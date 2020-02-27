Western Alliance Bancorporation : 12 Sitting Federal and State Judges to be Featured at Class Action Law Forum Presented by Western Alliance Bank Settlement Services

Log in
02/27/2020 | 02:12pm EST

Building on the success of the inaugural Class Action Law Forum, Western Alliance Bank Settlement Services Group, University of San Diego School of Law, HB Litigation Conferences and program co-chairs from CaseyGerry and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher have assembled a faculty of 12 sitting federal and state court judges, leading practitioners, legal scholars and other experts for two days of education and discourse on one of the most intriguing and evolving areas of the law.

Class Action Law Forum 2020, to be held March 4-5 at USD's Joan B. Kroc Institute for Peace Studies, will showcase impactful, expert discussions on a variety of critical topics and emerging issues, including mass torts/MDLs; privacy/data breach, antitrust, employment and consumer class actions; digital technology; rules and settlements and more.

'The Class Action Law Forum provides an invaluable opportunity to interact with and learn from sitting federal judges, along with the incredible faculty members and thought leaders who will join us,' said Francesca C. Castagnola, senior managing director of the Western Alliance Bank Settlement Services Group. 'The Western Alliance Bank Settlement Services team is thrilled to play a leadership role in such an exciting, rare and prestigious event.'

The distinguished faculty includes presiding judges, including Hon. M. Margaret McKeown (Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals); Hon. Cormac C. Carney and Hon. Fernando M. Olguin (Central District of California); Hon. Edward M. Chen, Hon. Beth L. Freeman, Hon. Lucy H. Koh and Hon. Richard G. Seeborg (Northern District of California); Chief Judge Hon. Larry A. Burns, Hon. Anthony J. Battaglia and Hon. Gonzalo P. Curiel (Southern District of California); Hon. William F. Highberger (California Superior Court); and Hon. Robert Dow (Northern District of Illinois).

'Class action law is evolving quickly, and this event brings together the most dynamic thinkers from practice, academia and the judiciary to discuss critical emerging issues across a broad spectrum of legal areas, from antitrust to employment law,' said Orly Lobel, Warren Distinguished Professor of Law and Director, Program on Employment and Labor Law at the University of San Diego. 'The Class Action Law forum will undoubtedly be memorable and valuable for everyone who attends.'

The Class Action Law Forum will include three prominent keynote speakers:

  • Theodore J. Boutrous, Jr., a partner at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, The American Lawyer magazine's 'Litigator of the Year' and a program co-chair, will speak on 'Freedom of the Press and the White House.'
  • Hon. Anthony J. Battaglia, who sits on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, will share insights he has developed during more than 45 years of trying cases as a litigator and presiding over them from the bench.
  • Ken Feinberg, among the best-known figures in the field of dispute resolution and Special Master of the U.S. government's September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, will speak on 'Unconventional Responses to Unique Catastrophes.'

'The Class Action Law Forum is designed to elevate knowledge and encourage the advancement of one of the most dynamic areas of the law,' said Gayle M. Blatt, a program co-chair and partner at CaseyGerry, leading the firm's complex litigation practice group. 'We hope attendees enjoy learning from the many judges, litigators and experts, and take full advantage of the program by sharing their expertise and asking challenging questions.'

Attendees will also get a sneak peek of intriguing critical findings from the results of Western Alliance Bank's soon-to-be-released survey regarding Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23.

Those interested in attending should visit the registration pagefor more information.

Western Alliance Bancorporation published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 19:10:49 UTC
