Western Alliance Bancorporation : 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Call Presentation
07/18/2019 | 07:20pm EDT
EARNINGS CALL
2nd QUARTER 2019
July 19, 2019
2nd Quarter 2019| Financial Highlights
Earnings
Record net income of $122.9 million increased 17.4% from $104.7 million a year ago
Earnings per share growth of 20.2% to $1.19 from $0.99 per share
Balance Sheet Growth
Total loans of $19.3 billion, up $1.1 billion from prior quarter, or 25.0% annualized growth
Total deposits of $21.4 billion, up $1.2 billion from prior quarter, or 24.4% annualized growth
Non-interestbearing deposits grew $998 million bringing non-interest bearing deposits to over 40% of total deposits
Profitability
Net interest margin1 of 4.59%, a decrease from 4.71% in the prior quarter
Net interest income of $254.7 million increased 13.6% from $224.1 million a year ago
Operating efficiency ratio2 of 42.0%, an improvement from 42.4% for Q1 2019, and from 42.1% for Q2 2018
Quarterly ROTCE and ROA of 19.72% and 2.05%, respectively
Strong Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets3 to total assets of 0.27%, compared to 0.26% for Q1 2019
Net loan charge-offs1 to average loans of 0.03%, consistent with Q1 2019, and a decrease from 0.07% in Q2 2018
Capital Allocation
Tangible common equity ratio2 of 10.2% and tangible book value per share, net of tax, of $24.65, compared to 10.3% and $23.20, respectively, at Q1 2019
Share repurchases of 792,688, at a weighted average price of $42.82, for a total of $33.9 million
Cash dividend of $0.25 per share approved by the Board, to be initiated in Q3 2019
1
2
3
Beginning in Q1 2019, annualized performance metrics are calculated on an actual/actual basis, from a previous 30/360 basis. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation.
Refer to slide 17 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures. Nonperforming assets includes nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets.
2
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results
$ in millions, except EPS
Interest Income
Q2-19
Q1-19
Q2-18
$
302.8
$
291.2
$
251.6
Interest Expense
(48.2)
(43.8)
(27.5)
Net Interest Income
$
254.7
$
247.3
$
224.1
Provision for Credit Losses
(7.0)
(3.5)
(5.0)
Net Interest Income after Provision for
$
247.7
$
243.8
$
219.1
Credit Losses
Non-Interest Income
14.2
15.4
13.4
Salaries and Employee Benefits
(65.8)
(68.6)
(61.8)
Deposit Costs
(7.7)
(5.7)
(4.1)
Other Non-Interest Expense
(40.8)
(38.6)
(36.6)
Non-Interest Expense
(114.2)
(112.9)
(102.5)
Income before Income Taxes
$
147.7
$
146.3
$
130.0
Income Tax
(24.8)
(25.5)
(25.3)
Net Income
$
122.9
$
120.8
$
104.7
Diluted Shares
103.5
104.5
105.4
Q2 2019 Highlights
Net Interest Income increased $7.3 million primarily as a result of loan growth outweighing reduced loan yields, partially offset by higher rates on deposits
Provision for Credit Losses increased $3.5 million due to strong loan growth
Salaries and Employee Benefits decreased $2.8 million due to high seasonal compensation costs in Q1-2019
Diluted Shares decreased as a result of opportunistic share repurchases
Earnings Per Share
$
1.19
$
1.16
$
0.99
Return on Tangible Common Equity
19.72%
20.49%
20.60%
3
Net Interest Drivers1
$ in billions, unless otherwise indicated
Total Investments and Yield
3.24%
3.46%
3.47%
3.34%
3.21%
$3.7
$3.6
$3.8
$3.7
$3.9
Q2-18Q3-18Q4-18Q1-19Q2-19
Interest Bearing Deposits
and Cost
0.82% 0.97%1.12%1.23% 1.35%
$10.1
$10.9
$11.7
$12.5
$12.8
Q2-18Q3-18Q4-18Q1-19Q2-19
Loans and Yield
5.83%
5.86%
5.92%
6.02%
5.98%
•
$16.1
$16.7
$17.7
$18.1
$19.3
•
Q2-18
Q3-18
Q4-18
Q1-19
Q2-19
•
Deposits, Borrowings, and
Cost of Liability Funding
0.61%
0.66%
0.78%
0.89%
0.93%
$0.4
$0.4
$0.5
$0.4
$0.9
$8.7
$7.9
$8.0
$7.5
$7.7
$10.1
$10.9
$11.7
$12.5
$12.8
Q2-18
Q3-18
Q4-18
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q2 2019 Highlights
Flattening yield curve reduced investment portfolio yields and incremental loan yield on new business
Loan yields decreased 4 basis points due to decreased yields on C&I and construction loans, mainly resulting from a decline in LIBOR
Cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 12 basis points due to deposit competition and more expensive term deposits,
driving total cost of funds up 4 basis points to 0.93%
Non-Interest Bearing Deposits Total Borrowings
1
Beginning in Q1 2019, yields and costs are calculated on an actual/actual basis, from a previous 30/360
4
basis. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation.
Net Interest Income
$ in millions
Net Interest Income, NIM1, and
Q2 2019 Highlights
Average Interest Earning Assets
• NIM decreased 12 basis points to 4.59%, QOQ
• 32% total earning assets beta and 64% total funding
$243.5
$247.3
$254.7
cost beta, YOY
$234.0
• Non-PCI accretion of $3.0 million due to an increase in
$224.1
early loan payoffs
4.71%
4.68%
4.68%
4.71%
• Acquired loan portfolio of $869 million at June 30 and
4.59%
scheduled acquired loan accretion for Q3-19 of $1.3
million
◦ PCI marks of $6.8 million and Non-PCI marks of
$8.9 million
$19,581
$20,335
$21,173
$21,818
$22,786
Q2-18
Q3-18
Q4-18
Q1-19
Q2-19
NIM
Net Interest Income
Avg Int Earning Assets
1
Beginning in Q1 2019, NIM is calculated on an actual/actual basis, from a previous 30/360 basis. Prior
5
period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation.
