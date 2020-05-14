Western Alliance Bancorporation : WAL Investor Call Presentation - May 2020 0 05/14/2020 | 07:35pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields INVESTOR CALL PRESENTATION May 2020 COMPANY OVERVIEW Western Alliance Bancorporation Overview Regional Footprint National Presence Top Performing Commercial Client Focused Bank Serving a diverse range of commercial clients, from corporate and small business to public and non-profit borrowers, across numerous industries nationwide 5 regional banking divisions with a branch-light footprint serving attractive markets in Arizona, Nevada, and California 10+ specialized National Business Lines $29B+ in assets 20.0% tangible book value 5-Year CAGR 2.4% PPNR/ Avg. Assets² 0.33% NPAs/ Assets 0.00% LTM NCOs/ Avg. Loans NYSE: WAL Headquarters: Phoenix, AZ IPO: 2005 Market Cap1: $3.5B Consolidated Capital Ratios: TCE/TA: 9.4% CET1 Ratio: 10.0% Total RBC Ratio: 12.3% NCOs/ Avg. Loans²: (0.06)% Employees: 1,800+ Locations: 47 BANK DIRECTOR MAGAZINE #1 Regional Bank, 2019 Bank Performance Scorecard FORBES Top 10 "Best Banks in America" list 2016 - 2020 S&P GLOBAL MARKET INTELLIGENCE #1 Best-Performing of the 50 Largest Public U.S. Banks, 2019 Note: Financial data as of March 31, 2020 3 1) Market data as of May 8, 2020; stock price of $34.39; shares outstanding as of April 30, 2020 2) Annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2020 3) Nonperforming assets include nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets WAL's Value Proposition Seasoned leadership team Diversified business model allows flexibility to sustain growth across market cycles Stable, low-cost deposit franchise Diverse, high quality loan portfolio Conservative credit culture resulting in superior asset quality Industry-leading profitability and efficiency drive capital generation Fortress capital and liquidity position A highly adaptable and efficient model coupled with a conservative credit culture enables thoughtful growth and industry-leading profitability across market environments 4 1 Seasoned Leadership Team Management averages 25+ years of industry experience Kenneth A. Vecchione Dale M. Gibbons President & Chief Executive Officer Vice Chairman, Chief Financial Officer 12 total years at WAL 16 years at WAL 35+ years experience, including 30+ years in commercial banking senior positions in financial services Appointed CEO in April 2018

Has served on Western Alliance Board of Directors since

2007 and was WAL's COO from 2010 - 2013

2007 and was WAL's COO from 2010 - 2013 Previously, served in senior leadership positions at MBNA Corp., Apollo Global Management, and Citi card services Ranked #1 Best CFO overall, among Mid-cap and Small-cap banks, by Institutional Investor magazine (2017 & 2018)

Mid-cap and Small-cap banks, by Institutional Investor magazine (2017 & 2018) CFO and Secretary of the Board at Zions Bancorporation (1996 - 2001) Tim R. Bruckner Chief Credit Officer 3 years at WAL 15+ years in senior credit administration Previously, served as Managing Director of Arizona Commercial Banking at BMO Harris Bank and as a Senior Vice President in a variety of divisions including Manager of the Special Assets Division, President of M&I Business Credit and President of M&I Equipment Finance Timothy W. Boothe Chief Operating Officer 4 years at WAL 20+ years in commercial banking Previously, served as President of Bridge Bank, a division of Western Alliance Bank, from July 2015 through October 2019

Also served as Chief Operating Officer of Bridge Bank from 2006 until its acquisition by WAL in July 2015 5 2 Diversified Business Model Allows Flexibility to Sustain Growth WAL can actively adapt business and capital allocation in response to changing external environment Trajectory Regional Banking maintained with Divisions prudent credit risk NBLs management Geographic Organic Diversification Growth Optimized for Dividends Capital evolving operating Share Allocation environment Repurchases M&A Risk Management Mortgage Warehouse Pristine asset Capital Call quality Lines Residential Ample potential Mortgage Initiative for expansion Growth Trajectory C&D Risk- Deep segment & product expertise Adjusted supports cyclical Yields Hotel business lines Franchise Operating Finance Leverage HOA Corporate Highly efficient lending & deposit Finance platforms Illustrative as business objectives are not mutually exclusive and image does not represent full suite of WAL divisions, products and services. 6 3 Stable, Low Cost Deposit Franchise Diversified funding channels reflect long-term, stable relationships • $24.8Bn in stable deposits, typically tied to lending Solid Noninterest-Bearing Deposit Base¹ relationship Scalable national funding channels , such as HOA, Tech & Innovation, Life Sciences and capital call lines

