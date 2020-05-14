Log in
Western Alliance Bancorporation : WAL Investor Call Presentation - May 2020

05/14/2020 | 07:35pm EDT

INVESTOR CALL PRESENTATION

May 2020

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Western Alliance Bancorporation Overview

Regional Footprint

National Presence

Top Performing Commercial Client Focused Bank

Serving a diverse range of commercial clients, from corporate and small business to public and non-profit borrowers, across numerous industries nationwide

5 regional banking divisions with a branch-light

footprint serving attractive markets in Arizona, Nevada, and California

10+ specialized National Business Lines

$29B+

in assets

20.0%

tangible book value 5-Year

CAGR

2.4%

PPNR/ Avg. Assets²

0.33%

NPAs/ Assets

0.00%

LTM NCOs/

Avg. Loans

NYSE: WAL

Headquarters: Phoenix, AZ

IPO: 2005

Market Cap1: $3.5B

Consolidated Capital Ratios:

TCE/TA: 9.4%

CET1 Ratio: 10.0%

Total RBC Ratio: 12.3%

NCOs/ Avg. Loans²: (0.06)%

Employees: 1,800+

Locations: 47

BANK DIRECTOR MAGAZINE

#1 Regional Bank, 2019 Bank Performance Scorecard

FORBES

Top 10 "Best Banks in America" list 2016 - 2020

S&P GLOBAL MARKET INTELLIGENCE

#1 Best-Performing of the 50 Largest Public U.S. Banks, 2019

Note: Financial data as of March 31, 2020

3

1)

Market data as of May 8, 2020; stock price of $34.39; shares outstanding as of April 30, 2020

2)

Annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2020

3)

Nonperforming assets include nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets

WAL's Value Proposition

  1. Seasoned leadership team
  2. Diversified business model allows flexibility to sustain growth across market cycles
  3. Stable, low-cost deposit franchise
  4. Diverse, high quality loan portfolio
  5. Conservative credit culture resulting in superior asset quality
  6. Industry-leadingprofitability and efficiency drive capital generation
  7. Fortress capital and liquidity position

A highly adaptable and efficient model coupled with a conservative credit culture enables

thoughtful growth and industry-leading profitability across market environments

4

1 Seasoned Leadership Team

Management averages 25+ years of industry experience

Kenneth A. Vecchione

Dale M. Gibbons

President & Chief Executive Officer

Vice Chairman, Chief Financial Officer

12 total years at WAL

16 years at WAL

35+ years experience, including

30+ years in commercial banking

senior positions in financial services

  • Appointed CEO in April 2018
  • Has served on Western Alliance Board of Directors since
    2007 and was WAL's COO from 2010 - 2013
  • Previously, served in senior leadership positions at MBNA Corp., Apollo Global Management, and Citi card services
  • Ranked #1 Best CFO overall, among Mid-cap and Small-cap banks, by Institutional Investor magazine (2017 & 2018)
  • CFO and Secretary of the Board at Zions Bancorporation (1996 - 2001)

Tim R. Bruckner

Chief Credit Officer 3 years at WAL

15+ years in senior credit administration

  • Previously, served as Managing Director of Arizona Commercial Banking at BMO Harris Bank and as a Senior Vice President in a variety of divisions including Manager of the Special Assets Division, President of M&I Business Credit and President of M&I Equipment Finance

Timothy W. Boothe

Chief Operating Officer 4 years at WAL

20+ years in commercial banking

  • Previously, served as President of Bridge Bank, a division of Western Alliance Bank, from July 2015 through October 2019
  • Also served as Chief Operating Officer of Bridge Bank from 2006 until its acquisition by WAL in July 2015

5

2 Diversified Business Model Allows Flexibility to Sustain Growth

WAL can actively adapt business and capital allocation in response to changing external environment

Trajectory

Regional

Banking

maintained with

Divisions

prudent credit risk

NBLs

management

Geographic

Organic

Diversification

Growth

Optimized for

Dividends

Capital

evolving

operating

Share

Allocation

environment

Repurchases

M&A

Risk

Management

Mortgage

Warehouse

Pristine asset

Capital Call

quality

Lines

Residential

Ample potential

Mortgage Initiative

for expansion

Growth

Trajectory

C&D

Risk-

Deep segment &

product expertise

Adjusted

supports cyclical

Yields

Hotel

business lines

Franchise

Operating

Finance

Leverage

HOA

Corporate

Highly efficient

lending & deposit

Finance

platforms

Illustrative as business objectives are not mutually exclusive and image does not represent full suite of WAL divisions, products and services.

