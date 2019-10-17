Western Alliance Bancorporation : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
10/17/2019 | 05:23pm EDT
Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL):
THIRD QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Net income
Earnings per share
Net interest margin2
Efficiency ratio
Book value per
common share
$127.4 million
$1.24
4.41%
43.1%
$28.48
CEO COMMENTARY:
“Western Alliance continues to deliver strong shareholder value and produced another record quarter with third quarter results that generated $127.4 million in net income and earnings per share of $1.24, representing an 18% increase in earnings per share from a year ago,” commented Kenneth Vecchione, Chief Executive Officer. “Thoughtful balance sheet growth continues to be at the forefront of our business plan as demonstrated by our third consecutive quarter of deposit growth of more than $1 billion and loan growth of over $900 million during the quarter. Our asset quality remains stable and we closed out the quarter with $0.6 million of net loan recoveries. Our healthy loan origination volume coupled with a reduction in deposit costs overcame a net interest margin compression of 18 basis points to produce net interest income growth of 18.4%, on a linked quarter annualized basis. Our consistent, broad-based results, combined with our commitment to distribute excess capital to shareholders through stock repurchases and dividends, positions the Company to finish the year with solid shareholder results.”
LINKED-QUARTER BASIS
YEAR-OVER-YEAR
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:
Net income and earnings per share of $127.4 million and $1.24 compared to $122.9 million and $1.19, respectively
Net income of $127.4 million and earnings per share of $1.24, up 14.6% and 18.1%, from $111.1 million and $1.05, respectively
Net operating revenue1 of $282.5 million, an increase of 5.7%, or $15.2 million, compared to an increase in operating non-interest expenses1 of 6.7%, or $7.7 million
Net operating revenue1 of $282.5 million, an increase of 14.4%, or $35.6 million, compared to an increase in operating non-interest expenses1 of 16.7%, or $17.5 million
Operating pre-provision net revenue1 of $159.9 million, up $7.4 million from $152.5 million
Operating pre-provision net revenue1 of $159.9 million, up $18.1 million from $141.9 million
Effective tax rate of 18.30%, compared to 16.76%
Effective tax rate of 18.30%, compared to 6.32%
FINANCIAL POSITION RESULTS:
Total loans of $20.2 billion, up $903 million, or 18.8% annualized
Increase in total loans of $3.4 billion, or 20.4%
Total deposits of $22.4 billion, up $1.0 billion, or 18.7% annualized
Increase in total deposits of $3.5 billion, or 18.7%
Stockholders' equity of $2.9 billion, up $72 million
Increase in stockholders' equity of $435 million
LOANS AND ASSET QUALITY:
Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets) to total assets of 0.25%, compared to 0.27%
Nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.25%, compared to 0.26%
Annualized net loan (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans outstanding of (0.01)% compared to 0.03%
Annualized net loan (recoveries) charge-offs2 to average loans outstanding of (0.01)%, compared to 0.08%
KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS:
Net interest margin of 4.41% compared to 4.59%
Net interest margin2 of 4.41%, compared to 4.68%
Return on average assets and on tangible common equity1 of 1.94% and 19.41%, compared to 2.05% and 19.72%, respectively
Return on average assets2 and on tangible common equity1,2 of 1.94% and 19.41%, compared to 2.05% and 20.40%, respectively
Tangible common equity ratio1 of 10.1%, compared to 10.2%
Tangible common equity ratio1 of 10.1%, compared to 10.0%
Tangible book value per share1, net of tax, of $25.60, an increase of 3.9% from $24.65
Tangible book value per share1, net of tax, of $25.60, an increase of 23.7% from $20.70
Operating efficiency ratio1 of 42.4%,compared to 42.0%
Operating efficiency ratio1 of 42.4%, compared to 41.5%
1
See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
2
Beginning in Q1 2019, annualized performance metrics are calculated on an actual/actual basis, from a previous 30/360 basis. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation.
Income Statement
Net interest income was $266.4 million in the third quarter 2019, an increase of $11.7 million from $254.7 million in the second quarter 2019, and an increase of $32.4 million, or 13.8%, compared to the third quarter 2018. As acquired loans are recorded at fair value in an acquisition, purchase discounts on these acquired loans are recorded and accreted into interest income based on expected future cash flows over the life of the loans and may be accelerated upon prepayment of acquired loans. Net interest income in the third quarter 2019 includes $2.7 million of total accretion income from acquired loans, compared to $4.6 million in the second quarter 2019, and $3.3 million in the third quarter 2018.
The Company’s net interest margin in the third quarter 2019 was 4.41%, a decrease from 4.59% in the second quarter 2019 and 4.68% in the third quarter 2018.
Operating non-interest income was $16.1 million for the third quarter 2019, compared to $12.6 million for the second quarter 2019, and $12.9 million for the third quarter 2018.1 The increase in operating non-interest income from the third quarter 2018 primarily relates to an increase in income from warrants.
Net operating revenue was $282.5 million for the third quarter 2019, an increase of $15.2 million, compared to $267.3 million for the second quarter 2019, and an increase of $35.6 million, or 14.4%, compared to $246.9 million for the third quarter 2018.1
Operating non-interest expense was $122.6 million for the third quarter 2019, compared to $114.8 million for the second quarter 2019, and $105.0 million for the third quarter 2018.1 The Company’s operating efficiency ratio1 was 42.4% for the third quarter 2019, compared to 42.0% in the second quarter 2019, and 41.5% for the third quarter 2018.
Income tax expense was $28.5 million for the third quarter 2019, compared to $24.8 million for the second quarter 2019, and $7.5 million for the third quarter 2018. Income tax expense for the third quarter 2018 includes the effect of a carryback election.
Net income was $127.4 million for the third quarter 2019, an increase of $4.4 million from $122.9 million for the second quarter 2019, and an increase of $16.3 million, or 14.6%, from $111.1 million for the third quarter 2018. Earnings per share was $1.24 for the third quarter 2019, compared to $1.19 for the second quarter 2019, and $1.05 for the third quarter 2018.
The Company views its operating pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") as a key metric for assessing the Company’s earnings power, which it defines as net operating revenue less operating non-interest expense. For the third quarter 2019, the Company’s operating PPNR was $159.9 million, up $7.4 million from $152.5 million in the second quarter 2019, and up $18.1 million from $141.9 million in the third quarter 2018.1 Non-operating income1 for the third quarter 2019 consisted of a net gain on sales of investment securities of $3.2 million and net unrealized gains on assets measured at fair value of $0.2 million. Non-operating expense1 for the third quarter 2019 consisted of a net loss on sales and valuations of repossessed and other assets of $3.4 million.
The Company had 1,814 full-time equivalent employees and 47 offices at September 30, 2019, compared to 1,806 employees and 47 offices at June 30, 2019 and 1,795 employees and 47 offices at September 30, 2018.
1
See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
Balance Sheet
Gross loans totaled $20.2 billion at September 30, 2019, an increase of $903 million from $19.3 billion at June 30, 2019, and an increase of $3.4 billion from $16.7 billion at September 30, 2018. The increase from the prior quarter was driven by an increase of $346 million in CRE, non-owner occupied loans, $282 million in residential real estate loans, and $275 million in commercial and industrial loans. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $55 million in construction and land development loans. From September 30, 2018, loans increased across all loan types, with the largest increases in commercial and industrial loans of $1.2 billion, CRE, non-owner occupied loans of $1.1 billion, and residential real estate loans of $1.0 billion. At September 30, 2019, the allowance for credit losses to gross loans held for investment was 0.82%, compared to 0.83% at June 30, 2019, and 0.90% at September 30, 2018. At September 30, 2019, the allowance for credit losses to total organic loans was 0.85%, compared to 0.87% at June 30, 2019, and 0.97% at September 30, 2018. The Company defines its organic loans as those loans that have not been acquired in a transaction accounted for as a business combination.
Consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the allowance for credit losses is not carried over in an acquisition because acquired loans are recorded at fair value, which discounts the loans based on expected future cash flows. Credit discounts on acquired loans are included as a reduction to gross loans. These discounts totaled $7.5 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $10.6 million at June 30, 2019, and $17.2 million at September 30, 2018.
