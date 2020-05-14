Western Alliance Bancorporation : WAL Investor Call Presentation - May 2020
COMPANY OVERVIEW
Western Alliance Bancorporation Overview
Regional Footprint
National Presence
Top Performing Commercial Client Focused Bank
Serving a diverse range of commercial clients, from corporate and small business to public and non-profit borrowers, across numerous industries nationwide
5 regional banking divisions with abranch-light
footprint serving attractive markets in Arizona, Nevada, and California
10+specialized National Business Lines
$29B+
in assets
20.0%
tangible book value 5-Year
CAGR
2.4%
PPNR/ Avg. Assets²
0.33%
NPAs/ Assets
0.00%
LTM NCOs/
Avg. Loans
NYSE: WAL
Headquarters: Phoenix, AZ
IPO: 2005
Market Cap1:$3.5B
Consolidated Capital Ratios:
TCE/TA: 9.4%
CET1 Ratio: 10.0%
Total RBC Ratio: 12.3%
NCOs/ Avg. Loans²: (0.06)%
Employees: 1,800+
Locations: 47
WAL's Value Proposition
Seasoned leadership team
Diversified business model allows flexibility to sustain growth across market cycles
Stable, low-cost deposit franchise
Diverse, high quality loan portfolio
Conservative credit culture resulting in superior asset quality
Industry-leadingprofitability and efficiency drive capital generation
Fortress capital and liquidity position
A highly adaptable and efficient model coupled with a conservative credit culture enables
thoughtful growth and industry-leading profitability across market environments
4
1 Seasoned Leadership Team
Management averages 25+ years of industry experience
Kenneth A. Vecchione
Dale M. Gibbons
President & Chief Executive Officer
Vice Chairman, Chief Financial Officer
12 total years at WAL
16 years at WAL
35+ years experience, including
30+ years in commercial banking
senior positions in financial services
Appointed CEO in April 2018
Has served on Western Alliance Board of Directors since
2007 and was WAL's COO from 2010 - 2013
Previously, served in senior leadership positions at MBNA Corp., Apollo Global Management, and Citi card services
Ranked #1 Best CFO overall, among Mid-cap and Small-cap banks, by Institutional Investor magazine (2017 & 2018)
CFO and Secretary of the Board at Zions Bancorporation (1996 - 2001)
Tim R. Bruckner
Chief Credit Officer 3 years at WAL
15+ years in senior credit administration
Previously, served as Managing Director of Arizona Commercial Banking at BMO Harris Bank and as a Senior Vice President in a variety of divisions including Manager of the Special Assets Division, President of M&I Business Credit and President of M&I Equipment Finance
Timothy W. Boothe
Chief Operating Officer 4 years at WAL
20+ years in commercial banking
Previously, served as President of Bridge Bank, a division of Western Alliance Bank, from July 2015 through October 2019
Also served as Chief Operating Officer of Bridge Bank from 2006 until its acquisition by WAL in July 2015
5
2 Diversified Business Model Allows Flexibility to Sustain Growth
WAL can actively adapt business and capital allocation in response to changing external environment
Trajectory
Regional
Banking
maintained with
Divisions
prudent credit risk
NBLs
management
Geographic
Organic
Diversification
Growth
Optimized for
Dividends
Capital
evolving
operating
Share
Allocation
environment
Repurchases
M&A
Risk
Management
Mortgage
Warehouse
Pristine asset
Capital Call
quality
Lines
Residential
Ample potential
Mortgage Initiative
for expansion
Growth
Trajectory
C&D
Risk-
Deep segment &
product expertise
Adjusted
supports cyclical
Yields
Hotel
business lines
Franchise
Operating
Finance
Leverage
HOA
Corporate
Highly efficient
lending & deposit
Finance
platforms
Illustrative as business objectives are not mutually exclusive and image does not represent full suite of WAL divisions, products and services.
