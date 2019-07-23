Log in
Western Alliance Bancorporation : Ranks #1 on Bank Director's 2019 Performance Scorecard

07/23/2019 | 01:10pm EDT

IN THE NEWS

Western Alliance Ranks #1 on Bank Director's 2019 Performance Scorecard

VIEW THIS STORY ON WESTERNALLIANCEBANCORPORATION.COM

July 23, 2019

PHOENIX--Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) ranks #1 on Bank Director's 2019 Bank Performance Scorecard among banks with $5 billion to $50 billion in assets. Of the top 300 publicly traded U.S. banks evaluated

by Bank Director in three size categories, Western Alliance was #7 overall.

According to Bank Director, the Bank Performance Scorecard uses five metrics that measure performance across a range of attributes that are commonly associated with strong banks. Return on average assets (ROAA) and return on average equity (ROAE) are used to measure profitability. Capitalization is captured through the ratio of tangible common equity (TCE) to total assets, while asset quality is measured through the ratios of nonperforming assets (NPA) to total assets, and net charge-offs (NCO) to average loans.

The Scorecard ranking was compiled by the investment bank Sandler O'Neill + Partners using data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"There are many reasons Western Alliance continues to perform at such a high level," said Kenneth A. Vecchione, Chief Executive Officer, Western Alliance Bank. "In addition to our talented people and their passion for helping our customers succeed, it's our unique strategy. Our national presence, regional footprint combination allows us to make the most of every opportunity, including serving attractive specialized business segments that provide an uncommon lever for growth and profitability."

This latest recognition follows a series of other high-profile industry accolades earned by the bank, including being named #1 on S&P Global Market Intelligence's 2018 ranking of regional banks. As well, Western Alliance again ranked in the top 10 on the Forbes "Best Banks in America" list, for the fourth year in a row, 2016-2019.

MEDIA RELATIONS CONTACT: ROBYN YOUNG (602) 346-7352

RYOUNG@WESTERNALLIANCEBANK.COM

Disclaimer

Western Alliance Bancorporation published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 17:09:08 UTC
