MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Western Alliance Bancorporation    WAL

WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION

(WAL)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 10/17 10:57:02 pm
46.1300 USD   +0.90%
05:44pPRESENTATION : Q3 Results
PU
05:44pPRESS RELEASE : Q3 Results
PU
05:39pWESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : 3rd Quarter 2019 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Western Alliance Bancorporation : 3rd Quarter 2019 Earnings Call Presentation

10/17/2019 | 05:39pm EDT

EARNINGS CALL

3rd QUARTER 2019

October 18, 2019

3rd Quarter 2019 | Financial Highlights

Earnings

  • Net income of $127.4 million increased 14.6% from $111.1 million a year ago
    • Earnings per share growth of 18.1% to $1.24 from $1.05 per share

Balance Sheet Growth

  • Total loans of $20.2 billion, up $903 million from prior quarter, or 18.8% annualized growth
  • Total deposits of $22.4 billion, up $1.0 billion from prior quarter, or 18.7% annualized growth

Profitability

  • Net interest margin1 of 4.41%, a decrease from 4.59% in the prior quarter
  • Net interest income of $266.4 million increased 18.4% on a linked quarter annualized basis
  • Operating efficiency ratio2 of 42.4%, compared to 42.0% for Q2 2019, and 41.5% for Q3 2018
  • Industry-leadingROTCE2 and ROA of 19.41% and 1.94%, respectively

Strong Asset Quality

  • Nonperforming assets3 to total assets of 0.25%, compared to 0.27% for Q2 2019
  • Net loan (recoveries)1 to average loans of (0.01)%, compared to net loan charge-offs of 0.03% in Q2 2019, and 0.08% in Q3 2018

Capital Allocation

  • Tangible common equity ratio2 of 10.1% and tangible book value per share, net of tax, of $25.60, compared to 10.2% and $24.65, respectively, at Q2 2019
  • Share repurchases of 1,000,000, at a weighted average price of $43.63, for a total of $43.6 million
  • Cash dividend of $0.25 per share, for a total payment of $25.7 million

1

2

3

Beginning in Q1 2019, annualized performance metrics are calculated on an actual/actual basis, from a previous 30/360 basis. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation.

Refer to slide 17 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures. Nonperforming assets includes nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets.

2

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results

$ in millions, except EPS

Interest Income

Q3-19

Q2-19

Q3-18

$

315.6

$

302.8

$

265.2

Interest Expense

(49.2)

(48.2)

(31.2)

Net Interest Income

$

266.4

$

254.7

$

234.0

Provision for Credit Losses

(4.0)

(7.0)

(6.0)

Net Interest Income after Provision for

$

262.4

$

247.7

$

228.0

Credit Losses

Non-Interest Income

19.4

14.2

4.4

Salaries and Employee Benefits

(71.0)

(65.8)

(64.8)

Deposit Costs

(11.5)

(7.7)

(4.8)

Other Non-Interest Expense

(43.3)

(40.8)

(44.2)

Non-Interest Expense

(125.9)

(114.2)

(113.8)

Income before Income Taxes

$

155.9

$

147.7

$

118.6

Income Tax

(28.5)

(24.8)

(7.5)

Net Income

$

127.4

$

122.9

$

111.1

Q3 2019 Highlights

  • Net Interest Income increased $11.7 million primarily as a result of loan growth outweighing reduced loan yields
  • Provision for Credit Losses decreased $3.0 million due to net recoveries during the quarter
  • Salaries and Employee Benefits increased $5.2 million due to an increase in the estimated corporate bonus payout
  • Diluted Shares decreased as a result of opportunistic share repurchases

Diluted Shares

102.5

103.5

105.4

Earnings Per Share

$

1.24

$

1.19

$

1.05

Return on Tangible Common Equity1

19.41%

19.72%

20.40%

1 Refer to slide 17 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures.

3

Net Interest Drivers1

$ in billions, unless otherwise indicated

Total Investments and Yield

3.21% 3.46% 3.47% 3.34% 3.08%

$3.6

$3.8

$3.7

$3.9

$4.1

Q3-18Q4-18Q1-19Q2-19Q3-19

Interest Bearing Deposits

and Cost

0.97% 1.12% 1.23% 1.35% 1.30%

$10.9

$11.7

$12.5

$12.8

$13.7

Q3-18Q4-18Q1-19Q2-19Q3-19

Loans and Yield

5.86%

5.92%

6.02%

5.98%

5.79%

$16.7

$17.7

$18.1

$19.3

$20.2

Q3-18

Q4-18

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

Deposits, Borrowings, and

Cost of Liability Funding

0.66%

0.78%

0.89%

0.93%

0.87%

$0.4

$0.9

$0.4

$0.4

$0.4

$8.7

$8.8

$8.0

$7.5

$7.7

$10.9

$11.7

$12.5

$12.8

$13.7

Q3-18

Q4-18

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q3 2019 Highlights

Flattening yield curve reduced investment portfolio yields and incremental yield on new loans

Loan yields decreased 19 basis points due to decreased yields across all loan types, mainly resulting from a decline in LIBOR

Cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 5 basis points due to lower rate environment, driving total cost of funds down 6 basis points to 0.87%

Non-Interest Bearing Deposits Total Borrowings

1

Beginning in Q1 2019, yields and costs are calculated on an actual/actual basis, from a previous 30/360

4

basis. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation.

Net Interest Income

$ in millions

Net Interest Income1, NIM2, and

Quarterly change

Average Interest Earning Assets

$266.4

Components

NIM

$254.7

Q2 2019

4.59%

$243.5

$247.3

$234.0

Basis Risk (LIBOR v Fed Funds)

(0.09)

Liquidity

(0.07)

Mix Shift / De-Risking

(0.02)

4.68%

4.68%

4.71%

Q3 2019

4.41%

4.59%

4.41%

$20,335

$21,173

$21,818

$22,786

$24,548

Q3-18

Q4-18

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

NIM

Net Interest Income

Avg Int Earning Assets

1

2

Includes $2.7 million of accretion from acquired loans.

5

Beginning in Q1 2019, NIM is calculated on an actual/actual basis, from a previous 30/360 basis. Prior

period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Western Alliance Bancorporation published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 21:38:03 UTC