6

3 Stable, Low Cost Deposit Franchise

Diversified funding channels reflect long-term, stable relationships

$24.8Bn in stable deposits, typically tied to lending

Solid Noninterest-Bearing Deposit Base¹

relationship

  • Scalable national funding channels, such as HOA, Tech & Innovation, Life Sciences and capital call lines
  • Core deposits fund balance sheet growth
    Deposits compose 97.2% of total funding 93.3% Loan-to-Deposit ratio
  • 40% of total deposits are noninterest-bearing

Deposits, Borrowings, and Cost of Funds

CDs 10%

Nonint.

MMDA &

Bearing DDA

40%

Savings

36%

Interest

DDA 14%

$35.0 $30.0 $25.0 $20.0 $15.0 $10.0

$5.0 $0.0

0.64%

0.86%

0.64%

0.90%

0.37%

0.30%

0.31%

$0.7

$0.4

$0.9

0.10%

$0.8

$8.5

$9.9

23.0%

$0.5

CAGR

$0.4

$7.5

$5.6

$7.4

-0.70%

$4.1

$11.7

$14.3

$14.9

16.2%

$7.9

$8.9

$9.5

CAGR

-1.50%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Q1 2020

Interest Bearing Deposits

Non-Interest Bearing Deposits

Total Borrowings²

Cost of Funds³

Dollars in billions

7

1) Deposit composition as of March 31, 2020

  1. Borrowings include customer repurchase agreements
  2. Cost of Funds defined as total expense paid on interest bearing liabilities divided by the sum of average interest bearing liabilities and average non-interest bearing demand deposits

4 National Bank With a Regional Footprint

Diversified by product, client-type and geography emphasizing underwriting discipline

  • Diverse mix of regionally-focused commercial banking divisions & nationally-oriented specialized businesses
  • Leverages deep segment expertise to provide specialized banking services to niche markets across the country
  • NBLs support industry and nationwide geographic diversification with centralized, sophisticated management
  • Segment-focusedmodel supports superior client value, strong returns and company risk management

Diversified Business Mix

Loans by Product Type

NBL Composition

Multifam.

Resi & Consumer

1%

1%

Other

CLD

Hotel

10%

8%

Franchise

CRE -

Corp. Fin.

15%

NOO

12%

Resi.

13%

National

Mortgage

CRE - OO

Business

Tech & Innov.

16%

Lines

9%

57%

15%

Mtg.

C&I

Public &

Warehouse

11%

NonProfit

19%

13%

Loan and Loan Yields

5.18%

5.40%

5.62%

5.82%

5.83%

5.27%

$21.1

$23.2

$15.1

$17.7

$10.0

$13.2

$9.6

$11.1

$9.1

$8.4

$7.5

$7.5

$13.2

$6.7

$8.6

$11.5

$5.7

$3.6

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Q1 2020

NBL Loans

Loans by Rate Type

18.9%

Total Loan

CAGR

Fixed Rate

29%

LIBOR

35.8%

Based

44%

NBL

Term

Prime

CAGR

Based

Adjustable

20%

7%

Dollars in billions

8

Note: Loan product type percentages exclude exposures in National Business Lines

4 Conservative CRE and CLD portfolios

  • CRE portfolio was $7.6bn (32.7%) of loan portfolio
    CRE Composition

Senior Care

Other

HFF

18%

23%

1%

Restaurant

CRE- 3%

Multifamily

3%

School

4%

Office

Medical

17%

4%

C-Store

Retail

Industrial

5%

11%

11%

  • CLD portfolio was $2.1bn (8.9%) of loan portfolio

CLD Composition

Raw/Undeveloped Land 6%

  1. CRE Const. 7%

Multifamily

Const.

Institutional Lot

8%

Banking

30%

Hotel Const.

10%

1-4 Family

Investor CRE

Const.

27%

Const.

12%

CRE Geographic Diversification

CLD Geographic Diversification

VA

WA

Other

5%

TX

2% 2%

WA

Other

FL2%

2%

3%

VA

16%

CA

2%

28%

SC

TX

2%

7%

FL

3%

CA

SC

NV

47%

3%

12%

NV

AZ

20%

AZ

20%

24%

Note: CRE and CLD exposures include National Business Line loans

9

Financial information as of March 31, 2020

4 Hotel Franchise Finance Structured for Superior Through-Cycle Performance

Financial flexibility is maximized through deep industry expertise, strong operating partners, and conservative underwriting structure

Hotels By Product

As of 3/31/2020

# of

Avg.

