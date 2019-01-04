Western Alliance Bancorporation : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) announced today that it plans to release its fourth quarter 2018 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, January 24, 2019. Ken Vecchione, CEO, Dale Gibbons, CFO and Robert Sarver, Executive Chairman will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, January 25, 2019 to discuss the Company's performance.

Participants may access the call by dialing 1-888-317-6003 using the pass code 3714893 or via live audio webcast using the website link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/wal190125CfXVCCZ8.html

The webcast is also available through the Company's website at www.westernalliancebancorporation.com. Participants should log in at least 15 minutes early to receive instructions. The call will be recorded and made available for replay January 25th after 2:00 p.m. ET until February 25th at 9:00 a.m. ET by dialing 1-877-344-7529 using the conference number 10127283.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

With more than $20 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) is one of the country’s top-performing banking companies and is ranked #2 on the Forbes 2018 “Best Banks in America” list. Its primary subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, is the go-to bank for business and succeeds with local teams of experienced bankers who deliver superior service and a full spectrum of customized loan, deposit and treasury management capabilities. Business clients also benefit from a powerful array of specialized financial services that provide strong expertise and tailored solutions for a wide variety of industries and sectors. A national presence with a regional footprint, Western Alliance Bank operates individually branded, full-service banking divisions with offices in key markets nationwide.