Net Recoveries of $312k for Tech. & Innov. in 2019 and no charge-offs in Q1 2020
77% of companies1 with >6 months of liquidity
Since 2007, total warrant income >2x cumulative NCOs
1) Includes Technology and Life Sciences borrowers
11
5 Conservative Credit Culture
Credit quality is placed before profitability
ACL¹ / Total Loans
Strong risk management culture and framework established throughout organization
Model focused on process-drivenearly elevation and speed to resolution
Leverage Segment Specialists to apply best practices to industry- or product-specific risks
Balance sheet diversified since last credit cycle
1.07%
1.02%
0.93%
1.05%
0.95%
0.91%
WAL Peer Median
1.30%
0.86%
0.80%
0.86%
1.02%
0.76%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q1 2020
Non-Performing Assets² / Total Assets
WAL
Peer Median
Net Charge-Offs / Average Loans
0.50%
WAL
Peers
0.25%
0.15%
0.15%
0.16%
0.14%
0.13%
0.14%
0.65%
0.50% 0.43%0.39%
0.56% 0.51%
0.36%
0.20%
0.35%
0.40%
0.26%
0.33%
0.00%
0.06%
0.02%
0.01%
0.02%
(0.06%)
(0.06%)
-0.25%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q1 2020
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q1 2020
1) Includes on-balance sheet ACL
2) Nonperforming assets include nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets12 Note: Peers consist of 56 publicly-traded banks with total assets between $15B and $150B, excludes companies headquartered in Puerto Rico, mutual holding companies, target
banks of pending acquisitions, and the minority parties in pending MOEs as of March 31, 2020; S&P Global Market Intelligence
5 Asset Quality Stable Relative to Overall Balance Sheet Growth
While loans have historically seen double digit growth, adversely graded loans and non- performance assets have been consistent
$353 2.5%
Non-Performing Assets and Adversely Graded Assets as a Percentage of Total Assets
Over last 5+ years, less than 1% of Special
$343 2.1%
Mention loans have migrated to loss
$355 1.9%
$316
$341
1.4%
$351
1.3%
1.2%
0.4%
0.5%
0.3%
0.0%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q1 2020
OREO
NPLs
Classified Accruing Loans
Special Mention Loans
Dollars in millions
13
Accruing TDRs total $22.1mm as of March 31, 2020
6 Industry-Leading Profitability Drives Capital Generation
Pre-Provision Net Revenue/ Avg. Assets
WAL
Peer Median
2.29%
2.49%
2.51%
2.50%
2.24%
2.11%
1.63%
1.65%
1.71%
1.86%
1.79%
1.62%
2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020
ROAA
WAL
Peer Median
2.05%
2.00%
1.72%
1.56%
1.61%
1.22%
1.30%
1.23%
0.97%
0.97%
0.97%
0.55%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q1 2020
Outstanding performance compared to peers with PPNR/AA and ROAA among highest in industry
Leading earning asset yieldof4.80%
Net Interest Income continues to rise through strong earning asset growth despite Fed rate actions
70bps linked quarter ROAA decline was primarily due to ~$51 million Provision
Net Interest Margin
WAL
Peer Median
4.51%
4.58%
4.65%
4.68%
4.52%
4.22%
3.45%
3.57%
3.48%
3.31%
3.28%
3.30%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q1 2020
Note: Peers consist of 56 publicly-traded banks with total assets between $15B and $150B, excludes companies headquartered in Puerto Rico, mutual holding companies,
14
target banks of pending acquisitions, and the minority parties in pending MOEs as of March 31, 2020; S&P Global Market Intelligence
6 Top Decile Efficiency Contributes to Capital Generation
Track record of simultaneously driving industry-leading growth and efficiency
Branch-lightmodel and continued focus on expense management, while investing in growth initiatives and scalable infrastructure to be a leading nationwide banking platform
60.1%
58.8%
57.3%
56.5%
55.4%54.7%
45.2%
43.2%
43.0%
43.2%
41.7%
41.5%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q1 2020
WAL
Peer Median
Efficiency ratio for WAL and Peers as calculated and reported by SNL Financial / S&P Global Market Intelligence
15
Note: Peers consist of 56 publicly-traded banks with total assets between $15B and $150B, excludes companies headquartered in Puerto Rico, mutual holding companies,