Deposits totaled $22.4 billion at September 30, 2019, an increase of $1.0 billion from $21.4 billion at June 30, 2019, and an increase of $3.5 billion from $18.9 billion at September 30, 2018. The increase from the prior quarter was driven by an increase of $1.2 billion from savings and money market accounts and $78 million in non-interest bearing demand deposits. These increases were offset by a decrease of $221 million from certificates of deposit. From September 30, 2018, deposits increased across all deposit types, with the largest increases in savings and money market accounts of $2.0 billion, non-interest bearing demand deposits of $741 million, interest-bearing demand deposits of $531 million, and certificates of deposit of $261 million. Non-interest bearing deposits were $8.8 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $8.7 billion at June 30, 2019, and $8.0 billion at September 30, 2018. Non-interest bearing deposits comprised 39.0% of total deposits at September 30, 2019, compared to 40.5% at June 30, 2019, and 42.4% at September 30, 2018. The proportion of savings and money market balances to total deposits was 40.4%, compared to 36.8% at June 30, 2019, and 37.3% at September 30, 2018. Interest-bearing demand deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 11.2% at September 30, 2019, compared to 11.8% at June 30, 2019, and 10.5% at September 30, 2018. Certificates of deposit as a percentage of total deposits were 9.4% at September 30, 2019, compared to 10.9% at June 30, 2019, and 9.8% at September 30, 2018. The Company’s ratio of loans to deposits was 89.8% at September 30, 2019, compared to 89.8% at June 30, 2019, and 88.5% at September 30, 2018.
Qualifying debt totaled $389 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $387 million at June 30, 2019, and $359 million at September 30, 2018.
Stockholders’ equity was $2.9 billion at September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, compared to $2.5 billion at September 30, 2018. The increase in stockholders' equity from September 30, 2018 is primarily a function of net income, partially offset by share repurchases and dividends to shareholders. Under the Company's common stock repurchase program, the Company is authorized to repurchase up to $250 million of its shares of common stock. During the third quarter 2019, the Company repurchased 1.0 million shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $43.63, for a total of $43.6 million. During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company repurchased a total of 2.7 million shares of its common stock, representing approximately 3% of the Company's outstanding shares. Shares were repurchased at a weighted average price of $42.25, for a total of $115.5 million. During the third quarter 2019, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share. The Company made its first dividend payment to shareholders totaling $25.7 million on August 30, 2019.
At September 30, 2019, tangible common equity, net of tax, was 10.1% of tangible assets1 and total capital was 12.6% of risk-weighted assets. The Company’s tangible book value per share1 was $25.60 at September 30, 2019, up 23.7% from September 30, 2018.
Total assets increased 4.0% to $26.3 billion at September 30, 2019, from $25.3 billion at June 30, 2019, and increased 18.7% from $22.2 billion at September 30, 2018. The increase in total assets from the prior year relates primarily to organic loan growth.
Asset Quality
The provision for credit losses was $4.0 million for the third quarter 2019, compared to $7.0 million for the second quarter 2019, and compared to $6.0 million for the third quarter 2018. Net loan (recoveries)2 in the third quarter 2019 were $(0.6) million, or (0.01)% of average loans (annualized), compared to net charge-offs of $1.6 million, or 0.03%, in the second quarter 2019, and $3.1 million, or 0.08%, in the third quarter 2018.
Nonaccrual loans decreased $1.5 million to $50.3 million during the quarter and increased $13.5 million from September 30, 2018. Loans past due 90 days and still accruing were zero at September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018. Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing interest totaled $29.5 million at September 30, 2019, an increase from $9.7 million at June 30, 2019, and an increase from $9.4 million at September 30, 2018.
Repossessed assets totaled $15.5 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $17.7 million at June 30, 2019, and a decrease of $4.5 million from $20.0 million at September 30, 2018. Adversely graded loans and non-performing assets totaled $439.2 million at September 30, 2019, an increase of $40.3 million from $399.0 million at June 30, 2019, and an increase of $80.9 million from $358.3 million at September 30, 2018.
The ratio of classified assets to Tier 1 capital plus the allowance for credit losses, a common regulatory measure of asset quality, was 7.8% at September 30, 2019, compared to 7.8% at June 30, 2019, and 10.2% at September 30, 2018.1
1
See reconciliation of Non GAAP Financial Measures.
2
Beginning in Q1 2019, annualized performance metrics are calculated on an actual/actual basis, from a previous 30/360 basis. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation.
Segment Highlights
The Company's reportable segments are aggregated primarily based on geographic location, services offered, and markets served. The Company's regional segments, which include Arizona, Nevada, Southern California, and Northern California, provide full service banking and related services to their respective markets. The operations from the regional segments correspond to the following banking divisions: Alliance Bank of Arizona, Bank of Nevada and First Independent Bank, Torrey Pines Bank, and Bridge Bank.
The Company's National Business Lines ("NBL") segment provides specialized banking services to niche markets. The Company's NBL reportable segments include Homeowner Associations ("HOA") Services, Hotel Franchise Finance ("HFF"), Public & Nonprofit Finance, Technology & Innovation, and Other NBLs. These NBLs are managed centrally and are broader in geographic scope than our other segments, though still predominately located within our core market areas.
The Corporate & Other segment consists of the Company's investment portfolio, Corporate borrowings and other related items, income and expense items not allocated to our other reportable segments, and inter-segment eliminations.
Key management metrics for evaluating the performance of the Company's Arizona, Nevada, Southern California, Northern California, and NBL segments include loan and deposit growth, asset quality, and pre-tax income.
The regional segments reported gross loan balances of $9.7 billion at September 30, 2019, an increase of $196 million during the quarter, and an increase of $701 million during the last twelve months. The growth in loans during the quarter was spread across all regional segments with increases in the Nevada, Southern California, Arizona, and Northern California segments of $85 million, $50 million, $31 million, and $30 million, respectively. The growth in loans during the last twelve months was driven by increases in the Arizona, Nevada, and Southern California segments, with loan growth of $375 million, $243 million, and $190 million, respectively. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $107 million in the Northern California segment. Total deposits for the regional segments were $15.3 billion, an increase of $423 million during the quarter, and an increase of $1.6 billion during the last twelve months. The increase in deposits during the quarter was driven by the Northern California, Southern California, and Nevada segments, with deposit growth of $262 million, $217 million, and $81 million, respectively. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $137 million in the Arizona segment. During the last twelve months, each of the regional segments had growth in deposits. Deposit growth over the last twelve months in the Arizona, Nevada, Northern California, and Southern California segments totaled $639 million, $422 million, $319 million, and $202 million, respectively.
Pre-tax income for the regional segments was $103.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $7.1 million from the three months ended June 30, 2019, and an increase of $16.7 million from the three months ended September 30, 2018. The growth in pre-tax income during the quarter was driven by increases in the Arizona and Southern California segments, with pre-tax income growth of $6.0 million and $2.3 million, respectively. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $0.9 million and $0.3 million in the Northern California and Nevada segments, respectively. The Arizona, Southern California, and Nevada segments had the largest increases in pre-tax income from the three months ended September 30, 2018 of $7.3 million, $5.0 million, and $4.0 million, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the regional segments reported total pre-tax income of $289.2 million, an increase of $30.1 million compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018 with increases across all regional segments. Southern California, Arizona, Nevada, and Northern California had increases in pre-tax income of $9.8 million, $8.6 million, $7.9 million, and $3.9 million, respectively.
The NBL segments reported gross loan balances of $10.5 billion at September 30, 2019, an increase of $709 million during the quarter, and an increase of $2.7 billion during the last twelve months. The increase in loans from the prior quarter was driven by the Other NBLs, HFF, and Technology & Innovation segments, which had loan growth of $369 million, $240 million, and $131 million, respectively. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $44 million in the Public & Nonprofit Finance segment. During the last twelve months, the largest drivers of loan growth were the Other NBLs, HFF, and Technology & Innovation segments, with increases of $1.9 billion, $461 million, and $271 million, respectively. Total deposits for the NBL segments were $6.4 billion, an increase of $440 million during the quarter, and an increase of $1.5 billion during the last twelve months. The increase in deposits from the prior quarter is primarily attributable to the Technology & Innovation segment, which increased deposits by $436 million. The increase of $1.5 billion during the last twelve months is a result of growth in the Technology & Innovation and HOA Services segments of $970 million and $528 million, respectively.