Core deposits fund balance sheet growth

− Deposits compose 97.2 % of total funding − 93.3 % Loan-to-Deposit ratio

Deposits compose of total funding % Loan-to-Deposit ratio 40 % of total deposits are noninterest-bearing Deposits, Borrowings, and Cost of Funds CDs 10% Nonint. MMDA & Bearing DDA 40% Savings 36% Interest DDA 14% $35.0 $30.0 $25.0 $20.0 $15.0 $10.0 $5.0 $0.0 0.64% 0.86% 0.64% 0.90% 0.37% 0.30% 0.31% $0.7 $0.4 $0.9 0.10% $0.8 $8.5 $9.9 23.0% $0.5 CAGR $0.4 $7.5 $5.6 $7.4 -0.70% $4.1 $11.7 $14.3 $14.9 16.2% $7.9 $8.9 $9.5 CAGR -1.50% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020 Interest Bearing Deposits Non-Interest Bearing Deposits Total Borrowings² Cost of Funds³ Dollars in billions 7 1) Deposit composition as of March 31, 2020 Borrowings include customer repurchase agreements Cost of Funds defined as total expense paid on interest bearing liabilities divided by the sum of average interest bearing liabilities and average non-interest bearing demand deposits 4 National Bank With a Regional Footprint Diversified by product, client-type and geography emphasizing underwriting discipline Diverse mix of regionally-focused commercial banking divisions & nationally-oriented specialized businesses

regionally-focused commercial banking divisions & nationally-oriented specialized businesses Leverages deep segment expertise to provide specialized banking services to niche markets across the country

NBLs support industry and nationwide geographic diversification with centralized, sophisticated management

Segment-focused model supports superior client value, strong returns and company risk management Diversified Business Mix Loans by Product Type NBL Composition Multifam. Resi & Consumer 1% 1% Other CLD Hotel 10% 8% Franchise CRE - Corp. Fin. 15% NOO 12% Resi. 13% National Mortgage CRE - OO Business Tech & Innov. 16% Lines 9% 57% 15% Mtg. C&I Public & Warehouse 11% NonProfit 19% 13% Loan and Loan Yields 5.18% 5.40% 5.62% 5.82% 5.83% 5.27% $21.1 $23.2 $15.1 $17.7 $10.0 $13.2 $9.6 $11.1 $9.1 $8.4 $7.5 $7.5 $13.2 $6.7 $8.6 $11.5 $5.7 $3.6 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020 NBL Loans Loans by Rate Type 18.9% Total Loan CAGR Fixed Rate 29% LIBOR 35.8% Based 44% NBL Term Prime CAGR Based Adjustable 20% 7% Dollars in billions 8 Note: Loan product type percentages exclude exposures in National Business Lines 4 Conservative CRE and CLD portfolios CRE portfolio was $7.6bn (32.7%) of loan portfolio

CRE Composition Senior Care Other HFF 18% 23% 1% Restaurant CRE- 3% Multifamily 3% School 4% Office Medical 17% 4% C-Store Retail Industrial 5% 11% 11% CLD portfolio was $2.1bn (8.9%) of loan portfolio CLD Composition Raw/Undeveloped Land 6% CRE Const. 7% Multifamily Const. Institutional Lot 8% Banking 30% Hotel Const. 10% 1-4 Family Investor CRE Const. 27% Const. 12% CRE Geographic Diversification CLD Geographic Diversification VA WA Other 5% TX 2% 2% WA Other FL2% 2% 3% VA 16% CA 2% 28% SC TX 2% 7% FL 3% CA SC NV 47% 3% 12% NV AZ 20% AZ 20% 24% Note: CRE and CLD exposures include National Business Line loans 9 Financial information as of March 31, 2020 4 Hotel Franchise Finance Structured for Superior Through-Cycle Performance Financial flexibility is maximized through deep industry expertise, strong operating partners, and conservative underwriting structure Hotels By Product As of 3/31/2020 # of Avg. ($ in million) Hotels Commitment Outstanding Outstanding CRE Investor (Term Loan) 163 $1,881 $1,810 $11.1 Proj. Improvements (PIPs) 1 $122 $23 $0.8 N/A Construction 12 $297 $126 $10.7 C&I 0 $25 $19 $19.0 Total 175 $2,325 $1,978 $11.3 Conservative underwriting provides meaningful cash flow cushion; focused on Loan-to-Cost DSCR Debt Yield LTV Weighted Avg.: 1.9x 10.8% 60.9% >12% 22.1% ≥1.60x <65% 1.30x - 1.59x 51.8% 10% - 12.0% 1.00x - 1.29x 9.25% - 9.99% 41.2% 72.6% 65% - 75% < 9.25% <1.0x Const. 21.4% Const. 7.9% >75% N/A 7.1% N/A 20.5% 7.9% 6.3% 26.3% 6.3% 5.4% 5.4% 1.1% Hotel Franchise Finance portfolio, focused on "select-service" hotels, was $1.98Bn (8.5%) of loan portfolio