target banks of pending acquisitions, and the minority parties in pending MOEs as of March 31, 2020; S&P Global Market Intelligence
6 Reduced Asset Sensitivity with Asymmetric Return Profile
Percentage (Decrease) to Net Interest Income
Shock Scenarios
7.2%
8.1%
7.0%
6.1%
4.3%
-3.8%
-3.0%
-4.8%
-6.5%
-6.6%
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20 ¹
Shock -100 Shock +100
Ramp Scenarios
4.1%
3.6%
3.0%
2.3%
2.9%
-2.3%
-2.4%
-1.8%
-1.7%
-1.3%
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20 ²
Ramp -100
Ramp +100
As of 3/31/2020
$9.8Bn, or 66%, of variable rate loans have floors
82% of variable rate loans with floors are at floors
Fixed rate loans are 29% of total loans
Adjustable rate loans with more than 12 months remaining on fixed term are 6% of total loans
Variable rate loans at floors, when combined with fixed rate and long-term adjustable rate loans, totals $16.2Bn
70% of loan portfolio is acting as fixed rate
Reduced IRR sensitivity in a down shock scenario as:
Shifting mix to fixed rate residential loans
Floors of variable rate loans have become increasingly in-the-money
Increased deposit betas
1)
Assumes embedded floors on interest bearing deposits of 5bps and prevents market interest rates from moving below zero percent in down rate scenarios
16
2)
Ramp up assumes a gradual monthly parallel shift of +8.3bps over a 12-month period
7 Fortress Capital and Liquidity Position
Strategic positioning supports ongoing versatility of business model
MRQ net charge-offs bottom decile versus peers
Strategic balance sheet reallocation towards low LTV residential real estate
TCE / TA ~80 bps higher than peer median
TBV per share growth 2x peer group
Strong regulatorycapital
Total RBC: 12.3%
CET1: 10.0%
High- Strong
Quality Liquidity
Assets Access
Significant Robust
Capital Cash
Levels Generation
Loan growth funded through core deposits
$9.8Bn in unused borrowing capacity (correspondent banks, FHLB & FRB)¹
$2.5Bn unpledged marketable securities¹
Leading ROA and Operating PPNR ROA
Top decile LTM ROATCE
High operating leverage
1) As of May 12, 2020
17
Note: Peers consist of 56 publicly-traded banks with total assets between $15B and $150B, excludes companies headquartered in Puerto Rico, mutual holding
companies, target banks of pending acquisitions, and the minority parties in pending MOEs as of March 31, 2020; S&P Global Market Intelligence
FIRST QUARTER RESULTS & FINANCIAL DETAIL
Impact and Response to COVID-19 Pandemic
Western Alliance is actively engaged with our people, customers and the communities we serve to help weather the current environment and be best positioned for future recovery.
Overview
of
WAL's
COVID-19 Response
Focusing on well-being of our people, customers and communities
Mandatory work from home, and COVID prevention recommendations
Employees remain healthy and engaged
Business continuity plan operating as expected
Began preparing early (Mid- to late-January)
Assessed potential risks and mitigants
Segregated portfolio into risk segments with senior SMEs leading monitoring & mitigation strategy
Accelerated implementing risk management actions in mid-February
Tightened underwriting standards
Prioritizing asset quality, capital, and liquidity access
Arrived in position of strength and uniquely prepared to address what's ahead
Current TCE / TA of 9.4%, in excess of peer levels
Significant liquidity access: Robust and diverse deposit sources and $10Bn of available liquidity
Stable asset quality entering into recession
Note: Peers consist of 56 publicly-traded banks with total assets between $15B and $150B, excludes companies headquartered in Puerto Rico, mutual holding
19
companies, target banks of pending acquisitions, and the minority parties in pending MOEs as of March 31, 2020; S&P Global Market Intelligence
Impact and Response to COVID-19 Pandemic (cont'd)
Credit
&
Risk
Management
Strategy
Implemented broad-based risk management strategy to manage credit segments on real-time basis
Borrower-LevelStrategies: Direct customer dialogue to develop long-term contingency financial plans
