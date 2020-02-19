Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC : Announces Distributions for the Months of March, April and May 2020

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain closed end funds have declared their distributions for the months of March, April and May 2020.

The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:

Month Record Date Ex-Dividend Date Payable Date March 3/24/2020 3/23/2020 4/1/2020 April 4/23/2020 4/22/2020 5/1/2020 May 5/21/2020 5/20/2020 6/1/2020

Ticker Fund Name Month Amount Type Change

from

Previous

Distribution TLI Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc. March $0.06600 Income 0.0030 April $0.06600 Income May $0.06600 Income HIX Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. March $0.04900 Income 0.0005 April $0.04900 Income May $0.04900 Income HIO Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. March $0.03250 Income 0.0005 April $0.03250 Income May $0.03250 Income HYI Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. March $0.09450 Income 0.0005 April $0.09450 Income May $0.09450 Income EHI Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. March $0.06700 Income 0.0010 April $0.06700 Income May $0.06700 Income GDO Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. March $0.10100 Income - April $0.10100 Income May $0.10100 Income GFY Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc. March $0.07750 Income - April $0.07750 Income May $0.07750 Income IGI Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. March $0.07100 Income (0.0055) April $0.07100 Income May $0.07100 Income DMO Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. March $0.14000 Income (0.0100) April $0.14000 Income May $0.14000 Income SBI Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. March $0.02350 (a) Income - April $0.02350 Income May $0.02350 Income MMU Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. March $0.04500 Income - April $0.04500 Income May $0.04500 Income MHF Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. March $0.02430 Income - April $0.02430 Income May $0.02430 Income MNP Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. March $0.04750 (b) - April $0.04750 Income May $0.04750 Income MTT Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. March $0.05900 (c) Income - April $0.05900 Income May $0.05900 Income

(a) Included in the March distribution is approximately $0.00010 of taxable ordinary income.

(b) Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc.’s (“MNP”) March distribution of $0.04750 per share is composed of $0.03950 per share from Income and $0.00800 per share from Long Term Capital Gain. Also, included in the March income distribution is approximately $0.00010 of taxable ordinary income.

(c) Included in the March distribution is approximately $0.00800 of taxable ordinary income.

This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of each Fund’s distributions that have been declared by the Board of Directors. In early 2021, after definitive information is available, each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by each Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).

For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds’ web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Funds’ complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.