"select-service" hotels, was $1.98Bn (8.5%) of loan portfolio 65% LTC discipline, thoughtful structures, and strong operating partners support maximizes financial flexibility to hotel stabilization

Direct dialogue with sophisticated hotel sponsors drives loan modification strategy to fund operations through economic trough to recovery

Longer term, solutions-based modification approach combines mutual upfront client P&I contribution with bank deferment Successfully implemented: 12 mo. (42%), 9-6 mo. (22%), and other (5%) modifications with 12% making normal course payments All hotel relationships expected to have positive modification outcomes

Geographic Diversification AZ, 11% • 52% of CA, 6% States <3%, commitments 26% NY, 7% in Top 25 MSAs MA, 3% GA, 7% • 70% in Top 50 PA, 4% MSAs LA, 4% FL, 6% IL, 4% TX, 6% NJ, 4% IN, 4% MI, 5% TN, 5% 1) PIP notes are always part of a larger hotel term loan facility; therefore, 28 hotels with PIPs are included in CRE Investor 10 Technology & Innovation Segment Serves Emerging Technology-Focused 4 Ventures & Investors Primarily focused on established growth companies with successful products and strong investor support, which provides greater operating and financial flexibility As of 3/31/2020, Tech. & Innovation portfolio was 8.9% ($2.1bn) of loan portfolio

Bridge Bank (acquired in Jun-15) has a long- standing, successful track-record in national technology lending dated back to 2001

Jun-15) has a long- standing, successful track-record in national technology lending dated back to 2001 Holistic banking relationship (TM, WC / AR lines, etc.) provides line-of-sight into business operations, performance against plan, and financial health Tech. & Innov. Loans by Segment Subscription & Capital Call Lines 21% Legacy Solar 4% Life Technology Sciences 66% 9% 1 Finances established growth tech firms with strong risk profile Validated Product : 97% with revenue > $5MM − Minimal pre-revenue or mezzanine lending

: 97% with revenue > $5MM Minimal pre-revenue or mezzanine lending Strong Institutional Backing : 86% backed by one or more quality VC / PE

: 86% backed by one or more quality VC / PE Granular Portfolio : Avg. loan size $ 3.3 MM

: Avg. loan size $ MM Low Cost Deposit Franchise : Liquid borrowers with > 2:1 deposit coverage Asset quality remains strong EFR lending has never experienced a loss

Net Recoveries of $312k for Tech. & Innov. in 2019 and no charge-offs in Q1 2020

charge-offs in Q1 2020 77% of companies 1 with >6 months of liquidity Since 2007, total warrant income >2x cumulative NCOs 1) Includes Technology and Life Sciences borrowers 11 5 Conservative Credit Culture Credit quality is placed before profitability ACL¹ / Total Loans Strong risk management culture and framework established throughout organization

Model focused on process-driven early elevation and speed to resolution Leverage Segment Specialists to apply best practices to industry- or product-specific risks