($ in million)

Hotels Commitment Outstanding

Outstanding

CRE Investor (Term Loan)

163

$1,881

$1,810

$11.1

Proj. Improvements (PIPs)

1

$122

$23

$0.8

N/A

Construction

12

$297

$126

$10.7

C&I

0

$25

$19

$19.0

Total

175

$2,325

$1,978

$11.3

Conservative underwriting provides meaningful cash

flow cushion; focused on Loan-to-Cost

DSCR

Debt Yield

LTV

Weighted Avg.:

1.9x

10.8%

60.9%

>12%

22.1%

≥1.60x

<65%

1.30x - 1.59x

51.8%

10% - 12.0%

1.00x - 1.29x

9.25% - 9.99%

41.2%

72.6%

65% - 75%

< 9.25%

<1.0x

Const.

21.4%

Const.

7.9%

>75%

N/A

7.1%

N/A

20.5%

7.9%

6.3%

26.3%

6.3%

5.4%

5.4%

1.1%

  • Hotel Franchise Finance portfolio, focused on "select-service" hotels, was $1.98Bn (8.5%) of loan portfolio
  • 65% LTC discipline, thoughtful structures, and strong operating partners support maximizes financial flexibility to hotel stabilization
  • Direct dialogue with sophisticated hotel sponsors drives loan modification strategy to fund operations through economic trough to recovery
    • Longer term, solutions-based modification approach combines mutual upfront client P&I contribution with bank deferment
    • Successfully implemented: 12 mo. (42%), 9-6 mo. (22%), and other (5%) modifications with 12% making normal course payments
    • All hotel relationships expected to have positive modification outcomes

Geographic Diversification

AZ, 11%

52% of

CA, 6%

States <3%,

commitments

26%

NY, 7%

in Top 25

MSAs

MA, 3%

GA, 7%

70% in Top 50

PA, 4%

MSAs

LA, 4%

FL, 6%

IL, 4%

TX, 6%

NJ, 4% IN, 4% MI, 5%

TN, 5%

1) PIP notes are always part of a larger hotel term loan facility; therefore, 28 hotels with PIPs are included in CRE Investor

10

Technology & Innovation Segment Serves Emerging Technology-Focused

4 Ventures & Investors

Primarily focused on established growth companies with successful products and strong investor support, which provides greater operating and financial flexibility

  • As of 3/31/2020, Tech. & Innovation portfolio was 8.9% ($2.1bn) of loan portfolio
  • Bridge Bank (acquired in Jun-15) has a long- standing, successful track-record in national technology lending dated back to 2001
  • Holistic banking relationship (TM, WC / AR lines, etc.) provides line-of-sight into business operations, performance against plan, and financial health

Tech. & Innov. Loans by Segment

Subscription &

Capital Call

Lines

21%

Legacy Solar

4%

Life

Technology

Sciences

66%

9%

1 Finances established growth tech firms with strong risk profile

  • Validated Product: 97% with revenue > $5MM Minimal pre-revenue or mezzanine lending
  • Strong Institutional Backing: 86% backed by one or more quality VC / PE
  • Granular Portfolio: Avg. loan size $3.3MM
  • Low Cost Deposit Franchise: Liquid borrowers with > 2:1 deposit coverage
  1. Asset quality remains strong
    • EFR lending has never experienced a loss
    • Net Recoveries of $312k for Tech. & Innov. in 2019 and no charge-offs in Q1 2020
    • 77% of companies1 with >6 months of liquidity
  3. Since 2007, total warrant income >2x cumulative NCOs

1) Includes Technology and Life Sciences borrowers

11

5 Conservative Credit Culture

Credit quality is placed before profitability

ACL¹ / Total Loans

  • Strong risk management culture and framework established throughout organization
    • Model focused on process-drivenearly elevation and speed to resolution
    • Leverage Segment Specialists to apply best practices to industry- or product-specific risks
  • Balance sheet diversified since last credit cycle

