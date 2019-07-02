Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Western Alliance Bancorporation    WAL

WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION

(WAL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Western Alliance Bancorporation : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 06:47pm EDT

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) announced today that it plans to release its second quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Ken Vecchione, CEO, Dale Gibbons, CFO and Robert Sarver, Executive Chairman will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 19, 2019 to discuss the Company's performance.

Participants may access the call by dialing 1-888-317-6003 using the pass code 0520110 or via live audio webcast using the website link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/wal190719.html

The webcast is also available through the Company's website at www.westernalliancebancorporation.com. Participants should log in at least 15 minutes early to receive instructions. The call will be recorded and made available for replay July 19th after 2:00 p.m. ET until August 19th at 9:00 a.m. ET by dialing 1-877-344-7529 using the pass code 10132284.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

With more than $20 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) is one of the country’s top-performing banking companies. Western Alliance is ranked #1 regional bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence for 2018 and in the top 10 on the Forbes “Best Banks in America” list for four consecutive years, 2016-2019. Its primary subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their growth ambitions with local teams of experienced bankers who deliver superior service and a full spectrum of customized loan, deposit and treasury management capabilities. Business clients also benefit from a powerful array of specialized financial services that provide strong expertise and tailored solutions for a wide variety of industries and sectors. A national presence with a regional footprint, Western Alliance Bank operates individually branded, full-service banking divisions and has offices in key markets nationwide.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPOR
06:47pWESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release..
BU
06/05WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Bank Awarded $1.8 Million to Assist Homebuyers
PU
06/04WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Ho..
AQ
06/04WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Authorizes Initiation of Regular Quarterly Div..
BU
05/28WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Ranks #1 On S&P Global Market Intelligence's B..
BU
05/21Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Western Alliance Bancorporatio..
PR
04/30WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Management's Discussions and Analysis of Finan..
AQ
04/22WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
04/22WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
04/11WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Bank Announces Ratings from Moody's Investors ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 110 M
EBIT 2019 650 M
Net income 2019 492 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,90%
P/E ratio 2019 9,38x
P/E ratio 2020 8,80x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,20x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,88x
Capitalization 4 659 M
Chart WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Western Alliance Bancorporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 57,8  $
Last Close Price 44,3  $
Spread / Highest target 53,4%
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth A. Vecchione Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Haught President & Chief Operating Officer
Robert Gary Sarver Executive Chairman
Dale M. Gibbons Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
John P. Peckham Chief Information Officer & EVP-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION14.05%4 659
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD0.56%181 568
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP15.62%55 357
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%52 396
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK19.49%50 175
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC-1.48%48 736
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About