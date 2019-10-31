Western Asset High Income Fund II : Announces Results of 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Stockholders Re-Elect Carol L. Colman, CFA, William R. Hutchinson and Jane E. Trust, CFA to the Board

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE: HIX) (“the Fund”) today announced that, based on certified voting results from the Fund’s 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”), stockholders have voted to re-elect Carol L. Colman, CFA, William R. Hutchinson and Jane E. Trust, CFA to the Fund’s Board of Directors.

The Fund issued the following statement:

The Western Asset High Income Fund II Board and management team thank our stockholders for their strong support and participation throughout this process. We appreciate that stockholders recognize that the Fund has the Board, management team and strategy to continue delivering on its track record of strong financial performance and stockholder returns. We look forward to building on our momentum and continuing to achieve our investment objectives of generating high current income and strong total returns.

The certified results also confirm that stockholders have voted to approve a non-binding Board de-classification proposal. The Fund’s Board of Directors will take the "declassification" proposal into consideration.

Based on the certified results, the final vote regarding the election of directors to the Fund’s Board of Directors was as follows:

Nominee For Withhold Carol L. Colman, CFA 29,443,152 2,425,950 William R. Hutchinson 29,428,566 2,440,536 Jane E. Trust, CFA 29,452,878 2,416,224 David Basile 14,578,049 482,183 Stephen J. Flanagan 14,575,643 484,625 Frederic Gabriel 14,572,437 487,795

Based on the certified results, the final vote regarding the non-binding Board de-classification proposal was as follows:

For Against Abstain 25,075,023 19,550,501 2,303,802

The final votes have been certified by First Coast Results, Inc., the independent Inspector of Election.