1.07%

1.02%

0.93%

1.05%

0.95%

0.91%

WAL Peer Median

1.30%

0.86%

0.80%

0.86%

1.02%

0.76%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Q1 2020

Non-Performing Assets² / Total Assets

WAL

Peer Median

Net Charge-Offs / Average Loans

0.50%

WAL

Peers

0.25%

0.15%

0.15%

0.16%

0.14%

0.13%

0.14%

0.65%

0.50% 0.43% 0.39%

0.56% 0.51%

0.36%

0.20%

0.35%

0.40%

0.26%

0.33%

0.00%

0.06%

0.02%

0.01%

0.02%

(0.06%)

(0.06%)

-0.25%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Q1 2020

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Q1 2020

1) Includes on-balance sheet ACL

2) Nonperforming assets include nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets12 Note: Peers consist of 56 publicly-traded banks with total assets between $15B and $150B, excludes companies headquartered in Puerto Rico, mutual holding companies, target

banks of pending acquisitions, and the minority parties in pending MOEs as of March 31, 2020; S&P Global Market Intelligence

5 Asset Quality Stable Relative to Overall Balance Sheet Growth

While loans have historically seen double digit growth, adversely graded loans and non- performance assets have been consistent

$353 2.5%

Non-Performing Assets and Adversely Graded Assets as a Percentage of Total Assets

Over last 5+ years, less than 1% of Special

$343 2.1%

Mention loans have migrated to loss

$355 1.9%

$316

$341

1.4%

$351

1.3%

1.2%

0.4%

0.5%

0.3%

0.0%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Q1 2020

OREO

NPLs

Classified Accruing Loans

Special Mention Loans

Dollars in millions

13

Accruing TDRs total $22.1mm as of March 31, 2020

6 Industry-Leading Profitability Drives Capital Generation

Pre-Provision Net Revenue/ Avg. Assets

WAL

Peer Median

2.29%

2.49%

2.51%

2.50%

2.24%

2.11%

1.63%

1.65%

1.71%

1.86%

1.79%

1.62%

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020

ROAA

WAL

Peer Median

2.05%

2.00%

1.72%

1.56%

1.61%

1.22%

1.30%

1.23%

0.97%

0.97%

0.97%

0.55%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Q1 2020

  • Outstanding performance compared to peers with PPNR/AA and ROAA among highest in industry
  • Leading earning asset yield of 4.80%
  • Net Interest Income continues to rise through strong earning asset growth despite Fed rate actions
  • 70bps linked quarter ROAA decline was primarily due to ~$51 million Provision

Net Interest Margin

WAL

Peer Median

4.51%

4.58%

4.65%

4.68%

4.52%

4.22%

3.45%

3.57%

3.48%

3.31%

3.28%

3.30%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Q1 2020

Note: Peers consist of 56 publicly-traded banks with total assets between $15B and $150B, excludes companies headquartered in Puerto Rico, mutual holding companies,

14

target banks of pending acquisitions, and the minority parties in pending MOEs as of March 31, 2020; S&P Global Market Intelligence

6 Top Decile Efficiency Contributes to Capital Generation

Track record of simultaneously driving industry-leading growth and efficiency

  • Branch-lightmodel and continued focus on expense management, while investing in growth initiatives and scalable infrastructure to be a leading nationwide banking platform

60.1%

58.8%

57.3%

56.5%

55.4%54.7%

45.2%

43.2%

43.0%

43.2%

41.7%

41.5%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Q1 2020

WAL

Peer Median

Efficiency ratio for WAL and Peers as calculated and reported by SNL Financial / S&P Global Market Intelligence

15

Note: Peers consist of 56 publicly-traded banks with total assets between $15B and $150B, excludes companies headquartered in Puerto Rico, mutual holding companies,

target banks of pending acquisitions, and the minority parties in pending MOEs as of March 31, 2020; S&P Global Market Intelligence

6 Reduced Asset Sensitivity with Asymmetric Return Profile

Percentage (Decrease) to Net Interest Income

Shock Scenarios

7.2%

8.1%

7.0%

6.1%

4.3%

-3.8%

-3.0%

-4.8%

-6.5%

-6.6%

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20 ¹

Shock -100 Shock +100

Ramp Scenarios

4.1%

3.6%

3.0%

2.3%

2.9%

-2.3%

-2.4%

-1.8%

-1.7%

-1.3%

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20 ²

Ramp -100

Ramp +100

As of 3/31/2020

  • $9.8Bn, or 66%, of variable rate loans have floors
    • 82% of variable rate loans with floors are at floors
  • Fixed rate loans are 29% of total loans
  • Adjustable rate loans with more than 12 months remaining on fixed term are 6% of total loans
  • Variable rate loans at floors, when combined with fixed rate and long-term adjustable rate loans, totals $16.2Bn
    • 70% of loan portfolio is acting as fixed rate
  • Reduced IRR sensitivity in a down shock scenario as:
    • Shifting mix to fixed rate residential loans
    • Floors of variable rate loans have become increasingly in-the-money
    • Increased deposit betas

