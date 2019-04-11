Log in
Western Alliance Bancorporation : Bank Announces Ratings from Moody's Investors Service

04/11/2019 | 01:44pm EDT

New Ratings Include ‘P-1’ Short Term Deposit Rating and ‘A2’ Long Term Deposit Rating

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL), one the nation’s top-performing banking companies, today announced that its primary subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, has earned the following ratings from Moody’s Investors Service:

  • Baseline Credit Assessment, baa1
  • Short term deposit rating, P-1
  • Long term deposit rating, A2

Moody’s Baseline Credit Assessment for Western Alliance Bank of “baa1” matches that of some of the nation’s largest banking companies.

“We are pleased with Moody’s ratings, which underscore Western Alliance’s strong position as an excellent banking resource for businesses of all kinds,” said Dale Gibbons, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer, Western Alliance Bank. “Moody’s recognized as part of its analysis Western Alliance Bank’s strong balance sheet, good core deposit funding and high earnings power. Our value proposition is our business acumen, our responsiveness and our ability to structure our services to meet our clients’ needs.”

Western Alliance Bank also has a long term deposit rating of “A” from Kroll Bond Rating Agency.

Earlier this month, Western Alliance Bancorporation was named the country’s #1 regional bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

With more than $20 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) is one of the country’s top-performing banking companies and has ranked in the top 10 on the Forbes “Best Banks in America” list for four consecutive years, 2016-2019. Its primary subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their growth ambitions with local teams of experienced bankers who deliver superior service and a full spectrum of customized loan, deposit and treasury management capabilities. Business clients also benefit from a powerful array of specialized financial services that provide strong expertise and tailored solutions for a wide variety of industries and sectors. A national presence with a regional footprint, Western Alliance Bank operates individually branded, full-service banking divisions and has offices in key markets nationwide. For more information, visit westernalliancebank.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 111 M
EBIT 2019 652 M
Net income 2019 484 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,38
P/E ratio 2020 8,63
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,11x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,76x
Capitalization 4 561 M
Chart WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Western Alliance Bancorporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 56,7 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth A. Vecchione Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Haught President & Chief Operating Officer
Robert Gary Sarver Executive Chairman
Dale M. Gibbons Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
John P. Peckham Chief Information Officer & EVP-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION9.19%4 561
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD4.72%193 713
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%82 528
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP4.99%52 109
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK17.14%50 207
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD2.59%49 699
