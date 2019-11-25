Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC : Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Months of December 2019, January and February 2020

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain closed end funds have declared their distributions pursuant to their managed distribution policy for the months of December 2019, January and February 2020.

The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:

Month Record Date Ex-Dividend Date Payable Date December 12/20/2019 12/19/2019 12/31/2019 January 1/24/2020 1/23/2020 1/31/2020 February 2/21/2020 2/20/2020 2/28/2020

Ticker Fund Name Month Amount Change

from

Previous

Distribution WIA Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund December $0.03450 - January $0.03450 February $0.03450 WIW Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund December $0.03600 - January $0.03600 February $0.03600

Pursuant to its managed distribution policy, each Fund intends to make regular monthly distributions to shareholders at a fixed rate per common share, which rate may be adjusted from time to time by the Fund’s Board of Trustees. Under each Fund’s managed distribution policy, if, for any monthly distribution, the value of the Fund’s net investment income and net realized capital gain is less than the amount of the distribution, the difference will be distributed from the Fund’s net assets (and may constitute a “return of capital”). The Board of Trustees may modify, terminate or suspend the managed distribution policy at any time. Any such modification, termination or suspension could have an adverse effect on the market price of the Fund’s shares.

The Fund’s distributions have been set based on the current level of income generated from the Fund’s investment portfolio and accumulated capital gains, if any. Based on the Fund's tax accounting records, which also factors in currency fluctuations, each Fund’s estimated source of cumulative fiscal year-to-date distributions is presented in the table below:

Fund Fiscal

Year

End Income Short-Term

Capital

Gains Long-Term

Capital

Gains Return

of

Capital WIA Nov 30 100.00% - - - a WIW Nov 30 100.00% - - - a a Sources of cumulative fiscal year-to-date distributions are estimated through February 29, 2020.

The updated estimated components of the distributions announced today will be provided to shareholders of record in a separate notice when the distributions are paid.

This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of each Fund’s distributions that have been declared by the Board of Trustees. In early 2020 and early 2021, after definitive information is available, each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by each Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).

For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds’ web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Funds’ complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005378/en/