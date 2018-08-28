Western Alliance Bancorporation : Executives From Seven Public Companies Elected To EvoNexus Board Of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EvoNexus, Southern California's leading technology incubator, elected new Directors from seven Public Companies and one EvoNexus incubator graduate: Cubic Corporation, Franklin Templeton Investments, Union Bank, ANSYS, Torrey Pines Bank, InterDigital, Symantec, and INBRACE to the EvoNexus Board of Directors, further strengthening the incubator's corporate partnerships.

"The eight new EvoNexus Directors elected today support the EvoNexus startups with essential elements that accelerate their path to growth and outcomes. Our corporate partner companies provide unprecedented benefits to the region's most promising emerging companies and in turn our startups provide early access to new technologies and services to our corporate partners," said EvoNexus CEO and Co-Founder, Rory Moore.

VADM David Buss, President, Cubic Global Defense, Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) was elected to the EvoNexus Board of Directors. David Buss is responsible for executing the strategy for Cubic's defense business, which is focused on rapidly integrating innovative technologies into defense training systems and services to provide customers with means to ensure the operational readiness of U.S. military and partner nation security forces. VADM Buss, a US Naval Academy graduate and aviator, joined Cubic in 2015 after over 38 years of service in the U.S. Navy.

James Cross, Vice President & Portfolio Manager, Franklin Templeton Investments (NYSE: BEN) was elected to the EvoNexus Board of Directors. Franklin Templeton is one of the world's largest asset management companies with over $753.2 billion assets under management. James Cross, a 20 year veteran of Franklin Templeton, is a Vice President, Research Analyst and Portfolio Manager within the Franklin Equity Group and Franklin Technology Fund where he leads the industrial sectors team and all venture investment activities.

Adam Trenkle, Area Sales Vice President, North America West, ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) was elected to the EvoNexus Board of Directors. ANSYS is the global leader in engineering simulation software and helps the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. Adam Trenkle has been with ANSYS for 11 years and is responsible for over 10% of the company's global revenue.

Henry Tirri, CTO, InterDigital (NASDAQ: IDCC) was elected to the EvoNexus Board of Directors. Advanced solutions from InterDigital support the development of more efficient wireless networks and new mobile broadband capabilities for billions of consumers globally. Dr. Tirri is InterDigital's Chief Technology Officer. In this role, he is responsible for leading strategy for advancing the company's technological roadmaps. Tirri works closely with other executives to partner with internal R&D efforts, external investments and corporate development in executing the company's technology vision. Dr. Tirri is also the former CTO of Nokia and CTO of Harman.

Ajay Nigam, Senior Vice President, Product & Technology, ID Analytics, a Symantec company (NASDAQ: SYMC) Ajay Nigam is the SVP, Product & Technology for ID Analytics. Symantec is a global leader in next-generation cyber security. Mr. Nigam is responsible for leading the strategy and roadmap to bring new products to market.

John Pham DDS, Co-Founder and CEO, INBRACE (Swift Health Systems) was elected to the EvoNexus Board of Directors. INBRACE is a novel invisible orthodontic solution that straightens teeth 50% faster and with half of the pain than other solutions in the current market. Dr. Pham, a UCLA and USC grad of Dentistry and Orthodontics, is the Co-Founder and CEO of INBRACE, a July 2018 graduate of the EvoNexus incubator. Over the course of 24 months, John Pham and the INBRACE team closed on $26M in venture funding, onboarded over 300 orthodontists and grew from five to over sixty employees before moving out of the incubator and into their Irvine Company office and manufacturing space.

Bruce Breslau, Managing Director and Market Manager, Union Bank (NYSE: MUFG) was elected to the EvoNexus Board of Directors. Bruce Breslau first joined Union Bank in 1993 and currently serves as Managing Director and Market Manager where he oversees two divisions within the Business Banking finances firms: revenue between $20MM- $100MM and Middle Market $100MM in revenue and greater. Union Bank provides a plethora of banking services to many of the region's most important technology companies.

Chris Grassa, SVP Regional Manager, Torrey Pines Bank (NYSE: WAL) was elected to the EvoNexus Board of Directors. Chris Grassa serves as SVP, Regional Manager for Torrey Pines Bank, a division of Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC. Mr. Grassa is a founding officer of the organization with more than 20 years of industry experience and is a San Diego native and SDSU graduate. As such, he is especially devoted to growing the early stage innovation economy in the region.

About EvoNexus

EvoNexus is Southern California's leading startup technology incubator and hub for the startup community with locations in San Diego and Irvine. We empower motivated entrepreneurs to turn their transformative ideas into fundable, commercially-viable companies. EvoNexus portfolio companies have raised over $1.5B in funding and outcomes from over 170 venture capital firms and 23 startups have been acquired. EvoNexus is supported with office space in the vibrant workplace communities of California's leading real estate developer, Irvine Company, and financially by global technology and life science corporations.

EvoNexus is seeking startups NOW for its Irvine, CA incubator. Apply by September 14th, 2018.

Apply: https://evonexus.org/apply/

Why EvoNexus?: https://evonexus.org/why-evonexus/



