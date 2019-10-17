Log in
News Summary

Press Release: Q3 Results

10/17/2019 | 05:44pm EDT

Western Alliance Bancorporation

One East Washington Street

Phoenix, AZ 85004

www.westernalliancebancorporation.com

PHOENIX--(BUSINESSWIRE)--October 17, 2019

THIRD QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net income

Earnings per share

Net interest margin

2

Efficiency ratio

Book value per

common share

$127.4 million

$1.24

4.41%

43.1%

$28.48

CEO COMMENTARY:

"Western Alliance continues to deliver strong shareholder value and produced another record quarter with third quarter results that generated $127.4 million in net income and earnings per share of $1.24, representing an 18% increase in earnings per share from a year ago," commented Kenneth Vecchione, Chief Executive Officer. "Thoughtful balance sheet growth continues to be at the forefront of our business plan as demonstrated by our third consecutive quarter of deposit growth of more than $1 billion and loan growth of over $900 million during the quarter. Our asset quality remains stable and we closed out the quarter with $0.6 million of net loan recoveries. Our healthy loan origination volume coupled with a reduction in deposit costs overcame a net interest margin compression of 18 basis points to produce net interest income growth of 18.4%, on a linked quarter annualized basis. Our consistent, broad-based results, combined with our commitment to distribute excess capital to shareholders through stock repurchases and dividends, positions the Company to finish the year with solid shareholder results."

LINKED-QUARTER BASIS

YEAR-OVER-YEAR

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Net income and earnings per share of $127.4 million and $1.24

Net income of $127.4 million and earnings per share of $1.24, up

compared to $122.9 million and $1.19, respectively

14.6% and 18.1%, from $111.1 million and $1.05, respectively

Net operating revenue1 of $282.5 million, an increase of 5.7%, or

Net operating revenue1 of $282.5 million, an increase of 14.4%, or

$15.2 million, compared to an increase in operating non-interest

$35.6 million, compared to an increase in operating non-interest

expenses1 of 6.7%, or $7.7 million

expenses1 of 16.7%, or $17.5 million

Operating pre-provision net revenue1 of $159.9 million, up $7.4

Operating pre-provision net revenue1 of $159.9 million, up $18.1

million from $152.5 million

million from $141.9 million

Effective tax rate of 18.30%, compared to 16.76%

Effective tax rate of 18.30%, compared to 6.32%

FINANCIAL POSITION RESULTS:

Total loans of $20.2 billion, up $903 million, or 18.8% annualized

Increase in total loans of $3.4 billion, or 20.4%

Total deposits of $22.4 billion, up $1.0 billion, or 18.7% annualized

Increase in total deposits of $3.5 billion, or 18.7%

Stockholders' equity of $2.9 billion, up $72 million

Increase in stockholders' equity of $435 million

LOANS AND ASSET QUALITY:

Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets) to

Nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.25%, compared to 0.26%

total assets of 0.25%, compared to 0.27%

Annualized net loan (recoveries) charge-offs2 to average loans

Annualized net loan (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans

outstanding of (0.01)%, compared to 0.08%

outstanding of (0.01)% compared to 0.03%

KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS:

Net interest margin of 4.41% compared to 4.59%

Net interest margin2 of 4.41%, compared to 4.68%

Return on average assets and on tangible common equity1 of 1.94%

Return on average assets2 and on tangible common equity1,2 of

and 19.41%, compared to 2.05% and 19.72%, respectively

1.94% and 19.41%, compared to 2.05% and 20.40%, respectively

Tangible common equity ratio1 of 10.1%, compared to 10.2%

Tangible common equity ratio1 of 10.1%, compared to 10.0%

Tangible book value per share1, net of tax, of $25.60, an increase of

Tangible book value per share1, net of tax, of $25.60, an increase of

3.9% from $24.65

23.7% from $20.70

Operating efficiency ratio1 of 42.4%, compared to 42.0%

Operating efficiency ratio1 of 42.4%, compared to 41.5%

  1. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures beginning on page 19.
  2. Beginning in Q1 2019, annualized performance metrics are calculated on an actual/actual basis, from a previous 30/360 basis. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation.

Income Statement

Net interest income was $266.4 million in the third quarter 2019, an increase of $11.7 million from $254.7 million in the second quarter 2019, and an increase of $32.4 million, or 13.8%, compared to the third quarter 2018. As acquired loans are recorded at fair value in an acquisition, purchase discounts on these acquired loans are recorded and accreted into interest income based on expected future cash flows over the life of the loans and may be accelerated upon prepayment of acquired loans. Net interest income in the third quarter 2019 includes $2.7 million of total accretion income from acquired loans, compared to $4.6 million in the second quarter 2019, and $3.3 million in the third quarter 2018.

The Company's net interest margin in the third quarter 2019 was 4.41%, a decrease from 4.59% in the second quarter 2019 and 4.68% in the third quarter 2018.

Operating non-interest income was $16.1 million for the third quarter 2019, compared to $12.6 million for the second quarter 2019, and $12.9 million for the third quarter 2018.1 The increase in operating non-interest income from the third quarter 2018 primarily relates to an increase in income from warrants.

Net operating revenue was $282.5 million for the third quarter 2019, an increase of $15.2 million, compared to $267.3 million for the second quarter 2019, and an increase of $35.6 million, or 14.4%, compared to $246.9 million for the third quarter 2018.1

Operating non-interest expense was $122.6 million for the third quarter 2019, compared to $114.8 million for the second quarter 2019, and $105.0 million for the third quarter 2018.1 The Company's operating efficiency ratio1 was 42.4% for the third quarter 2019, compared to 42.0% in the second quarter 2019, and 41.5% for the third quarter 2018.

Income tax expense was $28.5 million for the third quarter 2019, compared to $24.8 million for the second quarter 2019, and $7.5 million for the third quarter 2018. Income tax expense for the third quarter 2018 includes the effect of a carryback election.

Net income was $127.4 million for the third quarter 2019, an increase of $4.4 million from $122.9 million for the second quarter 2019, and an increase of $16.3 million, or 14.6%, from $111.1 million for the third quarter 2018. Earnings per share was $1.24 for the third quarter 2019, compared to $1.19 for the second quarter 2019, and $1.05 for the third quarter 2018.

The Company views its operating pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") as a key metric for assessing the Company's earnings power, which it defines as net operating revenue less operating non-interest expense. For the third quarter 2019, the Company's operating PPNR was $159.9 million, up $7.4 million from $152.5 million in the second quarter 2019, and up $18.1 million from $141.9 million in the third quarter 2018.1 Non-operating income1 for the third quarter 2019 consisted of a net gain on sales of investment securities of $3.2 million and net unrealized gains on assets measured at fair value of $0.2 million. Non-operating expense1 for the third quarter 2019 consisted of a net loss on sales and valuations of repossessed and other assets of $3.4 million.

The Company had 1,814 full-time equivalent employees and 47 offices at September 30, 2019, compared to 1,806 employees and 47 offices at June 30, 2019 and 1,795 employees and 47 offices at September 30, 2018.

1 See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures beginning on page 19.

2

Balance Sheet

Gross loans totaled $20.2 billion at September 30, 2019, an increase of $903 million from $19.3 billion at June 30, 2019, and an increase of $3.4 billion from $16.7 billion at September 30, 2018. The increase from the prior quarter was driven by an increase of $346 million in CRE, non-owner occupied loans, $282 million in residential real estate loans, and $275 million in commercial and industrial loans. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $55 million in construction and land development loans. From September 30, 2018, loans increased across all loan types, with the largest increases in commercial and industrial loans of $1.2 billion, CRE, non-owner occupied loans of $1.1 billion, and residential real estate loans of $1.0 billion. At September 30, 2019, the allowance for credit losses to gross loans held for investment was 0.82%, compared to 0.83% at June 30, 2019, and 0.90% at September 30, 2018. At September 30, 2019, the allowance for credit losses to total organic loans was 0.85%, compared to 0.87% at June 30, 2019, and 0.97% at September 30, 2018. The Company defines its organic loans as those loans that have not been acquired in a transaction accounted for as a business combination.

Consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the allowance for credit losses is not carried over in an acquisition because acquired loans are recorded at fair value, which discounts the loans based on expected future cash flows. Credit discounts on acquired loans are included as a reduction to gross loans. These discounts totaled $7.5 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $10.6 million at June 30, 2019, and $17.2 million at September 30, 2018.

