Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Western Alliance Bancorporation    WAL

WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION (WAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Western Alliance Bancorporation : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 06:35pm EST

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) announced today that it plans to release its fourth quarter 2018 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, January 24, 2019. Ken Vecchione, CEO, Dale Gibbons, CFO and Robert Sarver, Executive Chairman will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, January 25, 2019 to discuss the Company's performance.

Participants may access the call by dialing 1-888-317-6003 using the pass code 3714893 or via live audio webcast using the website link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/wal190125CfXVCCZ8.html

The webcast is also available through the Company's website at www.westernalliancebancorporation.com. Participants should log in at least 15 minutes early to receive instructions. The call will be recorded and made available for replay January 25th after 2:00 p.m. ET until February 25th at 9:00 a.m. ET by dialing 1-877-344-7529 using the conference number 10127283.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

With more than $20 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) is one of the country’s top-performing banking companies and is ranked #2 on the Forbes 2018 “Best Banks in America” list. Its primary subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, is the go-to bank for business and succeeds with local teams of experienced bankers who deliver superior service and a full spectrum of customized loan, deposit and treasury management capabilities. Business clients also benefit from a powerful array of specialized financial services that provide strong expertise and tailored solutions for a wide variety of industries and sectors. A national presence with a regional footprint, Western Alliance Bank operates individually branded, full-service banking divisions with offices in key markets nationwide.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPOR
06:35pWESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release..
BU
2018WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2018WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Alliance Bank of Arizona Wins Phoenix Business..
BU
2018WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Management's Discussions and Analysis of Finan..
AQ
2018WESTERN ALLIANCE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
2018WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
2018WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release ..
BU
2018WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Executives From Seven Public Companies Elected..
PR
2018WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Management's Discussions and Analysis of Finan..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 982 M
EBIT 2018 576 M
Net income 2018 431 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 9,77
P/E ratio 2019 8,70
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,30x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,82x
Capitalization 4 224 M
Chart WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Western Alliance Bancorporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 60,0 $
Spread / Average Target 51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth A. Vecchione Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Haught President & Chief Operating Officer
Robert Gary Sarver Executive Chairman
Dale M. Gibbons Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
John P. Peckham Chief Information Officer & EVP-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION0.73%4 224
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-1.67%177 917
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%76 127
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD0.67%50 350
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP-0.49%49 010
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC-0.84%48 919
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.