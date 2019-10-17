Western Alliance Bancorporation : 3rd Quarter 2019 Earnings Call Presentation
10/17/2019 | 05:39pm EDT
EARNINGS CALL
3rd QUARTER 2019
October 18, 2019
3rd Quarter 2019| Financial Highlights
Earnings
Net income of $127.4 million increased 14.6% from $111.1 million a year ago
Earnings per share growth of 18.1% to $1.24 from $1.05 per share
Balance Sheet Growth
Total loans of $20.2 billion, up $903 million from prior quarter, or 18.8% annualized growth
Total deposits of $22.4 billion, up $1.0 billion from prior quarter, or 18.7% annualized growth
Profitability
Net interest margin1 of 4.41%, a decrease from 4.59% in the prior quarter
Net interest income of $266.4 million increased 18.4% on a linked quarter annualized basis
Operating efficiency ratio2 of 42.4%, compared to 42.0% for Q2 2019, and 41.5% for Q3 2018
Industry-leadingROTCE2 and ROA of 19.41% and 1.94%, respectively
Strong Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets3 to total assets of 0.25%, compared to 0.27% for Q2 2019
Net loan (recoveries)1 to average loans of (0.01)%, compared to net loan charge-offs of 0.03% in Q2 2019, and 0.08% in Q3 2018
Capital Allocation
Tangible common equity ratio2 of 10.1% and tangible book value per share, net of tax, of $25.60, compared to 10.2% and $24.65, respectively, at Q2 2019
Share repurchases of 1,000,000, at a weighted average price of $43.63, for a total of $43.6 million
Cash dividend of $0.25 per share, for a total payment of $25.7 million
1
2
3
Beginning in Q1 2019, annualized performance metrics are calculated on an actual/actual basis, from a previous 30/360 basis. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation.
Refer to slide 17 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures. Nonperforming assets includes nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets.
2
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results
$ in millions, except EPS
Interest Income
Q3-19
Q2-19
Q3-18
$
315.6
$
302.8
$
265.2
Interest Expense
(49.2)
(48.2)
(31.2)
Net Interest Income
$
266.4
$
254.7
$
234.0
Provision for Credit Losses
(4.0)
(7.0)
(6.0)
Net Interest Income after Provision for
$
262.4
$
247.7
$
228.0
Credit Losses
Non-Interest Income
19.4
14.2
4.4
Salaries and Employee Benefits
(71.0)
(65.8)
(64.8)
Deposit Costs
(11.5)
(7.7)
(4.8)
Other Non-Interest Expense
(43.3)
(40.8)
(44.2)
Non-Interest Expense
(125.9)
(114.2)
(113.8)
Income before Income Taxes
$
155.9
$
147.7
$
118.6
Income Tax
(28.5)
(24.8)
(7.5)
Net Income
$
127.4
$
122.9
$
111.1
Q3 2019 Highlights
Net Interest Income increased $11.7 million primarily as a result of loan growth outweighing reduced loan yields
Provision for Credit Losses decreased $3.0 million due to net recoveries during the quarter
Salaries and Employee Benefits increased $5.2 million due to an increase in the estimated corporate bonus payout
Diluted Shares decreased as a result of opportunistic share repurchases
Diluted Shares
102.5
103.5
105.4
Earnings Per Share
$
1.24
$
1.19
$
1.05
Return on Tangible Common Equity1
19.41%
19.72%
20.40%
1 Refer to slide 17 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures.
3
Net Interest Drivers1
$ in billions, unless otherwise indicated
Total Investments and Yield
3.21% 3.46% 3.47% 3.34%3.08%
$3.6
$3.8
$3.7
$3.9
$4.1
Q3-18Q4-18Q1-19Q2-19Q3-19
Interest Bearing Deposits
and Cost
0.97% 1.12% 1.23% 1.35% 1.30%
$10.9
$11.7
$12.5
$12.8
$13.7
Q3-18Q4-18Q1-19Q2-19Q3-19
Loans and Yield
5.86%
5.92%
6.02%
5.98%
•
5.79%
•
$16.7
$17.7
$18.1
$19.3
$20.2
Q3-18
Q4-18
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
•
Deposits, Borrowings, and
Cost of Liability Funding
0.66%
0.78%
0.89%
0.93%
0.87%
$0.4
$0.9
$0.4
$0.4
$0.4
$8.7
$8.8
$8.0
$7.5
$7.7
$10.9
$11.7
$12.5
$12.8
$13.7
Q3-18
Q4-18
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q3 2019 Highlights
Flattening yield curve reduced investment portfolio yields and incremental yield on new loans
Loan yields decreased 19 basis points due to decreased yields across all loan types, mainly resulting from a decline in LIBOR
Cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 5 basis points due to lower rate environment, driving total cost of funds down 6 basis points to 0.87%
Non-Interest Bearing Deposits Total Borrowings
1
Beginning in Q1 2019, yields and costs are calculated on an actual/actual basis, from a previous 30/360
4
basis. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation.
Net Interest Income
$ in millions
Net Interest Income1, NIM2, and
Quarterly change
Average Interest Earning Assets
$266.4
Components
NIM
$254.7
Q2 2019
4.59%
$243.5
$247.3
$234.0
Basis Risk (LIBOR v Fed Funds)
(0.09)
Liquidity
(0.07)
Mix Shift / De-Risking
(0.02)
4.68%
4.68%
4.71%
Q3 2019
4.41%
4.59%
4.41%
$20,335
$21,173
$21,818
$22,786
$24,548
Q3-18
Q4-18
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
NIM
Net Interest Income
Avg Int Earning Assets
1
2
Includes $2.7 million of accretion from acquired loans.
5
Beginning in Q1 2019, NIM is calculated on an actual/actual basis, from a previous 30/360 basis. Prior
period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation.