Risk management conversations with all borrowers >$3MM exposure (86% of portfolio)
Focused on monitoring "Burn Months" through the crisis
Encouraging full use of borrower cash resources to solve shortfall
Prioritized PPP loans guaranteed by SBA to provide expedient liquidity to impacted borrowers
Streamlined Loan Modification Process: Partner with clients. Assess willingness and capacity to support business interests
Selectively implemented modifications on approx. 170 loans totaling $440 million
Granted forbearance requests on approx. 280 residential mortgage loans totaling $160 million
COVID-19 Mitigating Action (as of May 11, 2020)
CARES Act / PPP
Modifications In
3/31/2020
Total Requested
Process or Closed
Outstanding
#
$MM
#
$MM
Segments
Arizona
$3,960
1,590
$490
156
$256
Nevada
$2,297
1,400
$413
63
$310
No Cal
$1,429
651
$424
13
$37
So Cal
$2,263
854
$266
21
$30
NBLs
$13,217
396
$469
73
$793
Total
$23,166
4,891
$2,062
326
$1,426
Note: Information as of May 11, 2020
20
1stQuarter 2020| Financial Highlights
Q1-20
Q4-20
Q1-19
Earnings & Profitability
Net Interest Income
$
269.0
$
272.0
$
247.3
Operating PPNR1
163.4
158.7
148.1
Net Income
84.0
128.1
120.8
EPS
0.83
1.25
1.16
Net Interest Margin
4.22%
4.39%
4.71%
Operating Efficiency Ratio1
41.8
43.8
42.0
ROAA
1.22
1.92
2.12
ROTCE1
12.18
18.89
20.49
Balance Sheet & Capital
Total Loans, Gross
$
23,166
$
21,123
$
18,117
Total Deposits
24,831
22,797
20,209
TCE Ratio1
9.4%
10.3%
10.3%
Tangible Book Value per Share1
$
26.73
$
26.54
$
23.2
Asset Quality
Provision for Credit losses2
$
51.2
$
4.0
$
4.5
Net (Recoveries) Charge-Offs
(3.2)
1.2
1.2
Provision in Excess of Net Charge-Offs3
54.4
2.8
3.3
Net (Recoveries) Charge-Offs / Avg.
Loans
(0.06)%
0.02%
0.03%
Allowance for Credit Losses / Funded
Loans
1.14
0.84
0.91
NPAs4 / Total Assets
0.33
0.26
0.26
Net Income
EPS
$84.0 million
$0.83
Operating
ROTCE1
PPNR1
$163.4 million
12.18%
Loan Growth
Deposit Growth
$2.0 billion
$2.0 billion
9.7%
8.9%
CET1 Ratio
Total RBC Ratio
10.0%
12.3%
Dollars in millions, except EPS
1) Refer to slide 31 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures.
2) Upon adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, Provision for Credit Losses has been modified to also include amounts related to unfunde d loan commitments and investment securities. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform to 21 the current presentation.
Q1-20Provision in Excess of Net Charge-Offs represents $0.44 per share, net of tax.
Nonperforming assets includes nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results
Q1-20
Q4-19
Q1-19
Interest Income
$
307.2
$
315.4
$
291.2
Interest Expense
(38.2)
(43.4)
(43.8)
Net Interest Income
$
269.0
$
272.0
$
247.3
Operating Non-Interest Income
16.3
15.5
12.6
Net Operating Revenue1
$
285.3
$
287.5
$
259.9
Salaries and Employee Benefits
72.1
73.9
68.6
Deposit Costs
7.3
6.8
5.7
Other
42.5
48.1
37.5
Operating Non-Interest Expense1
$
(121.9)
$
(128.8)
$
(111.8)
Operating Pre-Provision Net Revenue1
$
163.4
$
158.7
$
148.1
Provision for Credit Losses2
(51.2)
(4.0)
(4.5)
(Loss) Gain on Sales & Valuation of
Assets
(9.8)
(0.5)
2.7
Pre-Tax Income
$
102.4
$
154.3
$
146.3
Income Tax
(18.5)
(26.2)
(25.5)
Net Income
$
84.0
$
128.1
$
120.8
Diluted Shares
101.7
102.1
104.5
Earnings Per Share
$
0.83
$
1.25
$
1.16
Dollars in millions, except EPS
Q1 2020 Highlights
Net Interest Income decreased $3.0MM primarily as a result of decreased yields on loans and one less day in the quarter, partially offset by lower rates on deposits and interest expense on borrowings
Provision for Credit Losses increased $47.2MM due to adoption of CECL and emerging risks in the pandemic crisis
Operating PPNR increased $4.7MM primarily as a result of a decrease in operating expenses
Loss on Sales and Valuation of Assets consists of FMV losses of $10.4MM on equity securities and $0.9MM on HFS loans, partially offset by a $1.5MM gain on sale of OREO
Diluted shares decreased 1.7% as a result of opportunistic share repurchases
1) Refer to slide 31 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures.