Pre-tax income for the NBL segments was $71.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $11.1 million from the three months ended June 30, 2019, and an increase of $19.7 million from the three months ended September 30, 2018. The increase in pre-tax income from the prior quarter primarily relates to the Technology & Innovation and Other NBLs segments, which increased by $8.4 million and $4.4 million, respectively. These increases were partially offset by decreases in pre-tax income from the HFF segments, which had decreases of $1.8 million. The drivers of the increase in pre-tax income from the same period in the prior year were the Other NBLs, Technology & Innovation, and HOA Services segments, which had increases of $11.7 million, $7.7 million, and $2.4 million, respectively. These increases were partially offset by decreases in pre-tax income for the HFF and Public & Nonprofit Finance segments, which decreased by $1.6 million and $0.5 million, respectively. Pre-tax income for the NBL segments for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $190.7 million, an increase of $43.9 million compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The largest increases in pre-tax income compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018 were in the Other NBLs, Technology & Innovation, and HOA Services segments. These segments had increases of $19.6 million, $17.1 million, and $11.5 million, respectively. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $3.3 million and $1.1 million in the HFF and Public & Nonprofit segments.
Conference Call and Webcast
Western Alliance Bancorporation will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its third quarter 2019 financial results at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, October 18, 2019. Participants may access the call by dialing 1-888-317-6003 and using passcode 1909804 or via live audio webcast using the website link https://services.choruscall.com/links/wal191018_1200.html. The webcast is also available via the Company’s website at www.westernalliancebancorporation.com. Participants should log in at least 15 minutes early to receive instructions. The call will be recorded and made available for replay after 2:00 p.m. ET October 18th through 9:00 a.m. ET November 18th by dialing 1-877-344-7529 passcode: 10134684.
Reclassifications
Certain amounts in the Consolidated Income Statements for the prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation. The reclassifications have no effect on net income or stockholders’ equity as previously reported.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
This press release contains both financial measures based on GAAP and non-GAAP based financial measures, which are used where management believes them to be helpful in understanding the Company’s results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.
Adoption of Accounting Standards
During the first quarter 2019, the Company adopted the Accounting Standards Updates ("ASU") related to leases, which include ASU 2016-02, Leases, ASU 2018-10, Codification Improvements to Topic 842, Leases and ASU 2018-11, Leases (Topic 842) Targeted Improvements.
The amendments in ASU 2016-02 require lessees to recognize the lease assets and lease liabilities arising from operating leases in the statement of financial position, resulting in a gross up of assets and liabilities on the balance sheet. The accounting applied by a lessor is largely unchanged from that applied under previous GAAP. The Company elected to apply the package of practical expedients, which permitted the Company to forgo reassessment of 1) expired or existing contracts that may contain leases; 2) lease classification of expired or existing leases; and 3) initial direct costs for any existing leases. Upon adoption of this standard on January 1, 2019, the Company recorded a right-of-use asset and corresponding lease liability of $42.5 million and $46.1 million, respectively. No cumulative effect adjustment to retained earnings was recorded as of January 1, 2019. The new standard does not have a material impact on the Company's results of operations or cash flow.
This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations with regard to our business, financial and operating results, future economic performance, and dividends, including our recent domestic select-service hotel franchise finance loan portfolio acquisition. The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect our current views about future events and financial performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause our actual results to differ significantly from historical results and those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical or expected results include, among others: the risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission; changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in the areas in which we conduct or will conduct our business; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; increases in competitive pressures among financial institutions and businesses offering similar products and services; higher defaults on our loan portfolio than we expect; changes in management’s estimate of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; legislative or regulatory changes or changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; supervisory actions by regulatory agencies which may limit our ability to pursue certain growth opportunities, including expansion through acquisitions; additional regulatory requirements resulting from our continued growth; management’s estimates and projections of interest rates and interest rate policy; the execution of our business plan; and other factors affecting the financial services industry generally or the banking industry in particular.
Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We do not intend and disclaim any duty or obligation to update or revise any industry information or forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, set forth in this press release to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.
About Western Alliance Bancorporation
With more than $25 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) is one of the country’s top-performing banking companies. Western Alliance is ranked #1 regional bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence for 2018 and in the top 10 on the Forbes “Best Banks in America” list for four consecutive years, 2016-2019. Its primary subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their growth ambitions with local teams of experienced bankers who deliver superior service and a full spectrum of customized loan, deposit and treasury management capabilities. Business clients also benefit from a powerful array of specialized financial services that provide strong expertise and tailored solutions for a wide variety of industries and sectors. A national presence with a regional footprint, Western Alliance Bank operates individually branded, full-service banking divisions and has offices in key markets nationwide. For more information, visit westernalliancebank.com.
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Summary Consolidated Financial Data
Unaudited
Selected Balance Sheet Data:
As of September 30,
2019
2018
Change %
(in millions)
Total assets
$
26,324.2
$
22,176.1
18.7
%
Gross loans, net of deferred fees
20,152.8
16,732.8
20.4
Securities and money market investments
4,148.1
3,633.7
14.2
Total deposits
22,440.8
18,908.6
18.7
Qualifying debt
388.9
359.1
8.3
Stockholders' equity
2,923.0
2,488.4
17.5
Tangible common equity, net of tax (1)
2,627.1
2,191.3
19.9
Selected Income Statement Data:
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
Change %
2019
2018
Change %
(in thousands, except per share data)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Interest income
$
315,608
$
265,216
19.0
%
$
909,624
$
751,515
21.0
%
Interest expense
49,186
31,178
57.8
141,185
79,149
78.4
Net interest income
266,422
234,038
13.8
768,439
672,366
14.3
Provision for credit losses
4,000
6,000
(33.3
)
14,500
17,000
(14.7
)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
262,422
228,038
15.1
753,939
655,366
15.0
Non-interest income
19,441
4,418
NM
49,069
29,505
66.3
Non-interest expense
125,955
113,841
10.6
353,082
314,538
12.3
Income before income taxes
155,908
118,615
31.4
449,926
370,333
21.5
Income tax expense
28,533
7,492
NM
78,819
53,631
47.0
Net income
$
127,375
$
111,123
14.6
$
371,107
$
316,702
17.2
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.24
$
1.05
18.1
$
3.59
$
3.00
19.7
(1)
See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
NM
Changes +/- 100% are not meaningful.
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Summary Consolidated Financial Data
Unaudited
Common Share Data:
At or For the Three Months Ended September 30,
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
Change %
2019
2018
Change %
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.24
$
1.05
18.1
%
$
3.59
$
3.00
19.7
%
Book value per common share
28.48
23.51
21.1
Tangible book value per share, net of tax (1)
25.60
20.70
23.7
Average shares outstanding
(in thousands):
Basic
102,041
104,768
(2.6
)
103,024
104,664
(1.6
)
Diluted
102,451
105,448
(2.8
)
103,468
105,398
(1.8
)
Common shares outstanding
102,639
105,861
(3.0
)
Selected Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets (2)
1.94
%
2.05
%
(5.4
)%
2.03
%
2.03
%
—
%
Return on average tangible common equity (1, 2)
19.41
20.40
(4.9
)
19.86
20.53
(3.3
)
Net interest margin (2)
4.41
4.68
(5.8
)
4.56
4.69
(2.8
)
Operating efficiency ratio - tax equivalent basis (1)
42.4
41.5
2.1
42.3
42.1
0.4
Loan to deposit ratio
89.80
88.49
1.5
Asset Quality Ratios:
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans outstanding (2)
(0.01
)%
0.08
%
NM
0.02
%
0.06
%
(66.7
)%
Nonaccrual loans to gross loans
0.25
0.22
13.6
Nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets to total assets
0.25
0.26
(3.8
)
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
0.82
0.90
(8.9
)
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans
327.83
406.89
(19.4
)
Capital Ratios (1):
Sep 30, 2019
Jun 30, 2019
Sep 30, 2018
Tangible common equity (1)
10.1
%
10.2
%
10.0
%
Common Equity Tier 1 (1), (3)
10.3
10.6
10.9
Tier 1 Leverage ratio (1), (3)
10.4
11.0
11.0
Tier 1 Capital (1), (3)
10.6
10.9
11.3
Total Capital (1), (3)
12.6
12.9
13.5
(1)
See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
(2)
Annualized on an actual/actual basis for periods less than 12 months.
