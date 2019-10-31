Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc.    EHI

WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND IN

(EHI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Western Asset Global High Income Fund : Announces Results of 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 08:31am EDT

Stockholders Re-Elect Eileen A. Kamerick and Robert D. Agdern to the Board

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: EHI) (“the Fund”) today announced that, based on certified voting results from the Fund’s 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”), stockholders have voted to re-elect Eileen A. Kamerick and Robert D. Agdern to the Fund’s Board of Directors.

The Fund issued the following statement:

The Western Asset Global High Income Fund Board and management team thank our stockholders for their strong support and participation throughout this process. We appreciate that stockholders recognize that the Fund has the Board, management team and strategy to continue delivering on its track record of strong financial performance and stockholder returns. We look forward to building on our momentum and continuing to achieve our investment objectives of generating high current income and strong total returns.

The certified results also confirm that stockholders have voted to approve a non-binding Board de-classification proposal. The Fund’s Board of Directors will take the "declassification" proposal into consideration.

Based on the certified results, the final vote regarding the election of directors to the Fund’s Board of Directors was as follows:

Nominee

For

Withhold

Robert D. Agdern

15,551,998

785,860

Eileen A. Kamerick

15,516,032

821,826

David Basile

11,577,221

309,579

Frederic Gabriel

11,577,143

309,657

Based on the certified results, the final vote regarding the non-binding Board de-classification proposal was as follows:

For

Against

Abstain

18,358,086

9,149,832

716,727

The final votes have been certified by First Coast Results, Inc., the independent Inspector of Election.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc., a non-diversified closed-end investment management company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “EHI,” is advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Legg Mason, Inc., and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, LLC, an affiliate of the advisor.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal. Investment return and the value of shares will fluctuate. Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”). These reports are available on the Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. For more information, please call Fund Investor Services at 1-888-777-0102, or consult the Fund’s web site at http://www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL HIGH
08:31aWESTERN ASSET GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUN : Announces Results of 2019 Annual Meeting ..
BU
10/30WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUN : Announces Financial Position as of August..
BU
10/22WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUN : Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Egan-Jone..
BU
10/14WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUN : Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ..
BU
07/23WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUN : Portfolio Composition as of June 30, 2019
BU
04/29WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUN : Announces Financial Position as of Februa..
BU
04/25WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUN : Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 201..
BU
01/30WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUN : Portfolio Composition as of December 31, ..
BU
01/02WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUN : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
2018WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUN : Announces Financial Position as of August..
BU
More news
Chart WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND INC.
Duration : Period :
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL HIGH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Jane Elizabeth Trust Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard F. Sennett Chief Financial Officer
Carol L. Colman Independent Director
Daniel P. Cronin Independent Director
Paolo M. Cucchi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND INC.19.71%437
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION18.93%7 916
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 541
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.11.00%2 982
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.7.94%2 358
GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED13.76%2 300
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group