22
2) Upon adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, Provision for Credit Losses has been modified to also include amounts related to un funded loan commitments and
investment securities. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation.
CECL and Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")
ACL Reserve Build
Q4-19
Adoption
1/1/2020
Balance Sheet
Outlook
Q1-20
Impact
Growth
Adjustment
& Other
$300
Allowance for Credit Losses
$268
$3
$250
$214
$30
$3
$200
$177
$180
$181
$184
$24
$11
$7
$7
$150
$9
$13
$9
$9
$9
$100
$235
$160
$165
$168
$187
$155
$50
$0
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
1/1/2020
Q1-20
Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses
Unfunded Loan Commits. 1
Dollars in millions
Credit Discounts
HTM Securities
ACL
Q1 2020 Highlights
CECL adoption impact of $37MM comprised of ACL for Loans, Unfunded Loan Commitments and HTM Securities, $19.1MM, $15.1MM and $2.6MM, respectively
Capital impact related to CECL adoption is phased in over 5 years
Provision expense of $51.2MM for Q1, mainly driven by balance sheet growth ($24MM) and change in macroeconomic outlook ($30MM), offset by net recoveries of $3.2MM
ACL balance of $268MM at Q1-20, an increase of $54MM, driven by the provision expense and $3.2MM of net recoveries
1) Included as a component of other liabilities on the balance sheet
23
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Q1 2020 Highlights
• Loans increased $2.0 billion (9.7%) over prior quarter and $5.0 billion (27.9%) over prior year
• Deposits increased $2.0 billion (8.9%) over prior quarter and $4.6 billion (22.9%) over prior year
• Shareholders' Equity decreased $17 million over prior quarter and increased $279 million over prior year as a function of Net Income, and an increase in the fair value of securities, offset by share repurchases, dividends and the adoption impact of CECL
• Tangible Book Value/Share1 increased $0.19 (1.7%) over prior quarter and $3.53 (15.2%) over prior year
Dollars in millions
1) Refer to slide 31 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures.
24
Adversely Graded Loans and Non-Performing Assets
Adversely Graded Loans and OREO
Q1 2020 Highlights
$500
• Total Adversely Graded Loans plus OREO of $351MM
$450
$439
(1.20% to Total Assets) increased $10MM in Q1
$400
$350
$300
$250
Adversely
Graded
Loans
$150
$100
$50
NPAs
$0
$399
$358
$341
$351
$234
$134
$198
$104
$180
$150
$162
$131
$139
$91
$52
$50
$56
$86
$44
$18
$18
$16
$14
$11
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
OREO
Non-Performing Loans¹
Classified Accruing Loans
Special Mention Loans
NPAs of $97MM (33bps to Total Assets) increased $27MM in Q1 primarily due to HFS loan moving to non- accrual status
Asset Quality Ratios
1.50%
1.58%
1.67%
1.27%
1.20%
0.26%
0.27%
0.25%
0.26%
0.33%
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
Adversely Graded Loans and OREO to Total Assets
NPAs to Total Assets
Dollars in millions
1) Includes HFS loans
25
Credit Losses and ACL Ratios
Gross Charge-offs and Recoveries
$3.0
3
$2.6
$2.0
$2.3
$2.1
$2.2
$1.0
$0.1
$1.0
$0.0
($1.0)
-$1.0
($1.1)
($1.0)
($0.9)
-$2.
