090) (6,386) (29,666) (7,419) (19,193) (32,535) Income (loss) before income taxes 25,503 5,783 49,112 32,204 34,229 (35,551) Income tax expense (benefit) 5,866 1,329 11,296 7,407 7,873 (44,644) Net income $ 19,637 $ 4,454 $ 37,816 $ 24,797 $ 26,356 $ 9,093 No. of offices 1 1 9 1 4 (7) No. of full-time equivalent employees 69 11 62 16 52 1,131 18 Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Unaudited Operating Pre-Provision Net Revenue by Quarter: Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 (in thousands) Total non-interest income $ 19,441 $ 14,218 $ 15,410 $ 13,611 $ 4,418 Less: Gain (loss) on sales of investment securities, net 3,152 - - (424) (7,232) Unrealized gains (losses) on assets measured at fair 222 1,572 2,834 (640) (1,212) value, net Total operating non-interest income (1) 16,067 12,646 12,576 14,675 12,862 Plus: net interest income 266,422 254,681 247,336 243,513 234,038 Net operating revenue (1) $ 282,489 $ 267,327 $ 259,912 $ 258,188 $ 246,900 Total non-interest expense $ 125,955 $ 114,213 $ 112,914 $ 111,129 $ 113,841 Less: Advance funding to charitable foundation - - - - 7,645 401(k) plan change and other miscellaneous items - - - - 1,218 Net loss (gain) on sales and valuations of repossessed 3,379 (620) 97 1,483 (67) and other assets Total operating non-interest expense (1) $ 122,576 $ 114,833 $ 112,817 $ 109,646 $ 105,045 Operating pre-provision net revenue (2) $ 159,913 $ 152,494 $ 147,095 $ 148,542 $ 141,855 Plus: Non-operating revenue adjustments 3,374 1,572 2,834 (1,064) (8,444) Less: Provision for credit losses 4,000 7,000 3,500 6,000 6,000 Non-operating expense adjustments 3,379 (620) 97 1,483 8,796 Income tax expense 28,533 24,750 25,536 20,909 7,492 Net income $ 127,375 $ 122,936 $ 120,796 $ 119,086 $ 111,123 (1), (2) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures footnotes on page 22. 19 Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Unaudited Operating Efficiency Ratio by Quarter: Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 (in thousands) Total operating non-interest expense $ 122,576 $ 114,833 $ 112,817 $ 109,646 $ 105,045 Divided by: Total net interest income 266,422 254,681 247,336 243,513 234,038 Plus: Tax equivalent interest adjustment 6,423 6,218 6,094 6,140 6,003 Operating non-interest income 16,067 12,646 12,576 14,675 12,862 $ 288,912 $ 273,545 $ 266,006 $ 264,328 $ 252,903 Operating efficiency ratio - tax equivalent basis (3) 42.4% 42.0% 42.4% 41.5% 41.5% Tangible Common Equity: Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 (dollars and shares in thousands) Total stockholders' equity $ 2,923,063 $ 2,851,264 $ 2,720,620 $ 2,613,734 $ 2,488,393 Less: goodwill and intangible assets 297,994 298,381 298,768 299,155 299,553 Total tangible common equity 2,625,069 2,552,883 2,421,852 2,314,579 2,188,840 Plus: deferred tax - attributed to intangible assets 2,005 2,105 2,183 1,885 2,462 Total tangible common equity, net of tax $ 2,627,074 $ 2,554,988 $ 2,424,035 $ 2,316,464 $ 2,191,302 Total assets $ 26,324,245 $ 25,314,785 $ 23,792,846 $ 23,109,486 $ 22,176,147 Less: goodwill and intangible assets, net 297,994 298,381 298,768 299,155 299,553 Tangible assets 26,026,251 25,016,404 23,494,078 22,810,331 21,876,594 Plus: deferred tax - attributed to intangible assets 2,005 2,105 2,183 1,885 2,462 Total tangible assets, net of tax $ 26,028,256 $ 25,018,509 $ 23,496,261 $ 22,812,216 $ 21,879,056 Tangible common equity ratio (4) 10.1% 10.2% 10.3% 10.2% 10.0% Common shares outstanding 102,639 103,654 104,483 104,949 105,861 Tangible book value per share, net of tax (5) $ 25.60 $ 24.65 $ 23.20 $ 22.07 $ 20.70 (3), (4), (5) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures footnotes on page 22. 