Western Alliance Bancorporation : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) announced today that it plans to release its second quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Ken Vecchione, CEO, Dale Gibbons, CFO and Robert Sarver, Executive Chairman will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 19, 2019 to discuss the Company's performance.

Participants may access the call by dialing 1-888-317-6003 using the pass code 0520110 or via live audio webcast using the website link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/wal190719.html

The webcast is also available through the Company's website at www.westernalliancebancorporation.com. Participants should log in at least 15 minutes early to receive instructions. The call will be recorded and made available for replay July 19th after 2:00 p.m. ET until August 19th at 9:00 a.m. ET by dialing 1-877-344-7529 using the pass code 10132284.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

With more than $20 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) is one of the country’s top-performing banking companies. Western Alliance is ranked #1 regional bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence for 2018 and in the top 10 on the Forbes “Best Banks in America” list for four consecutive years, 2016-2019. Its primary subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their growth ambitions with local teams of experienced bankers who deliver superior service and a full spectrum of customized loan, deposit and treasury management capabilities. Business clients also benefit from a powerful array of specialized financial services that provide strong expertise and tailored solutions for a wide variety of industries and sectors. A national presence with a regional footprint, Western Alliance Bank operates individually branded, full-service banking divisions and has offices in key markets nationwide.