Balance sheet diversified since last credit cycle 1.07% 1.02% 0.93% 1.05% 0.95% 0.91% WAL Peer Median 1.30% 0.86% 0.80% 0.86% 1.02% 0.76% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020 Non-Performing Assets² / Total Assets WAL Peer Median Net Charge-Offs / Average Loans 0.50% WAL Peers 0.25% 0.15% 0.15% 0.16% 0.14% 0.13% 0.14% 0.65% 0.50% 0.43% 0.39% 0.56% 0.51% 0.36% 0.20% 0.35% 0.40% 0.26% 0.33% 0.00% 0.06% 0.02% 0.01% 0.02% (0.06%) (0.06%) -0.25% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020 1) Includes on-balance sheet ACL 2) Nonperforming assets include nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets12 Note: Peers consist of 56 publicly-traded banks with total assets between $15B and $150B, excludes companies headquartered in Puerto Rico, mutual holding companies, target banks of pending acquisitions, and the minority parties in pending MOEs as of March 31, 2020; S&P Global Market Intelligence 5 Asset Quality Stable Relative to Overall Balance Sheet Growth While loans have historically seen double digit growth, adversely graded loans and non- performance assets have been consistent $353 2.5% Non-Performing Assets and Adversely Graded Assets as a Percentage of Total Assets Over last 5+ years, less than 1% of Special $343 2.1% Mention loans have migrated to loss $355 1.9% $316 $341 1.4% $351 1.3% 1.2% 0.4% 0.5% 0.3% 0.0% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020 OREO NPLs Classified Accruing Loans Special Mention Loans Dollars in millions 13 Accruing TDRs total $22.1mm as of March 31, 2020 6 Industry-Leading Profitability Drives Capital Generation Pre-Provision Net Revenue/ Avg. Assets WAL Peer Median 2.29% 2.49% 2.51% 2.50% 2.24% 2.11% 1.63% 1.65% 1.71% 1.86% 1.79% 1.62% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020 ROAA WAL Peer Median 2.05% 2.00% 1.72% 1.56% 1.61% 1.22% 1.30% 1.23% 0.97% 0.97% 0.97% 0.55% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020 Outstanding performance compared to peers with PPNR/AA and ROAA among highest in industry

Leading earning asset yield of 4.80 %

Net Interest Income continues to rise through strong earning asset growth despite Fed rate actions

70bps linked quarter ROAA decline was primarily due to ~$51 million Provision Net Interest Margin WAL Peer Median 4.51% 4.58% 4.65% 4.68% 4.52% 4.22% 3.45% 3.57% 3.48% 3.31% 3.28% 3.30% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020 Note: Peers consist of 56 publicly-traded banks with total assets between $15B and $150B, excludes companies headquartered in Puerto Rico, mutual holding companies, 14 target banks of pending acquisitions, and the minority parties in pending MOEs as of March 31, 2020; S&P Global Market Intelligence 6 Top Decile Efficiency Contributes to Capital Generation Track record of simultaneously driving industry-leading growth and efficiency Branch-light model and continued focus on expense management, while investing in growth initiatives and scalable infrastructure to be a leading nationwide banking platform 60.1% 58.8% 57.3% 56.5% 55.4%54.7% 45.2% 43.2% 43.0% 43.2% 41.7% 41.5% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020 WAL Peer Median Efficiency ratio for WAL and Peers as calculated and reported by SNL Financial / S&P Global Market Intelligence 15 Note: Peers consist of 56 publicly-traded banks with total assets between $15B and $150B, excludes companies headquartered in Puerto Rico, mutual holding companies, target banks of pending acquisitions, and the minority parties in pending MOEs as of March 31, 2020; S&P Global Market Intelligence 6 Reduced Asset Sensitivity with Asymmetric Return Profile Percentage (Decrease) to Net Interest Income Shock Scenarios 7.2% 8.1% 7.0% 6.1% 4.3% -3.8% -3.0% -4.8% -6.5% -6.6% Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 ¹ Shock -100 Shock +100 Ramp Scenarios 4.1% 3.6% 3.0% 2.3% 2.9% -2.3% -2.4% -1.8% -1.7% -1.3% Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 ² Ramp -100 Ramp +100 As of 3/31/2020 $9.8Bn, or 66%, of variable rate loans have floors

82% of variable rate loans with floors are at floors

Fixed rate loans are 29% of total loans

Adjustable rate loans with more than 12 months remaining on fixed term are 6% of total loans

Variable rate loans at floors, when combined with fixed rate and long-term adjustable rate loans, totals $16.2Bn

long-term adjustable rate loans, totals $16.2Bn 70% of loan portfolio is acting as fixed rate

Reduced IRR sensitivity in a down shock scenario as:

Shifting mix to fixed rate residential loans Floors of variable rate loans have become increasingly in-the-money Increased deposit betas