(3)
Capital ratios for September 30, 2019 are preliminary until the Call Report is filed.
NM
Changes +/- 100% are not meaningful.
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
Unaudited
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Interest income:
Loans
$
278,932
$
234,709
$
808,099
$
662,703
Investment securities
29,660
27,239
87,694
81,305
Other
7,016
3,268
13,831
7,507
Total interest income
315,608
265,216
909,624
751,515
Interest expense:
Deposits
43,354
25,266
121,030
59,288
Qualifying debt
5,785
5,794
17,898
16,458
Borrowings
47
118
2,257
3,403
Total interest expense
49,186
31,178
141,185
79,149
Net interest income
266,422
234,038
768,439
672,366
Provision for credit losses
4,000
6,000
14,500
17,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
262,422
228,038
753,939
655,366
Non-interest income:
Service charges and fees
5,888
5,267
17,121
16,684
Income from equity investments
3,742
1,440
6,619
5,417
Card income
1,729
2,138
5,195
6,143
Foreign currency income
1,321
1,092
3,564
3,475
Income from bank owned life insurance
979
868
2,938
2,963
Lending related income and gains (losses) on sale of loans, net
539
1,422
1,343
3,447
Gain (loss) on sales of investment securities
3,152
(7,232
)
3,152
(7,232
Unrealized gains (losses) on assets measured at fair value, net
222
(1,212
)
4,628
(2,971
Other
1,869
635
4,509
1,579
Total non-interest income
19,441
4,418
49,069
29,505
Non-interest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
70,978
64,762
205,328
188,680
Deposit costs
11,537
4,848
24,930
11,888
Occupancy
8,263
7,406
24,251
21,671
Legal, professional, and directors' fees
8,248
7,907
26,885
21,856
Data processing
7,095
5,895
20,563
16,688
Insurance
3,071
3,712
8,691
11,466
Loan and repossessed asset expenses
1,953
1,230
5,419
2,830
Business development
1,443
1,381
4,972
4,523
Marketing
842
687
2,640
2,429
Card expense
548
1,282
1,892
3,305
Intangible amortization
387
398
1,161
1,195
Net loss (gain) on sales and valuations of repossessed and other assets
3,379
(67
)
2,856
(1,474
Other
8,211
14,400
23,494
29,481
Total non-interest expense
125,955
113,841
353,082
314,538
Income before income taxes
155,908
118,615
449,926
370,333
Income tax expense
28,533
7,492
78,819
53,631
Net income
$
127,375
$
111,123
$
371,107
$
316,702
Earnings per share:
Diluted shares
102,451
105,448
103,468
105,398
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.24
$
1.05
$
3.59
$
3.00
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Five Quarter Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Sep 30, 2019
Jun 30, 2019
Mar 31, 2019
Dec 31, 2018
Sep 30, 2018
(in thousands, except per share data)
Interest income:
Loans
$
278,932
$
270,349
$
258,818
$
247,874
$
234,709
Investment securities
29,660
28,900
29,134
30,367
27,239
Other
7,016
3,599
3,216
3,727
3,268
Total interest income
315,608
302,848
291,168
281,968
265,216
Interest expense:
Deposits
43,354
41,888
35,788
31,176
25,266
Qualifying debt
5,785
6,008
6,105
5,829
5,794
Borrowings
47
271
1,939
1,450
118
Total interest expense
49,186
48,167
43,832
38,455
31,178
Net interest income
266,422
254,681
247,336
243,513
234,038
Provision for credit losses
4,000
7,000
3,500
6,000
6,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
262,422
247,681
243,836
237,513
228,038
Non-interest income:
Service charges and fees
5,888
5,821
5,412
5,611
5,267
Income from equity investments
3,742
868
2,009
3,178
1,440
Card income
1,729
1,625
1,841
1,866
2,138
Foreign currency income
1,321
1,148
1,095
1,285
1,092
Income from bank owned life insurance
979
978
981
983
868
Lending related income and gains (losses) on sale of loans, net
539
553
251
893
1,422
Gain (loss) on sales of investment securities
3,152
—
—
(424
)
(7,232
)
Unrealized gains (losses) on assets measured at fair value, net
222
1,572
2,834
(640
)
(1,212
)
Other
1,869
1,653
987
859
635
Total non-interest income
19,441
14,218
15,410
13,611
4,418
Non-interest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
70,978
65,794
68,556
64,558
64,762
Deposit costs
11,537
7,669
5,724
7,012
4,848
Occupancy
8,263
7,761
8,227
7,733
7,406
Legal, professional, and directors' fees
8,248
11,105
7,532
6,866
7,907
Data processing
7,095
6,793
6,675
6,028
5,895
Insurance
3,071
2,811
2,809
2,539
3,712
Loan and repossessed asset expenses
1,953
1,460
2,006
1,748
1,230
Business development
1,443
1,444
2,085
1,437
1,381
Marketing
842
1,057
741
1,341
687
Card expense
548
710
634
996
1,282
Intangible amortization
387
387
387
399
398
Net loss (gain) on sales and valuations of repossessed and other assets
3,379
(620
)
97
1,483
(67
)
Other
8,211
7,842
7,441
8,989
14,400
Total non-interest expense
125,955
114,213
112,914
111,129
113,841
Income before income taxes
155,908
147,686
146,332
139,995
118,615
Income tax expense
28,533
24,750
25,536
20,909
7,492
Net income
$
127,375
$
122,936
$
120,796
$
119,086
$
111,123
Earnings per share:
Diluted shares
102,451
103,501
104,475
105,286
105,448
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.24
$
1.19
$
1.16
$
1.13
$
1.05
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Five Quarter Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited
Sep 30, 2019
Jun 30, 2019
Mar 31, 2019
Dec 31, 2018
Sep 30, 2018
(in millions)
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$
872.1
$
1,067.7
$
785.6
$
498.6
$
700.5
Securities and money market investments
4,148.1
3,870.1
3,739.4
3,761.1
3,633.7
Loans held for sale
21.8
—
—
—
—
Loans held for investment:
Commercial and industrial
8,707.8
8,454.2
7,723.7
7,762.6
7,487.7
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
5,031.3
4,685.5
4,304.3
4,213.4
3,953.0
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
2,299.8
2,254.1
2,285.3
2,325.4
2,288.2
Construction and land development
2,155.6
2,210.4
2,283.5
2,134.7
2,107.6
Residential real estate
1,862.5
1,580.1
1,461.5
1,204.4
827.1
Consumer
74.0
66.0
58.4
70.1
69.2
Gross loans, net of deferred fees
20,131.0
19,250.3
18,116.7
17,710.6
16,732.8
Allowance for credit losses
(165.0
)
(160.4
)
(155.0
)
(152.7
)
(150.0
)
Loans, net
19,966.0
19,089.9
17,961.7
17,557.9
16,582.8
Premises and equipment, net
125.0
123.1
119.8
119.5
119.2
Operating lease right-of-use asset
74.5
71.1
72.8
—
—
Other assets acquired through foreclosure, net
15.5
17.7
17.7
17.9
20.0
Bank owned life insurance
173.1
172.1
171.1
170.1
169.2
Goodwill and other intangibles, net
298.0
298.4
298.8
299.2
299.5
Other assets
630.1
604.7
625.9
685.2
651.2
Total assets
$
26,324.2
$
25,314.8
$
23,792.8
$
23,109.5
$
22,176.1
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Liabilities:
Deposits
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
