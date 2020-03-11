Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund : Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Stockholders Vote “FOR” Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund's Director Nominees

Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Stockholders Vote

"FOR" Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund's Director Nominees

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Urges Stockholders to Protect the Value of Their Investment by

Voting "FOR" the Fund's Director Nominees on the WHITE Proxy Card

NEW YORK - March 9, 2020 - Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc. (NYSE: TLI) ("the Fund") today announced that Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS") and Glass Lewis & Co. ("Glass Lewis"), two of the leading independent proxy advisory firms, recommend that stockholders vote "FOR" the Fund's highly-qualified and experienced director nominees - Nisha Kumar, Eileen A. Kamerick, and Daniel P. Cronin - on the WHITE Proxy Card in connection with the Annual Meeting of Stockholders scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 20, 2020.

In their reports dated March 6, 2020 and March 4, 2020, respectively, ISS and Glass Lewis noted1:

"…the fund outperformed both comparator groups over a one-year period and was more or less in line relative to peers over three- and five-year periods ending on the unaffected date of Dec. 20, 2019, prior to Bulldog's public disclosures." ISS report dated March 6, 2020

one-year period and was more or less in line relative to peers over three- and five-year periods ending on the unaffected date of Dec. 20, 2019, prior to Bulldog's public disclosures." "…we believe investors must necessarily consider the remainder of TLI's performance framework, particularly given recent and clear efforts by the board to rebalance the portfolio, improve overall returns and reduce expenses. Here, we consider Bulldog's case suffers rather deeply." Glass Lewis report dated March 4, 2020

Regarding Bulldog's nominees, "given the direct affiliation of these individuals with Bulldog, we expect their service would principally be focused on directly advancing the Dissident's perspectives, which typically involve significant share buybacks, liquidations or a potential open- ending of a given fund." Glass Lewis report dated March 4, 2020

"On the foregoing bases, we see no substantive cause for investors to support Bulldog's nomination of two alternative directors. The determination is rendered even more decisively, in our view, given that Bulldog does not appear to have proposed its candidates alongside any alternative strategy." Glass Lewis report dated March 4, 2020

"…we consider the core case offered by Bulldog is largely in line with the Dissident's standard approach, and is not, in our view, particularly persuasive. On that basis, we consider shareholders should voice support for incumbent board members Cronin, Kamerick and Kumar." Glass Lewis report dated March 4, 2020

"…Bulldog has not demonstrated that board level change is warranted at this time. As such, votes for all incumbent directors on the management (WHITE) card are warranted." ISS report dated March 6, 2020

"The recommendations from ISS and Glass Lewis reinforce our belief that the Board has the right experience, skills and diversity to continue to act in the best interests of all stockholders," said Jane E. Trust, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund. "We are pleased that ISS and Glass Lewis agree that the Board is taking the right steps to continue to improve our portfolio and build on our track record of delivering strong total returns and consistent distributions to stockholders."

The Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Board has a proven track record of working with the Fund's investment advisor to achieve its objectives, including:

1 Permission to use quotations neither sought nor obtained.