1)

Assumes embedded floors on interest bearing deposits of 5bps and prevents market interest rates from moving below zero percent in down rate scenarios

16

2)

Ramp up assumes a gradual monthly parallel shift of +8.3bps over a 12-month period

7 Fortress Capital and Liquidity Position

Strategic positioning supports ongoing versatility of business model

  • MRQ net charge-offs bottom decile versus peers
  • Strategic balance sheet reallocation towards low LTV residential real estate
  • TCE / TA ~80 bps higher than peer median
  • TBV per share growth 2x peer group
  • Strong regulatory capital
    • Total RBC: 12.3%
    • CET1: 10.0%

High- Strong

Quality Liquidity

Assets Access

Significant Robust

Capital Cash

Levels Generation

  • Loan growth funded through core deposits
  • $9.8Bn in unused borrowing capacity (correspondent banks, FHLB & FRB)¹
    • $2.5Bn unpledged marketable securities¹
    • Leading ROA and Operating PPNR ROA
    • Top decile LTM ROATCE
  • High operating leverage

1) As of May 12, 2020

17

Note: Peers consist of 56 publicly-traded banks with total assets between $15B and $150B, excludes companies headquartered in Puerto Rico, mutual holding

companies, target banks of pending acquisitions, and the minority parties in pending MOEs as of March 31, 2020; S&P Global Market Intelligence

FIRST QUARTER RESULTS & FINANCIAL DETAIL

Impact and Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

Western Alliance is actively engaged with our people, customers and the communities we serve to help weather the current environment and be best positioned for future recovery.

Overview

of

WAL's

COVID-19 Response

  • Focusing on well-being of our people, customers and communities
    • Mandatory work from home, and COVID prevention recommendations
    • Employees remain healthy and engaged
  • Business continuity plan operating as expected
  • Began preparing early (Mid- to late-January)
    • Assessed potential risks and mitigants
    • Segregated portfolio into risk segments with senior SMEs leading monitoring & mitigation strategy
    • Accelerated implementing risk management actions in mid-February
    • Tightened underwriting standards
  • Prioritizing asset quality, capital, and liquidity access
    • Arrived in position of strength and uniquely prepared to address what's ahead
    • Current TCE / TA of 9.4%, in excess of peer levels
    • Significant liquidity access: Robust and diverse deposit sources and $10Bn of available liquidity
    • Stable asset quality entering into recession

Note: Peers consist of 56 publicly-traded banks with total assets between $15B and $150B, excludes companies headquartered in Puerto Rico, mutual holding

19

companies, target banks of pending acquisitions, and the minority parties in pending MOEs as of March 31, 2020; S&P Global Market Intelligence

Impact and Response to COVID-19 Pandemic (cont'd)

Credit

&

Risk

Management

Strategy

  • Implemented broad-based risk management strategy to manage credit segments on real-time basis
  • Borrower-LevelStrategies: Direct customer dialogue to develop long-term contingency financial plans
    • Risk management conversations with all borrowers >$3MM exposure (86% of portfolio)
    • Focused on monitoring "Burn Months" through the crisis
    • Encouraging full use of borrower cash resources to solve shortfall
  • Prioritized PPP loans guaranteed by SBA to provide expedient liquidity to impacted borrowers
  • Streamlined Loan Modification Process: Partner with clients. Assess willingness and capacity to support business interests

CARES

Act

Relief¹

  • Successfully approved approx. 4,650 PPP applications totaling $1.9Bn
  • Selectively implemented modifications on approx. 170 loans totaling $440 million
  • Granted forbearance requests on approx. 280 residential mortgage loans totaling $160 million

COVID-19 Mitigating Action (as of May 11, 2020)