1) Assumes embedded floors on interest bearing deposits of 5bps and prevents market interest rates from moving below zero percent in down rate scenarios 16 2) Ramp up assumes a gradual monthly parallel shift of +8.3bps over a 12-month period 7 Fortress Capital and Liquidity Position Strategic positioning supports ongoing versatility of business model MRQ net charge-offs bottom decile versus peers

charge-offs bottom decile versus peers Strategic balance sheet reallocation towards low LTV residential real estate

TCE / TA ~80 bps higher than peer median

TBV per share growth 2x peer group

Strong regulatory capital

Total RBC: 12.3% CET1: 10.0%

High- Strong Quality Liquidity Assets Access Significant Robust Capital Cash Levels Generation Loan growth funded through core depo sits

$9.8Bn in unused borrowing capacity (correspondent banks, FHLB & FRB)¹

$2.5Bn unpledged marketable securities¹ Leading ROA and Operating PPNR ROA Top decile LTM ROATCE

High operating leverage 1) As of May 12, 2020 17 Note: Peers consist of 56 publicly-traded banks with total assets between $15B and $150B, excludes companies headquartered in Puerto Rico, mutual holding companies, target banks of pending acquisitions, and the minority parties in pending MOEs as of March 31, 2020; S&P Global Market Intelligence FIRST QUARTER RESULTS & FINANCIAL DETAIL Impact and Response to COVID-19 Pandemic Western Alliance is actively engaged with our people, customers and the communities we serve to help weather the current environment and be best positioned for future recovery. Overview of WAL's COVID-19 Response Focusing on well-being of our people, customers and communities

well-being of our people, customers and communities Mandatory work from home, and COVID prevention recommendations Employees remain healthy and engaged

Business continuity plan operating as expected

Began preparing early (Mid- to late-January)

late-January) Assessed potential risks and mitigants Segregated portfolio into risk segments with senior SMEs leading monitoring & mitigation strategy Accelerated implementing risk management actions in mid-February Tightened underwriting standards

Prioritizing asset quality, capital, and liquidity access

Arrived in position of strength and uniquely prepared to address what's ahead Current TCE / TA of 9.4%, in excess of peer levels Significant liquidity access: Robust and diverse deposit sources and $10Bn of available liquidity Stable asset quality entering into recession

Note: Peers consist of 56 publicly-traded banks with total assets between $15B and $150B, excludes companies headquartered in Puerto Rico, mutual holding 19 companies, target banks of pending acquisitions, and the minority parties in pending MOEs as of March 31, 2020; S&P Global Market Intelligence Impact and Response to COVID-19 Pandemic (cont'd) Credit & Risk Management Strategy Implemented broad-based risk management strategy to manage credit segments on real-time basis

broad-based risk management strategy to manage credit segments on real-time basis Borrower-Level Strategies : Direct customer dialogue to develop long-term contingency financial plans

: Direct customer dialogue to develop long-term contingency financial plans Risk management conversations with all borrowers >$3MM exposure (86% of portfolio) Focused on monitoring "Burn Months" through the crisis Encouraging full use of borrower cash resources to solve shortfall

Prioritized PPP loans guaranteed by SBA to provide expedient liquidity to impacted borrowers

Streamlined Loan Modification Process : Partner with clients. Assess willingness and capacity to support business interests CARES Act Relief¹ Successfully approved approx. 4,650 PPP applications totaling $1.9Bn