$
8,755.7
$
8,677.3
$
7,679.3
$
7,456.1
$
8,014.7
Interest bearing:
Demand
2,509.4
2,525.6
2,499.8
2,555.6
1,978.4
Savings and money market
9,058.4
7,898.3
7,798.3
7,330.7
7,059.1
Certificates of deposit
2,117.3
2,338.7
2,231.3
1,835.0
1,856.4
Total deposits
22,440.8
21,439.9
20,208.7
19,177.4
18,908.6
Customer repurchase agreements
15.0
13.9
15.1
22.4
20.9
Total customer funds
22,455.8
21,453.8
20,223.8
19,199.8
18,929.5
Borrowings
—
—
—
491.0
—
Qualifying debt
388.9
387.2
374.0
360.5
359.1
Operating lease liability
79.8
76.2
77.8
—
—
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
476.7
546.3
396.6
444.5
399.1
Total liabilities
23,401.2
22,463.5
21,072.2
20,495.8
19,687.7
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock and additional paid-in capital
1,305.5
1,310.9
1,329.6
1,364.6
1,392.6
Retained earnings
1,581.9
1,514.0
1,399.2
1,282.7
1,166.2
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
35.6
26.4
(8.2
)
(33.6
)
(70.4
)
Total stockholders' equity
2,923.0
2,851.3
2,720.6
2,613.7
2,488.4
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
26,324.2
$
25,314.8
$
23,792.8
$
23,109.5
$
22,176.1
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Changes in the Allowance For Credit Losses
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Sep 30, 2019
Jun 30, 2019
Mar 31, 2019
Dec 31, 2018
Sep 30, 2018
(in thousands)
Balance, beginning of period
$
160,409
$
154,987
$
152,717
$
150,011
$
147,083
Provision for credit losses
4,000
7,000
3,500
6,000
6,000
Recoveries of loans previously charged-off:
Commercial and industrial
2,549
495
477
690
362
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
—
53
—
—
804
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
8
386
453
9
52
Construction and land development
17
9
55
13
24
Residential real estate
131
27
93
116
440
Consumer
6
8
5
8
11
Total recoveries
2,711
978
1,083
836
1,693
Loans charged-off:
Commercial and industrial
1,950
2,018
2,124
4,130
4,610
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
—
—
—
—
—
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
139
—
—
—
—
Construction and land development
—
141
—
—
—
Residential real estate
9
397
188
—
46
Consumer
1
—
1
—
109
Total loans charged-off
2,099
2,556
2,313
4,130
4,765
Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs
(612
)
1,578
1,230
3,294
3,072
Balance, end of period
$
165,021
$
160,409
$
154,987
$
152,717
$
150,011
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans - annualized
(0.01
)%
0.03
%
0.03
%
0.08
%
0.08
%
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
0.82
%
0.83
%
0.86
%
0.86
%
0.90
%
Allowance for credit losses to gross organic loans
0.85
0.87
0.90
0.92
0.97
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans
327.83
309.52
353.15
550.41
406.89
Nonaccrual loans
$
50,338
$
51,825
$
43,887
$
27,746
$
36,868
Nonaccrual loans to gross loans
0.25
%
0.27
%
0.24
%
0.16
%
0.22
%
Repossessed assets
$
15,483
$
17,707
$
17,707
$
17,924
$
20,028
Nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets to total assets
0.25
%
0.27
%
0.26
%
0.20
%
0.26
%
Loans past due 90 days, still accruing
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
594
$
—
Loans past due 90 days and still accruing to gross loans
—
%
—
%
—
%
0.00
%
—
%
Loans past due 30 to 89 days, still accruing
$
29,502
$
9,681
$
20,480
$
16,557
$
9,360
Loans past due 30 to 89 days, still accruing to gross loans
0.15
%
0.05
%
0.11
%
0.09
%
0.06
%
Special mention loans
$
233,835
$
197,996
$
134,348
$
88,856
$
124,689
Special mention loans to gross loans
1.16
%
1.03
%
0.74
%
0.50
%
0.75
%
Classified loans on accrual
$
139,576
$
131,442
$
161,620
$
181,105
$
176,727
Classified loans on accrual to gross loans
0.69
%
0.68
%
0.89
%
1.02
%
1.06
%
Classified assets
$
220,423
$
216,000
$
238,241
$
242,101
$
252,770
Classified assets to total assets
0.84
%
0.85
%
1.00
%
1.05
%
1.14
%
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Analysis of Average Balances, Yields and Rates
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
Average
Balance
Interest
Average Yield /
Cost
Average
Balance
Interest
Average Yield /
Cost
($ in millions)
($ in thousands)
($ in millions)
($ in thousands)
Interest earning assets
Loans:
Commercial and industrial
$
8,423.0
$
118,332
5.72
%
$
7,895.3
$
113,387
5.92
%
CRE - non-owner occupied
4,722.2
69,421
5.85
4,466.2
67,510
6.08
CRE - owner occupied
2,259.6
30,099
5.38
2,253.3
29,931
5.43
Construction and land development
2,226.3
39,177
7.00
2,225.5
39,806
7.20
Residential real estate
1,701.6
20,913
4.88
1,511.8
18,794
4.99
Consumer
69.5
990
5.65
61.5
921
6.01
Loans held for sale
0.2
—
—
—
—
—
Total loans (1), (2), (3)
19,402.4
278,932
5.79
18,413.6
270,349
5.98
Securities:
Securities - taxable
3,073.1
20,575
2.66
2,757.6
19,730
2.87
Securities - tax-exempt
1,062.1
9,085
4.30
979.5
9,170
4.66
Total securities (1)
4,135.2
29,660
3.08
3,737.1
28,900
3.34
Cash and other
1,009.9
7,016
2.76
635.2
3,599
2.27
Total interest earning assets
24,547.5
315,608
5.20
22,785.9
302,848
5.44
Non-interest earning assets
Cash and due from banks
346.8
166.7
Allowance for credit losses
(162.6
)
(156.4
)
Bank owned life insurance
172.5
171.5
Other assets
1,094.2
1,088.8
Total assets
$
25,998.4
$
24,056.5
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
2,488.6
$
5,061
0.81
%
$
2,551.2
$
5,550
0.87
%
Savings and money market
8,456.5
26,608
1.25
7,650.5
24,668
1.29
Certificates of deposit
2,250.4
11,685
2.06
2,271.1
11,670
2.06
Total interest-bearing deposits
13,195.5
43,354
1.30
12,472.8
41,888
1.35
Short-term borrowings
17.5
47
1.07
58.2
271
1.87
Qualifying debt
387.8
5,785
5.92
377.3
6,008
6.39
Total interest-bearing liabilities
13,600.8
49,186
1.43
12,908.3
48,167
1.50
Interest cost of funding earning assets
0.79
0.85
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
8,916.6
7,869.2
Other liabilities
579.6
480.5
Stockholders’ equity
2,901.4
2,798.5
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
25,998.4
$
24,056.5
Net interest income and margin (4)
$
266,422
4.41
%
$
254,681
4.59
%
(1)
Yields on loans and securities have been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent adjustment was $6.4 million and $6.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively.
(2)
Included in the yield computation are net loan fees of $13.4 million and accretion on acquired loans of $2.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $12.2 million and $4.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019.
(3)
Includes non-accrual loans.
(4)
Net interest margin is computed by dividing net interest income by total average earning assets, annualized on an actual/actual basis.
