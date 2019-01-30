Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. : Portfolio Composition as of December 31, 2018

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE: EMD) announces its
portfolio composition as of December 31, 2018.
Investment Objective: The Fund’s primary investment objective is
to seek high current income. The Fund’s secondary objective is capital
appreciation.
Portfolio Composition*:
|
Asset Allocation
|
|
|
Emerging Market Debt
|
|
96.9%
|
Sovereign Debt External Currency
|
|
66.2%
|
Sovereign Debt Local Currency
|
|
9.7%
|
Corporates External Currency
|
|
20.7%
|
Corporates Local Currency
|
|
0.2%
|
Investment Grade Corporate Bonds
|
|
0.5%
|
High Yield Corporate Bonds
|
|
0.2%
|
Cash & Other Securities
|
|
2.4%
|
|
Credit Quality Allocation**
|
|
|
AA
|
|
1.7%
|
A
|
|
14.8%
|
BBB
|
|
38.9%
|
BB
|
|
16.2%
|
B
|
|
23.7%
|
C
|
|
1.0%
|
Not Rated
|
|
3.7%
|
|
Top Ten Emerging Market Countries
|
|
|
Indonesia
|
|
11.0%
|
Argentina
|
|
7.6%
|
Mexico
|
|
6.9%
|
Russia
|
|
6.6%
|
Brazil
|
|
6.4%
|
Peru
|
|
5.5%
|
China
|
|
4.7%
|
Colombia
|
|
4.6%
|
Egypt
|
|
2.8%
|
Kazakhstan
|
|
2.7%
|
|
Currency Allocation
|
|
|
US Dollar
|
|
95.2%
|
Egyptian Pound
|
|
1.7%
|
Brazilian Real
|
|
1.4%
|
Argentine Peso
|
|
1.1%
|
Indonesian Rupiah
|
|
1.1%
|
Indian Rupee
|
|
0.7%
|
Russian Ruble
|
|
0.6%
|
Ghanan Cedi
|
|
0.5%
|
Uruguayan Peso
|
|
0.3%
|
Euro
|
|
-0.9%
|
Saudi Riyal
|
|
-1.6%
|
|
Average Life (years)
|
|
9.9
|
Average Effective Duration (years)
|
|
7.6
|
Average Coupon (%)
|
|
6.5
|
|
Portfolio Statistics:
|
|
|
|
Inception Date
|
|
December 1, 2003
|
Inception Price
|
|
$20.00
|
Total Assets***
|
|
$1,273,449,241
|
Net Assets
|
|
$893,425,507
|
Loans****
|
|
23.17%
|
Preferred Shares****
|
|
0.00%
|
Reverse Repos****
|
|
6.68%
|
|
Market Price
|
|
$12.29
|
NAV
|
|
$14.71
|
(Daily NAV is available on market quotation systems using the symbol
XEMDX.)
|
|
Distribution Rate*****
|
|
$0.1000 per share
|
Frequency
|
|
Monthly (Declared quarterly, paid monthly)
|
|
|
|
*
|
|
Portfolio holdings and weightings are historical and are presented
here for informational purposes only. They are subject to change at
any time. Negative allocations and allocations in excess of 100%, if
any, are primarily due to the Fund's unsettled trade activity.
|
**
|
|
Credit quality is a measure of a bond issuer's ability to repay
interest and principal in a timely manner. The credit ratings shown
are based on each portfolio security’s rating as provided by
Standard and Poor’s, Moody’s Investors Service and/or Fitch Ratings,
Ltd. and typically range from AAA (highest) to D (lowest), or an
equivalent and/or similar rating. For this purpose, when two or more
of the agencies have assigned differing ratings to a security, the
lowest rating is used. Securities that are unrated by all three
agencies are reflected as such. The credit quality of the
investments in the Fund's portfolio does not apply to the stability
or safety of the Fund. These ratings are updated monthly and may
change over time. Please note, the Fund itself has not been rated by
an independent rating agency.
|
***
|
|
The difference between total assets and net assets, if any, is due
primarily to the Fund’s use of borrowings; net assets do not include
borrowings. The Fund may employ leverage in the form of loans,
preferred stock, reverse repurchase agreements and/or other
instruments. When the Fund engages in transactions that have a
leveraging effect on the Fund’s portfolio, the value of the Fund
will be more volatile and all other risks will tend to be compounded.
|
****
|
|
Percentages are based on total assets. If the Fund employs leverage,
the Effective Duration is based on net assets.
|
*****
|
|
Pursuant to its managed distribution policy, the Fund intends to
make regular monthly distributions to shareholders of its common
stock at a fixed rate per common share, which may be adjusted from
time to time by the Fund's Board of Directors. Under the Fund's
managed distribution policy, if, for any monthly distribution, the
total of net investment income and net realized capital gain is less
than the amount of the distribution, the difference will be
distributed from the Fund's assets (and will constitute a "return of
capital"). The Board of Directors may modify, terminate or suspend
the managed distribution policy at any time, including when certain
events would make part of any return of capital taxable to
shareholders. Any such modification, termination or suspension could
have an adverse effect on the market price for the Fund's shares.
|
|
|
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc., a non-diversified
closed-end investment management company traded on the New York Stock
Exchange under the symbol “EMD,” is advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund
Advisor, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Legg Mason, Inc., and is
sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, an affiliate of the
advisor.
An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.
Investment return and the value of shares will fluctuate. Fixed income
securities are subject to credit risk, inflation risk, call risk, and
interest rate risks. As interest rates rise, bond prices fall, reducing
the value of the Fund's share price. International investing involves
additional risks. These risks are greater in emerging markets.
Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational
purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling
shares of the Fund.
For more information, please call Fund Investor Services at
1-888-777-0102, or consult the Fund’s web site at http://www.lmcef.com.
Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are
available free of charge upon request.
FN1112202