CARES Act / PPP

Modifications In

3/31/2020

Total Requested

Process or Closed

Outstanding

#

$MM

#

$MM

Segments

Arizona

$3,960

1,590

$490

156

$256

Nevada

$2,297

1,400

$413

63

$310

No Cal

$1,429

651

$424

13

$37

So Cal

$2,263

854

$266

21

$30

NBLs

$13,217

396

$469

73

$793

Total

$23,166

4,891

$2,062

326

$1,426

Note: Information as of May 11, 2020

20

1st Quarter 2020 | Financial Highlights

Q1-20

Q4-20

Q1-19

Earnings & Profitability

Net Interest Income

$

269.0

$

272.0

$

247.3

Operating PPNR1

163.4

158.7

148.1

Net Income

84.0

128.1

120.8

EPS

0.83

1.25

1.16

Net Interest Margin

4.22%

4.39%

4.71%

Operating Efficiency Ratio1

41.8

43.8

42.0

ROAA

1.22

1.92

2.12

ROTCE1

12.18

18.89

20.49

Balance Sheet & Capital

Total Loans, Gross

$

23,166

$

21,123

$

18,117

Total Deposits

24,831

22,797

20,209

TCE Ratio1

9.4%

10.3%

10.3%

Tangible Book Value per Share1

$

26.73

$

26.54

$

23.2

Asset Quality

Provision for Credit losses2

$

51.2

$

4.0

$

4.5

Net (Recoveries) Charge-Offs

(3.2)

1.2

1.2

Provision in Excess of Net Charge-Offs3

54.4

2.8

3.3

Net (Recoveries) Charge-Offs / Avg.

Loans

(0.06)%

0.02%

0.03%

Allowance for Credit Losses / Funded

Loans

1.14

0.84

0.91

NPAs4 / Total Assets

0.33

0.26

0.26

Net Income

EPS

$84.0 million

$0.83

Operating

ROTCE1

PPNR1

$163.4 million

12.18%

Loan Growth

Deposit Growth

$2.0 billion

$2.0 billion

9.7%

8.9%

CET1 Ratio

Total RBC Ratio

10.0%

12.3%

Dollars in millions, except EPS

1) Refer to slide 31 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures.

2) Upon adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, Provision for Credit Losses has been modified to also include amounts related to unfunde d loan commitments and investment securities. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform to 21 the current presentation.

  1. Q1-20Provision in Excess of Net Charge-Offs represents $0.44 per share, net of tax.
  2. Nonperforming assets includes nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets.

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results

Q1-20

Q4-19

Q1-19

Interest Income

$

307.2

$

315.4

$

291.2

Interest Expense

(38.2)

(43.4)

(43.8)

Net Interest Income

$

269.0

$

272.0

$

247.3

Operating Non-Interest Income

16.3

15.5

12.6

Net Operating Revenue1

$

285.3

$

287.5

$

259.9

Salaries and Employee Benefits

72.1

73.9

68.6

Deposit Costs

7.3

6.8

5.7

Other

42.5

48.1

37.5

Operating Non-Interest Expense1

$

(121.9)

$

(128.8)

$

(111.8)

Operating Pre-Provision Net Revenue1

$

163.4

$

158.7

$

148.1

Provision for Credit Losses2

(51.2)

(4.0)

(4.5)

(Loss) Gain on Sales & Valuation of

Assets

(9.8)

(0.5)

2.7

Pre-Tax Income

$

102.4

$

154.3

$

146.3

Income Tax

(18.5)

(26.2)

(25.5)

Net Income

$

84.0

$

128.1

$

120.8

Diluted Shares

101.7

102.1

104.5

Earnings Per Share

$

0.83

$

1.25

$

1.16

Dollars in millions, except EPS

Q1 2020 Highlights

  • Net Interest Income decreased $3.0MM primarily as a result of decreased yields on loans and one less day in the quarter, partially offset by lower rates on deposits and interest expense on borrowings
  • Provision for Credit Losses increased $47.2MM due to adoption of CECL and emerging risks in the pandemic crisis
  • Operating PPNR increased $4.7MM primarily as a result of a decrease in operating expenses
  • Loss on Sales and Valuation of Assets consists of FMV losses of $10.4MM on equity securities and $0.9MM on HFS loans, partially offset by a $1.5MM gain on sale of OREO
  • Diluted shares decreased 1.7% as a result of opportunistic share repurchases

1) Refer to slide 31 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures.

22

2) Upon adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, Provision for Credit Losses has been modified to also include amounts related to un funded loan commitments and

investment securities. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation.