Selectively implemented modifications on approx. 170 loans totaling $440 million

Granted forbearance requests on approx. 280 residential mortgage loans totaling $160 million COVID-19 Mitigating Action (as of May 11, 2020) CARES Act / PPP Modifications In 3/31/2020 Total Requested Process or Closed Outstanding # $MM # $MM Segments Arizona $3,960 1,590 $490 156 $256 Nevada $2,297 1,400 $413 63 $310 No Cal $1,429 651 $424 13 $37 So Cal $2,263 854 $266 21 $30 NBLs $13,217 396 $469 73 $793 Total $23,166 4,891 $2,062 326 $1,426 Note: Information as of May 11, 2020 20 1st Quarter 2020 | Financial Highlights Q1-20 Q4-20 Q1-19 Earnings & Profitability Net Interest Income $ 269.0 $ 272.0 $ 247.3 Operating PPNR1 163.4 158.7 148.1 Net Income 84.0 128.1 120.8 EPS 0.83 1.25 1.16 Net Interest Margin 4.22% 4.39% 4.71% Operating Efficiency Ratio1 41.8 43.8 42.0 ROAA 1.22 1.92 2.12 ROTCE1 12.18 18.89 20.49 Balance Sheet & Capital Total Loans, Gross $ 23,166 $ 21,123 $ 18,117 Total Deposits 24,831 22,797 20,209 TCE Ratio1 9.4% 10.3% 10.3% Tangible Book Value per Share1 $ 26.73 $ 26.54 $ 23.2 Asset Quality Provision for Credit losses2 $ 51.2 $ 4.0 $ 4.5 Net (Recoveries) Charge-Offs (3.2) 1.2 1.2 Provision in Excess of Net Charge-Offs3 54.4 2.8 3.3 Net (Recoveries) Charge-Offs / Avg. Loans (0.06)% 0.02% 0.03% Allowance for Credit Losses / Funded Loans 1.14 0.84 0.91 NPAs4 / Total Assets 0.33 0.26 0.26 Net Income EPS $84.0 million $0.83 Operating ROTCE1 PPNR1 $163.4 million 12.18% Loan Growth Deposit Growth $2.0 billion $2.0 billion 9.7% 8.9% CET1 Ratio Total RBC Ratio 10.0% 12.3% Dollars in millions, except EPS 1) Refer to slide 31 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures. 2) Upon adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, Provision for Credit Losses has been modified to also include amounts related to unfunde d loan commitments and investment securities. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform to 21 the current presentation. Q1-20 Provision in Excess of Net Charge-Offs represents $0.44 per share, net of tax. Nonperforming assets includes nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results Q1-20 Q4-19 Q1-19 Interest Income $ 307.2 $ 315.4 $ 291.2 Interest Expense (38.2) (43.4) (43.8) Net Interest Income $ 269.0 $ 272.0 $ 247.3 Operating Non-Interest Income 16.3 15.5 12.6 Net Operating Revenue1 $ 285.3 $ 287.5 $ 259.9 Salaries and Employee Benefits 72.1 73.9 68.6 Deposit Costs 7.3 6.8 5.7 Other 42.5 48.1 37.5 Operating Non-Interest Expense1 $ (121.9) $ (128.8) $ (111.8) Operating Pre-Provision Net Revenue1 $ 163.4 $ 158.7 $ 148.1 Provision for Credit Losses2 (51.2) (4.0) (4.5) (Loss) Gain on Sales & Valuation of Assets (9.8) (0.5) 2.7 Pre-Tax Income $ 102.4 $ 154.3 $ 146.3 Income Tax (18.5) (26.2) (25.5) Net Income $ 84.0 $ 128.1 $ 120.8 Diluted Shares 101.7 102.1 104.5 Earnings Per Share $ 0.83 $ 1.25 $ 1.16 Dollars in millions, except EPS Q1 2020 Highlights Net Interest Income decreased $3.0MM primarily as a result of decreased yields on loans and one less day in the quarter, partially offset by lower rates on deposits and interest expense on borrowings

Provision for Credit Losses increased $47.2MM due to adoption of CECL and emerging risks in the pandemic crisis

Operating PPNR increased $4.7MM primarily as a result of a decrease in operating expenses

Loss on Sales and Valuation of Assets consists of FMV losses of $10.4MM on equity securities and $0.9MM on HFS loans, partially offset by a $1.5MM gain on sale of OREO

Diluted shares decreased 1.7% as a result of opportunistic share repurchases 1) Refer to slide 31 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures. 22 2) Upon adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, Provision for Credit Losses has been modified to also include amounts related to un funded loan commitments and investment securities. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation. CECL and Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") ACL Reserve Build Q4-19 Adoption 1/1/2020 Balance Sheet Outlook Q1-20 Impact Growth Adjustment & Other $300 Allowance for Credit Losses $268 $3 $250 $214 $30 $3 $200 $177 $180 $181 $184 $24 $11 $7 $7 $150 $9 $13 $9 $9 $9 $100 $235 $160 $165 $168 $187 $155 $50 $0 Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 1/1/2020 Q1-20 Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses Unfunded Loan Commits. 1 Dollars in millions Credit Discounts HTM Securities ACL Q1 2020 Highlights CECL adoption impact of $37MM comprised of ACL for Loans, Unfunded Loan Commitments and HTM Securities, $19.1MM, $15.1MM and $2.6MM, respectively

