Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund    WIW

WESTERN ASSET INFLATION-LINKED OPPORTUNI

(WIW)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC : Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Months of December 2019, January and February 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 08:02am EST

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain closed end funds have declared their distributions pursuant to their managed distribution policy for the months of December 2019, January and February 2020.

The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:

Month

Record Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Payable Date

December

12/20/2019

12/19/2019

12/31/2019

January

1/24/2020

1/23/2020

1/31/2020

February

2/21/2020

2/20/2020

2/28/2020

Ticker

Fund Name

Month

Amount

Change
from
Previous
Distribution

WIA

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

December

$0.03450

-

 

 

January

$0.03450

 

 

February

$0.03450

WIW

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

December

$0.03600

-

 

 

January

$0.03600

 

 

February

$0.03600

Pursuant to its managed distribution policy, each Fund intends to make regular monthly distributions to shareholders at a fixed rate per common share, which rate may be adjusted from time to time by the Fund’s Board of Trustees. Under each Fund’s managed distribution policy, if, for any monthly distribution, the value of the Fund’s net investment income and net realized capital gain is less than the amount of the distribution, the difference will be distributed from the Fund’s net assets (and may constitute a “return of capital”). The Board of Trustees may modify, terminate or suspend the managed distribution policy at any time. Any such modification, termination or suspension could have an adverse effect on the market price of the Fund’s shares.

The Fund’s distributions have been set based on the current level of income generated from the Fund’s investment portfolio and accumulated capital gains, if any. Based on the Fund's tax accounting records, which also factors in currency fluctuations, each Fund’s estimated source of cumulative fiscal year-to-date distributions is presented in the table below:

Fund

Fiscal
Year
End

Income

Short-Term
Capital
Gains

Long-Term
Capital
Gains

Return
of
Capital

 

WIA

Nov 30

100.00%

-

-

-

a

WIW

Nov 30

100.00%

-

-

-

a

a Sources of cumulative fiscal year-to-date distributions are estimated through February 29, 2020.

The updated estimated components of the distributions announced today will be provided to shareholders of record in a separate notice when the distributions are paid.

This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of each Fund’s distributions that have been declared by the Board of Trustees. In early 2020 and early 2021, after definitive information is available, each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by each Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).

For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds’ web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Funds’ complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESTERN ASSET INFLATION-LI
08:02aLEGG MASON PARTNERS FUND ADVISOR, LL : Announces Distributions for Certain Close..
BU
09/18LEGG MASON PARTNERS FUND ADVISOR, LL : Announces Distributions for Certain Close..
BU
07/23WESTERN ASSET INFLATION-LINKED OPPOR : Portfolio Composition as of June 30, 2019
BU
06/06LEGG MASON PARTNERS FUND ADVISOR, LL : Announces Distributions for Certain Close..
BU
05/13WESTERN ASSET INFLATION-LINKED OPPOR : Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Sh..
BU
04/25WESTERN ASSET INFLATION-LINKED OPPOR : Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 201..
BU
02/28LEGG MASON PARTNERS FUND ADVISOR, LL : Announces Distributions for Certain Close..
BU
01/30WESTERN ASSET INFLATION-LINKED OPPOR : Portfolio Composition as of December 31, ..
BU
2018LEGG MASON PARTNERS FUND ADVISOR, LL : Announces Distributions for Certain Close..
BU
2018WESTERN ASSET INFLATION-LINKED OPPOR : Portfolio Composition as of September 30,..
BU
More news
Chart WESTERN ASSET INFLATION-LINKED OPPORTUNITIES & INCOME FUND
Duration : Period :
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN ASSET INFLATION-LI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Jane Elizabeth Trust President & Trustee
Michael J. Larson Chairman
Richard F. Sennett Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ronald A. Nyberg Independent Trustee
Ronald E. Toupin Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTERN ASSET INFLATION-LINKED OPPORTUNITIES & INCOME FUND9.46%680
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION19.13%7 929
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 491
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.17.57%3 100
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.9.88%2 401
GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED12.54%2 256
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group