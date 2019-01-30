Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc. : Portfolio Composition as of December 31, 2018

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc. (NYSE: TLI) announces its
portfolio composition as of December 31, 2018.
Investment Objective: The Fund’s investment objective is to
maximize current income consistent with prudent efforts to preserve
capital.
Portfolio Composition*:
|
Asset Allocation
|
|
|
Bank Loans
|
|
90.8%
|
High Yield Corporate Bonds
|
|
6.6%
|
Emerging Markets Debt
|
|
0.3%
|
Cash & Other Securities
|
|
2.3%
|
|
|
|
Credit Quality Allocation**
|
|
|
BBB
|
|
0.6%
|
BB
|
|
24.7%
|
B
|
|
67.0%
|
CCC
|
|
4.2%
|
Not Rated
|
|
3.5%
|
|
|
|
Top Ten Bank Loan Industries
|
|
|
Consumer Cyclical
|
|
24.0%
|
Consumer Non Cyclical
|
|
21.2%
|
Capital Goods
|
|
10.3%
|
Technology
|
|
10.2%
|
Communications
|
|
10.1%
|
Energy
|
|
3.3%
|
Basic Industry
|
|
3.0%
|
Insurance
|
|
2.0%
|
Industrial Other
|
|
1.9%
|
Electric
|
|
1.7%
|
|
|
|
Average to next reset
|
|
44 days
|
|
|
|
Portfolio Statistics:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inception Date
|
|
November 20, 1998
|
Inception Price
|
|
$15.00
|
Total Assets***
|
|
$155,405,968
|
Net Assets
|
|
$104,405,968
|
Loans****
|
|
32.82%
|
Fixed Rated Notes****
|
|
0.00%
|
Preferred Shares****
|
|
0.00%
|
Reverse Repos****
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
Market Price
|
|
$8.98
|
NAV
|
|
$10.50
|
(Daily NAV is available on market quotation systems using the
symbol XTLIX.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution Rate
|
|
$0.0530 per share
|
Frequency
|
|
Monthly (Declared monthly, paid monthly)
* Portfolio holdings and weightings are historical and are presented
here for informational purposes only. They are subject to change at any
time.
** Credit quality is a measure of a bond issuer's ability to repay
interest and principal in a timely manner. The credit ratings shown are
based on each portfolio security’s rating as provided by Standard and
Poor’s, Moody’s Investors Service and/or Fitch Ratings, Ltd. and
typically range from AAA (highest) to D (lowest), or an equivalent
and/or similar rating. For this purpose, when two or more of the
agencies have assigned differing ratings to a security, the lowest
rating is used. Securities that are unrated by all three agencies are
reflected as such. The credit quality of the investments in the Fund's
portfolio does not apply to the stability or safety of the Fund. These
ratings are updated monthly and may change over time. Please note,
the Fund itself has not been rated by an independent rating agency.
*** The difference between total assets and net assets, if any, is due
primarily to the Fund’s use of borrowings; net assets do not include
borrowings. The Fund may employ leverage in the form of loans, preferred
stock, reverse repurchase agreements and/or other instruments. When the
Fund engages in transactions that have a leveraging effect on the Fund’s
portfolio, the value of the Fund will be more volatile and all other
risks will tend to be compounded.
**** Percentages are based on total assets.
Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc., a non-diversified investment
management company, is managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC,
a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legg Mason, Inc.
An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.
Investment return and the value of shares will fluctuate. Fixed income
securities are subject to credit risk, inflation risk, call risk, and
interest rate risks.
Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational
purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling
shares of the Fund.
For more information, please call Fund Investor Services at
1-888-777-0102, or consult the Fund’s web site at http://www.lmcef.com.
Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are
available free of charge upon request.
FN1112224
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005841/en/