Deposits totaled $22.4 billion at September 30, 2019, an increase of $1.0 billion from $21.4 billion at June 30, 2019, and an increase of $3.5 billion from $18.9 billion at September 30, 2018. The increase from the prior quarter was driven by an increase of $1.2 billion from savings and money market accounts and $78 million in non-interest bearing demand deposits. These increases were offset by a decrease of $221 million from certificates of deposit. From September 30, 2018, deposits increased across all deposit types, with the largest increases in savings and money market accounts of $2.0 billion, non-interest bearing demand deposits of $741 million, interest-bearing demand deposits of $531 million, and certificates of deposit of $261 million. Non-interest bearing deposits were $8.8 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $8.7 billion at June 30, 2019, and $8.0 billion at September 30, 2018. Non-interest bearing deposits comprised 39.0% of total deposits at September 30, 2019, compared to 40.5% at June 30, 2019, and 42.4% at September 30, 2018. The proportion of savings and money market balances to total deposits was 40.4%, compared to 36.8% at June 30, 2019, and 37.3% at September 30, 2018. Interest-bearing demand deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 11.2% at September 30, 2019, compared to 11.8% at June 30, 2019, and 10.5% at September 30, 2018. Certificates of deposit as a percentage of total deposits were 9.4% at September 30, 2019, compared to 10.9% at June 30, 2019, and 9.8% at September 30, 2018. The Company's ratio of loans to deposits was 89.8% at September 30, 2019, compared to 89.8% at June 30, 2019, and 88.5% at September 30, 2018.

Qualifying debt totaled $389 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $387 million at June 30, 2019, and $359 million at September 30, 2018.

Stockholders' equity was $2.9 billion at September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, compared to $2.5 billion at September 30, 2018. The increase in stockholders' equity from September 30, 2018 is primarily a function of net income, partially offset by share repurchases and dividends to shareholders. Under the Company's common stock repurchase program, the Company is authorized to repurchase up to $250 million of its shares of common stock. During the third quarter 2019, the Company repurchased 1.0 million shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $43.63, for a total of $43.6 million. During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company repurchased a total of 2.7 million shares of its common stock, representing approximately 3% of the Company's outstanding shares. Shares were repurchased at a weighted average price of $42.25, for a total of $115.5 million. During the third quarter 2019, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share. The Company made its first dividend payment to shareholders totaling $25.7 million on August 30, 2019.

At September 30, 2019, tangible common equity, net of tax, was 10.1% of tangible assets1 and total capital was 12.6% of risk-weighted assets. The Company's tangible book value per share1 was $25.60 at September 30, 2019, up 23.7% from September 30, 2018.

Total assets increased 4.0% to $26.3 billion at September 30, 2019, from $25.3 billion at June 30, 2019, and increased 18.7% from $22.2 billion at September 30, 2018. The increase in total assets from the prior year relates primarily to organic loan growth.

Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses was $4.0 million for the third quarter 2019, compared to $7.0 million for the second quarter 2019, and compared to $6.0 million for the third quarter 2018. Net loan (recoveries)2 in the third quarter 2019 were $(0.6) million, or (0.01)% of average loans (annualized), compared to net charge-offs of $1.6 million, or 0.03%, in the second quarter 2019, and $3.1 million, or 0.08%, in the third quarter 2018.

Nonaccrual loans decreased $1.5 million to $50.3 million during the quarter and increased $13.5 million from September 30, 2018. Loans past due 90 days and still accruing were zero at September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018. Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing interest totaled $29.5 million at September 30, 2019, an increase from $9.7 million at June 30, 2019, and an increase from $9.4 million at September 30, 2018.

Repossessed assets totaled $15.5 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $17.7 million at June 30, 2019, and a decrease of $4.5 million from $20.0 million at September 30, 2018. Adversely graded loans and non-performing assets totaled $439.2 million at September 30, 2019, an increase of $40.3 million from $399.0 million at June 30, 2019, and an increase of $80.9 million from $358.3 million at September 30, 2018.

The ratio of classified assets to Tier 1 capital plus the allowance for credit losses, a common regulatory measure of asset quality, was 7.8% at September 30, 2019, compared to 7.8% at June 30, 2019, and 10.2% at September 30, 2018.1

  1. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures beginning on page 19.
  2. Beginning in Q1 2019, annualized performance metrics are calculated on an actual/actual basis, from a previous 30/360 basis. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation.

3

Segment Highlights

The Company's reportable segments are aggregated primarily based on geographic location, services offered, and markets served. The Company's regional segments, which include Arizona, Nevada, Southern California, and Northern California, provide full service banking and related services to their respective markets. The operations from the regional segments correspond to the following banking divisions: Alliance Bank of Arizona, Bank of Nevada and First Independent Bank, Torrey Pines Bank, and Bridge Bank.

The Company's National Business Lines ("NBL") segment provides specialized banking services to niche markets. The Company's NBL reportable segments include Homeowner Associations ("HOA") Services, Hotel Franchise Finance ("HFF"), Public & Nonprofit Finance, Technology & Innovation, and Other NBLs. These NBLs are managed centrally and are broader in geographic scope than our other segments, though still predominately located within our core market areas.

The Corporate & Other segment consists of the Company's investment portfolio, Corporate borrowings and other related items, income and expense items not allocated to our other reportable segments, and inter-segment eliminations.

Key management metrics for evaluating the performance of the Company's Arizona, Nevada, Southern California, Northern California, and NBL segments include loan and deposit growth, asset quality, and pre-tax income.

The regional segments reported gross loan balances of $9.7 billion at September 30, 2019, an increase of $196 million during the quarter, and an increase of $701 million during the last twelve months. The growth in loans during the quarter was spread across all regional segments with increases in the Nevada, Southern California, Arizona, and Northern California segments of $85 million, $50 million, $31 million, and $30 million, respectively. The growth in loans during the last twelve months was driven by increases in the Arizona, Nevada, and Southern California segments, with loan growth of $375 million, $243 million, and $190 million, respectively. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $107 million in the Northern California segment. Total deposits for the regional segments were $15.3 billion, an increase of $423 million during the quarter, and an increase of $1.6 billion during the last twelve months. The increase in deposits during the quarter was driven by the Northern California, Southern California, and Nevada segments, with deposit growth of $262 million, $217 million, and $81 million, respectively. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $137 million in the Arizona segment. During the last twelve months, each of the regional segments had growth in deposits. Deposit growth over the last twelve months in the Arizona, Nevada, Northern California, and Southern California segments totaled $639 million, $422 million, $319 million, and $202 million, respectively.

Pre-tax income for the regional segments was $103.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $7.1 million from the three months ended June 30, 2019, and an increase of $16.7 million from the three months ended September 30, 2018. The growth in pre-tax income during the quarter was driven by increases in the Arizona and Southern California segments, with pre-tax income growth of $6.0 million and $2.3 million, respectively. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $0.9 million and $0.3 million in the Northern California and Nevada segments, respectively. The Arizona, Southern California, and Nevada segments had the largest increases in pre-tax income from the three months ended September 30, 2018 of $7.3 million, $5.0 million, and $4.0 million, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the regional segments reported total pre-tax income of $289.2 million, an increase of $30.1 million compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018 with increases across all regional segments. Southern California, Arizona, Nevada, and Northern California had increases in pre-tax income of $9.8 million, $8.6 million, $7.9 million, and $3.9 million, respectively.

The NBL segments reported gross loan balances of $10.5 billion at September 30, 2019, an increase of $709 million during the quarter, and an increase of $2.7 billion during the last twelve months. The increase in loans from the prior quarter was driven by the Other NBLs, HFF, and Technology & Innovation segments, which had loan growth of $369 million, $240 million, and $131 million, respectively. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $44 million in the Public & Nonprofit Finance segment. During the last twelve months, the largest drivers of loan growth were the Other NBLs, HFF, and Technology & Innovation segments, with increases of $1.9 billion, $461 million, and $271 million, respectively. Total deposits for the NBL segments were $6.4 billion, an increase of $440 million during the quarter, and an increase of $1.5 billion during the last twelve months. The increase in deposits from the prior quarter is primarily attributable to the Technology & Innovation segment, which increased deposits by $436 million. The increase of $1.5 billion during the last twelve months is a result of growth in the Technology & Innovation and HOA Services segments of $970 million and $528 million, respectively.