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Analysis of Average Balances, Yields and Rates
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
Average
Balance
Interest
Average Yield /
Cost
Average
Balance
Interest
Average Yield /
Cost
($ in millions)
($ in thousands)
($ in millions)
($ in thousands)
Interest earning assets
Loans:
Commercial and industrial
$
8,423.0
$
118,332
5.72
%
$
7,171.1
$
100,312
5.73
%
CRE - non-owner occupied
4,722.2
69,421
5.85
4,004.0
59,383
5.90
CRE - owner occupied
2,259.6
30,099
5.38
2,259.1
30,407
5.45
Construction and land development
2,226.3
39,177
7.00
2,023.1
35,959
7.06
Residential real estate
1,701.6
20,913
4.88
656.5
7,800
4.71
Consumer
69.5
990
5.65
57.4
848
5.87
Loans held for sale
0.2
—
—
—
—
—
Total loans (1), (2), (3)
19,402.4
278,932
5.79
16,171.2
234,709
5.86
Securities:
Securities - taxable
3,073.1
20,575
2.66
2,738.6
19,277
2.79
Securities - tax-exempt
1,062.1
9,085
4.30
875.2
7,962
4.51
Total securities (1)
4,135.2
29,660
3.08
3,613.8
27,239
3.21
Cash and other
1,009.9
7,016
2.76
549.5
3,268
2.36
Total interest earning assets
24,547.5
315,608
5.20
20,334.5
265,216
5.29
Non-interest earning assets
Cash and due from banks
346.8
144.0
Allowance for credit losses
(162.6
)
(148.2
)
Bank owned life insurance
172.5
168.8
Other assets
1,094.2
1,002.5
Total assets
$
25,998.4
$
21,501.6
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
2,488.6
$
5,061
0.81
%
$
1,938.2
$
3,256
0.67
%
Savings and money market
8,456.5
26,608
1.25
6,580.3
14,891
0.90
Certificates of deposit
2,250.4
11,685
2.06
1,863.7
7,119
1.52
Total interest-bearing deposits
13,195.5
43,354
1.30
10,382.2
25,266
0.97
Short-term borrowings
17.5
47
1.07
28.5
118
1.64
Qualifying debt
387.8
5,785
5.92
359.1
5,794
6.40
Total interest-bearing liabilities
13,600.8
49,186
1.43
10,769.8
31,178
1.15
Interest cost of funding earning assets
0.79
0.61
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
8,916.6
7,910.3
Other liabilities
579.6
360.8
Stockholders’ equity
2,901.4
2,460.7
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
25,998.4
$
21,501.6
Net interest income and margin (4)
$
266,422
4.41
%
$
234,038
4.68
%
(1)
Yields on loans and securities have been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent adjustment was $6.4 million and $6.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
(2)
Included in the yield computation are net loan fees of $13.4 million and accretion on acquired loans of $2.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $12.5 million and $3.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018.
(3)
Includes non-accrual loans.
(4)
Net interest margin is computed by dividing net interest income by total average earning assets, annualized on an actual/actual basis.
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Analysis of Average Balances, Yields and Rates
Unaudited
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
Average
Balance
Interest
Average Yield /
Cost
Average
Balance
Interest
Average Yield /
Cost
($ in millions)
($ in thousands)
($ in millions)
($ in thousands)
Interest earning assets
Loans:
Commercial and industrial
$
7,955.6
$
340,808
5.88
%
$
6,887.0
$
280,101
5.62
%
CRE - non-owner occupied
4,468.4
199,372
5.98
3,963.3
175,041
5.92
CRE - owner occupied
2,279.9
90,113
5.39
2,247.9
87,656
5.33
Construction and land development
2,210.2
118,687
7.20
1,922.3
99,146
6.91
Residential real estate
1,535.9
56,275
4.90
505.9
18,494
4.89
Consumer
64.5
2,844
5.90
52.6
2,265
5.76
Loans held for sale
0.1
—
—
—
—
—
Total loans (1), (2), (3)
18,514.6
808,099
5.92
15,579.0
662,703
5.79
Securities:
Securities - taxable
2,865.6
60,641
2.83
2,805.2
57,700
2.75
Securities - tax-exempt
979.7
27,053
4.62
853.7
23,605
4.62
Total securities (1)
3,845.3
87,694
3.29
3,658.9
81,305
3.19
Cash and other
700.7
13,831
2.64
453.0
7,507
2.22
Total interest earning assets
23,060.6
909,624
5.38
19,690.9
751,515
5.22
Non-interest earning assets
Cash and due from banks
225.9
143.8
Allowance for credit losses
(157.8
)
(145.0
)
Bank owned life insurance
171.4
168.4
Other assets
1,098.6
1,001.4
Total assets
$
24,398.7
$
20,859.5
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
2,511.9
$
16,194
0.86
%
$
1,806.9
$
6,996
0.52
%
Savings and money market
7,854.9
73,283
1.25
6,312.4
36,130
0.77
Certificates of deposit
2,114.6
31,553
1.99
1,720.5
16,162
1.26
Total interest-bearing deposits
12,481.4
121,030
1.30
9,839.8
59,288
0.81
Short-term borrowings
129.4
2,257
2.33
263.2
3,403
1.73
Qualifying debt
376.2
17,898
6.36
363.6
16,458
6.05
Total interest-bearing liabilities
12,987.0
141,185
1.45
10,466.6
79,149
1.01
Interest cost of funding earning assets
0.82
0.54
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
8,118.8
7,679.1
Other liabilities
495.6
351.2
Stockholders’ equity
2,797.3
2,362.6
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
24,398.7
$
20,859.5
Net interest income and margin (4)
$
768,439
4.56
%
$
672,366
4.69
%
(1)
Yields on loans and securities have been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent adjustment was $18.7 million and $17.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
(2)
Included in the yield computation are net loan fees of $37.9 million and accretion on acquired loans of $10.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $33.4 million and $14.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.
(3)
Includes non-accrual loans.
(4)
Net interest margin is computed by dividing net interest income by total average earning assets.
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Operating Segment Results
Unaudited
Balance Sheet:
Regional Segments
Consolidated
Company
Arizona
Nevada
Southern
California
Northern
California
At September 30, 2019:
(dollars in millions)
Assets:
Cash, cash equivalents, and investment securities
$
5,020.2
$
1.7
$
9.7
$
1.7
$
1.9
Loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs
20,152.8
3,968.2
2,179.7
2,306.6
1,225.5
Less: allowance for credit losses
(165.0
)
(33.5
)
(18.1
)
(19.5
)
(9.6
)
Total loans
19,987.8
3,934.7
2,161.6
2,287.1
1,215.9
Other assets acquired through foreclosure, net
15.5
0.7
13.9
0.9
—
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
298.0
—
23.2
—
154.9
Other assets
1,002.7
45.7
58.1
15.1
15.8
Total assets
$
26,324.2
$
3,982.8
$
2,266.5
$
2,304.8
$
1,388.5
Liabilities:
Deposits
$
22,440.8
$
5,970.3
$
4,269.2
$
2,753.0
$
2,270.9
Borrowings and qualifying debt
388.9
—
—
—
—
Other liabilities
571.5
19.1
10.7
0.8
14.9
Total liabilities
23,401.2
5,989.4
4,279.9
2,753.8
2,285.8
Allocated equity:
2,923.0
487.3
298.5
265.0
306.4
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
26,324.2
$
6,476.7
$
4,578.4
$
3,018.8
$
2,592.2
Excess funds provided (used)
—
2,493.9
2,311.9
714.0
1,203.7
No. of offices
47
10
16
9
3
No. of full-time equivalent employees
1,814
106
89
121
116
Income Statement:
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019:
(in thousands)
Net interest income
$
266,422
$
68,828
$
40,565
$
33,630
$
23,504
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
4,000
103
(62
)
(189
)
218
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
262,422
68,725
40,627
33,819
23,286
Non-interest income
19,441
1,821
2,677
1,079
1,917
Non-interest expense
(125,955
)
(27,241
)
(15,211
)
(15,185
)
(12,379
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
155,908
43,305
28,093
19,713
12,824
Income tax expense (benefit)
28,533
10,826
5,899
5,520
3,591
Net income
$
127,375
$
32,479
$
22,194
$
14,193
$
9,233
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019:
(in thousands)
Net interest income
$
768,439
$
183,772
$
119,191
$
95,751
$
70,533
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
14,500
1,705
166
611
(653
)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
753,939
182,067
119,025