20 Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Unaudited Regulatory Capital: Sept 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 (in thousands) Common Equity Tier 1: Common equity $ 2,923,063 $ 2,613,734 Less: Non-qualifying goodwill and intangibles 295,908 296,769 Disallowed deferred tax asset 1,310 768 AOCI related adjustments 28,830 (47,055) Unrealized gain on changes in fair value liabilities 6,769 13,432 Common equity Tier 1 (6) (9) $ 2,590,246 $ 2,349,820 Divided by: estimated risk-weighted assets (7) (9) $ 25,124,185 $ 21,983,976 Common equity Tier 1 ratio (7) (9) 10.3% 10.7% Common equity Tier 1 (6)(9) 2,590,246 2,349,820 Plus: Trust preferred securities 81,500 81,500 Less: Disallowed deferred tax asset - - Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of liabilities - - Tier 1 capital (6) (9) $ 2,671,746 $ 2,431,320 Divided by: Tangible average assets $ 25,665,827 $ 22,204,799 Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.4% 10.9% Total Capital: Tier 1 capital (6) (9) $ 2,671,746 $ 2,431,320 Plus: Subordinated debt 309,143 305,131 Qualifying allowance for credit losses 165,021 152,717 Other 8,991 8,188 Less: Tier 2 qualifying capital deductions - - Tier 2 capital $ 483,155 $ 466,036 Total capital $ 3,154,901 $ 2,897,356 Total capital ratio 12.6% 13.2% Classified assets to Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses: Classified assets $ 220,423 $ 242,101 Divided by: Tier 1 capital (6) (9) 2,671,746 2,431,320 Plus: Allowance for credit losses 165,021 152,717 Total Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses $ 2,836,767 $ 2,584,037 Classified assets to Tier 1 capital plus allowance (8) (9) 7.8% 9.4% (6), (7), (8), (9) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures footnotes on page 22. 21 Non-GAAP Financial Measures Footnotes We believe these non-GAAP measurements provide a useful indication of the cash generating capacity of the Company. We believe this non-GAAP measurement is a key indicator of the earnings power of the Company. We believe this non-GAAP ratio provides a useful metric to measure the operating efficiency of the Company. We believe this non-GAAP ratio provides an important metric with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength. We believe this non-GAAP measurement improves the comparability to other institutions that have not engaged in acquisitions that resulted in recorded goodwill and other intangibles. Under the current guidelines of the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, common equity Tier 1 capital consists of common stock, retained earnings, and minority interests in certain subsidiaries, less most other intangible assets. Common equity Tier 1 is often expressed as a percentage of risk-weighted assets. Under the risk-based capital framework, a bank's balance sheet assets and credit equivalent amounts of off-balance sheet items are assigned to one of the risk categories defined under new capital guidelines. The aggregated dollar amount in each category is then multiplied by the risk weighting assigned to that category. The resulting weighted values from each category are added together and this sum is the risk-weighted assets total that, as adjusted, comprises the denominator (risk-weighted assets) of the common equity Tier 1 ratio. Common equity Tier 1 is divided by the risk-weighted assets to determine the common equity Tier 1 ratio. We believe this non-GAAP ratio provides an important metric with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength. We believe this non-GAAP ratio provides an important regulatory metric to analyze asset quality. Current quarter is preliminary until Call Report is filed. CONTACT: Western Alliance Bancorporation Dale Gibbons, 602-952-5476 22 Attachments Original document