Pre-tax income for the NBL segments was $71.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $11.1 million from the three months ended June 30, 2019, and an increase of $19.7 million from the three months ended September 30, 2018. The increase in pre-tax income from the prior quarter primarily relates to the Technology & Innovation and Other NBLs segments, which increased by $8.4 million and $4.4 million, respectively. These increases were partially offset by decreases in pre-tax income from the HFF segments, which had decreases of $1.8 million. The drivers of the increase in pre-tax income from the same period in the prior year were the Other NBLs, Technology & Innovation, and HOA Services segments, which had increases of $11.7 million, $7.7 million, and $2.4 million, respectively. These increases were partially offset by decreases in pre-tax income for the HFF and Public & Nonprofit Finance segments, which decreased by $1.6 million and $0.5 million, respectively. Pre-tax income for the NBL segments for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $190.7 million, an increase of $43.9 million compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The largest increases in pre-tax income compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018 were in the Other NBLs, Technology & Innovation, and HOA Services segments. These segments had increases of $19.6 million, $17.1 million, and $11.5 million, respectively. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $3.3 million and $1.1 million in the HFF and Public & Nonprofit segments.

4

Conference Call and Webcast

Western Alliance Bancorporation will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its third quarter 2019 financial results at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, October 18, 2019. Participants may access the call by dialing 1-888-317-6003 and using passcode 1909804 or via live audio webcast using the website link https://services.choruscall.com/links/wal191018_1200.html . The webcast is also available via the Company's website at www.westernalliancebancorporation.com. Participants should log in at least 15 minutes early to receive instructions. The call will be recorded and made available for replay after 2:00 p.m. ET October 18th through 9:00 a.m. ET November 18th by dialing 1-877-344-7529 passcode: 10134684.

Reclassifications

Certain amounts in the Consolidated Income Statements for the prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation. The reclassifications have no effect on net income or stockholders' equity as previously reported.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains both financial measures based on GAAP and non-GAAP based financial measures, which are used where management believes them to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Adoption of Accounting Standards

During the first quarter 2019, the Company adopted the Accounting Standards Updates ("ASU") related to leases, which include ASU 2016-02,Leases, ASU 2018-10,Codification Improvements to Topic 842, Leases and ASU 2018-11,Leases (Topic 842) Targeted Improvements.

The amendments in ASU 2016-02 require lessees to recognize the lease assets and lease liabilities arising from operating leases in the statement of financial position, resulting in a gross up of assets and liabilities on the balance sheet. The accounting applied by a lessor is largely unchanged from that applied under previous GAAP. The Company elected to apply the package of practical expedients, which permitted the Company to forgo reassessment of 1) expired or existing contracts that may contain leases; 2) lease classification of expired or existing leases; and 3) initial direct costs for any existing leases. Upon adoption of this standard on January 1, 2019, the Company recorded a right-of-use asset and corresponding lease liability of $42.5 million and $46.1 million, respectively. No cumulative effect adjustment to retained earnings was recorded as of January 1, 2019. The new standard does not have a material impact on the Company's results of operations or cash flow.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations with regard to our business, financial and operating results, future economic performance, and dividends, including our recent domestic select-service hotel franchise finance loan portfolio acquisition. The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect our current views about future events and financial performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause our actual results to differ significantly from historical results and those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical or expected results include, among others: the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission; changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in the areas in which we conduct or will conduct our business; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; increases in competitive pressures among financial institutions and businesses offering similar products and services; higher defaults on our loan portfolio than we expect; changes in management's estimate of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; legislative or regulatory changes or changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; supervisory actions by regulatory agencies which may limit our ability to pursue certain growth opportunities, including expansion through acquisitions; additional regulatory requirements resulting from our continued growth; management's estimates and projections of interest rates and interest rate policy; the execution of our business plan; and other factors affecting the financial services industry generally or the banking industry in particular.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We do not intend and disclaim any duty or obligation to update or revise any industry information or forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, set forth in this press release to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

With more than $25 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) is one of the country's top-performing banking companies. Western Alliance is ranked #1 regional bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence for 2018 and in the top 10 on the Forbes "Best Banks in America" list for four consecutive years, 2016-2019. Its primary subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their growth ambitions with local teams of experienced bankers who deliver superior service and a full spectrum of customized loan, deposit and treasury management capabilities. Business clients also benefit from a powerful array of specialized financial services that provide strong expertise and tailored solutions for a wide variety of industries and sectors. A national presence with a regional footprint, Western Alliance Bank operates individually branded, full-service banking divisions and has offices in key markets nationwide. For more information, visit westernalliancebank.com.

5

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries

Summary Consolidated Financial Data

Unaudited

Selected Balance Sheet Data:

As of September 30,

2019

2018

Change %

(in millions)

Total assets

$

26,324.2

$

22,176.1

18.7%

Gross loans, net of deferred fees

20,152.8

16,732.8

20.4

Securities and money market investments

4,148.1

3,633.7

14.2

Total deposits

22,440.8

18,908.6

18.7

Qualifying debt

388.9

359.1

8.3

Stockholders' equity

2,923.0

2,488.4

17.5

Tangible common equity, net of tax (1)

2,627.1

2,191.3

19.9

Selected Income Statement Data:

For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

Change %

2019

2018

Change %

(in thousands, except per share data)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Interest income

$

315,608

$

265,216

19.0%

$

909,624

$

751,515

21.0%

Interest expense

49,186

31,178

57.8

141,185

79,149

78.4

Net interest income

266,422

234,038

13.8

768,439

672,366

14.3

Provision for credit losses

4,000

6,000

(33.3)

14,500

17,000

(14.7)

Net interest income after provision for

262,422

228,038

15.1

753,939

655,366

15.0

credit losses

Non-interest income

19,441

4,418

NM

49,069

29,505

66.3

Non-interest expense

125,955

113,841

10.6

353,082

314,538

12.3

Income before income taxes

155,908

118,615

31.4

449,926

370,333

21.5

Income tax expense

28,533

7,492

NM

78,819

53,631

47.0

Net income

$

127,375

$

111,123

14.6

$

371,107

$

316,702

17.2

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.24

$

1.05

18.1

$

3.59

$

3.00

19.7

  1. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

NM

Changes +/- 100% are not meaningful.

6

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries

Summary Consolidated Financial Data

Unaudited

Common Share Data:

At or For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

Change %

2019

2018

Change %

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.24

$

1.05

18.1% $

3.59

$

3.00

19.7%

Book value per common share

28.48

23.51

21.1

Tangible book value per share, net of

25.60

20.70

23.7

tax (1)

Average shares outstanding

(in thousands):

Basic

102,041

104,768

(2.6)

103,024

104,664

(1.6)

Diluted

102,451

105,448

(2.8)

103,468

105,398

(1.8)

Common shares outstanding

102,639

105,861

(3.0)

Selected Performance Ratios:

Return on average assets (2)

1.94 %

2.05%

(5.4)%

2.03%

2.03%

- %

Return on average tangible common

19.41

20.40

(4.9)

19.86

20.53

(3.3)

equity (1, 2)

Net interest margin (2)

4.41

4.68

(5.8)

4.56

4.69

(2.8)

Operating efficiency ratio - tax

42.4

41.5

2.1

42.3

42.1

0.4

equivalent basis (1)

Loan to deposit ratio

89.80

88.49

1.5

Asset Quality Ratios:

Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average

(0.01)%

0.08%

NM

0.02%

0.06%

(66.7)%

loans outstanding (2)

Nonaccrual loans to gross loans

0.25

0.22

13.6

Nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets

0.25

0.26

(3.8)

to total assets

Allowance for credit losses to gross

0.82

0.90

(8.9)

loans

Allowance for credit losses to

327.83

406.89

(19.4)

nonaccrual loans

Capital Ratios (1):

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Sep 30, 2018

Tangible common equity (1)

10.1%

10.2%

10.0%

Common Equity Tier 1 (1), (3)

10.3

10.6

10.9

Tier 1 Leverage ratio (1), (3)

10.4

11.0

11.0

Tier 1 Capital (1), (3)

10.6

10.9

11.3

Total Capital (1), (3)

12.6

12.9

13.5

  1. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
  2. Annualized on an actual/actual basis for periods less than 12 months.
  3. Capital ratios for September 30, 2019 are preliminary until the Call Report is filed.