95,140
71,186
Non-interest income
49,069
5,050
7,926
3,054
6,299
Non-interest expense
(353,082
)
(72,183
)
(45,099
)
(44,890
)
(38,419
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
449,926
114,934
81,852
53,304
39,066
Income tax expense (benefit)
78,819
28,733
17,189
14,925
10,939
Net income
$
371,107
$
86,201
$
64,663
$
38,379
$
28,127
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Operating Segment Results
Unaudited
Balance Sheet:
National Business Lines
HOA
Services
Public &
Nonprofit
Finance
Technology &
Innovation
Hotel
Franchise
Finance
Other NBLs
Corporate &
Other
At September 30, 2019:
(dollars in millions)
Assets:
Cash, cash equivalents, and investment securities
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
24.0
$
4,981.2
Loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs
227.9
1,582.5
1,377.2
1,896.1
5,384.2
4.9
Less: allowance for credit losses
(1.9
)
(13.9
)
(11.4
)
(12.5
)
(44.6
)
—
Total loans
226.0
1,568.6
1,365.8
1,883.6
5,339.6
4.9
Other assets acquired through foreclosure, net
—
—
—
—
—
—
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
—
—
119.8
0.1
—
—
Other assets
1.2
10.8
7.7
7.9
70.0
770.4
Total assets
$
227.2
$
1,579.4
$
1,493.3
$
1,891.6
$
5,433.6
$
5,756.5
Liabilities:
Deposits
$
3,052.1
$
—
$
3,289.3
$
0.3
$
31.3
$
804.4
Borrowings and qualifying debt
—
—
—
—
—
388.9
Other liabilities
1.3
62.9
—
(0.2
)
15.1
446.9
Total liabilities
3,053.4
62.9
3,289.3
0.1
46.4
1,640.2
Allocated equity:
88.0
122.2
300.5
152.6
426.2
476.3
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,141.4
$
185.1
$
3,589.8
$
152.7
$
472.6
$
2,116.5
Excess funds provided (used)
2,914.2
(1,394.3
)
2,096.5
(1,738.9
)
(4,961.0
)
(3,640.0
)
No. of offices
1
1
9
1
4
(7
)
No. of full-time equivalent employees
76
12
73
15
69
1,137
Income Statement:
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019:
(in thousands)
Net interest income
$
21,974
$
3,394
$
33,932
$
12,845
$
32,935
$
(5,185
)
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
60
(191
)
895
1,956
1,210
—
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
21,914
3,585
33,037
10,889
31,725
(5,185
)
Non-interest income
84
—
5,422
—
1,708
4,733
Non-interest expense
(9,769
)
(1,845
)
(12,068
)
(2,197
)
(11,320
)
(18,740
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
12,229
1,740
26,391
8,692
22,113
(19,192
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
2,813
400
6,070
1,999
5,086
(13,671
)
Net income
$
9,416
$
1,340
$
20,321
$
6,693
$
17,027
$
(5,521
)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019:
(in thousands)
Net interest income
$
64,520
$
10,278
$
91,871
$
39,279
$
88,212
$
5,032
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
27
(136
)
2,635
3,587
6,558
—
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
64,493
10,414
89,236
35,692
81,654
5,032
Non-interest income
268
—
10,946
—
3,915
11,611
Non-interest expense
(27,777
)
(5,683
)
(33,971
)
(6,757
)
(31,729
)
(46,574
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
36,984
4,731
66,211
28,935
53,840
(29,931
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
8,506
1,088
15,229
6,655
12,383
(36,828
)
Net income
$
28,478
$
3,643
$
50,982
$
22,280
$
41,457
$
6,897
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Operating Segment Results
Unaudited
Balance Sheet:
Regional Segments
Consolidated
Company
Arizona
Nevada
Southern
California
Northern
California
At December 31, 2018:
(dollars in millions)
Assets:
Cash, cash equivalents, and investment securities
$
4,259.7
$
2.5
$
10.9
$
2.5
$
3.0
Loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs
17,710.6
3,647.9
2,003.5
2,161.1
1,300.2
Less: allowance for credit losses
(152.7
)
(30.7
)
(18.7
)
(19.8
)
(10.7
)
Total loans
17,557.9
3,617.2
1,984.8
2,141.3
1,289.5
Other assets acquired through foreclosure, net
17.9
0.8
13.9
—
—
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
299.2
—
23.2
—
155.5
Other assets
974.8
46.9
57.8
14.2
23.9
Total assets
$
23,109.5
$
3,667.4
$
2,090.6
$
2,158.0
$
1,471.9
Liabilities:
Deposits
$
19,177.4
$
5,090.2
$
3,996.4
$
2,347.5
$
1,839.1
Borrowings and qualifying debt
851.5
—
—
—
—
Other liabilities
466.9
10.4
14.5
4.5
12.2
Total liabilities
20,495.8
5,100.6
4,010.9
2,352.0
1,851.3
Allocated equity:
2,613.7
441.0
277.4
242.9
304.1
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
23,109.5
$
5,541.6
$
4,288.3
$
2,594.9
$
2,155.4
Excess funds provided (used)
—
1,874.2
2,197.7
436.9
683.5
No. of offices
47
10
16
9
3
No. of full-time equivalent employees
1,787
119
94
116
123
Income Statements:
Three Months Ended September 30, 2018:
(in thousands)
Net interest income
$
234,038
$
56,701
$
37,933
$
29,572
$
23,825
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
6,000
(297
)
(38
)
1,467
482
Net interest income (expense) after provision for credit losses
228,038
56,998
37,971
28,105
23,343
Non-interest income
4,418
2,230
2,573
931
2,312
Non-interest expense
(113,841
)
(23,231
)
(16,471
)
(14,332
)
(13,207
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
118,615
35,997
24,073
14,704
12,448
Income tax expense (benefit)
7,492
8,999
5,055
4,117
3,486
Net income
$
111,123
$
26,998
$
19,018
$
10,587
$
8,962
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018:
(in thousands)
Net interest income
$
672,366
$
169,233
$
109,898
$
85,038
$
69,081
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
17,000
1,655
(2,005
)
1,921
2,043
Net interest income (expense) after provision for credit losses
655,366
167,578
111,903
83,117
67,038
Non-interest income
29,505
5,902
8,585
2,898
7,281
Non-interest expense
(314,538
)
(67,154
)
(46,486
)
(42,470
)
(39,139
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
370,333
106,326
74,002
43,545
35,180
Income tax expense (benefit)
53,631
26,644
15,634
12,288
9,938
Net income
$
316,702
$
79,682
$
58,368
$
31,257
$
25,242
No. of offices
47
10
16
9
3
No. of full-time equivalent employees
1,795
120
94
118
122
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Operating Segment Results
Unaudited
Balance Sheet:
National Business Lines
HOA
Services
Public &
Nonprofit
Finance
Technology &
Innovation
Hotel
Franchise
Finance
Other NBLs
Corporate &
Other
At December 31, 2018:
(dollars in millions)
Assets:
Cash, cash equivalents, and investment securities
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
4,240.8
Loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs
210.0
1,547.5
1,200.9
1,479.9
4,154.9
4.7
Less: allowance for credit losses
(1.9
)
(14.2
)
(10.0
)
(8.5
)
(38.2
)
—
Total loans
208.1
1,533.3
1,190.9
1,471.4
4,116.7
4.7
Other assets acquired through foreclosure, net
—
—
—
—
—
3.2
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
—
—
120.4
0.1
—
—
Other assets
0.9
20.1
6.3
7.2
37.1
760.4
Total assets
$
209.0
$
1,553.4
$
1,317.6
$
1,478.7
$
4,153.8
$
5,009.1
Liabilities:
Deposits
$
2,607.2
$
—
$
2,559.0
$
—
$
—
$
738.0
Borrowings and qualifying debt
—
—
—
—
—
851.5
Other liabilities
2.1
25.2
0.1
0.4
49.6
347.9
Total liabilities
2,609.3
25.2
2,559.1
0.4
49.6
1,937.4
Allocated equity:
70.7
123.9
268.7
122.3
340.0
422.7
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,680.0
$
149.1
$
2,827.8
$
122.7
$
389.6
$
2,360.1
Excess funds provided (used)
2,471.0
(1,404.3
)
1,510.2
(1,356.0
)
(3,764.2
)
(2,649.0
)
No. of offices
1
1
9
1
4
(7
)
No. of full-time equivalent employees
68
10
61
16
53
1,127
Income Statement:
Three Months Ended September 30, 2018:
(in thousands)
Net interest income
$
17,930
$
3,683
$
27,233
$
13,557
$
20,329
$
3,275
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
103
(553
)
1,448
223
3,214
(49
)
Net interest income (expense) after provision for credit losses
17,827
4,236
25,785
13,334
17,115
3,324
Non-interest income
215
159
2,836
—
549
(7,387
)
Non-interest expense
(8,254
)
(2,134
)
(9,933
)
(3,014
)
(7,280
)
(15,985