($3.0)
($2.7)
($3.3)
-$3.0
($5.0)
-$4.0
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
Gross Charge-Offs
Recoveries
Q1 2020 Highlights
Net recoveries of $3.2MM, (6bps), compared to net charge-offs of $1.2MM, 3bps, in Q1-19
Provision expense increased to $51.2MM, driven by the adoption of CECL and balance sheet growth in Q1
ACL / Funded Loans increased 30bps to 1.14% in Q1 as a result of CECL adoption and increased provision expense related to Q1-20 loan growth
Provision for Credit Losses1
2.00%
$5.6
ACL Adequacy Ratios
400%
1.50%
$45.2
$1.0
1.00%
$7.0
$4.0
$4.0
$3.5
($0.2)
374% 327%
48.3% 44.5%
0.91% 0.88%
346%
316%
306%
200%
41.1%
53.9%
77.8%
0%
1.14%
0.86% 0.84%
-200%
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
0.50%
-400%
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
For Unfunded Commitments²
For Loan Losses
ACL/Funded Loans
ACL/Nonaccrual Loans
Dollars in millions
ACL/Adversely Graded Loans
1)
Does not include $0.3 million provision for HTM Investment Securities
26
2)
Included as a component of provision for credit losses in the income statement
Abundant Liquidity Access
Liquidity Access (as of May 12, 2020)
Loan growth funded through core deposits
Access to $12.9Bn of liquidity
$9.8Bn in unused borrowing capacity
Federal Reserve: $2.1Bn
FHLB: $4.4Bn
Correspondent banks: $1.4Bn
Unused PPP lending facility: $1.9Bn
$2.5Bn unpledged marketable securities
Cash of $580MM
Investment Portfolio (as of March 31, 2020)
Total Carrying Value of Investment Portfolio ($4.7Bn)
96.3% of the rated portfolio is investment grade
Corporates, Preferreds,
Other,
1.9%
1.7%
Agency
2.7%
CMBS, 2.2%
Low Income
Housing Tax
Credit, 8.0%
Agency
Low Income
MBS/ CMOs,
31.7%
Housing Tax
Exempt,
10.9%
Munis,
15.9%
Private Label
CMOs,
25.0%
27
APPENDIX
Historical Bank-Level Income Statement
($Millions)
For the Year Ended December 31,
Annualized
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q1-20
Interest Income
520
696
843
1,030
1,222
1,226
Interest Expense
26
36
49
104
170
140
Net Interest Income
494
660
793
927
1,052
1,086
Non-Interest Income
29
41
41
53
51
67
Net Revenue
523
700
835
979
1,103
1,153
Salaries and Employee Benefits
149
189
214
252
278
287
Other
102
130
141
162
206
172
Total Non-Interest Expense
251
318
355
413
484
460
Provision for Credit Losses
4
11
19
23
19
205
Gains (Losses) on Securities¹
1
-
2
(9)
7
(21)
Pre-Tax Income
270
371
462
533
608
468
Income Tax
70
105
128
83
106
84
Net Income
200
265
334
451
501
383
1) Includes realized gains (losses) on held-to-maturity and available-for-sale securities and unrealized holding gains (losses) on equity securities not held for trading
29
Components may not sum to totals due to rounding differences
Source: Bank regulatory filings
Historical Bank-Level Balance Sheet
($Millions)
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q1-20
Investments & Cash
2,157
2,951
4,137
4,127
4,345
4,645
Gross Loans
11,099
13,191
15,091
17,711
21,123
23,166
Allowance for Credit losses
118
124
140
153
168
235
Total Other Assets
1,018
1,077
1,316
1,453
1,562
1,615
Total Assets
14,155
17,095
20,404
23,138
26,863
29,191
Deposits
12,039
14,564
17,232
19,496
23,086
25,111
Borrowings
188
122
416
513
17
331
Subordinated Notes
152
151
150
149
152
150
Other Liabilites
254
255
315
412
587
596
Total Liabilities
12,633
15,092
18,113
20,570
23,841
26,187
Shareholders' Equity
1,522
2,004
2,291
2,568
3,022
3,004
Total Liabilities and Equity
14,155
17,095
20,404
23,138
26,863
29,191
Components may not sum to totals due to rounding differences
30
Source: Bank regulatory filings