NM

Changes +/- 100% are not meaningful.

7

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Income Statements

Unaudited

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Interest income:

Loans

$

278,932

$

234,709

$

808,099

$

662,703

Investment securities

29,660

27,239

87,694

81,305

Other

7,016

3,268

13,831

7,507

Total interest income

315,608

265,216

909,624

751,515

Interest expense:

Deposits

43,354

25,266

121,030

59,288

Qualifying debt

5,785

5,794

17,898

16,458

Borrowings

47

118

2,257

3,403

Total interest expense

49,186

31,178

141,185

79,149

Net interest income

266,422

234,038

768,439

672,366

Provision for credit losses

4,000

6,000

14,500

17,000

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

262,422

228,038

753,939

655,366

Non-interest income:

Service charges and fees

5,888

5,267

17,121

16,684

Income from equity investments

3,742

1,440

6,619

5,417

Card income

1,729

2,138

5,195

6,143

Foreign currency income

1,321

1,092

3,564

3,475

Income from bank owned life insurance

979

868

2,938

2,963

Lending related income and gains (losses) on sale of loans, net

539

1,422

1,343

3,447

Gain (loss) on sales of investment securities

3,152

(7,232)

3,152

(7,232)

Unrealized gains (losses) on assets measured at fair value, net

222

(1,212)

4,628

(2,971)

Other

1,869

635

4,509

1,579

Total non-interest income

19,441

4,418

49,069

29,505

Non-interest expenses:

Salaries and employee benefits

70,978

64,762

205,328

188,680

Deposit costs

11,537

4,848

24,930

11,888

Occupancy

8,263

7,406

24,251

21,671

Legal, professional, and directors' fees

8,248

7,907

26,885

21,856

Data processing

7,095

5,895

20,563

16,688

Insurance

3,071

3,712

8,691

11,466

Loan and repossessed asset expenses

1,953

1,230

5,419

2,830

Business development

1,443

1,381

4,972

4,523

Marketing

842

687

2,640

2,429

Card expense

548

1,282

1,892

3,305

Intangible amortization

387

398

1,161

1,195

Net loss (gain) on sales and valuations of repossessed and other assets

3,379

(67)

2,856

(1,474)

Other

8,211

14,400

23,494

29,481

Total non-interest expense

125,955

113,841

353,082

314,538

Income before income taxes

155,908

118,615

449,926

370,333

Income tax expense

28,533

7,492

78,819

53,631

Net income

$

127,375

$

111,123

$

371,107

$

316,702

Earnings per share:

Diluted shares

102,451

105,448

103,468

105,398

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.24

$

1.05

$

3.59

$

3.00

8

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries

Five Quarter Condensed Consolidated Income Statements

Unaudited

Three Months Ended

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

Sep 30, 2018

(in thousands, except per share data)

Interest income:

Loans

$

278,932

$

270,349

$

258,818

$

247,874

$

234,709

Investment securities

29,660

28,900

29,134

30,367

27,239

Other

7,016

3,599

3,216

3,727

3,268

Total interest income

315,608

302,848

291,168

281,968

265,216

Interest expense:

Deposits

43,354

41,888

35,788

31,176

25,266

Qualifying debt

5,785

6,008

6,105

5,829

5,794

Borrowings

47

271

1,939

1,450

118

Total interest expense

49,186

48,167

43,832

38,455

31,178

Net interest income

266,422

254,681

247,336

243,513

234,038

Provision for credit losses

4,000

7,000

3,500

6,000

6,000

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

262,422

247,681

243,836

237,513

228,038

Non-interest income:

Service charges and fees

5,888

5,821

5,412

5,611

5,267

Income from equity investments

3,742

868

2,009

3,178

1,440

Card income

1,729

1,625

1,841

1,866

2,138

Foreign currency income

1,321

1,148

1,095

1,285

1,092

Income from bank owned life insurance

979

978

981

983

868

Lending related income and gains (losses) on sale of

539

553

251

893

1,422

loans, net

Gain (loss) on sales of investment securities

3,152

-

-

(424)

(7,232)

Unrealized gains (losses) on assets measured at fair

222

1,572

2,834

(640)

(1,212)

value, net

Other

1,869

1,653

987

859

635

Total non-interest income

19,441

14,218

15,410

13,611

4,418

Non-interest expenses:

Salaries and employee benefits

70,978

65,794

68,556

64,558

64,762

Deposit costs

11,537

7,669

5,724

7,012

4,848

Occupancy

8,263

7,761

8,227

7,733

7,406

Legal, professional, and directors' fees

8,248

11,105

7,532

6,866

7,907

Data processing

7,095

6,793

6,675

6,028

5,895

Insurance

3,071

2,811

2,809

2,539

3,712

Loan and repossessed asset expenses

1,953

1,460

2,006

1,748

1,230

Business development

1,443

1,444

2,085

1,437

1,381

Marketing

842

1,057

741

1,341

687

Card expense

548

710

634

996

1,282

Intangible amortization

387

387

387

399

398

Net loss (gain) on sales and valuations of repossessed

3,379

(620)

97

1,483

(67)

and other assets

Other

8,211

7,842

7,441

8,989

14,400

Total non-interest expense

125,955

114,213

112,914

111,129

113,841

Income before income taxes

155,908

147,686

146,332

139,995

118,615

Income tax expense

28,533

24,750

25,536

20,909

7,492

Net income

$

127,375

$

122,936

$

120,796

$

119,086

$

111,123

Earnings per share:

Diluted shares

102,451

103,501

104,475

105,286

105,448

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.24

$

1.19

$

1.16

$

1.13

$

1.05

9

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries

Five Quarter Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Unaudited

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

Sep 30, 2018

(in millions)

Assets:

Cash and due from banks

$

872.1

$

1,067.7

$

785.6

$

498.6

$

700.5

Securities and money market investments

4,148.1

3,870.1

3,739.4

3,761.1

3,633.7

Loans held for sale

21.8

-

-

-

-

Loans held for investment:

Commercial and industrial

8,707.8

8,454.2

7,723.7

7,762.6

7,487.7

Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

5,031.3

4,685.5

4,304.3

4,213.4

3,953.0

Commercial real estate - owner occupied

2,299.8

2,254.1

2,285.3

2,325.4

2,288.2

Construction and land development

2,155.6

2,210.4

2,283.5

2,134.7

2,107.6

Residential real estate

1,862.5

1,580.1

1,461.5

1,204.4

827.1

Consumer

74.0

66.0

58.4

70.1

69.2

Gross loans, net of deferred fees

20,131.0

19,250.3

18,116.7

17,710.6

16,732.8

Allowance for credit losses

(165.0)

(160.4)

(155.0)

(152.7)

(150.0)

Loans, net

19,966.0

19,089.9

17,961.7

17,557.9

16,582.8

Premises and equipment, net

125.0

123.1

119.8

119.5

119.2

Operating lease right-of-use asset

74.5

71.1

72.8

-

-

Other assets acquired through foreclosure, net

15.5

17.7

17.7

17.9

20.0

Bank owned life insurance

173.1

172.1

171.1

170.1

169.2

Goodwill and other intangibles, net

298.0

298.4

298.8

299.2

299.5

Other assets

630.1

604.7

625.9

685.2

651.2

Total assets

$

26,324.2

$

25,314.8

$

23,792.8

$

23,109.5

$

22,176.1

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

Liabilities:

Deposits

Non-interest bearing demand deposits

$

8,755.7

$

8,677.3

$

7,679.3

$

7,456.1

$

8,014.7

Interest bearing:

Demand

2,509.4

2,525.6

2,499.8

2,555.6

1,978.4

Savings and money market

9,058.4

7,898.3

7,798.3

7,330.7

7,059.1

Certificates of deposit

2,117.3

2,338.7

2,231.3

1,835.0

1,856.4

Total deposits

22,440.8

21,439.9

20,208.7

19,177.4

18,908.6

Customer repurchase agreements

15.0

13.9

15.1

22.4

20.9

Total customer funds

22,455.8

21,453.8

20,223.8

19,199.8

18,929.5

Borrowings

-

-

-

491.0

-

Qualifying debt

388.9

387.2

374.0

360.5

359.1

Operating lease liability

79.8

76.2

77.8

-

-

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

476.7

546.3

396.6

444.5

399.1

Total liabilities

23,401.2

22,463.5

21,072.2

20,495.8

19,687.7

Stockholders' Equity:

Common stock and additional paid-in capital

1,305.5

1,310.9

1,329.6

1,364.6

1,392.6

Retained earnings

1,581.9

1,514.0

1,399.2

1,282.7

1,166.2

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

35.6

26.4

(8.2)

(33.6)

(70.4)

Total stockholders' equity

2,923.0

2,851.3

2,720.6

2,613.7

2,488.4

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

26,324.2

$

25,314.8

$

23,792.8

$

23,109.5

$

22,176.1

10

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries

Changes in the Allowance For Credit Losses

Unaudited

Three Months Ended

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

Sep 30, 2018

(in thousands)

Balance, beginning of period

$

160,409

$

154,987

$

152,717

$

150,011

$

147,083

Provision for credit losses

4,000

7,000

3,500

6,000

6,000

Recoveries of loans previously charged-off:

Commercial and industrial

2,549

495

477

690

362

Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

-

53

-

-

804

Commercial real estate - owner occupied

8

386

453

9

52

Construction and land development

17

9

55

13

24

Residential real estate

131

27

93

116

440

Consumer

6

8

5

8

11

Total recoveries

2,711

978

1,083

836

1,693

Loans charged-off:

Commercial and industrial

1,950

2,018

2,124

4,130

4,610

Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

-

-

-

-

-

Commercial real estate - owner occupied

139

-

-

-

-

Construction and land development

-

141

-

-

-

Residential real estate

9

397

188

-

46

Consumer

1

-

1

-

109

Total loans charged-off

2,099

2,556

2,313

4,130

4,765

Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs

(612)

1,578

1,230

3,294

3,072

Balance, end of period

$

165,021

$

160,409

$

154,987

$

152,717

$

150,011

Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans - annualized

(0.01)%

0.03%

0.03%

0.08%

0.08%

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

0.82 %

0.83%

0.86%

0.86%

0.90%

Allowance for credit losses to gross organic loans

0.85

0.87

0.90

0.92

0.97

Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans

327.83

309.52

353.15

550.41

406.89

Nonaccrual loans

$

50,338

$

51,825

$

43,887

$

27,746

$

36,868

Nonaccrual loans to gross loans

0.25 %

0.27%

0.24%

0.16%

0.22%

Repossessed assets

$

15,483

$

17,707

$

17,707

$

17,924

$

20,028

Nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets to total assets

0.25 %

0.27%

0.26%

0.20%

0.26%

Loans past due 90 days, still accruing

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

594

$

-

Loans past due 90 days and still accruing to gross loans

- %

-%

-%

0.00%

-%

Loans past due 30 to 89 days, still accruing

$

29,502

$

9,681

$

20,480

$

16,557

$

9,360

Loans past due 30 to 89 days, still accruing to gross loans

0.15 %

0.05%

0.11%

0.09%

0.06%

Special mention loans

$

233,835

$

197,996

$

134,348

$

88,856

$

124,689

Special mention loans to gross loans

1.16 %

1.03%

0.74%

0.50%

0.75%

Classified loans on accrual

$

139,576

$

131,442

$

161,620

$

181,105

$

176,727

Classified loans on accrual to gross loans

0.69 %

0.68%

0.89%

1.02%

1.06%

Classified assets

$

220,423

$

216,000

$

238,241

$

242,101

$

252,770

Classified assets to total assets

0.84 %

0.85%

1.00%

1.05%

1.14%

11

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries

Analysis of Average Balances, Yields and Rates

Unaudited

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

Average

Interest

Average Yield /

Average

Interest

Average Yield /

Balance

Cost

Balance

Cost

($

in millions)

($

in thousands)

($

in millions)

($

in thousands)

Interest earning assets

Loans:

Commercial and industrial

$

8,423.0

$

118,332

5.72%

$

7,895.3

$

113,387

5.92%

CRE - non-owner occupied

4,722.2

69,421

5.85

4,466.2

67,510

6.08

CRE - owner occupied

2,259.6

30,099

5.38

2,253.3

29,931

5.43

Construction and land development

2,226.3

39,177

7.00

2,225.5

39,806

7.20

Residential real estate

1,701.6

20,913

4.88

1,511.8

18,794

4.99

Consumer

69.5

990

5.65

61.5

921

6.01

Loans held for sale

0.2

-

-

-

-

-

Total loans (1), (2), (3)

19,402.4

278,932

5.79

18,413.6

270,349

5.98

Securities:

Securities - taxable

3,073.1

20,575

2.66

2,757.6

19,730

2.87

Securities - tax-exempt

1,062.1

9,085

4.30

979.5

9,170

4.66

Total securities (1)

4,135.2

29,660

3.08

3,737.1

28,900

3.34

Cash and other

1,009.9

7,016

2.76

635.2

3,599

2.27

Total interest earning assets

24,547.5

315,608

5.20

22,785.9

302,848

5.44

Non-interest earning assets

Cash and due from banks

346.8

166.7

Allowance for credit losses

(162.6)

(156.4)

Bank owned life insurance

172.5

171.5

Other assets

1,094.2

1,088.8

Total assets

$

25,998.4

$

24,056.5

Interest-bearing liabilities

Interest-bearing deposits:

Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

2,488.6

$

5,061

0.81%

$

2,551.2

$

5,550

0.87%

Savings and money market

8,456.5

26,608

1.25

7,650.5

24,668

1.29

Certificates of deposit

2,250.4

11,685

2.06

2,271.1

11,670

2.06

Total interest-bearing deposits

13,195.5

43,354

1.30

12,472.8

41,888

1.35

Short-term borrowings

17.5

47

1.07

58.2

271

1.87

Qualifying debt

387.8

5,785

5.92

377.3

6,008

6.39

Total interest-bearing liabilities

13,600.8

49,186

1.43

12,908.3

48,167

1.50

Interest cost of funding earning assets

0.79

0.85

Non-interest-bearing liabilities

Non-interest-bearing demand

8,916.6

7,869.2

deposits

Other liabilities

579.6

480.5

Stockholders' equity

2,901.4

2,798.5

Total liabilities and stockholders'

$

25,998.4

$

24,056.5

equity

Net interest income and margin (4)

266,422

4.41%

$

254,681

4.59%

$

  1. Yields on loans and securities have been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent adjustment was $6.4 million and $6.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively.
  2. Included in the yield computation are net loan fees of $13.4 million and accretion on acquired loans of $2.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $12.2 million and $4.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019.
  3. Includes non-accrual loans.
  4. Net interest margin is computed by dividing net interest income by total average earning assets, annualized on an actual/actual basis.

12

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries

Analysis of Average Balances, Yields and Rates

Unaudited

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018

Average

Interest

Average Yield /

Average

Interest

Average Yield /

Balance

Cost

Balance

Cost

($

in millions)

($

in thousands)

($

in millions)

($

in thousands)

Interest earning assets

Loans:

Commercial and industrial

$

8,423.0

$

118,332

5.72%

$

7,171.1

$

100,312

5.73%

CRE - non-owner occupied

4,722.2

69,421

5.85

4,004.0

59,383

5.90

CRE - owner occupied

2,259.6

30,099

5.38

2,259.1

30,407

5.45

Construction and land development

2,226.3

39,177

7.00

2,023.1

35,959

7.06

Residential real estate

1,701.6

20,913

4.88

656.5

7,800

4.71

Consumer

69.5

990

5.65

57.4

848

5.87

Loans held for sale

0.2

-

-

-

-

-

Total loans (1), (2), (3)

19,402.4

278,932

5.79

16,171.2

234,709

5.86

Securities:

Securities - taxable

3,073.1

20,575

2.66

2,738.6

19,277

2.79

Securities - tax-exempt

1,062.1

9,085

4.30

875.2

7,962

4.51

Total securities (1)

4,135.2

29,660

3.08

3,613.8

27,239

3.21

Cash and other

1,009.9

7,016

2.76

549.5

3,268

2.36

Total interest earning assets

24,547.5

315,608

5.20

20,334.5

265,216

5.29

Non-interest earning assets

Cash and due from banks

346.8

144.0

Allowance for credit losses

(162.6)

