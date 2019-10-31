Western Asset Global High Income Fund : Announces Results of 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Stockholders Re-Elect Eileen A. Kamerick and Robert D. Agdern to the Board

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: EHI) (“the Fund”) today announced that, based on certified voting results from the Fund’s 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”), stockholders have voted to re-elect Eileen A. Kamerick and Robert D. Agdern to the Fund’s Board of Directors.

The Fund issued the following statement:

The Western Asset Global High Income Fund Board and management team thank our stockholders for their strong support and participation throughout this process. We appreciate that stockholders recognize that the Fund has the Board, management team and strategy to continue delivering on its track record of strong financial performance and stockholder returns. We look forward to building on our momentum and continuing to achieve our investment objectives of generating high current income and strong total returns.

The certified results also confirm that stockholders have voted to approve a non-binding Board de-classification proposal. The Fund’s Board of Directors will take the "declassification" proposal into consideration.

Based on the certified results, the final vote regarding the election of directors to the Fund’s Board of Directors was as follows:

Nominee For Withhold Robert D. Agdern 15,551,998 785,860 Eileen A. Kamerick 15,516,032 821,826 David Basile 11,577,221 309,579 Frederic Gabriel 11,577,143 309,657

Based on the certified results, the final vote regarding the non-binding Board de-classification proposal was as follows:

For Against Abstain 18,358,086 9,149,832 716,727

The final votes have been certified by First Coast Results, Inc., the independent Inspector of Election.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc., a non-diversified closed-end investment management company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “EHI,” is advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Legg Mason, Inc., and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, LLC, an affiliate of the advisor.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal. Investment return and the value of shares will fluctuate. Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”). These reports are available on the Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. For more information, please call Fund Investor Services at 1-888-777-0102, or consult the Fund’s web site at http://www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191031005283/en/