CECL and Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

ACL Reserve Build

Q4-19

Adoption

1/1/2020

Balance Sheet

Outlook

Q1-20

Impact

Growth

Adjustment

& Other

$300

Allowance for Credit Losses

$268

$3

$250

$214

$30

$3

$200

$177

$180

$181

$184

$24

$11

$7

$7

$150

$9

$13

$9

$9

$9

$100

$235

$160

$165

$168

$187

$155

$50

$0

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

1/1/2020

Q1-20

Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses

Unfunded Loan Commits. 1

Dollars in millions

Credit Discounts

HTM Securities

ACL

Q1 2020 Highlights

  • CECL adoption impact of $37MM comprised of ACL for Loans, Unfunded Loan Commitments and HTM Securities, $19.1MM, $15.1MM and $2.6MM, respectively
    • Capital impact related to CECL adoption is phased in over 5 years
  • Provision expense of $51.2MM for Q1, mainly driven by balance sheet growth ($24MM) and change in macroeconomic outlook ($30MM), offset by net recoveries of $3.2MM
  • ACL balance of $268MM at Q1-20, an increase of $54MM, driven by the provision expense and $3.2MM of net recoveries

1) Included as a component of other liabilities on the balance sheet

23

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Q1 2020 Highlights

Loans increased $2.0 billion (9.7%) over prior quarter and $5.0 billion (27.9%) over prior year

Deposits increased $2.0 billion (8.9%) over prior quarter and $4.6 billion (22.9%) over prior year

Shareholders' Equity decreased $17 million over prior quarter and increased $279 million over prior year as a function of Net Income, and an increase in the fair value of securities, offset by share repurchases, dividends and the adoption impact of CECL

Tangible Book Value/Share1 increased $0.19 (1.7%) over prior quarter and $3.53 (15.2%) over prior year

Dollars in millions

1) Refer to slide 31 for further discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures.

24

Adversely Graded Loans and Non-Performing Assets

Adversely Graded Loans and OREO

Q1 2020 Highlights

$500

Total Adversely Graded Loans plus OREO of $351MM

$450

$439

(1.20% to Total Assets) increased $10MM in Q1

$400

$350

$300

$250

Adversely

Graded

Loans

$150

$100

$50

NPAs

$0

$399

$358

$341

$351

$234

$134

$198

$104

$180

$150

$162

$131

$139

$91

$52

$50

$56

$86

$44

$18

$18

$16

$14

$11

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

OREO

Non-Performing Loans¹

Classified Accruing Loans

Special Mention Loans

  • NPAs of $97MM (33bps to Total Assets) increased $27MM in Q1 primarily due to HFS loan moving to non- accrual status

Asset Quality Ratios

1.50%

1.58%

1.67%

1.27%

1.20%

0.26%

0.27%

0.25%

0.26%

0.33%

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

Adversely Graded Loans and OREO to Total Assets

NPAs to Total Assets

Dollars in millions

1) Includes HFS loans

25

Credit Losses and ACL Ratios

Gross Charge-offs and Recoveries

$3.0

3

$2.6

$2.0

$2.3

$2.1

$2.2

$1.0

$0.1

$1.0

$0.0

($1.0)

-$1.0

($1.1)

($1.0)

($0.9)

-$2.

($3.0)

($2.7)

($3.3)

-$3.0

($5.0)

-$4.0

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

Gross Charge-Offs

Recoveries

Q1 2020 Highlights

  • Net recoveries of $3.2MM, (6bps), compared to net charge-offs of $1.2MM, 3bps, in Q1-19
  • Provision expense increased to $51.2MM, driven by the adoption of CECL and balance sheet growth in Q1
  • ACL / Funded Loans increased 30bps to 1.14% in Q1 as a result of CECL adoption and increased provision expense related to Q1-20 loan growth

Provision for Credit Losses1

2.00%

$5.6

ACL Adequacy Ratios

400%

1.50%

$45.2

$1.0

1.00%

$7.0

$4.0

$4.0

$3.5

($0.2)

374% 327%

48.3% 44.5%

0.91% 0.88%

346%

316%

306%

200%

41.1%

53.9%

77.8%

0%

1.14%

0.86% 0.84%

-200%

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

0.50%

-400%

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

For Unfunded Commitments²

For Loan Losses

ACL/Funded Loans

ACL/Nonaccrual Loans

Dollars in millions

ACL/Adversely Graded Loans

1)

Does not include $0.3 million provision for HTM Investment Securities

26

2)

Included as a component of provision for credit losses in the income statement

Abundant Liquidity Access

Liquidity Access (as of May 12, 2020)