(148.2)

Bank owned life insurance

172.5

168.8

Other assets

1,094.2

1,002.5

Total assets

$

25,998.4

$

21,501.6

Interest-bearing liabilities

Interest-bearing deposits:

Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

2,488.6

$

5,061

0.81%

$

1,938.2

$

3,256

0.67%

Savings and money market

8,456.5

26,608

1.25

6,580.3

14,891

0.90

Certificates of deposit

2,250.4

11,685

2.06

1,863.7

7,119

1.52

Total interest-bearing deposits

13,195.5

43,354

1.30

10,382.2

25,266

0.97

Short-term borrowings

17.5

47

1.07

28.5

118

1.64

Qualifying debt

387.8

5,785

5.92

359.1

5,794

6.40

Total interest-bearing liabilities

13,600.8

49,186

1.43

10,769.8

31,178

1.15

Interest cost of funding earning assets

0.79

0.61

Non-interest-bearing liabilities

Non-interest-bearing demand

8,916.6

7,910.3

deposits

Other liabilities

579.6

360.8

Stockholders' equity

2,901.4

2,460.7

Total liabilities and stockholders'

$

25,998.4

$

21,501.6

equity

Net interest income and margin (4)

266,422

4.41%

234,038

4.68%

$

$

  1. Yields on loans and securities have been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent adjustment was $6.4 million and $6.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
  2. Included in the yield computation are net loan fees of $13.4 million and accretion on acquired loans of $2.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $12.5 million and $3.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018.
  3. Includes non-accrual loans.
  4. Net interest margin is computed by dividing net interest income by total average earning assets, annualized on an actual/actual basis.

13

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries

Analysis of Average Balances, Yields and Rates

Unaudited

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

Average

Interest

Average Yield /

Average

Interest

Average Yield /

Balance

Cost

Balance

Cost

($

in millions)

($

in thousands)

($

in millions)

($

in thousands)

Interest earning assets

Loans:

Commercial and industrial

$

7,955.6

$

340,808

5.88%

$

6,887.0

$

280,101

5.62%

CRE - non-owner occupied

4,468.4

199,372

5.98

3,963.3

175,041

5.92

CRE - owner occupied

2,279.9

90,113

5.39

2,247.9

87,656

5.33

Construction and land development

2,210.2

118,687

7.20

1,922.3

99,146

6.91

Residential real estate

1,535.9

56,275

4.90

505.9

18,494

4.89

Consumer

64.5

2,844

5.90

52.6

2,265

5.76

Loans held for sale

0.1

-

-

-

-

-

Total loans (1), (2), (3)

18,514.6

808,099

5.92

15,579.0

662,703

5.79

Securities:

Securities - taxable

2,865.6

60,641

2.83

2,805.2

57,700

2.75

Securities - tax-exempt

979.7

27,053

4.62

853.7

23,605

4.62

Total securities (1)

3,845.3

87,694

3.29

3,658.9

81,305

3.19

Cash and other

700.7

13,831

2.64

453.0

7,507

2.22

Total interest earning assets

23,060.6

909,624

5.38

19,690.9

751,515

5.22

Non-interest earning assets

Cash and due from banks

225.9

143.8

Allowance for credit losses

(157.8)

(145.0)

Bank owned life insurance

171.4

168.4

Other assets

1,098.6

1,001.4

Total assets

$

24,398.7

$

20,859.5

Interest-bearing liabilities

Interest-bearing deposits:

Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

2,511.9

$

16,194

0.86%

$

1,806.9

$

6,996

0.52%

Savings and money market

7,854.9

73,283

1.25

6,312.4

36,130

0.77

Certificates of deposit

2,114.6

31,553

1.99

1,720.5

16,162

1.26

Total interest-bearing deposits

12,481.4

121,030

1.30

9,839.8

59,288

0.81

Short-term borrowings

129.4

2,257

2.33

263.2

3,403

1.73

Qualifying debt

376.2

17,898

6.36

363.6

16,458

6.05

Total interest-bearing liabilities

12,987.0

141,185

1.45

10,466.6

79,149

1.01

Interest cost of funding earning assets

0.82

0.54

Non-interest-bearing liabilities

Non-interest-bearing demand

8,118.8

7,679.1

deposits

Other liabilities

495.6

351.2

Stockholders' equity

2,797.3

2,362.6

Total liabilities and stockholders'

$

24,398.7

$

20,859.5

equity

Net interest income and margin (4)

$

768,439

4.56%

$

672,366

4.69%

  1. Yields on loans and securities have been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent adjustment was $18.7 million and $17.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
  2. Included in the yield computation are net loan fees of $37.9 million and accretion on acquired loans of $10.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $33.4 million and $14.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.
  3. Includes non-accrual loans.
  4. Net interest margin is computed by dividing net interest income by total average earning assets.

14

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries

Operating Segment Results

Unaudited

Balance Sheet:

Regional Segments

Consolidated

Arizona

Nevada

Southern

Northern

Company

California

California

At September 30, 2019:

(dollars in millions)

Assets:

Cash, cash equivalents, and investment securities

$

5,020.2

$

1.7

$

9.7

$

1.7

$

1.9

Loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs

20,152.8

3,968.2

2,179.7

2,306.6

1,225.5

Less: allowance for credit losses

(165.0)

(33.5)

(18.1)

(19.5)

(9.6)

Total loans

19,987.8

3,934.7

2,161.6

2,287.1

1,215.9

Other assets acquired through foreclosure, net

15.5

0.7

13.9

0.9

-

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

298.0

-

23.2

-

154.9

Other assets

1,002.7

45.7

58.1

15.1

15.8

Total assets

$

26,324.2

$

3,982.8

$

2,266.5

$

2,304.8

$

1,388.5

Liabilities:

Deposits

$

22,440.8

$

5,970.3

$

4,269.2

$

2,753.0

$

2,270.9

Borrowings and qualifying debt

388.9

-

-

-

-

Other liabilities

571.5

19.1

10.7

0.8

14.9

Total liabilities

23,401.2

5,989.4

4,279.9

2,753.8

2,285.8

Allocated equity:

2,923.0

487.3

298.5

265.0

306.4

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

26,324.2

$

6,476.7

$

4,578.4

$

3,018.8

$

2,592.2

Excess funds provided (used)

-

2,493.9

2,311.9

714.0

1,203.7

No. of offices

47

10

16

9

3

No. of full-time equivalent employees

1,814

106

89

121

116

Income Statement:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019:

(in thousands)

Net interest income

$

266,422

$

68,828

$

40,565

$

33,630

$

23,504

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

4,000

103

(62)

(189)

218

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

262,422

68,725

40,627

33,819

23,286

Non-interest income

19,441

1,821

2,677

1,079

1,917

Non-interest expense

(125,955)

(27,241)

(15,211)

(15,185)

(12,379)

Income (loss) before income taxes

155,908

43,305

28,093

19,713

12,824

Income tax expense (benefit)

28,533

10,826

5,899

5,520

3,591

Net income

$

127,375

$

32,479

$

22,194

$

14,193

$

9,233

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019:

(in thousands)

Net interest income

$

768,439

$

183,772

$

119,191

$

95,751

$

70,533

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

14,500

1,705

166

611

(653)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

753,939

182,067

119,025

95,140

71,186

Non-interest income

49,069

5,050

7,926

3,054

6,299

Non-interest expense

(353,082)

(72,183)

(45,099)

(44,890)

(38,419)

Income (loss) before income taxes

449,926

114,934

81,852

53,304

39,066

Income tax expense (benefit)

78,819

28,733

17,189

14,925

10,939

Net income

$

371,107

$

86,201

$

64,663

$

38,379

$

28,127

15

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries

Operating Segment Results

Unaudited

Balance Sheet:

National Business Lines

HOA

Public &

Technology &

Hotel

Corporate &

Nonprofit

Franchise

Other NBLs

Services

Finance

Innovation

Finance

Other

At September 30, 2019:

(dollars in millions)

Assets:

Cash, cash equivalents, and investment

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

24.0

$

4,981.2

securities

Loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs

227.9

1,582.5

1,377.2

1,896.1

5,384.2

4.9

Less: allowance for credit losses

(1.9)

(13.9)

(11.4)

(12.5)

(44.6)

