Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc.    HIX

WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II INC.

(HIX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Western Asset High Income Fund II : Announces Results of 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 08:31am EDT

Stockholders Re-Elect Carol L. Colman, CFA, William R. Hutchinson and Jane E. Trust, CFA to the Board

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE: HIX) (“the Fund”) today announced that, based on certified voting results from the Fund’s 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”), stockholders have voted to re-elect Carol L. Colman, CFA, William R. Hutchinson and Jane E. Trust, CFA to the Fund’s Board of Directors.

The Fund issued the following statement:

The Western Asset High Income Fund II Board and management team thank our stockholders for their strong support and participation throughout this process. We appreciate that stockholders recognize that the Fund has the Board, management team and strategy to continue delivering on its track record of strong financial performance and stockholder returns. We look forward to building on our momentum and continuing to achieve our investment objectives of generating high current income and strong total returns.

The certified results also confirm that stockholders have voted to approve a non-binding Board de-classification proposal. The Fund’s Board of Directors will take the "declassification" proposal into consideration.

Based on the certified results, the final vote regarding the election of directors to the Fund’s Board of Directors was as follows:

 

Nominee

   

For

   

Withhold

 
 

Carol L. Colman, CFA

   

29,443,152

   

2,425,950

 
 

William R. Hutchinson

   

29,428,566

   

2,440,536

 
 

Jane E. Trust, CFA

   

29,452,878

   

2,416,224

 
 

David Basile

   

14,578,049

   

482,183

 
 

Stephen J. Flanagan

   

14,575,643

   

484,625

 
 

Frederic Gabriel

   

14,572,437

   

487,795

 

Based on the certified results, the final vote regarding the non-binding Board de-classification proposal was as follows:

 

For

   

Against

   

Abstain

 
 

25,075,023

   

19,550,501

   

2,303,802

 

The final votes have been certified by First Coast Results, Inc., the independent Inspector of Election.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc., a diversified, closed-end management investment company, is managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legg Mason, Inc., and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, LLC, an affiliate of the investment manager.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal. Investment return and the value of shares will fluctuate.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”). These reports are available on the Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME
08:31aWESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II : Announces Results of 2019 Annual Meeting of ..
BU
10/22WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II : Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Egan-Jones R..
BU
10/14WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II : Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS..
BU
09/11WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II IN : Announces Financial Position as of July 3..
BU
07/23WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II IN : Portfolio Composition as of June 30, 2019
BU
04/25WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II IN : Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 201..
BU
03/27WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II IN : Announces Financial Position as of Januar..
BU
01/30WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II IN : Portfolio Composition as of December 31, ..
BU
2018WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II IN : Portfolio Composition as of September 30,..
BU
2018WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II IN : Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Sh..
BU
More news
Chart WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II INC.
Duration : Period :
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Jane Elizabeth Trust Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard F. Sennett Principal Financial Officer
Carol L. Colman Independent Director
William R. Hutchinson Lead Independent Director
Daniel P. Cronin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTERN ASSET HIGH INCOME FUND II INC.17.71%577
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION18.93%7 916
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 541
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.11.00%2 982
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.7.94%2 358
GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED13.76%2 300
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group