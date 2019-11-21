Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc.    EMD

WESTERN ASSET EMERGING MARKETS DEBT FUND

(EMD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC : Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 08:06am EST

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain closed end funds have declared distributions pursuant to their managed distribution policy.

The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:

Month

Record Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Payable Date

December

12/20/2019

12/19/2019

12/31/2019

January*

1/24/2020

1/23/2020

2/3/2020

February

2/21/2020

2/20/2020

3/2/2020

*BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc.’s (“BWG”) January 2020 distribution will have a record date of 12/31/2019, an ex-dividend date of 12/30/2019 and a payable date of 1/31/2020.

Ticker

Fund Name

Month

Amount

 

Change from
Previous
Distribution

SCD

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc.a

December

$0.31000

b

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

BWG

BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. a

December

$0.07000

0.00500

January*

$0.07000

 

 

February

$0.07000

 

 

EMD

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. a

December

$0.10000

-

January

$0.10000

 

 

February

$0.10000

 

 

a Please see table below for each Fund’s estimated source of distributions.

b Quarterly paying distribution.

*BWG’s January 2020 distribution will have a record date of 12/31/2019, an ex-dividend date of 12/30/2019 and a payable date of 1/31/2020.

Under the terms of each Fund’s managed distribution policy, the Fund seeks to maintain a consistent distribution level derived from the income and capital gains generated from the Fund’s investment portfolio. Shareholders should note that if the Fund’s aggregate net investment income and net realized capital gains are less than the amount of the distributions paid, the difference will be distributed from the Fund's assets and may constitute a return of the shareholder’s capital. The Board of Directors may modify, terminate or suspend the managed distribution policy at any time. Any such modification, termination or suspension could have an adverse effect on the market price of the Fund’s shares.

The Fund’s distributions have been set based on the current level of income generated from the Fund’s investment portfolio and accumulated capital gains, if any. Based on the Fund's tax accounting records, which also factors in currency fluctuations, each Fund’s estimated source of cumulative fiscal year-to-date distributions is presented in the table below:

Fund

Fiscal
Year
End

 

Income

 

Short-Term
Capital
Gains

 

Long-Term
Capital
Gains

 

Return
of
Capital

 

SCD

Nov 30

 

15.09%

 

-

 

-

 

84.91%

a

BWG

Oct 31

 

100.00%

 

-

 

-

 

-

b

EMD

Dec 31

 

100.00%

 

-

 

-

 

-

c

a Sources of cumulative fiscal year-to-date distributions are estimated through December 31, 2019.

b Sources of cumulative fiscal year-to-date distributions are estimated through February 29, 2020.

c Sources of cumulative fiscal year-to-date distributions are estimated through February 29, 2020. Sources of cumulative fiscal year-to-date distributions are estimated to be 85.44% sourced from income and 14.56% from a return of capital through December 31, 2019.

The updated estimated components of the distributions announced today will be provided to shareholders of record in a separate notice when the distributions are paid.

This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of each Fund’s distributions that have been declared by the Board of Directors. In early 2020 and early 2021, after definitive information is available, each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by each Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).

For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds’ web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Funds’ complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESTERN ASSET EMERGING MAR
08:06aLEGG MASON PARTNERS FUND ADVISOR, LL : Announces Distributions for Certain Close..
BU
11/05WESTERN ASSET EMERGING MARKETS DEBT : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws;..
AQ
08/20LEGG MASON PARTNERS FUND ADVISOR, LL : Announces Distributions for Certain Close..
BU
07/23WESTERN ASSET EMERGING MARKETS DEBT : Portfolio Composition as of June 30, 2019
BU
05/22WESTERN ASSET EMERGING MARKETS DEBT : Announces Financial Position as of March ..
BU
05/21LEGG MASON PARTNERS FUND ADVISOR, LL : Announces Distributions for Certain Close..
BU
04/25WESTERN ASSET EMERGING MARKETS DEBT : Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 201..
BU
04/16WESTERN ASSET EMERGING MARKETS DEBT : Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Sh..
BU
02/20LEGG MASON PARTNERS FUND ADVISOR, LL : Announces Distributions for Certain Close..
BU
01/30WESTERN ASSET EMERGING MARKETS DEBT : Portfolio Composition as of December 31, ..
BU
More news
Chart WESTERN ASSET EMERGING MARKETS DEBT FUND INC.
Duration : Period :
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN ASSET EMERGING MAR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Jane Elizabeth Trust Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard F. Sennett Chief Financial Officer
William R. Hutchinson Lead Independent Director
Carol L. Colman Independent Director
Daniel P. Cronin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTERN ASSET EMERGING MARKETS DEBT FUND INC.13.43%847
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION20.09%7 993
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 506
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.15.83%3 054
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.9.40%2 390
GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED13.15%2 276
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group