  • Loan growth funded through core deposits
  • Access to $12.9Bn of liquidity
  • $9.8Bn in unused borrowing capacity
    • Federal Reserve: $2.1Bn
    • FHLB: $4.4Bn
    • Correspondent banks: $1.4Bn
    • Unused PPP lending facility: $1.9Bn
  • $2.5Bn unpledged marketable securities
  • Cash of $580MM

Investment Portfolio (as of March 31, 2020)

  • Total Carrying Value of Investment Portfolio ($4.7Bn)
  • 96.3% of the rated portfolio is investment grade

Corporates, Preferreds,

Other,

1.9%

1.7%

Agency

2.7%

CMBS, 2.2%

Low Income

Housing Tax

Credit, 8.0%

Agency

Low Income

MBS/ CMOs,

31.7%

Housing Tax

Exempt,

10.9%

Munis,

15.9%

Private Label

CMOs,

25.0%

27

APPENDIX

Historical Bank-Level Income Statement

($Millions)

For the Year Ended December 31,

Annualized

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Q1-20

Interest Income

520

696

843

1,030

1,222

1,226

Interest Expense

26

36

49

104

170

140

Net Interest Income

494

660

793

927

1,052

1,086

Non-Interest Income

29

41

41

53

51

67

Net Revenue

523

700

835

979

1,103

1,153

Salaries and Employee Benefits

149

189

214

252

278

287

Other

102

130

141

162

206

172

Total Non-Interest Expense

251

318

355

413

484

460

Provision for Credit Losses

4

11

19

23

19

205

Gains (Losses) on Securities¹

1

-

2

(9)

7

(21)

Pre-Tax Income

270

371

462

533

608

468

Income Tax

70

105

128

83

106

84

Net Income

200

265

334

451

501

383

1) Includes realized gains (losses) on held-to-maturity and available-for-sale securities and unrealized holding gains (losses) on equity securities not held for trading

29

Components may not sum to totals due to rounding differences

Source: Bank regulatory filings

Historical Bank-Level Balance Sheet

($Millions)

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Q1-20

Investments & Cash

2,157

2,951

4,137

4,127

4,345

4,645

Gross Loans

11,099

13,191

15,091

17,711

21,123

23,166

Allowance for Credit losses

118

124

140

153

168

235

Total Other Assets

1,018

1,077

1,316

1,453

1,562

1,615

Total Assets

14,155

17,095

20,404

23,138

26,863

29,191

Deposits

12,039

14,564

17,232

19,496

23,086

25,111

Borrowings

188

122

416

513

17

331

Subordinated Notes

152

151

150

149

152

150

Other Liabilites

254

255

315

412

587

596

Total Liabilities

12,633

15,092

18,113

20,570

23,841

26,187

Shareholders' Equity

1,522

2,004

2,291

2,568

3,022

3,004

Total Liabilities and Equity

14,155

17,095

20,404

23,138

26,863

29,191

Components may not sum to totals due to rounding differences

30

Source: Bank regulatory filings

Forward-looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations with regard to our business, financial and operating results, future economic performance and dividends, and the impact to the Company's allowance and provision for credit losses and capital levels under the new current expected credit loss (CECL) accounting standard. The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect our current views about future events and financial performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause our actual results to differ significantly from historical results and those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical or expected results include, among others: the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission; the potential adverse effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto, or other unusual and infrequently occurring events; changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in the areas in which we conduct or will conduct our business; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; increases in competitive pressures among financial institutions and businesses offering similar products and services; higher defaults on our loan portfolio than we expect; changes in management's estimate of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; legislative or regulatory changes including in response to the COVID-19 pandemic such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") and the rules and regulations that may be promulgated thereunder; or changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines (including changes related to CECL); supervisory actions by regulatory agencies which may limit our ability to pursue certain growth opportunities, including expansion through acquisitions; additional regulatory requirements resulting from our continued growth; management's estimates and projections of interest rates and interest rate policy; the execution of our business plan; and other factors affecting the financial services industry generally or the banking industry in particular.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We do not intend and disclaim any duty or obligation to update or revise any industry information or forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, set forth in this press presentation to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains both financial measures based on GAAP and non-GAAP based financial measures, which are used where management believes them to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the Company's press presentation as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

31

Disclaimer

Western Alliance Bancorporation published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 23:34:08 UTC
