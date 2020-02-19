Log in
Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC : Announces Distributions for the Months of March, April and May 2020

02/19/2020 | 08:06am EST

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain closed end funds have declared their distributions for the months of March, April and May 2020.

The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:

Month

 

Record Date

 

Ex-Dividend Date

 

Payable Date

March

 

3/24/2020

 

3/23/2020

 

4/1/2020

April

 

4/23/2020

 

4/22/2020

 

5/1/2020

May

 

5/21/2020

 

5/20/2020

 

6/1/2020

Ticker

 

Fund Name

 

Month

 

Amount

   

Type

 

Change
from
Previous
Distribution

TLI

 

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc.

 

March

 

$0.06600

   

Income

 

0.0030

   

April

 

$0.06600

   

Income

 

 

 

 

 

May

 

$0.06600

   

Income

 

 

HIX

 

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc.

 

March

 

$0.04900

   

Income

 

0.0005

   

April

 

$0.04900

   

Income

 

 

 

 

 

May

 

$0.04900

   

Income

 

 

HIO

 

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc.

 

March

 

$0.03250

   

Income

 

0.0005

   

April

 

$0.03250

   

Income

 

 

 

 

 

May

 

$0.03250

   

Income

 

 

HYI

 

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

 

March

 

$0.09450

   

Income

 

0.0005

   

April

 

$0.09450

   

Income

 

 

 

 

 

May

 

$0.09450

   

Income

 

 

EHI

 

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc.

 

March

 

$0.06700

   

Income

 

0.0010

   

April

 

$0.06700

   

Income

 

 

 

 

 

May

 

$0.06700

   

Income

 

 

GDO

 

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

 

March

 

$0.10100

   

Income

 

-

   

April

 

$0.10100

   

Income

 

 

 

 

 

May

 

$0.10100

   

Income

 

 

GFY

 

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc.

 

March

 

$0.07750

   

Income

 

-

   

April

 

$0.07750

   

Income

 

 

 

 

 

May

 

$0.07750

   

Income

 

 

IGI

 

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

 

March

 

$0.07100

   

Income

 

(0.0055)

   

April

 

$0.07100

   

Income

 

 

 

 

 

May

 

$0.07100

   

Income

 

 

DMO

 

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc.

 

March

 

$0.14000

   

Income

 

(0.0100)

   

April

 

$0.14000

   

Income

 

 

 

 

 

May

 

$0.14000

   

Income

 

 

SBI

 

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

 

March

 

$0.02350

 

(a)

  

Income

 

-

   

April

 

$0.02350

   

Income

 

 

 

 

 

May

 

$0.02350

   

Income

 

 

MMU

 

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc.

 

March

 

$0.04500

   

Income

 

-

   

April

 

$0.04500

   

Income

 

 

 

 

 

May

 

$0.04500

   

Income

 

 

MHF

 

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc.

 

March

 

$0.02430

   

Income

 

-

   

April

 

$0.02430

   

Income

 

 

 

 

 

May

 

$0.02430

   

Income

 

MNP

 

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc.

 

March

 

$0.04750

   

(b)

  

-

   

April

 

$0.04750

   

Income

 

 

 

 

 

May

 

$0.04750

   

Income

 

MTT

 

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

 

March

 

$0.05900

 

(c)

  

Income

 

-

   

April

 

$0.05900

   

Income

 

 

 

 

 

May

 

$0.05900

   

Income

 

 

(a) Included in the March distribution is approximately $0.00010 of taxable ordinary income.
(b) Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc.’s (“MNP”) March distribution of $0.04750 per share is composed of $0.03950 per share from Income and $0.00800 per share from Long Term Capital Gain. Also, included in the March income distribution is approximately $0.00010 of taxable ordinary income.
(c) Included in the March distribution is approximately $0.00800 of taxable ordinary income.

This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of each Fund’s distributions that have been declared by the Board of Directors. In early 2021, after definitive information is available, each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by each Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).

For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds’ web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Funds’ complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.


© Business Wire 2020
