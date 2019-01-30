Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. : Portfolio Composition as of December 31, 2018

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE: GDO) announces its portfolio composition as of December 31, 2018.

Investment Objective: The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income and then to liquidate and distribute substantially all of the Fund’s net assets to stockholders on or about December 2, 2024. As a secondary investment objective, the Fund will seek capital appreciation.

Investment Strategy: The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its managed assets in a portfolio of U.S. and foreign corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities; at least 40% of which will be invested in fixed-income securities of foreign issuers organized or having a principal place of business outside of the U.S., including in emerging market countries. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 35% of its managed assets in fixed-income securities below investment grade quality.

Portfolio Composition*: Asset Allocation Investment Grade Corporate Bonds 43.4% High Yield Corporate Bonds 24.3% Emerging Market 18.1% Sovereign Debt External Currency 3.9% Sovereign Debt Local Currency 1.4% Corporates External Currency 12.9% Bank Loans 8.3% Government 3.1% Asset-Backed Securities 1.0% Mortgage-Backed Securities 0.4% Cash & Other Securities 1.4% Credit Quality Allocation** AAA 2.8% AA 2.0% A 12.7% BBB 49.7% BB 20.1% B 10.8% CCC 0.2% Not Rated 1.6% Top Five Industries*** Banking 18.6% Communications 16.5% Energy 12.2% Consumer Non Cyclical 8.1% Basic Industry 6.9% Top Five Countries United States 52.8% United Kingdom 11.8% Brazil 4.5% France 2.7% Italy 2.5% Currency of Issue US Dollar 89.3% British Pound 4.7% Euro 3.9% Russian Ruble 0.6% Canadian Dollar 0.6% Brazilian Real 0.5% Mexican Peso 0.2% Peruvian Nuevo Sol 0.1% Argentine Peso 0.1% Currency Exposure (includes currency hedging) US Dollar 84.9% Euro 8.1% British Pound 4.1% Canadian Dollar 1.7% Russian Ruble 0.6% Mexican Peso 0.2% Peruvian Nuevo Sol 0.1% Argentine Peso 0.1% Brazilian Real 0.1% Polish Zloty 0.1% Average Life (years) 6.5 Effective Duration (years) 6.0 Average Coupon (%) 5.6 Portfolio Statistics: Inception Date November 24, 2009 Inception Price $20.00 Total Assets**** $347,824,250 Net Assets $251,800,500 Loans***** 25.30% Preferred Shares***** 0.00% Reverse Repos***** 2.31% Market Price $14.98 NAV $16.85 (Daily NAV is available on market quotation systems using the symbol XGDOX.) Distribution Rate $0.1010 per share Frequency Monthly (Declared quarterly, paid monthly)

* Portfolio holdings and weightings are historical and are presented here for informational purposes only. They are subject to change at any time. Negative allocations and allocations in excess of 100%, if any, are primarily due to the Fund's unsettled trade activity. ** Credit quality is a measure of a bond issuer's ability to repay interest and principal in a timely manner. The credit ratings shown are based on each portfolio security’s rating as provided by Standard and Poor’s, Moody’s Investors Service and/or Fitch Ratings, Ltd. and typically range from AAA (highest) to D (lowest), or an equivalent and/or similar rating. For this purpose, when two or more of the agencies have assigned differing ratings to a security, the highest rating is used. Securities that are unrated by all three agencies are reflected as such. The credit quality of the investments in the Fund's portfolio does not apply to the stability or safety of the Fund. These ratings are updated monthly and may change over time. Please note, the Fund itself has not been rated by an independent rating agency. *** Industry breakdown includes High Yield, Investment Grade, Bank Loans and Emerging Markets allocations. **** The difference between total assets and net assets, if any, is due primarily to the Fund’s use of borrowings; net assets do not include borrowings. The Fund may employ leverage in the form of loans, preferred stock, reverse repurchase agreements and/or other instruments. When the Fund engages in transactions that have a leveraging effect on the Fund’s portfolio, the value of the Fund will be more volatile and all other risks will tend to be compounded. ***** Percentages are based on total assets. If the Fund employs leverage, the Effective Duration is based on net assets.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc., a non-diversified closed-end investment management company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDO”, is advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Legg Mason, Inc., and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, an affiliate of the advisor.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal. Investment return and the value of shares will fluctuate. Fixed income securities are subject to credit risk, inflation risk, call risk, and interest rate risks. As interest rates rise, bond prices fall, reducing the value of the Fund's share price. International investing is subject to additional risks. These risks are greater in emerging markets.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

For more information, please call Fund Investor Services at 1-888-777-0102, or consult the Fund’s web site at http://www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

FN1112204

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005754/en/