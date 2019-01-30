Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. : Portfolio Composition as of December 31, 2018

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE: EMD) announces its portfolio composition as of December 31, 2018.

Investment Objective: The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The Fund’s secondary objective is capital appreciation.

Portfolio Composition*:

Asset Allocation Emerging Market Debt 96.9% Sovereign Debt External Currency 66.2% Sovereign Debt Local Currency 9.7% Corporates External Currency 20.7% Corporates Local Currency 0.2% Investment Grade Corporate Bonds 0.5% High Yield Corporate Bonds 0.2% Cash & Other Securities 2.4% Credit Quality Allocation** AA 1.7% A 14.8% BBB 38.9% BB 16.2% B 23.7% C 1.0% Not Rated 3.7% Top Ten Emerging Market Countries Indonesia 11.0% Argentina 7.6% Mexico 6.9% Russia 6.6% Brazil 6.4% Peru 5.5% China 4.7% Colombia 4.6% Egypt 2.8% Kazakhstan 2.7% Currency Allocation US Dollar 95.2% Egyptian Pound 1.7% Brazilian Real 1.4% Argentine Peso 1.1% Indonesian Rupiah 1.1% Indian Rupee 0.7% Russian Ruble 0.6% Ghanan Cedi 0.5% Uruguayan Peso 0.3% Euro -0.9% Saudi Riyal -1.6% Average Life (years) 9.9 Average Effective Duration (years) 7.6 Average Coupon (%) 6.5 Portfolio Statistics: Inception Date December 1, 2003 Inception Price $20.00 Total Assets*** $1,273,449,241 Net Assets $893,425,507 Loans**** 23.17% Preferred Shares**** 0.00% Reverse Repos**** 6.68% Market Price $12.29 NAV $14.71

(Daily NAV is available on market quotation systems using the symbol XEMDX.)

Distribution Rate***** $0.1000 per share Frequency Monthly (Declared quarterly, paid monthly)

* Portfolio holdings and weightings are historical and are presented here for informational purposes only. They are subject to change at any time. Negative allocations and allocations in excess of 100%, if any, are primarily due to the Fund's unsettled trade activity. ** Credit quality is a measure of a bond issuer's ability to repay interest and principal in a timely manner. The credit ratings shown are based on each portfolio security’s rating as provided by Standard and Poor’s, Moody’s Investors Service and/or Fitch Ratings, Ltd. and typically range from AAA (highest) to D (lowest), or an equivalent and/or similar rating. For this purpose, when two or more of the agencies have assigned differing ratings to a security, the lowest rating is used. Securities that are unrated by all three agencies are reflected as such. The credit quality of the investments in the Fund's portfolio does not apply to the stability or safety of the Fund. These ratings are updated monthly and may change over time. Please note, the Fund itself has not been rated by an independent rating agency. *** The difference between total assets and net assets, if any, is due primarily to the Fund’s use of borrowings; net assets do not include borrowings. The Fund may employ leverage in the form of loans, preferred stock, reverse repurchase agreements and/or other instruments. When the Fund engages in transactions that have a leveraging effect on the Fund’s portfolio, the value of the Fund will be more volatile and all other risks will tend to be compounded. **** Percentages are based on total assets. If the Fund employs leverage, the Effective Duration is based on net assets. ***** Pursuant to its managed distribution policy, the Fund intends to make regular monthly distributions to shareholders of its common stock at a fixed rate per common share, which may be adjusted from time to time by the Fund's Board of Directors. Under the Fund's managed distribution policy, if, for any monthly distribution, the total of net investment income and net realized capital gain is less than the amount of the distribution, the difference will be distributed from the Fund's assets (and will constitute a "return of capital"). The Board of Directors may modify, terminate or suspend the managed distribution policy at any time, including when certain events would make part of any return of capital taxable to shareholders. Any such modification, termination or suspension could have an adverse effect on the market price for the Fund's shares.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc., a non-diversified closed-end investment management company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “EMD,” is advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Legg Mason, Inc., and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, an affiliate of the advisor.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal. Investment return and the value of shares will fluctuate. Fixed income securities are subject to credit risk, inflation risk, call risk, and interest rate risks. As interest rates rise, bond prices fall, reducing the value of the Fund's share price. International investing involves additional risks. These risks are greater in emerging markets.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

For more information, please call Fund Investor Services at 1-888-777-0102, or consult the Fund’s web site at http://www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

FN1112202

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005719/en/