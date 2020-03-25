Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund : Announces Results of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Stockholders Re-Elect Robert D. Agdern, Carol L. Colman, CFA and Daniel P. Cronin to the Board

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE: HIO) (the “Fund”) today announced that, based on certified voting results from the Fund’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”), stockholders have voted to re-elect Robert D. Agdern, Carol L. Colman, CFA and Daniel P. Cronin to the Fund’s Board of Directors.

The Fund issued the following statement:

The Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Board and management team thank our stockholders for their strong support and participation throughout this process. We appreciate that stockholders recognize that the Fund has the Board, management team and strategy to continue delivering on its track record of strong financial performance and stockholder returns. We look forward to building on our momentum and continuing to achieve our investment objectives of generating high current income and strong total returns.

The certified results also confirm that stockholders have voted against a Non-Binding Self-Tender Offer/Liquidation Proposal.

The final votes have been certified by First Coast Results, Inc., the independent Inspector of Election.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc., a diversified closed-end investment management company, is managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Legg Mason, Inc., and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, an affiliate of the investment manager.

