Western Alliance Bancorporation : Ranks #1 On S&P Global Market Intelligence's Best Regional Banks 2018 List

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) is the nation’s top-performing regional bank, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence’s 2018 ranking of regional banks. The bank moved up to the #1 position from the #2 spot, which it earned in both 2017 and 2016.

S&P Global Market Intelligence ranked the best-performing regional banks using six core financial metrics that focus on profitability, asset quality and loan growth for 2018. According to the report, Western Alliance was a strong performer all-around, outpacing the top 25 regional bank median in five of the six ranking metrics. Per this report, regional banks are those with $10 billion to $50 billion in assets.

“Everything we do is focused on helping our clients meet their growth ambitions,” said Kenneth A. Vecchione, Chief Executive Officer, Western Alliance Bank. “This approach drives our own success, and we’re appreciative of our talented, hard-working people that put customers first, every day.”

This honor follows the recent announcement that Western Alliance again ranked in the top 10 on the Forbes “Best Banks in America” list. Western Alliance has been cited by Forbes as one of the top 10 banks in the country for four consecutive years, 2016-2019. Forbes’ annual list ranks the 100 largest publicly traded banks and thrifts based on growth, credit quality and profitability.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

With more than $20 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) is one of the country’s top-performing banking companies. Western Alliance is ranked #1 regional bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence for 2018 and in the top 10 on the Forbes “Best Banks in America” list for four consecutive years, 2016-2019. Its primary subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their growth ambitions with local teams of experienced bankers who deliver superior service and a full spectrum of customized loan, deposit and treasury management capabilities. Business clients also benefit from a powerful array of specialized financial services that provide strong expertise and tailored solutions for a wide variety of industries and sectors. A national presence with a regional footprint, Western Alliance Bank operates individually branded, full-service banking divisions and has offices in key markets nationwide. For more information, visit westernalliancebank.com.