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
9,788
2,261
18,688
10,320
10,384
(20,048
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
2,251
521
4,298
2,374
2,388
(25,997
)
Net income
$
7,537
$
1,740
$
14,390
$
7,946
$
7,996
$
5,949
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018:
(in thousands)
Net interest income
$
49,335
$
11,224
$
74,615
$
41,617
$
58,813
$
3,512
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
285
(786
)
5,355
2,006
6,573
(47
)
Net interest income (expense) after provision for credit losses
49,050
12,010
69,260
39,611
52,240
3,559
Non-interest income
543
159
9,518
12
1,182
(6,575
)
Non-interest expense
(24,090
)
(6,386
)
(29,666
)
(7,419
)
(19,193
)
(32,535
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
25,503
5,783
49,112
32,204
34,229
(35,551
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
5,866
1,329
11,296
7,407
7,873
(44,644
)
Net income
$
19,637
$
4,454
$
37,816
$
24,797
$
26,356
$
9,093
No. of offices
1
1
9
1
4
(7
)
No. of full-time equivalent employees
69
11
62
16
52
1,131
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Unaudited
Operating Pre-Provision Net Revenue by Quarter:
Three Months Ended
Sep 30, 2019
Jun 30, 2019
Mar 31, 2019
Dec 31, 2018
Sep 30, 2018
(in thousands)
Total non-interest income
$
19,441
$
14,218
$
15,410
$
13,611
$
4,418
Less:
Gain (loss) on sales of investment securities, net
3,152
—
—
(424
)
(7,232
)
Unrealized gains (losses) on assets measured at fair value, net
222
1,572
2,834
(640
)
(1,212
)
Total operating non-interest income (1)
16,067
12,646
12,576
14,675
12,862
Plus: net interest income
266,422
254,681
247,336
243,513
234,038
Net operating revenue (1)
$
282,489
$
267,327
$
259,912
$
258,188
$
246,900
Total non-interest expense
$
125,955
$
114,213
$
112,914
$
111,129
$
113,841
Less:
Advance funding to charitable foundation
—
—
—
—
7,645
401(k) plan change and other miscellaneous items
—
—
—
—
1,218
Net loss (gain) on sales and valuations of repossessed and other assets
3,379
(620
)
97
1,483
(67
)
Total operating non-interest expense (1)
$
122,576
$
114,833
$
112,817
$
109,646
$
105,045
Operating pre-provision net revenue (2)
$
159,913
$
152,494
$
147,095
$
148,542
$
141,855
Plus:
Non-operating revenue adjustments
3,374
1,572
2,834
(1,064
)
(8,444
)
Less:
Provision for credit losses
4,000
7,000
3,500
6,000
6,000
Non-operating expense adjustments
3,379
(620
)
97
1,483
8,796
Income tax expense
28,533
24,750
25,536
20,909
7,492
Net income
$
127,375
$
122,936
$
120,796
$
119,086
$
111,123
(1), (2)
See Non-GAAP Financial Measures footnotes.
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Unaudited
Operating Efficiency Ratio by Quarter:
Three Months Ended
Sep 30, 2019
Jun 30, 2019
Mar 31, 2019
Dec 31, 2018
Sep 30, 2018
(in thousands)
Total operating non-interest expense
$
122,576
$
114,833
$
112,817
$
109,646
$
105,045
Divided by:
Total net interest income
266,422
254,681
247,336
243,513
234,038
Plus:
Tax equivalent interest adjustment
6,423
6,218
6,094
6,140
6,003
Operating non-interest income
16,067
12,646
12,576
14,675
12,862
$
288,912
$
273,545
$
266,006
$
264,328
$
252,903
Operating efficiency ratio - tax equivalent basis (3)
42.4
%
42.0
%
42.4
%
41.5
%
41.5
%
Tangible Common Equity:
Sep 30, 2019
Jun 30, 2019
Mar 31, 2019
Dec 31, 2018
Sep 30, 2018
(dollars and shares in thousands)
Total stockholders' equity
$
2,923,063
$
2,851,264
$
2,720,620
$
2,613,734
$
2,488,393
Less: goodwill and intangible assets
297,994
298,381
298,768
299,155
299,553
Total tangible common equity
2,625,069
2,552,883
2,421,852
2,314,579
2,188,840
Plus: deferred tax - attributed to intangible assets
2,005
2,105
2,183
1,885
2,462
Total tangible common equity, net of tax
$
2,627,074
$
2,554,988
$
2,424,035
$
2,316,464
$
2,191,302
Total assets
$
26,324,245
$
25,314,785
$
23,792,846
$
23,109,486
$
22,176,147
Less: goodwill and intangible assets, net
297,994
298,381
298,768
299,155
299,553
Tangible assets
26,026,251
25,016,404
23,494,078
22,810,331
21,876,594
Plus: deferred tax - attributed to intangible assets
2,005
2,105
2,183
1,885
2,462
Total tangible assets, net of tax
$
26,028,256
$
25,018,509
$
23,496,261
$
22,812,216
$
21,879,056
Tangible common equity ratio (4)
10.1
%
10.2
%
10.3
%
10.2
%
10.0
%
Common shares outstanding
102,639
103,654
104,483
104,949
105,861
Tangible book value per share, net of tax (5)
$
25.60
$
24.65
$
23.20
$
22.07
$
20.70
(3), (4), (5)
See Non-GAAP Financial Measures footnotes.
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Unaudited
Regulatory Capital
Sept 30, 2019
Dec 31, 2018
(in thousands)
Common Equity Tier 1:
Common equity
$
2,923,063
$
2,613,734
Less:
Non-qualifying goodwill and intangibles
295,908
296,769
Disallowed deferred tax asset
1,310
768
AOCI related adjustments
28,830
(47,055
)
Unrealized gain on changes in fair value liabilities
Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of liabilities
—
—
Tier 1 capital (6) (9)
$
2,671,746
$
2,431,320
Divided by: Tangible average assets
$
25,665,827
$
22,204,799
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.4
%
10.9
%
Total Capital:
Tier 1 capital (6) (9)
$
2,671,746
$
2,431,320
Plus:
Subordinated debt
309,143
305,131
Qualifying allowance for credit losses
165,021
152,717
Other
8,991
8,188
Less: Tier 2 qualifying capital deductions
—
—
Tier 2 capital
$
483,155
$
466,036
Total capital
$
3,154,901
$
2,897,356
Total capital ratio
12.6
%
13.2
%
Classified assets to Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses:
Classified assets
$
220,423
$
242,101
Divided by:
Tier 1 capital (6) (9)
2,671,746
2,431,320
Plus: Allowance for credit losses
165,021
152,717
Total Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses
$
2,836,767
$
2,584,037
Classified assets to Tier 1 capital plus allowance (8) (9)
7.8
%
9.4
%
(6), (7), (8), (9)
See Non-GAAP Financial Measures footnotes.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Footnotes
(1)
We believe these non-GAAP measurements provide a useful indication of the cash generating capacity of the Company.
(2)
We believe this non-GAAP measurement is a key indicator of the earnings power of the Company.
(3)
We believe this non-GAAP ratio provides a useful metric to measure the operating efficiency of the Company.
(4)
We believe this non-GAAP ratio provides an important metric with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.
(5)
We believe this non-GAAP measurement improves the comparability to other institutions that have not engaged in acquisitions that resulted in recorded goodwill and other intangibles.
(6)
Under the current guidelines of the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, common equity Tier 1 capital consists of common stock, retained earnings, and minority interests in certain subsidiaries, less most other intangible assets.
(7)
Common equity Tier 1 is often expressed as a percentage of risk-weighted assets. Under the risk-based capital framework, a bank's balance sheet assets and credit equivalent amounts of off-balance sheet items are assigned to one of the risk categories defined under new capital guidelines. The aggregated dollar amount in each category is then multiplied by the risk weighting assigned to that category. The resulting weighted values from each category are added together and this sum is the risk-weighted assets total that, as adjusted, comprises the denominator (risk-weighted assets) of the common equity Tier 1 ratio. Common equity Tier 1 is divided by the risk-weighted assets to determine the common equity Tier 1 ratio. We believe this non-GAAP ratio provides an important metric with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.
(8)
We believe this non-GAAP ratio provides an important regulatory metric to analyze asset quality.
(9)
Current quarter is preliminary until Call Report is filed.