-

Total loans

226.0

1,568.6

1,365.8

1,883.6

5,339.6

4.9

Other assets acquired through foreclosure,

-

-

-

-

-

-

net

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

-

-

119.8

0.1

-

-

Other assets

1.2

10.8

7.7

7.9

70.0

770.4

Total assets

$

227.2

$

1,579.4

$

1,493.3

$

1,891.6

$

5,433.6

$

5,756.5

Liabilities:

Deposits

$

3,052.1

$

-

$

3,289.3

$

0.3

$

31.3

$

804.4

Borrowings and qualifying debt

-

-

-

-

-

388.9

Other liabilities

1.3

62.9

-

(0.2)

15.1

446.9

Total liabilities

3,053.4

62.9

3,289.3

0.1

46.4

1,640.2

Allocated equity:

88.0

122.2

300.5

152.6

426.2

476.3

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

3,141.4

$

185.1

$

3,589.8

$

152.7

$

472.6

$

2,116.5

Excess funds provided (used)

2,914.2

(1,394.3)

2,096.5

(1,738.9)

(4,961.0)

(3,640.0)

No. of offices

1

1

9

1

4

(7)

No. of full-time equivalent employees

76

12

73

15

69

1,137

Income Statement:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019:

(in thousands)

Net interest income

$

21,974

$

3,394

$

33,932

$

12,845

$

32,935

$

(5,185)

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

60

(191)

895

1,956

1,210

-

Net interest income after provision for credit

21,914

3,585

33,037

10,889

31,725

(5,185)

losses

Non-interest income

84

-

5,422

-

1,708

4,733

Non-interest expense

(9,769)

(1,845)

(12,068)

(2,197)

(11,320)

(18,740)

Income (loss) before income taxes

12,229

1,740

26,391

8,692

22,113

(19,192)

Income tax expense (benefit)

2,813

400

6,070

1,999

5,086

(13,671)

Net income

$

9,416

$

1,340

$

20,321

$

6,693

$

17,027

$

(5,521)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019:

(in thousands)

Net interest income

$

64,520

$

10,278

$

91,871

$

39,279

$

88,212

$

5,032

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

27

(136)

2,635

3,587

6,558

-

Net interest income after provision for credit

losses

64,493

10,414

89,236

35,692

81,654

5,032

Non-interest income

268

-

10,946

-

3,915

11,611

Non-interest expense

(27,777)

(5,683)

(33,971)

(6,757)

(31,729)

(46,574)

Income (loss) before income taxes

36,984

4,731

66,211

28,935

53,840

(29,931)

Income tax expense (benefit)

8,506

1,088

15,229

6,655

12,383

(36,828)

Net income

$

28,478

$

3,643

$

50,982

$

22,280

$

41,457

$

6,897

16

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries

Operating Segment Results

Unaudited

Balance Sheet:

Regional Segments

Consolidated

Arizona

Nevada

Southern

Northern

Company

California

California

At December 31, 2018:

(dollars in millions)

Assets:

Cash, cash equivalents, and investment securities

$

4,259.7

$

2.5

$

10.9

$

2.5

$

3.0

Loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs

17,710.6

3,647.9

2,003.5

2,161.1

1,300.2

Less: allowance for credit losses

(152.7)

(30.7)

(18.7)

(19.8)

(10.7)

Total loans

17,557.9

3,617.2

1,984.8

2,141.3

1,289.5

Other assets acquired through foreclosure, net

17.9

0.8

13.9

-

-

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

299.2

-

23.2

-

155.5

Other assets

974.8

46.9

57.8

14.2

23.9

Total assets

$

23,109.5

$

3,667.4

$

2,090.6

$

2,158.0

$

1,471.9

Liabilities:

Deposits

$

19,177.4

$

5,090.2

$

3,996.4

$

2,347.5

$

1,839.1

Borrowings and qualifying debt

851.5

-

-

-

-

Other liabilities

466.9

10.4

14.5

4.5

12.2

Total liabilities

20,495.8

5,100.6

4,010.9

2,352.0

1,851.3

Allocated equity:

2,613.7

441.0

277.4

242.9

304.1

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

23,109.5

$

5,541.6

$

4,288.3

$

2,594.9

$

2,155.4

Excess funds provided (used)

-

1,874.2

2,197.7

436.9

683.5

No. of offices

47

10

16

9

3

No. of full-time equivalent employees

1,787

119

94

116

123

Income Statements:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2018:

(in thousands)

Net interest income

$

234,038

$

56,701

$

37,933

$

29,572

$

23,825

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

6,000

(297)

(38)

1,467

482

Net interest income (expense) after provision for credit losses

228,038

56,998

37,971

28,105

23,343

Non-interest income

4,418

2,230

2,573

931

2,312

Non-interest expense

(113,841)

(23,231)

(16,471)

(14,332)

(13,207)

Income (loss) before income taxes

118,615

35,997

24,073

14,704

12,448

Income tax expense (benefit)

7,492

8,999

5,055

4,117

3,486

Net income

$

111,123

$

26,998

$

19,018

$

10,587

$

8,962

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018:

(in thousands)

Net interest income

$

672,366

$

169,233

$

109,898

$

85,038

$

69,081

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

17,000

1,655

(2,005)

1,921

2,043

Net interest income (expense) after provision for credit losses

655,366

167,578

111,903

83,117

67,038

Non-interest income

29,505

5,902

8,585

2,898

7,281

Non-interest expense

(314,538)

(67,154)

(46,486)

(42,470)

(39,139)

Income (loss) before income taxes

370,333

106,326

74,002

43,545

35,180

Income tax expense (benefit)

53,631

26,644

15,634

12,288

9,938

Net income

$

316,702

$

79,682

$

58,368

$

31,257

$

25,242

No. of offices

47

10

16

9

3

No. of full-time equivalent employees

1,795

120

94

118

122

17

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries

Operating Segment Results

Unaudited

Balance Sheet:

National Business Lines

HOA

Public &

Technology &

Hotel

Corporate &

Nonprofit

Franchise

Other NBLs

Services

Finance

Innovation

Finance

Other

At December 31, 2018:

(dollars in millions)

Assets:

Cash, cash equivalents, and investment

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

4,240.8

securities

Loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs

210.0

1,547.5

1,200.9

1,479.9

4,154.9

4.7

Less: allowance for credit losses

(1.9)

(14.2)

(10.0)

(8.5)

(38.2)

-

Total loans

208.1

1,533.3

1,190.9

1,471.4

4,116.7

4.7

Other assets acquired through foreclosure,

-

-

-

-

-

3.2

net

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

-

-

120.4

0.1

-

-

Other assets

0.9

20.1

6.3

7.2

37.1

760.4

Total assets

$

209.0

$

1,553.4

$

1,317.6

$

1,478.7

$

4,153.8

$

5,009.1

Liabilities:

Deposits

$

2,607.2

$

-

$

2,559.0

$

-

$

-

$

738.0

Borrowings and qualifying debt

-

-

-

-

-

851.5

Other liabilities

2.1

25.2

0.1

0.4

49.6

347.9

Total liabilities

2,609.3

25.2

2,559.1

0.4

49.6

1,937.4

Allocated equity:

70.7

123.9

268.7

122.3

340.0

422.7

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,680.0

$

149.1

$

2,827.8

$

122.7

$

389.6

$

2,360.1

Excess funds provided (used)

2,471.0

(1,404.3)

1,510.2

(1,356.0)

(3,764.2)

(2,649.0)

No. of offices

1

1

9

1

4

(7)

No. of full-time equivalent employees

68

10

61

16

53

1,127

Income Statement:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2018:

(in thousands)

Net interest income

$

17,930

$

3,683

$

27,233

$

13,557

$

20,329

$

3,275

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

103

(553)

1,448

223

3,214

(49)

Net interest income (expense) after

17,827

4,236

25,785

13,334

17,115

3,324

provision for credit losses

Non-interest income

215

159

2,836

-

549

(7,387)

Non-interest expense

(8,254)

(2,134)

(9,933)

(3,014)

(7,280)

(15,985)

Income (loss) before income taxes

9,788

2,261

18,688

10,320

10,384

(20,048)

Income tax expense (benefit)

2,251

521

4,298

2,374

2,388

(25,997)

Net income

$

7,537

$

1,740

$

14,390

$

7,946

$

7,996

$

5,949

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018:

(in thousands)

Net interest income

$

49,335

$

11,224

$

74,615

$

41,617

$

58,813

$

3,512

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

285

(786)

5,355

2,006

6,573

(47)

Net interest income (expense) after

provision for credit losses

49,050

12,010

69,260

39,611

52,240

3,559

Non-interest income

543

159

9,518

12

1,182

(6,575)

Non-interest expense

(24,090)

(6,386)

(29,666)

(7,419)

(19,193)

(32,535)

Income (loss) before income taxes

25,503

5,783

49,112

32,204

34,229

(35,551)

Income tax expense (benefit)

5,866

1,329

11,296

7,407

7,873

(44,644)

Net income

$

19,637

$

4,454

$

37,816

$

24,797

$

26,356

$

9,093

No. of offices

1

1

9

1

4

(7)

No. of full-time equivalent employees

69

11

62

16

52

1,131

18

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Unaudited

Operating Pre-Provision Net Revenue by Quarter:

Three Months Ended

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

Sep 30, 2018

(in thousands)

Total non-interest income

$

19,441

$

14,218

$

15,410

$

13,611

$

4,418

Less:

Gain (loss) on sales of investment securities, net

3,152

-

-

(424)

(7,232)

Unrealized gains (losses) on assets measured at fair

222

1,572

2,834

(640)

(1,212)

value, net

Total operating non-interest income (1)

16,067

12,646

12,576

14,675

12,862

Plus: net interest income

266,422

254,681

247,336

243,513

234,038

Net operating revenue (1)

$

282,489

$

267,327

$

259,912

$

258,188

$

246,900

Total non-interest expense

$

125,955

$

114,213

$

112,914

$

111,129

$

113,841

Less:

Advance funding to charitable foundation

-

-

-

-

7,645

401(k) plan change and other miscellaneous items

-

-

-

-

1,218

Net loss (gain) on sales and valuations of repossessed

3,379

(620)

97

1,483

(67)

and other assets

Total operating non-interest expense (1)

$

122,576

$

114,833

$

112,817

$

109,646

$

105,045

Operating pre-provision net revenue (2)

$

159,913

$

152,494

$

147,095

$

148,542

$

141,855

Plus:

Non-operating revenue adjustments

3,374

1,572

2,834

(1,064)

(8,444)

Less:

Provision for credit losses

4,000

7,000

3,500

6,000

6,000

Non-operating expense adjustments

3,379

(620)

97

1,483

8,796

Income tax expense

28,533

24,750

25,536

20,909

7,492

Net income

$

127,375

$

122,936

$

120,796

$

119,086

$

111,123

(1), (2)

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures footnotes on page 22.

19

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Unaudited

Operating Efficiency Ratio by Quarter:

Three Months Ended

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

Sep 30, 2018

(in thousands)

Total operating non-interest expense

$

122,576

$

114,833

$

112,817

$

109,646

$

105,045

Divided by:

Total net interest income

266,422

254,681

247,336

243,513

234,038

Plus:

Tax equivalent interest adjustment

6,423

6,218

6,094

6,140

6,003

Operating non-interest income

16,067

12,646

12,576

14,675

12,862

$

288,912

$

273,545

$

266,006

$

264,328

$

252,903

Operating efficiency ratio - tax equivalent basis (3)

42.4%

42.0%

42.4%

41.5%

41.5%

Tangible Common Equity:

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

Sep 30, 2018

(dollars and shares in thousands)

Total stockholders' equity

$

2,923,063

$

2,851,264

$

2,720,620

$

2,613,734

$

2,488,393

Less: goodwill and intangible assets

297,994

298,381

298,768

299,155

299,553

Total tangible common equity

2,625,069

2,552,883

2,421,852

2,314,579

2,188,840

Plus: deferred tax - attributed to intangible assets

2,005

2,105

2,183

1,885

2,462

Total tangible common equity, net of tax

$

2,627,074

$

2,554,988

$

2,424,035

$

2,316,464

$

2,191,302

Total assets

$

26,324,245

$

25,314,785

$

23,792,846

$

23,109,486

$

22,176,147

Less: goodwill and intangible assets, net

297,994

298,381

298,768

299,155

299,553

Tangible assets

26,026,251

25,016,404

23,494,078

22,810,331

21,876,594

Plus: deferred tax - attributed to intangible assets

2,005

2,105

2,183

1,885

2,462

Total tangible assets, net of tax

$

26,028,256

$

25,018,509

$

23,496,261

$

22,812,216

$

21,879,056

Tangible common equity ratio (4)

10.1%

10.2%

10.3%

10.2%

10.0%

Common shares outstanding

102,639

103,654

104,483

104,949

105,861

Tangible book value per share, net of tax (5)

$

25.60

$

24.65

$

23.20

$

22.07

$

20.70

(3), (4), (5) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures footnotes on page 22.

20

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Unaudited

Regulatory Capital:

Sept 30, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

(in thousands)

Common Equity Tier 1:

Common equity

$

2,923,063

$

2,613,734

Less:

Non-qualifying goodwill and intangibles

295,908

296,769

Disallowed deferred tax asset

1,310

768

AOCI related adjustments

28,830

(47,055)

Unrealized gain on changes in fair value liabilities

6,769

13,432

Common equity Tier 1 (6) (9)

$

2,590,246

$

2,349,820

Divided by: estimated risk-weighted assets (7) (9)

$

25,124,185

$

21,983,976

Common equity Tier 1 ratio (7) (9)

10.3%

10.7%

Common equity Tier 1 (6)(9)

2,590,246

2,349,820

Plus:

Trust preferred securities

81,500

81,500

Less:

Disallowed deferred tax asset

-

-

Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of liabilities

-

-

Tier 1 capital (6) (9)

$

2,671,746

$

2,431,320

Divided by: Tangible average assets

$

25,665,827

$

22,204,799

Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.4%

10.9%

Total Capital:

Tier 1 capital (6) (9)

$

2,671,746

$

2,431,320

Plus:

Subordinated debt

309,143

305,131

Qualifying allowance for credit losses

165,021

152,717

Other

8,991

8,188

Less: Tier 2 qualifying capital deductions

-

-

Tier 2 capital

$

483,155

$

466,036

Total capital

$

3,154,901

$

2,897,356

Total capital ratio

12.6%

13.2%

Classified assets to Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses:

Classified assets

$

220,423

$

242,101

Divided by:

Tier 1 capital (6) (9)

2,671,746

2,431,320

Plus: Allowance for credit losses

165,021

152,717

Total Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses

$

2,836,767

$

2,584,037

Classified assets to Tier 1 capital plus allowance (8) (9)

7.8%

9.4%

(6), (7), (8), (9) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures footnotes on page 22.

21

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Footnotes

  1. We believe these non-GAAP measurements provide a useful indication of the cash generating capacity of the Company.
  2. We believe this non-GAAP measurement is a key indicator of the earnings power of the Company.
  3. We believe this non-GAAP ratio provides a useful metric to measure the operating efficiency of the Company.
  4. We believe this non-GAAP ratio provides an important metric with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.
  5. We believe this non-GAAP measurement improves the comparability to other institutions that have not engaged in acquisitions that resulted in recorded goodwill and other intangibles.
  6. Under the current guidelines of the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, common equity Tier 1 capital consists of common stock, retained earnings, and minority interests in certain subsidiaries, less most other intangible assets.
  7. Common equity Tier 1 is often expressed as a percentage of risk-weighted assets. Under the risk-based capital framework, a bank's balance sheet assets and credit equivalent amounts of off-balance sheet items are assigned to one of the risk categories defined under new capital guidelines. The aggregated dollar amount in each category is then multiplied by the risk weighting assigned to that category. The resulting weighted values from each category are added together and this sum is the risk-weighted assets total that, as adjusted, comprises the denominator (risk-weighted assets) of the common equity Tier 1 ratio. Common equity Tier 1 is divided by the risk-weighted assets to determine the common equity Tier 1 ratio. We believe this non-GAAP ratio provides an important metric with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.
  8. We believe this non-GAAP ratio provides an important regulatory metric to analyze asset quality.
  9. Current quarter is preliminary until Call Report is filed.

CONTACT:

Western Alliance Bancorporation

Dale Gibbons, 602-952-5476

22

Disclaimer

Western Alliance Bancorporation published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 21:43:04 UTC