Capital impact related to CECL adoption is phased in over 5 years

Provision expense of $51.2MM for Q1, mainly driven by balance sheet growth ($24MM) and change in macroeconomic outlook ($30MM), offset by net recoveries of $3.2MM

ACL balance of $268MM at Q1-20, an increase of $54MM, driven by the provision expense and $3.2MM of net recoveries 1) Included as a component of other liabilities on the balance sheet 23 Consolidated Balance Sheet Q1 2020 Highlights • Loans increased $2.0 billion (9.7%) over prior quarter and $5.0 billion (27.9%) over prior year • Deposits increased $2.0 billion (8.9%) over prior quarter and $4.6 billion (22.9%) over prior year • Shareholders' Equity decreased $17 million over prior quarter and increased $279 million over prior year as a function of Net Income, and an increase in the fair value of securities, offset by share repurchases, dividends and the adoption impact of CECL • Tangible Book Value/Share1 increased $0.19 (1.7%) over prior quarter and $3.53 (15.2%) over prior year Dollars in millions 1) Refer to slide 31 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures. 24 Adversely Graded Loans and Non-Performing Assets Adversely Graded Loans and OREO Q1 2020 Highlights $500 • Total Adversely Graded Loans plus OREO of $351MM $450 $439 (1.20% to Total Assets) increased $10MM in Q1 $400 $350 $300 $250 Adversely Graded Loans $150 $100 $50 NPAs $0 $399 $358 $341 $351 $234 $134 $198 $104 $180 $150 $162 $131 $139 $91 $52 $50 $56 $86 $44 $18 $18 $16 $14 $11 Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 OREO Non-Performing Loans¹ Classified Accruing Loans Special Mention Loans NPAs of $97MM (33bps to Total Assets) increased $27MM in Q1 primarily due to HFS loan moving to non- accrual status Asset Quality Ratios 1.50% 1.58% 1.67% 1.27% 1.20% 0.26% 0.27% 0.25% 0.26% 0.33% Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 Adversely Graded Loans and OREO to Total Assets NPAs to Total Assets Dollars in millions 1) Includes HFS loans 25 Credit Losses and ACL Ratios Gross Charge-offs and Recoveries $3.0 3 $2.6 $2.0 $2.3 $2.1 $2.2 $1.0 $0.1 $1.0 $0.0 ($1.0) -$1.0 ($1.1) ($1.0) ($0.9) -$2. ($3.0) ($2.7) ($3.3) -$3.0 ($5.0) -$4.0 Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 Gross Charge-Offs Recoveries Q1 2020 Highlights Net recoveries of $3.2MM, (6bps), compared to net charge-offs of $1.2MM, 3bps, in Q1-19

charge-offs of $1.2MM, 3bps, in Q1-19 Provision expense increased to $51.2MM, driven by the adoption of CECL and balance sheet growth in Q1

ACL / Funded Loans increased 30bps to 1.14% in Q1 as a result of CECL adoption and increased provision expense related to Q1-20 loan growth Provision for Credit Losses1 2.00% $5.6 ACL Adequacy Ratios 400% 1.50% $45.2 $1.0 1.00% $7.0 $4.0 $4.0 $3.5 ($0.2) 374% 327% 48.3% 44.5% 0.91% 0.88% 346% 316% 306% 200% 41.1% 53.9% 77.8% 0% 1.14% 0.86% 0.84% -200% Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 0.50% -400% Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 For Unfunded Commitments² For Loan Losses ACL/Funded Loans ACL/Nonaccrual Loans Dollars in millions ACL/Adversely Graded Loans 1) Does not include $0.3 million provision for HTM Investment Securities 26 2) Included as a component of provision for credit losses in the income statement Abundant Liquidity Access Liquidity Access (as of May 12, 2020) Loan growth funded through core deposits

Access to $12.9Bn of liquidity

$9.8Bn in unused borrowing capacity

Federal Reserve: $2.1Bn FHLB: $4.4Bn Correspondent banks: $1.4Bn Unused PPP lending facility: $1.9Bn

$2.5Bn unpledged marketable securities

Cash of $580MM Investment Portfolio (as of March 31, 2020) Total Carrying Value of Investment Portfolio ($4.7Bn)

