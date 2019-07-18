Log in
Western Alliance Bancorporation : 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Call Presentation

0
07/18/2019 | 07:20pm EDT

EARNINGS CALL

2nd QUARTER 2019

July 19, 2019

2nd Quarter 2019 | Financial Highlights

Earnings

  • Record net income of $122.9 million increased 17.4% from $104.7 million a year ago
    • Earnings per share growth of 20.2% to $1.19 from $0.99 per share

Balance Sheet Growth

  • Total loans of $19.3 billion, up $1.1 billion from prior quarter, or 25.0% annualized growth
  • Total deposits of $21.4 billion, up $1.2 billion from prior quarter, or 24.4% annualized growth
    • Non-interestbearing deposits grew $998 million bringing non-interest bearing deposits to over 40% of total deposits

Profitability

  • Net interest margin1 of 4.59%, a decrease from 4.71% in the prior quarter
  • Net interest income of $254.7 million increased 13.6% from $224.1 million a year ago
  • Operating efficiency ratio2 of 42.0%, an improvement from 42.4% for Q1 2019, and from 42.1% for Q2 2018
  • Quarterly ROTCE and ROA of 19.72% and 2.05%, respectively

Strong Asset Quality

  • Nonperforming assets3 to total assets of 0.27%, compared to 0.26% for Q1 2019
  • Net loan charge-offs1 to average loans of 0.03%, consistent with Q1 2019, and a decrease from 0.07% in Q2 2018

Capital Allocation

  • Tangible common equity ratio2 of 10.2% and tangible book value per share, net of tax, of $24.65, compared to 10.3% and $23.20, respectively, at Q1 2019
  • Share repurchases of 792,688, at a weighted average price of $42.82, for a total of $33.9 million
  • Cash dividend of $0.25 per share approved by the Board, to be initiated in Q3 2019

1

2

3

Beginning in Q1 2019, annualized performance metrics are calculated on an actual/actual basis, from a previous 30/360 basis. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation.

Refer to slide 17 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures. Nonperforming assets includes nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets.

2

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results

$ in millions, except EPS

Interest Income

Q2-19

Q1-19

Q2-18

$

302.8

$

291.2

$

251.6

Interest Expense

(48.2)

(43.8)

(27.5)

Net Interest Income

$

254.7

$

247.3

$

224.1

Provision for Credit Losses

(7.0)

(3.5)

(5.0)

Net Interest Income after Provision for

$

247.7

$

243.8

$

219.1

Credit Losses

Non-Interest Income

14.2

15.4

13.4

Salaries and Employee Benefits

(65.8)

(68.6)

(61.8)

Deposit Costs

(7.7)

(5.7)

(4.1)

Other Non-Interest Expense

(40.8)

(38.6)

(36.6)

Non-Interest Expense

(114.2)

(112.9)

(102.5)

Income before Income Taxes

$

147.7

$

146.3

$

130.0

Income Tax

(24.8)

(25.5)

(25.3)

Net Income

$

122.9

$

120.8

$

104.7

Diluted Shares

103.5

104.5

105.4

Q2 2019 Highlights

  • Net Interest Income increased $7.3 million primarily as a result of loan growth outweighing reduced loan yields, partially offset by higher rates on deposits
  • Provision for Credit Losses increased $3.5 million due to strong loan growth
  • Salaries and Employee Benefits decreased $2.8 million due to high seasonal compensation costs in Q1-2019
  • Diluted Shares decreased as a result of opportunistic share repurchases

Earnings Per Share

$

1.19

$

1.16

$

0.99

Return on Tangible Common Equity

19.72%

20.49%

20.60%

3

Net Interest Drivers1

$ in billions, unless otherwise indicated

Total Investments and Yield

3.24%

3.46%

3.47%

3.34%

3.21%

$3.7

$3.6

$3.8

$3.7

$3.9

Q2-18Q3-18Q4-18Q1-19Q2-19

Interest Bearing Deposits

and Cost

0.82% 0.97% 1.12% 1.23% 1.35%

$10.1

$10.9

$11.7

$12.5

$12.8

Q2-18Q3-18Q4-18Q1-19Q2-19

Loans and Yield

5.83%

5.86%

5.92%

6.02%

5.98%

$16.1

$16.7

$17.7

$18.1

$19.3

Q2-18

Q3-18

Q4-18

Q1-19

Q2-19

Deposits, Borrowings, and

Cost of Liability Funding

0.61%

0.66%

0.78%

0.89%

0.93%

$0.4

$0.4

$0.5

$0.4

$0.9

$8.7

$7.9

$8.0

$7.5

$7.7

$10.1

$10.9

$11.7

$12.5

$12.8

Q2-18

Q3-18

Q4-18

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q2 2019 Highlights

Flattening yield curve reduced investment portfolio yields and incremental loan yield on new business

Loan yields decreased 4 basis points due to decreased yields on C&I and construction loans, mainly resulting from a decline in LIBOR

Cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 12 basis points due to deposit competition and more expensive term deposits,

driving total cost of funds up 4 basis points to 0.93%

Non-Interest Bearing Deposits Total Borrowings

1

Beginning in Q1 2019, yields and costs are calculated on an actual/actual basis, from a previous 30/360

4

basis. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation.

Net Interest Income

$ in millions

Net Interest Income, NIM1, and

Q2 2019 Highlights

Average Interest Earning Assets

NIM decreased 12 basis points to 4.59%, QOQ

32% total earning assets beta and 64% total funding

$243.5

$247.3

$254.7

cost beta, YOY

$234.0

Non-PCI accretion of $3.0 million due to an increase in

$224.1

early loan payoffs

4.71%

4.68%

4.68%

4.71%

Acquired loan portfolio of $869 million at June 30 and

4.59%

scheduled acquired loan accretion for Q3-19 of $1.3

million

PCI marks of $6.8 million and Non-PCI marks of

$8.9 million

$19,581

$20,335

$21,173

$21,818

$22,786

Q2-18

Q3-18

Q4-18

Q1-19

Q2-19

NIM

Net Interest Income

Avg Int Earning Assets

1

Beginning in Q1 2019, NIM is calculated on an actual/actual basis, from a previous 30/360 basis. Prior

5

period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Western Alliance Bancorporation published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 23:19:02 UTC