96.3% of the rated portfolio is investment grade Corporates, Preferreds, Other, 1.9% 1.7% Agency 2.7% CMBS, 2.2% Low Income Housing Tax Credit, 8.0% Agency Low Income MBS/ CMOs, 31.7% Housing Tax Exempt, 10.9% Munis, 15.9% Private Label CMOs, 25.0% 27 APPENDIX Historical Bank-Level Income Statement ($Millions) For the Year Ended December 31, Annualized 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1-20 Interest Income 520 696 843 1,030 1,222 1,226 Interest Expense 26 36 49 104 170 140 Net Interest Income 494 660 793 927 1,052 1,086 Non-Interest Income 29 41 41 53 51 67 Net Revenue 523 700 835 979 1,103 1,153 Salaries and Employee Benefits 149 189 214 252 278 287 Other 102 130 141 162 206 172 Total Non-Interest Expense 251 318 355 413 484 460 Provision for Credit Losses 4 11 19 23 19 205 Gains (Losses) on Securities¹ 1 - 2 (9) 7 (21) Pre-Tax Income 270 371 462 533 608 468 Income Tax 70 105 128 83 106 84 Net Income 200 265 334 451 501 383 1) Includes realized gains (losses) on held-to-maturity and available-for-sale securities and unrealized holding gains (losses) on equity securities not held for trading 29 Components may not sum to totals due to rounding differences Source: Bank regulatory filings Historical Bank-Level Balance Sheet ($Millions) For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1-20 Investments & Cash 2,157 2,951 4,137 4,127 4,345 4,645 Gross Loans 11,099 13,191 15,091 17,711 21,123 23,166 Allowance for Credit losses 118 124 140 153 168 235 Total Other Assets 1,018 1,077 1,316 1,453 1,562 1,615 Total Assets 14,155 17,095 20,404 23,138 26,863 29,191 Deposits 12,039 14,564 17,232 19,496 23,086 25,111 Borrowings 188 122 416 513 17 331 Subordinated Notes 152 151 150 149 152 150 Other Liabilites 254 255 315 412 587 596 Total Liabilities 12,633 15,092 18,113 20,570 23,841 26,187 Shareholders' Equity 1,522 2,004 2,291 2,568 3,022 3,004 Total Liabilities and Equity 14,155 17,095 20,404 23,138 26,863 29,191 Components may not sum to totals due to rounding differences 30 Source: Bank regulatory filings Forward-looking Statements This presentation contains forward-looking statements that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations with regard to our business, financial and operating results, future economic performance and dividends, and the impact to the Company's allowance and provision for credit losses and capital levels under the new current expected credit loss (CECL) accounting standard. The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect our current views about future events and financial performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause our actual results to differ significantly from historical results and those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical or expected results include, among others: the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission; the potential adverse effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto, or other unusual and infrequently occurring events; changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in the areas in which we conduct or will conduct our business; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; increases in competitive pressures among financial institutions and businesses offering similar products and services; higher defaults on our loan portfolio than we expect; changes in management's estimate of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; legislative or regulatory changes including in response to the COVID-19 pandemic such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") and the rules and regulations that may be promulgated thereunder; or changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines (including changes related to CECL); supervisory actions by regulatory agencies which may limit our ability to pursue certain growth opportunities, including expansion through acquisitions; additional regulatory requirements resulting from our continued growth; management's estimates and projections of interest rates and interest rate policy; the execution of our business plan; and other factors affecting the financial services industry generally or the banking industry in particular. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We do not intend and disclaim any duty or obligation to update or revise any industry information or forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, set forth in this press presentation to reflect new information, future events or otherwise. Non-GAAP Financial Measures This presentation contains both financial measures based on GAAP and non-GAAP based financial measures, which are used where management believes them to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the Company's press presentation as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. 31 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Western Alliance Bancorporation published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 23:34:08 UTC 0 Latest news on WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPOR 07:35p WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : WAL Investor Call Presentation - May 2020 PU 05/14 WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for FA 05/13 WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K) AQ 05/11 WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK : Announces $2 Million Donation to Strengthen, Protect Com.. BU 05/06 WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Bank Adds Lance Waller to Equipment Finance Gr.. PU 04/30 WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financ.. AQ 04/17 WESTERN ALLIANCE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 04/16 PRESENTATION : Q1 Results PU 04/16 WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : 1st Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Presentation PU 04/16 WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results BU